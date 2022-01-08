News from the world of Education: January 8, 2022

08 January 2022 14:11 IST

Workshop at IMS Noida

IMS Noida recently organised a workshop on ‘Campus to Corporate’ to make students aware of of industry needs. The primary objective was to facilitate an interface between the college and the industry so that students could gain more exposure, develop their skills and increase their employability. Author Parin Somani was the keynote speaker.

Think Culture Conclave

Think Culture Foundation recently organised its fourth annual convention, Think Culture Conclave (TCC), in association with Manipal University, Jaipur. The theme was ‘Cultural Intelligence on Social Innovation in the Digital Era’ and speakers included entrepreneurs, artists, and academicians.

Winners of Kaspersky 2021 Secur’IT Cup

A team of students from the Russian National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, with the Baseband IDS Engine project, were declared winners of the Kaspersky 2021 Secur’IT Cup student competition. The competition’s final round took place online due to the pandemic. The 11 finalists presented their projects to a jury of Kaspersky and industry experts.

Eduvacancy unveiled

Eduvacancy, a free job search platform, was recently unveiled. It assists candidates through process of job hunting and makes hiring process for institutions. It focuses on teaching and non-teaching jobs and also has a personalised recruitment service for senior positions. For details, visit, www.eduvacancy.com

IIC-PIET ranks high

The Institution Innovation Council of Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (IIC-PIET) recently achieved a four-star rating given by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and AICTE for its activities in 2020-21. Institutions with four stars are considered to have streamlined innovation and entrepreneurship campus ecosystems and established mechanisms to promote and support innovations and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members

Orchids Star Wars Competition

Orchids The International School recently launched its pan-India mega competition series, Orchids: Star Wars, an intra-school competition focussing on STEM education. Around 30,000 students participated in various categories. The virtual contest also witnessed participation from 48+ branches of Orchids spread across cities.

GIIS scholarships

The Global Indian International School (GIIS), recently held a felicitation and orientation ceremony for 11 meritorious students who have been selected for an all-expenses-paid two-year scholarship to its Singapore SMART campus. The scholarship gives them an option to select between CBSE or IBDP curriculum. As part of the programme, GIIS will invest up to $ 90,000 (Singapore) per student to cover all expenses including boarding, lodging, uniform, books, pocket money, travel cost, and school fee for two years.