News from the world of Education January 4, 2022

Information on scholarships, courses, webinars, MoUs, and more...

Webinar on online MBA

Great Learning will conduct a masterclass on ‘Choosing an Online MBA: Students Speak’ on January 6 at 8.00 p.m. The free hour-long session, conducted by Rishabh Gupta, General Manager, Great Learning, is meant for those who want to understand the importance of a new-age MBA degree with in-demand specialisations, the benefits of upskilling with an online degree, and how it prepares professionals for careers of the future. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3qL8MUP

Additional registration window for NMAT

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) recently announced an additional registration window for the NMAT by GMAC exam until January 09. Candidates can log on to mba.com/nmat to register. Registration fee will be ₹2,300 plus taxes. For more details, visit www.nmat.org

Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls

Internshala recently announced its annual scholarship, Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) 2022, an award of ₹25,000, to recognise a girl who has fought against odds to pursue a career of her dreams in any field. Any girl of Indian nationality, between 17 to 23 years (as of December 31, 2021) can apply. To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/31ePONK Last date is January 15.

IIT-M launches Master’s in Electric Vehicles

IIT-Madras will be launching a Master’s Programme on Electric Vehicles. This Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) will boost students’ engagement with eMobility, be offered for its B.Tech and dual degree students, and enhance research capabilities in the field. Students are expected to enrol in this programme from January 2022 during their third year of B.Tech and dual degree programmes. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students. For details, visit, https://www.iitm.ac.in/

Rubika India begins admission process

RUBIKA India recently announced the commencement of 2022-23 admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses in industrial design, animation, and video game. Students can apply online through its website. The entrance exam will be held virtually on February 6. For details, visit, https://rubikaindia.in/

Executive Programme in Healthcare Management launched

Apollo Medskills and IIM Lucknow recently jointly launched an Executive Programme in Healthcare Management. The programme will help develop appropriate managerial capacity for the fast-growing health sector in India.

Executive Masters in Medical Technology launched

Skill Lync recently collaboratted with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to launch the country’s first Master’s coursework in Medical Technology. The programme by Skill-Lync will span 12 months including nine fundamental courses and a specialisation. Students will also receive on-the-job training by interning with a Medical Device Manufacturing Company on the AMTZ campus. Students will take a certification exam and get skill-certified by IBSC, approved by NSDA.

Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan scores high

Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN) was recently ranked first in Noida, second in Delhi NCR, and fifth at the national level in the Special Need School category of EWISR 2021-2022. This is the second time in a row that the school has scored high on parameters of faculty competence, academic excellence, and management quality.

Ekya School Byrathi introduces Service Learning Programme

Ekya Schools recently introduced a ‘Service Learning Programme (SLP)’ for students and teachers by which students can be involved in activities beyond their academics. Under this programme, Ekya School Byrathi conducted a campaign ‘Joy of Giving’ where students collected items such as blankets, old clothes, shoes,books, and more, and donated them to the AIR Humanitarian Home.

Let’s Colour programme

Nearly 50 people including children, teachers, AkzoNobel employees, volunteers, and women painters of AkzoNobel Paint Academy came together under the Let’s Colour programme to brighten up the SDMC Pratibha School in Jonapur, New Delhi, which had been last painted nearly six years ago.

Andhra Pradesh Government encourages HEIs to engage in community service

The AP Higher Education Department has established a Community Planning and Development Board at higher education institutions so that the latter can engage with the communities and understand their problems and realities. This will be part of a project that has learning and community action goals. This gives students opportunities to learn in real-world contexts and develop skills of community engagement while affording community partners opportunities to address significant needs.

Quiz on National Mathematics Day

The department of Applied Sciences of Mangalayatan University recently celebrated National Mathematics Day with a quiz competition based on the life and inventions of the great Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Prof. Y.P. Singh of the Department of Applied Sciences; Joint Registrar Prof. Dinesh Sharma; Dr. Ved Nath Jha, Dr. Swati Agarwal and Dr. Hira Fatima; Dr. Hibah Islahi spoke on the occasion.

Dhurina raises $1.2 million

Dhurina recently concluded its second round of funding and has raised $1.2 million led by RVCF and other investors such as LetsVenture, RBD Publication, India Accelerator, Precision Startup Advisory, and Pai Ventures. The freshly infused funds will be deployed towards technological enhancements, business growth, expansion in the company size, and to improve the product’s functionality.

Himanshu Bajaj is Head of Business, BYJU’s

BYJU’S recently appointed Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business to lead its BYJU’S Learning Centre, along with providing strategic business growth and thought leadership direction for the brand and the business.

IIIT Bangalore conferred A+ grading by NAAC

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore was recently conferred an A+ grade with a cumulative grade point average of 3.37 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). IIITB improved its previous CGPA score from 3.08 to 3.37.

Srikanth Datar interacts with students

Dean of Harvard Business School, Srikant Datar recently interacted with the students from classes 8-12, of Vishwajyot High School, as part of the Career Crafting course. It was organised to help students understand the best way to identify the career of their choice and the paths a student can craft.

Pearl Academy collaborates with UPES

Pearl Academy recently entered into an academic collaboration with ‘Runway’, an incubator initiative by UPES Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UCIE). It is an intense, mentor-driven incubation programme designed for those who are keen to build their businesses. Start-ups will refine ideas and business models, develop prototypes, and identify key customers and investors.

RVCE hosts international conference

RV College of Engineering (RVCE) recently organised the fifth International Conference on Computational Systems and Information Technology for Sustainable Solutions, in partnership with IEEE. Dr. K. N. Subramanya, Principal, RVCE; Dr. Ramakanth Kumar P, General Chair, CSITSS 2021; Bindu Madhava, Chairperson, IEEE Bangalore, Dr. Y Narahari, Professor, Computer Science, and Automation Division, IISc, Bengaluru; and Dr. S.S. Iyengar, Ryder, Professor and Director, School of Computing and Information Science, Florida International University participated.

First batch from FM skilling programme graduates

The first batch of Government School alumni recently graduated from Embassy Services’ Facility Management Skilling programme, curated by Technique Control Facility Management and Mentric Solutions. Upon completion of the four-month training course, the upskilled students receive job placements within Embassy Group and its partner organisations.

Successful placements at FORE

Ninety percent students of the current batch at FORE School of Management, New Delhi, received at least one offer by December 2021. Recruiters included Amazon, Cognizant, Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dell, Deloitte, ITC, HCL, Asian Paint, GEP, and Nestle, among others.

Ideation bootcamp

MCC MRF Innovation Park recently conducted a two-day ideation bootcamp was recently conducted in collaboration with Hyperstack, MCC Institute Innovation Council and MCC- Entrepreneurship Development Cell. It Sriram Sundarajan, Educator, Start Up Mentor, Investor and Founder of Hyperstack, inaugurated the programme.

ObserveNow Higher Education Summit and Awards

Sunstone Eduversity recently participated in the ‘ObserveNow Higher Education Summit & Awards’ organised in Delhi. Education leaders from Indian universities attended the insightful summit, to discuss reigning trends and opportunities in the education sector and ascertain the roadmap to make higher education industry-oriented. Samta Arora, Head of Learning, Sunstone Eduversity, chaired the panel on ‘Quality of education and its impact on skilled employable talent’.

Amity celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1971 victory

Amity University recently conducted a student-centric virtual seminar to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. A ‘Student Awareness’ Programme by Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies (AIDSS) under its Director General, Lt Gen (Dr) SK Gadeock, AVSM (Retd) was attended by the faculty and students from Amity Universities, former chiefs of the tri-services, various dignitaries, senior veterans from the Armed Forces and other citizens from the NCR.

Eduvanz onboards vertical heads

Eduvanz recently announced the appointment of key members in the core leadership team — Shyam Sundar to head Investor Relations, Debt and Co-lending Partnerships; Hanish Dewan to head Human Relations (HR); Shikhar Kotwal to lead the Enterprise Business, and Vikas Dadoo to head Marketing and Corporate Communications — to enhance the growth of its business verticals.

ReadToMe launched

Schoolnet recently partnered with EnglishHelper to launch ReadToMe in 90,000 schools across Maharashtra. ReadToMe is an AI-powered technology that enables multisensory reading of curriculum prescribed in English. The programme was first introduced on a pilot basis in 2014, across 125 schools in Aurangabad. By 2018, independent assessments conducted confirmed that students had improved their reading and comprehension significantly. Thereafter, the Government of Maharashtra approved expansion of the programme to 90,000 schools.

School Rejuvenation Programme launched

Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) recently launched School Rejuvenation Programme across India, to boost learning in schools by aiding digital and physical infrastructure with customised fee financing, special benefits to existing customers, and other additional facilities. The initiative also proposes to help schools digitise their operations.

Geekster announces an increase in talent pool

Geekster recently announced plans to add talent in departments including academics, technology, marketing and growth. Following the hiring drive, it aims at reaching a manpower of 100+ professionals.