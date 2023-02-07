News from the world of Education: February 7, 2023

February 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023

Infosys Foundation has launched the third edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards and invites submissions under the categories of Education, Healthcare, and Women Empowerment.

Eligibility: Indian citizens aged 18 years and above who reside in the country. Entries should be fully functioning prototype or finished projects, not a concept, idea or mock-up.

Deadline: March 12

For more details, visit https://infy.com/40rV4HE

Entrance exams at SNU Chennai

Shiv Nadar University Chennai, will hold its entrance exams for the 2023 session across 10 cities from April 8 to June 17. Students can appear for the test for a specific programme only once though they will have the flexibility to reschedule to another city if a conflict arises with their initially chose city/date.

Deadline: March 31

To apply, visit https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/

PG Programme in Virtual Relationship Management

HDFC Bank recently partnered with NIIT Limited to launch a four-week post graduate programme in Virtual Relationship Management.

Eligibility: Graduate or postgraduate with 0-2 years of experience

For details, and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3jzS7El

M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Analysis

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Pharmaceutical Analysis course starting this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) honours degree, or international equivalent, in an appropriate science. IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3jE3Txk

The Design Village opens admissions

TDV Noida invites applications for Admission to its Design courses such as Bachelor of Design (Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Mobility Design), Master of Design (Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design), and M.Des Integrated Programme (Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design) through entrance test.

Eligibility: For B.Des, those who have passed or will appear the Class 12 from any recognised Board of Education. For M.Des., admissions will be based on marks obtained in graduation and relevant work experience.

Deadline: February 15

Entrance exam: February 19

To apply, visit https://apply.thedesignvillage.org/

Events

RV University recently appointed industrialist A.V.S. Murthy as the Chancellor and D.P. Nagaraj, Honorary Joint Secretary of RV Educational Institutions, as the Pro-Chancellor.

A.M. Jain College celebrated its 47th Graduation Day. Josh Foulger, MD, Bharat FIH Limited, was the chief guest.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Master Class on Marketing: Concepts and Strategies and an expert talk on Exploring the Domain of Insurance for the PGDM students. The speakers were Sanjiv Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, Sambalpur University and Manoj Kumar Pandey, Associate Professor, Marketing and Insurance, Chairperson- Centre for MDP and Consultancy, BIMTECH. It also organised the 31st Annual Book Exhibition.

PrepInsta’s placements recorded over 1,45,000 students in the calendar year 2022. Companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Adobe, Google, TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, Hexaware, HCL, Cognizant, Infosys, and others participated

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) recently concluded its placement programme for the Class of 2023. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Consulting proved to be the leading two recruitment sectors, with 36 per cent and 24 per cent of total job offers coming from these sectors, respectively.

Indian Cyber Security Solutions students have achieved 100% placement. This year, five students received notable placements — the highest-placed student was placed at Black Box, while Tecplix hired four students.

NIT Rourkela recently celebrated its 20th convocation, with a graduating class of 1,717 students. Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), was the Chief Guest.

Ekya Schools, CMRPUC and CMRNPS recently organised a Career Camp: Connecting to the Future, where students met the alumni who shared their experiences.

Sharda University recently organised a CME and workshop on Diagnosis and Treatment of Leprosy: An Integrated Approach in collaboration of Department of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology and Department of Microbiology at the School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSR). In association with Future Crime Research Foundation, the university conducted a webinar on Cryptocurrency World: Crimes, Crooks and Cops to educate participants about the latest developments in Blockchain, e-money, CBDC, tokenisation, NFT, and more.

IFIM College, Bengaluru, recently hosted Padma Shri Kiran Seth, Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi and founder of SPIC MACAY. He spoke about Indian heritage and cycled with the students to promote a health-driven life.

Udemy recently announced the addition of Hindi courses to its Udemy Business International Collection (IC). For details, visit business.udemy.com

IIAD’s convocation for the graduating batches of 2022 was held recently.

Whistling Woods International recently held its 15th convocation where over 400 students graduated.

Sunstone recently organised a National Scholarship Test to help students of class 12 select their undergraduate courses. It was held in association with over 2,000 schools and more than 1.5 lakh students participated

AYDA Awards by Nippon Paint (India), recently announced the winners in various categories with 20 projects being shortlisted for the grand finale. The winners will participate in the global competition.

The Stonehill International School recently held its annual International Food Fair featuring cuisines from India, Japan, Denmark, Morocco, South Korea, France, Israel, and others.

United International School recently celebrated its annual sports day recently with Muralidhara C.V., Chief Traffic Warden, as Chief Guest. It also launched UIS’s Student Traffic Volunteers, in collaboration with Bangalore Traffic Warden Organisation, to promote road safety.

The Department of Fashion Design, Saveetha College of Architecture and Design (SCAD) opened The Knitting Nest, to allow B.Sc. Fashion Design students to practice techniques such as garment construction, draping, pattern making, printing and dyeing.

Chitkara University recently hosted 20 law students from Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia to jointly celebrate India’s Republic Day and the National Day of Australia.

Over 1,000 techies at Appinventiv recently volunteered to donate over 1,000 hours of education to children at more than five NGOs around Delhi-NCR.

UPES recently appointed Ram K. Sharma as the Vice Chancellor. Dr. Sharma has succeeded Dr. Sunil Rai, who will now take on the role of the Chancellor, UPES.

SAI International School recently hosted the third edition of the SAI Global Debate. Over 45 schools and eight countries across the globe participated.

RV University recently hosted Cyber Criminology, the Fifth International Conference of the South Asian Society of Criminology and Victimology in partnership with International Institute of Crime and Security Sciences..

Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation (SHIF), a non-profit collaboration between cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and Schneider Electric India, is on a mission to provide access to digital education in over 150 rural Indian schools by 2025 under the SMITA Programme.

Researchers from IISER Bhopal have done the genome sequencing for four native Indian cow breeds — Kasargod Dwarf, Kasargod Kapila, Vechur, and Ongole. A paper co-authored by Vineet K. Sharma and research scholars Abhisek Chakraborty, Manohar S. Bisht, Rituja Saxena, Shruti Mahajan, and Joby Pulikkan has been published bioRXiv.

The Kanakia RBK School of Mira Road recently hosted a walkathon to raise awareness about plastic waste.

Laurels

Students from the Aditya Birla World Academy and Oberoi International School won the recent Infinity 2023: The Ultimate Maths Championship, held in association with BITS Pilani and the University of Waterloo (Faculty of Mathematics).

RISE recently concluded Runway Get Set Hack by RISE, a three-month long Entrepreneurship Edition, in collaboration with Viral Fission. Ankur Yadav (IIT-Delhi) and Navan Jaiswal (Kirori Mal College, Delhi) were placed first. The first runners-up were Vivian Williams and Yathish N.V., Alan and Hemanth G. (all from REVA University, Bengaluru). The second runners-up were Digvijay Patil, Gabriela Llerena, Chaithanya Bhati, Prithviraj Rathore, Rudra Patel (from NYU) and Arya Yadav (from MIT-WPU).

Cliniminds recently received the Best Institution with Industry-Academia Interface and Excellent Training and placement award By Business World 2023.

Rudra Vanarase, a Class 10 student of Vidyanchal High School, was selected for a tour of Sri Lanka after attending a youth camp hosted by Goethe Institute at Panchgani.

Cambridge International recently conferred 222 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards on Indian students, with 49 students from Karnataka getting 60 awards.

Mehran Sahibole, Akshay Patil, Akansha Tandel and Rohan Khude of Amity University, Mumbai, recently secured third position in the Inter-College Quiz Competition organised by Indiatourism Mumbai, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India recently felicitated Griffins International School, Kharagpur, as the Most Emerging K12 Education Institute of the Year in Eastern India, at the sixth edition EduMeet and Education Excellence Awards.

NIIT Limited recently bagged the Institutions with excellent Training and Placements award at the BW Education-Top Education Brand Awards 2022. NIIT Digital was awarded for its innovative training methodologies and contribution to the new age technology training sector.

The University of Sheffield was recently named as one of the ‘most international universities in the world,’ according to Times Higher Education. The institution also launched The University of Sheffield Player, a research streaming platform to enable anyone, anywhere to discover and explore its research. The university’s researchers, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, recently developed artificial intelligence (AI) that could reduce the cost and speed up the discovery of new drugs.

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School recently hosted the Interactive Science Quiz 2023 with 52 teams across 25 schools participating. PSBB Senior Secondary School, KK Nagar, came first came first, while Lalaji Omega International School took the second and third prizes.

Amit Vasava, SP Ahmedabad Rural, recently spoke about cybercrime security at Anant National University. Megha Tevar, Dy SP, Ahmedabad Rural and Miss Kavita, in-charge of 181 women helpline - Abhayam, also addressed the students.

News from the IITs

IIT Kanpur recently entered into a technology transfer MoU with Ambrane India Private Limited for mass manufacturing and sales of the haptic smart watch for the blind and visually-impaired. It was developed by Prof. Siddhartha Panda and Vishwaraj Srivastava from the National Centre for Flexible Electronics at IIT Kanpur. Also, the institute, through its Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), and Indian Angel Network, jointly launched the IAN - IIT Kanpur Future Tech Accelerator Programme. For details, visit, https://siicincubator.com/

Researchers from IIT Roorkee, headed by Prof K.K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, have developed e-waste recycling processes through a zero-waste discharge concept.

MoUs and collaborations

The Manipal Global Skills Academy recently partnered with ICICI Securities to hire and train graduates to be ready for the workplace

Altair recently signed a multiyear campuswide license agreement with TU Delft, to give students access to Altair’s portfolio of simulation, data analytics, AI, and high-performance computing software solutions.

TeamLease EdTech recently partnered with PeopleCert to deliver professional management knowledge and skills to companies and universities.

Global Indian International School (GIIS) Noida recently organised a donation drive in collaboration with the NGO Goonj in which students from Classes 6-12 participated.

British Council and Telangana recently announced a residential short-term certificate course in the U.K. for 15 meritorious students from the state, under the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme by GREAT for Government of Telangana.