News from the world of Education: February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Max Medical Scholarship

Max Healthcare Foundation has introduced this programme to fund medical education of 100 meritorious MBBS students from economically weak backgrounds.

Eligibility: Applicants must have qualified in the NEET and gained admission to the MBBS programme in the eight government medical colleges in Delhi.

https://www.maxhealthcarefoundation.org/max-medical-scholarship-programme/

ADVERTISEMENT

SPARK Fellowship Programme 2024

The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) has launched the SPARK Fellowship programme, which entails a research grant of Rs. 100,000 along with a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000.

Eligibility: PG students from disciplines such as Food Technology, Biotechnology and Bioengineering, Microbiology, and Chemical Engineering.

Deadline: March 15

For details and to apply, visit https://gfi-india.org/spark-fellowship/

EdTech Growth Summit

NIIT Ltd. will host a virtual Ed-tech Growth Summit on February 26. It aims to provide a platform for ed-tech founders and start-ups to glean insights from industry experts and collaborate with educators, industry leaders, and tech innovators. To register, visit https://bitly.ws/3dGBS.

Unstop Talent Park

Unstop has introduced Unstop Talent Park, a contest for students.

Eligibility: The Tech Track is open to B.Tech, M.Tech, M.E., and Dual Degree students. The Non-Tech Track is open to students enrolled in any field of study in any university in the country.

Rewards: Cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh and an internship opportunity that may be converted to a full-time job offer, based on the candidate’s performance.

Deadline: February 29

Register at https://unstop.com/college-fests/unstop-talent-park-unstop-192396?ref=hindu

PGDM at ABBS School Of Management

ABBS School of Management invites applications for the two-year full-time PG Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes.

Eligibility: A graduation degree with 60% of marks and valid CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, UGC-NET 2024 score.

Deadline: May 31

Apply at www.abbssm.edu.in

JAIN Online to start its new batch

JAIN Online has announced the commencement of a new batch for its MBA, MCA, M.Com, BBA, and B.Com. programmes from March 3.

For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://onlinejain.com/

Samavesh 2024

The Fortune Institute of International Business’ (FIIB) annual cultural and management fest Samavesh 2024 will be held on March 9. Events include Debate Competition, Virtual Stock Market Challenge, Group Dance, Fashion Show, Nukkad Natak, Battle of Bands, Solo Dance and Singing Competition, Bollywood Quiz, Rap Competition, and Rangoli Competition. Register at https://fiib.edu.in/samavesh/.

BITS Pilani launches Design School

BITS Pilani has launched a BITS Design School (BITSDES) in Mumbai. Applications are now open the four-year Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme with five specialisations in 2024-25.

For details and to apply, visit https://www.bitsdesign.edu.in/

MBA specialisations launched

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Counsel India have launched MBA specialisations in Industrial/Organisational Psychology, Business Psychology, and Entrepreneurial Psychology.

Eligibility: Graduation and above

Deadline: March 25

Apply at https://www.counselindia.com/all-courses-list.

LPU Distance and Online Education Programmes

Lovely Professional University has opened admissions for its Distance and Online Education MBA, BBA, DBA, MCA, M.Sc. IT, BCA, B.Sc. IT, DCA, M. Com, B. Com, M.A., B.A., MLIS, BLIS and DLIS programmes through Distance Education (DE) mode and MBA, MCA, M.Sc. (Mathematics), M. Com, M.A., BCA, B.A., and B. Com programmes.

For details, visit www.lpude.in

Vernacular Technology and Business Courses

The Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training, IIT Kanpur, has collaborated with GUVI, to launch technology and business courses in regional languages, apart from English. The Professional Certificate Course in Business Intelligence and Digital Marketing are available in Hindi and Tamil; the Professional Certificate Course in Full Stack Development-MERN Stack will be provided in Hindi, and Tamil; the Professional Certificate Course in Data Science will be provided in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil; and the Professional Certificate Course in Data Engineering provided in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. For details, visit https://ifacet.iitk.ac.in/

NIIT University opens admissions

NIIT University invites applications to its B.Tech. Cyber Security, B.Tech. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering, B.Tech. Biotechnology, three-year BBA and four-year integrated Masters in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after class 12.

For details of programmes and eligibility criteria, visit https://niituniversity.in/admissions

UG admissions at UPES Dehra Dun

UPES Dehradun invites applications for its UG programmes including B.Tech.; five-year LLB and B.Pharm.

Deadline: April 24

For course details and eligibility criteria, visit https://admission.upes.ac.in/apply

GREAT Scholarships 2024

The British Council has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2024, in partnership with the U.K. government’s GREAT Britain campaign, which offers students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the U.K. from autumn 2024 across various disciplines

Eligibility: Candidates must have received an offer of entry from a participating university and satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.

For details and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3dGKT.

B.Sc. Biological Sciences with Placement Year

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. invites applications for its B.Sc.Biological Sciences with Placement Year, starting in September. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: Between 75 and 85% in Class 12 depending on the Board of Education. Subjects must include Biology and a second Science. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component.

Visit https://bitly.ws/3dGCD for details

M.Sc. Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence scheduled to begin in September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree, or international equivalent, in a relevant subject such as Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Maths, or Physics. IELTS score 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

For more information, visit https://bitly.ws/3dGGY

Events

Pearson has opened bookings for PTE Core, its newest English language proficiency test, which has received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) last year. A two-hour, computer-based exam, it has to taken in a test-centre environment and four key skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

The Northstar School and Switzerland’s HEP University of Teacher Education are celebrating the fifth year of their academic collaboration. Northstar will host 16 educators HEP University to engage with learners on topics such as global biodiversity, indigenous games and crafts, digital citizenship, tourism, and so on.

Over 120 social sector and research organisations participated in the ongoing campus placements at Azim Premji University, including the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, PRADAN, Reliance Foundation, Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (JEEViKA), Shantilal Muttha Foundation, Mantra4Change, and ShikshaLokam.

The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) hosted the FIIB-Emerald Research Series featuring psychologist Prof. Victoria Clarke from the University of the West of England, Bristol. The session delved into the intricacies of Thematic Analysis (TA), an essential aspect of qualitative research.

Plaksha University hosted the Young Creators League 2024, an innovative challenge for high-school students. Around 50 teams from 15 states participated and exhibited their solutions to real-world challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and TeamLease EdTech launched Apsche.TeamLeaseEdTech.com, a platform for graduation students across Andhra Pradesh to access to paid internship programmes, providing financial incentives and real-world experience.

The Wadhwani Foundation launched three new AI Co-Pilots - My Tutor for students, My Mentor for faculty, and My Interview Coach - to enhance the employability of the youth. These are in addition to the Foundation’s AI-powered Genie.AI platform, which aims to upskill job seekers, especially those from underserved communities.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology concluded its academic round table on the Changing Face of Global Engineering: Calibrating India’s response. Industry leaders, academicians and regulatory bodies participated in creating a roadmap for Engineering education.

Classmate organised the finale of the annual Classmate All Rounder. Over 4.5 lakh students from 2,764 schools across 33 cities participated in the multi-skill inter-school challenge. The winners were Dhruvika Aaryana7 from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans Public School, Visakhapatnam; Rischel D’Souza, Apostolic Carmel High School, Mumbai; Bhumika Sharma, Sunbeam School, Lehertara Branch, Varanasi; and Divye Boora, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh.

Tata Capital has launched Education Loans for those seeking funding to pursue UG and PG programmes in STEM, Management and Vocational streams in India, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore and Dubai (UAE). For details, visit https://www.tatacapital.com/

The Indian Water Resources Society (IWRS) organised an International Conference on the Future of Water Resources in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee. Key themes included exploring water availability, supply and demand management, addressing increasing water demand due to urbanisation, and analysing the impact of climate change on water resources management.

D2L hosted a discussion on Unlocking Student Success: Navigating the waters of student engagement and motivation in technology-enhanced learning. Leaders in education discussed challenges, opportunities and the way forward.

Prodigy Finance has partnered with 12 Australian universities to finance international Master’s students pursue their studies. The financing options available offer flexible, competitive interest rates as well as the option of a repayment grace period of up to six months with no cosigner or collateral required.

Target Publications held a workshop for students of Class 10 Class 12 from Snehasadan, Mumbai. Maharashtra State Board Moderator Ravi Dharma provided insights for effective board exam preparation.

Whistling Woods International held its 16th convocation where over 400 students received their degrees. Actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Priyadarshan were conferred with the Maestro Awards. Keynote speakers were Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios; Ayaz Memon, sports journalist; and Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainemnt.

The Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management (AIIM) held its seventh convocation for the 2021-23 batch. Ten students from PGDM Law and 56 students from PGDM Infrastructure Management received their certificates. Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, was the chief guest.

Studies and surveys

Shira Knafo, professor at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, led new research revealing a link between anxiety disorders and a brain receptor, as well as testosterone. The findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Internshala released its annual report on internship and fresher job hiring in India. Findings include a surge in hiring, with over 4.3 lakh students securing internships and fresher jobs (a 16.4% increase from 2022); the top fields included Management leading at 66%, followed by Media at 21%, Engineering at 10%, and Design at 1%; tier-1 cities dominated with Delhi-NCR at 26%, followed by Mumbai at 12%, Bengaluru and Pune at 8% each, Hyderabad at 5%, Chennai at 4%, and Kolkata at 4%, among others.

Experts from Newcastle University created a visual aid that uses fluorescent injection and high-speed cameras to differentiate between tumour and healthy tissue in a variety of cancer types. The details were published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Awards and laurels

Deakin University awarded Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra with an Honorary Doctorate, in recognition of his contributions to education, skill development, and social entrepreneurship in India.

Boeing announced the winners of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development Programme 2023-24: Abyom SpaceTech and Defence Pvt. Ltd. and Green Aero Propulsion Pvt. Ltd. from Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FIIT) from IIT-Delhi, Glovatrix Pvt. Ltd. from Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) from IIT-Mumbai; dVerse Technologies Pvt. Ltd. from IIT-Madras Incubation Cell; Backyard Creators Pvt. Ltd., BONV Technology Private Limited and Coratia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. from Technology Business Incubator (TBI), KIIT, Bhubaneswar.

Vivo announced the national winners of its vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation Awards, in collaboration with NCERT and iHub DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee. Team SMART STREET comprising Vedanshi Mehta, Arushi Ganguly, Aarav Mohanraj, Class 9 students from Mumbai, won the first prize worth for presenting a prototype aimed at implementing smart streets for safer, greener, scenic roads.

Mohammed Fathima and B.Harsha Sai Singh, B. Tech. Computer Science and Engineering students from KL Deemed-to-be University, took the top two positions in global rankings from the EC Council for Certified Ethical Masters Council.

Global Learning Council and HP Inc., in partnership with Axilor Ventures and Pratithi Investments, hosted a worldwide student hackathon on Enhancing Education through Responsible AI. Team SmartCheck (Aditya Punia and Sarthak Rawat from Dronacharya College of Engineering, Gurgaon) secured the top prize while Team Deca x Learn (Aditya Pal Singh from Punjabi University and Abhinav Narang from Punjab Engineering College) came second.

MoUs and partnerships

IIT Jodhpur and MNIT Jaipur signed an MOU with Alliance Française Jaipur to promote French language education and cultural exchange within the academic community.

The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (DLHS), MAHE-Bengaluru signed an MoU with LabourNet Services India Pvt. Ltd. Under this the Centre for LabourNet’s Academic Research Endeavour, will offer experiential learning and hands-on training to university students to understand subject problems and implement solutions.

Mirae Asset Foundation, in collaboration with Extramarks Education Foundation, Noida, installed seven new digital classrooms with smart interactive panels in four BMC schools in Mumbai.

The University of Birmingham signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Heritage to create new opportunities in the fields of Heritage, Museums and Museology. It has also signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a specialist Research and Innovation Hub to tackle challenges in key state priority areas including agriculture and healthcare, using AI.

IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS-Dia) has partnered with ESSCA, Paris, to launch aPG Diploma in Fashion Design and Luxury Management courses. The collaboration will bridge the gap between classroom learning and the ever-evolving world of fashion and luxury management.

University of Waikato signed an MoU with Lovely Professional University to cater to students’ aspirations for research-based global education in top fields.

Rishihood University signed an MoU with the SpARC wing of Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation for enhanced education and cognitive studies. Key objectives include joint development of courses and programmes for social impact, exchange of educational resources, and research activities.

IIT Delhi and UNDP India have signed an MoU to create solutions for advancing sustainable development, with a focus on environment, energy, and climate change.

IIT Roorkee signed an Mou with Engineers India Limited to drive innovation and advance research in critical areas of green technologies.

IIIT Delhi signed an MoU with the University of Illinois System, the U.S. for cooperation in various areas such as education, research, faculty exchange, and staff development. A team led by Timothy L. Killeen, President of the University of Illinois System, and Donald J. Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, visited the institution.

Zell Education signed an MoU with Shoolini University to offer ACCA certification to B.Com. Students at the university. The MoU will also facilitate regular masterclasses from experienced finance professionals.

Vehant Technologies signed an MoU with NIT Kozhikode to jointly teach B.Tech., M.Tech. and Ph.D. students and facilitate collaborative projects between NITC students, professors, and Vehant’s R&D team.

Career Mosaic announced its strategic collaboration with US universities such as San Jose State University, University of North Texas, Central Michigan University, Bowling Green State University, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Bradley University, Webster University and The University of Tulsa to provide information on courses and scholarship options and career guidance to Indian students who want to study in the U.S.

Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science (CMU-SCS) has become the academic partner for TechWise, spearheaded by TalentSprint and supported by Google. The 18-month immersive programme focuses on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.