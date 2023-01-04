News from the world of Education: January 4, 2023

January 04, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

LSAT-India, designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and delivered by Pearson VUE, will be offered twice in 2023: in January and June. The scores from this exam are used by law colleges in India for admissions to UG and PG programmes. The exam contains sections on Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading comprehension and tests the candidate’s critical thinking and deductive reasoning skills. The first test in 2023 will be conducted on January 22 and the deadline to register is January 11. For details, visit http://pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

IIAD Entrance Exams

The Indian Institute of Art and Design, in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design, and Interior Architecture and Design. The entrance exam for these courses will be held on January 28 (online and in campus)

Deadline: January 21

To apply, visit https://www.iiad.edu.in/admissions/

Coaching for JEE Mains (B.Arch)

Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting online/offline applications from candidates who want to take the JEE Mains for B.Arch Programme.

Eligibility: Students in Class 12

Deadline: January 15

For details, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

IBCA extends scholarship deadline

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts recently announced scholarships worth ₹1.5 crores with minimum amount being ₹10,000 and maximum ₹1,00,000.

Deadline: January 23

For details on courses and scholarships, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/

Scholarships at University of Sheffield

Scholarships of up to £2,000 will be awarded in recognition of academic excellence to overseas fee students starting an undergraduate degree this September, in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Sheffield, the U.K.

Eligibility: Applicants must attain A level grades of A*A*A (or above), or equivalent, including an A* in Maths; make the University of Sheffield their first choice in the UCAS application process for 2023 entry; apply to study a full-time undergraduate programme in the Department of Computer Science; be classed as an overseas fee student for tuition fee purposes; be taking all prerequisite subjects for the selected degree.

Deadline: June 30

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3WZ0GGP

New B.Sc at University of Canberra

The University of Canberra, Australia, recently introduced a new Bachelor of Science that will allow students greater flexibility in self-curating their own programmes of study while exploring a broad range of possible areas of specialisation. Scholarships are available for those who have a grade of 70% or more.

Specialist majors: Biomedical Science, Environmental Science, Human Movement, Nutrition Studies, Chemical Science, and Biological Science.

For more details, visit https://www.canberra.edu.au/course/NPB003/1/2023

Vishal Mittal, a student at University of Canberra, was recognised as an Ambassador of Change, for his work as a student mentor and contribution to the UC community.

MDAE launches Young Economists Research Competition

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics recently launched the seventh edition of the Young Economists Research Competition (YERC) for final-year graduating or final year undergraduate students of any discipline. As a part of the contest, a team of two students have to select one of five given topics and write a research paper on it.

Abstract submission deadline: January 17

Final deadline: February 25.

Those interested, visit https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org/young-economist-research-competition/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT-Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals recently signed an MoU for collaborative research in the clinical application of AI and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology. The institute also filed 107 IPRs in the calendar year 2022, making it the second consecutive year that it has filed the highest IPRs in its history.

IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Bombay are actively working towards addressing the issues in the Indian Water Sector under the Indo-European project Low-cost innovative technology for water quality monitoring and water resources management for urban and rural water systems in India (LOTUS). A team led by Prof. Arun Goyal, Dept. of Biosciences and Bioengineering, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, recently published research on efficacy of a specific bacterial endoglucanase enzyme, RfGH5_4 from Ruminococcus flavefaciens in breaking down woody biomatter into simple sugar that can be fermented efficiently to produce bioethanol in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules. The institute’s Aeromodelling Club is encouraging students to harness creativity, technology and innovation in aeromodelling, and aims to develop smart drones for common people.

IIT-Jodhpur recently signed an MoU with Rishabh Instruments Ltd. and Ivaan Foundation to set up the Rishabh Centre for Research and Innovation in Clean Energy.

A team of researchers led by Prof. Ashwini Agrawal and Prof. Manjeet Jassal from the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department developed a technology for the industrial-scale production of nanofibers, at IIT Delhi’s SMITA Research Lab.

Researchers from IIT-Roorkee, in collaboration with AIIMS, recently developed SwasthGarbh, a free smartphone app to provide antenatal care and real-time medical support to pregnant women. It available on Google Play Store.

The 15th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme of IIM-Kozhikode enrolled 530 candidates, and the induction ceremony was held.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Narayana Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, has been appointed as Chairperson of the IIM Bangalore Board of Governors for a second term of four years.

The Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, the U.K., recently partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at IIM-Kashipur to organise an entrepreneurship conference. Around 70 early career researchers and 50 SMEs participated.

IIM-Udaipur’s Centre for Development Policy and Management recently signed an MoU with Communeeti to consolidate research and consultancy in public policy and the development advisory field.

MoUs and collaborations

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and Women and Child Development (WCD), Government of Maharashtra, recently signed an MOU to empower women and children by providing training and skill development programmes.

Schoolnet India Ltd. recently partnered with YuWaah at UNICEF to connect Indian youngsters with aspirational work opportunities and engage them as active changemakers.

Chitkara University recently partnered with ServiceNow to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This programme is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.

AICTE and Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) recently partnered to transform AICTE-approved colleges from physical to hybrid mode. Under this programme, MarathaMandal Engineering College, Belgaum, became the first AICTE-approved college to become hybrid.

BNCCI, in association with Techno India Group, recently hosted an Education Conclave at the 35th Industrial India Trade Fair. The theme was Canvas of Education in 21st Century post-Covid.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz India to introduce the new EV module in its Advanced Diploma Automotive Diploma (ADAM) course offered at R.V. College of Engineering in Bengaluru. MBRDI has also contributed a high-tech EV lab to upskill the talent pool in the country and support the industry as it transitions towards electric mobility.

Events

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, in association with Solh Wellness, recently organised a workshop for students aged 13 and above on Making Mental Health a Global Priority.

Orchids The International School (OIS) recently launched an e-waste collection campaign across its schools in partnership with E-Parisara Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru. OIS Kapra recently won the ‘Excellence in adopting Intercultural and Practical Learning based Pedagogy’ award, while OIS Bachupally won the ‘Excellence in Adopting Effective Sports Education and Skill Development Programmes’ award at the Eldrok India K-12 Summit.

Saveetha Engineering College recently held its 17th convocation ceremony themed LEVITA, for 944 students, to award degrees to graduates from various disciplines.

Saveetha School of Law, SIMATS, Chennai, was recently declared the runner-up in the first National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022 organised by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Xavier Law College, Odisha.

KL Deemed-to-be University recently organised the Government of India (DST-SERB) sponsored, International Conference on Emerging Trends in Smart Grid, Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Technologies - SGREEVC-2022. It also won the State Energy Conservation awards for Energy Efficient Unit under the building category and was ranked ‘Gold’ in the ‘office buildings’ subcategory. It also hosted its 12th convocation for 3,694 graduating students.

Rajvir Singh, a Bengaluru student, recently won the 2022 Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence.

CMR University was recently conferred with three awards at the fifth Summit on Education: What India Needs? organised by the Centre for Education Growth and Research.

Dr. Mahima Swamy, one of University of Dundee’s experts from its School of Life Sciences, was recently chosen to join the European Molecular Biology Organisation Young Investigator network.

IISER Bhopal has launched an educational programme called Undergraduate Clubs for Research Enthusiasts in Science and Technology (UG-CREST), to cultivate scientific attitudes and nurture research capabilities of graduate students.