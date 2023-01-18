News from the world of Education: January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

IBCA extends admission deadline

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts has announced an extension of the deadline to apply for its various courses. The institute offers the following courses: 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-Month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-Month Diploma in Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-Month Diploma in Pastry Arts (Level 2), Six-Month Certificate in Pastry (Level 1), Six-Month Certificate in Culinary (Level 1), Three-Month Certificate In Culinary, Three-Month Certificate In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education.

Deadline: February 1

For details, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/

M.Sc. Water Resource Management

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications from Indian students for its M.Sc. Water Resource Management programme for the January and September 2023 intakes. Scholarships of up to 40% are available to Indian students based on academic performance.

Eligibility: An undergraduate Honours degree (2:1 or higher) in a cogent subject; or 2:2 with relevant work experience from a U.K. university or equivalent from recognised institutions in India; IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3GNg5DF

BCA Admissions

JK Lakshmipat University opened admissions for its full-time BCA programme.

Eligibility: Minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Classes 10 and 12. For class 10, compulsory subjects are English, Maths, Social Studies, Science, and a fifth subject of the applicant’s choice. For Class 12, compulsory subjects are English, Maths/ Physics/ Economics/ Accountancy/ Computer Science /Informatics Practices and two subjects of the applicant’s choice or equivalent grades from a recognised Central/ State Board in India or any foreign country recognised as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Students appearing in the final exam of 10+2 may also apply.

For details, visit https://applications.jklu.edu.in/bca

University of Strathclyde Faculty of Science Undergraduate Scholarships

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering scholarships to new international students joining an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2023/ 2024 academic year.

Subjects: Chemistry, Computer Science, Maths and Statistics, Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Physics, Forensic Science, Biochemistry, Biology and Biological Sciences, Biomedical Science, Immunology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, and Pharmacy.

Eligibility: Candidates must be new international fee-paying students, holding an offer of admission for either year one or year two entry to a full-time undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science for the 2023/2024 academic year; have achieved excellent grades in their academic studies; be self-funded.

Deadline: July 3

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3R1ja81

M.Sc. in Cancer Therapies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. in Cancer Therapies course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2.2) Honours degree or international equivalent in a Science or health-related subject. Students with alternative entry standards or professional experience may also be admitted in the first instance to the Diploma course. Upon satisfactory completion of all Semester 1 assessment, these students will be offered the chance to transfer to the M.Sc. programme. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3kk18Bs

M.Sc. in Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. in Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three/ four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or, first-class from a recognised university in a relevant discipline (Computer Science or a numerate discipline with experience of software systems development); Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3XEkRtQ

BBA-Integrated MBA programme

IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University recently launched a five-year fully-residential BBA Integrated MBA Programme. Applicants will have to take the Krea Aptitude Test and personal interviews conducted online.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed class 10 or equivalent (with Maths as a subject) with 60% (or C grade) overall or a CGPA of 6.3 on a 10-point scale; have passed Class 12 (with English as the medium of education) with 60% (or C grade overall or a CGPA of 6.3 on a 10-point scale.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTO3zc

Faculty Development Programme in Pedagogy and Research Methods

IIM-A invites applications for its 43rd Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in Pedagogy and Research Methods. This six-week certification programme is meant for Management educators.

Deadline: February 24

For details on eligibility and more, visit https://iima.ac.in/academics/FDP

Child Rights Fellowship

Ashoka University and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have opened applications for the third cohort of the Child Rights Fellowship (CRF).

Eligibility: Indian citizens not more than 30 years of age as of April 1, 2023, who have completed postgraduation or have a professional degree with at least one year of work experience after postgraduation or at least two years of work experience after undergraduation; be willing to commit one year to the fellowship; with the ability to read and write in Hindi and English.

For details, visit https://crf.ashoka.edu.in/Apply.aspx#view3

B.Tech. programmes

KL Deemed to be University, Hyderabad Campus, has opened admissions for B.Tech. programmes with specialisations in CSE, ECE, EEE, Mechanical, Civil, Bio-Technology, Electronics and Computer Science Engineering. The entrance exam will be held from February 3 to 6.

Eligibility: 10+2 students, or any Diploma holder from a recognised university

Deadline: February 1

To apply, visit https://www.kluniversity.in/admissions/ or call 94903 61111 for details.

Ian James Evans Scholarships

The U.K.-based Essex Law School at the University of Essex offers support to undergraduate and postgraduate law students through the Ian James Evans Scholarships. For 2023-24 entry, it is offering one undergraduate scholarship and one postgraduate scholarship to help with tuition fees

Eligibility: Applicants must be hearing challenged, visually challenged or a wheelchair user.

Deadline: July 23

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3QNUeQV

Integrated Law programme

Registrations are open for the third batch of IIM Rohtak’s five-year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB). Applicants will be selected for an online personal interview based on scores in CLAT 2023 or IPM Aptitude Test 2023 and fulfilment of admission criteria. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills. For more details, visit https://iimrohtak.ac.in/index.php/programmes/ipl/admission or register at https://admission.iimrohtak.ac.in/SignUp/IPL

Samarth Maha Utsav

IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) is hosting Samarth Maha Utsav, a national contest to encourage innovation in Renewable Energy and Safety. It will fund teams that have a viable prototype and business plan for large-scale commercialisation.

Eligibility: Innovators and start-ups with a working prototype in the energy or safety sector.

Deadline: January 31

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/Samarth-Maha-Utsav

FIITJEE initiatives

FIITJEE will conduct the IIT Genius Test for students from Classes 8-12 who are aspiring for JEE Main and Advanced) on January 29 and 31, and February 2, 4 and 6. The top 10 students from each class will win scholarships to study at any IIT.

For details, visit, www.iitgenius.com

FIITJEE has launched the Fortunate 40 initiative to train deserving students from financially weaker backgrounds for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and other Competitive/ Scholastic Exams.

Eligibility: For students in Class 8 (JEE Main and Advanced 2027) and for students in class 10 (JEE Main and Advanced 2025). This will be offline only.

Deadline: January 27

To register, visit www.fiitjee.com/f40.htm

MBA programme at IIT-Jodhpur

IIT Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship invites applications for an MBA programme leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees.

Deadline: February 28

For details, visit https://iitj.ac.in/schools/index.php

MBA Specialisation Courses in Built Environment

RICS School of Built Environment recently opened applications for full-time careers in the built environment (real estate, infrastructure, and construction) sector for postgraduation courses.

Eligibility: Candidates seeking admission under the sponsored category should have 50% marks in Graduation with a minimum score of MAT-450/ GMAT- 450/ CMAT – 100 or percentile in CAT/ XAT - 65 / NMAT - 50 or Amity Written Test on the day of interview. For the non-sponsored category, minimum of 50% marks in Graduation with a min score of MAT -500/GMAT – 500 / CMAT - 150 or percentile in CAT/XAT - 75 / NMAT - 60 or Amity Written Test on the day of interview is required.

For details, visit https://www.ricssbe.org/

Mahindra University opens applications for UG programmes

Mahindra University (MU) Hyderabad announced the application dates for its Engineering, Law and Management undergraduate programmes. It also announced two new five-year Integrated M. Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Biotechnology.

Eligibility: For B.Tech., applicants must qualify JEE (MAIN) 2023 exam and be eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2023 or have valid SAT score; for the Management courses, students must have an 80% or equivalent grade in 10+2 from any statutory board, or an equivalent grade from IB or other approved Boards. Applicants with valid SAT Scores will also be considered. For Law courses, students must have a valid CLAT or LSAT Scores or take the MULET 2023 of the Mahindra University’s School of Law.

For details, visit https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/

Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U,K, is offering one Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2023. It is a competitive award worth 50% of applicant’s tuition fee for an undergraduate degree programme starting in autumn 2023. All undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India; receive an offer to study a full-time or part-time undergraduate degree or foundation degree programme at the University of Sheffield; must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Deadline: April 24 at 13:00 (the U.K. time).

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3WcOf9y

BBA in Hospitality Operations and Management

NMIMS School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) has opened applications for a BBA programme in Hospitality Operations and Management. Applicants will have to take an entrance test and a personal interview to test aptitude, and language skills.

Eligibility: Students who have passed 10+2 from any stream or Diploma in Engineering with a minimum of 50

Register at https://shm.nmims.edu/

Skills Factor

EduBridge and UNICEF YuWaah will host the third edition Skills Factor on January 26. Participants can learn about various Technology, Banking and Finance, and Self-Development topics to develop skills required to build sustainable careers or make career-switch decisions.

Eligibility: Anyone in the 18+ age group, students in the final year of graduation looking for career based guidance/learning, fresh graduates or early working professionals looking to skill, upskill or reskill themselves.

For details, visit https://www.edubridgeindia.com/skills-factor

Sample question papers

NAVNEET TOPTECH has released Sample Question Banks in Maths and Science according to the CBSE’s new exam pattern (2022-23) for Classes 9 and 10. Download at https://navneettoptech.com/cbse-qb/

Pathways School Gurugram to host career fair

The Pathways School Gurugram is hosting a Career Seminar for students and their parents on January 21. Students from Class 8 onwards can register at https://www.pathways.in/gurgaon/ibcp-seminar for information on the IB Career-Related Programme. Also the World Academy of Career Programmes (WACP) has introduced its career-related courses at the Pathways School Gurugram for students of classes 11 and 12.

C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Seminar

National Insurance Academy, Pune, recently organised the 24th Annual C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Seminar on Transforming the Life Insurance Sector through Disruptive Innovation. The event included panel discussions, an essay writing competition and a quiz competition.