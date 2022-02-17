News from the world of education - February 17, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, webinars and other events from schools and colleges

Virtual Study Abroad fest

iSchoolConnect Technologies will host a virtual Study Abroad Fest on February 19 and 20 where parents and students can meet representatives from prominent universities from the U.S., the U.K, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Register at https://pages.ischoolconnect.com/ischoolconnect-study-abroad-fest-4.0

University Aptitude Test

Scholarly Global presents a complimentary University Aptitude Test that will test a person's knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. This will be held on February 27 from 1.00 to 2.00 p.m. Students from Classes 9 to 12 are eligible. For details, visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

BBA in Global Hospitality Management

Les Roches Crans-Montana has opened admissions for BBA in Global Hospitality Management for the course beginning in September 2022. Scholarships and financial aid packages are also available. Admission process involves an assessment that includes an interview and may involve a written test.

Eligibility: Applicants must have accredited high school diploma or equivalent; must be above 17 years and six months by the programme entry date; have official English language exam scores in the case of non-native speakers of if the last two years have not been in full-time English education.

More details at https://lesroches.edu/

LSAT-India 2022 May administration open

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced the results of LSAT—India 2022 January session and opened registrations for the second administration, which will be on multiple days and slots, starting May 9, 2022. Those who missed the January administration or wish to retake the exam can apply at www.discoverlaw.in Registration is open till April 25.

Unacademy Prodigy test

Unacademy has announced the extension of its National Flagship Scholarship test ‘Unacademy Prodigy’. An additional test will be conducted on February 27. Open to students from Class 7 to 10 and to Engineering and Medical aspirants from Classes 11 and 12. To enroll and for more details visit https://unacademy.com/scholarship/prodigy2022

Webinar on GRE vs GMAT

CollegeDekho has partnered with ETS India to conduct a webinar on GRE vs GMAT for students who wish to enrol in foreign universities. The virtual session will be conducted by Tanya Bajaj, Client Relations Director for GRE, ETS India. On February 18 from 6.30 to 7.30 p.m. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8416439603968/WN_ge_grYbLQISmGkGkdQZVZg

Scholarship for Science Education

Neev Academy has introduced The Desh Bandhu Gupta Science Scholarship, a merit-based, four-year high-school scholarship that ranges from partial to full tuition, available to students from Class 9. It has been made possible by a donation from Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Ltd. in honour of his father Dr. Desh Bandhu Gupta.

Eligibility: Students have to clear Neev Academy’s eligibility test, which includes an additional science assessment and need a strong academic performance in the sciences along with other subjects.

Last Date: Round 1 till March 4; Round 2 till March 28.

Visit https://bit.ly/3HFPaZv to apply

Inviting aspiring entrepreneurs

Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratories (riidl), a not-for-profit organisation under Somaiya Trust and supported by NSTEDB, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, BIRAC, Government of India, MSInS, Government of Maharashtra and Somaiya Vidyavihar University, invites aspiring entrepreneurs and budding innovators to take up entrepreneurship through NIDHI PRAYAS and NIDHI EIR. The last date to apply is February 20. Visit https://riidl.org/NidhiPrayas for details

Young Chef Olympiad ends

The Eighth International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad drew to a close with a ceremony organised at IIHM Kolkata’s Global Campus. Matteo Cignetti of Italy won the gold and $5,000 to be crowned Best Young Chef of 2022. The silver went to Chong Jia De of Singapore while Halldor Haflidason of Iceland bagged bronze. Prof David Foskett was the Chairman of the Jury, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the Principal Judge.

Student Ambassador Programme

Asynchronous social audio app Swell announced the nationwide launch of its Student Ambassador Programme, which aims to give voice to the youth by helping them drive conversations around topics like student life, self-care, pop culture, social media, photography, mental health, relationships, and more.

SuperTeacher platform

SuperTeacher, an online teaching platform was launched recently to enable teachers to grow their teaching business. The SuperTeacher platform has been built by a team of IIT/MIT graduates and provides the teachers with a customised website and app to help them expand their reach through various channels.

VMC launches classes for CUCET

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) has announced that it will now prepare students for CUCET among other competitive exams. With the inclusion of DU and JNU in CUCET, admission to most of the central universities via a common entrance exam will provide a single-window platform for admissions thereby eliminating entrance tests for a variety of colleges with differing degrees of difficulty.

At LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has commenced Ministry of External Affairs’ year-long ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programmes on ‘Digital & Social Media Marketing for Organisation Growth’; and, ‘Effective English Communication for Business & Office Purpose’ at its campus. Thirty Afghan military cadets, who are undergoing training at Indian Military Academy, will join these two programs physically in two groups. The programmes began on February 9 and will continue till next year.

The university has also signed varied Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Canada’s University of Winnipeg (UW) for semester exchange and subject articulation programmes, particularly in mathematics. Known for academic excellence, indigenous scholarship, environmental commitment, small class sizes and campus diversity; the roots of University of Winnipeg date back more than 145 years.

The institution has tied up with ed-tech company Kalvi to bring a Liberal Engineering Degree programme in Computer Science by connecting engineering and liberal education with work experience. Under this collaboration, Kalvi will be responsible for the programme design and delivery and LPU will provide Kalvi with the infrastructure and academic core curriculum faculty to run the residential programme. The first batch will commence from August 2022.

Be Your Own Shakti initiative

In order to address the gap in life skills education, Be.artsy has launched an EdTech platform called ‘Be Your Own Shakti’. Be.artsy conducts awareness programmes on subjects like ﬁnancial literacy, prevention of sexual harassment, bias training, and more. 'Be Your Own Shakti' will feature Be.artsy’s ﬂagship programmes and courses. Visit https://www.beyourownshakti.com/

Clever Harvey partners with Cult.Fit

Clever Harvey has joined hands with Cult.Fit to launch another industry-certified course, ‘JuniorMBA Technology’ for high school students (Classes VIII to XII). The 15-day programme aims to give students practical exposure to how tech teams at start-ups work as they learn to solve an industry project provided by Cult.Fit. As they learn to develop tech prototypes with step-by-step guidance, students develop a strong foundation in computational thinking. For details visit https://cleverharvey.com/

Education for All marks one year

BYJU’S social impact initiative, Education for All (EFA), has impacted 3.4 million children across 26 states and 340+ districts in the first year of its launch. It has made tech-driven education accessible, equitable, and possible for all. BYJU’S has revised its goals to empower 10 million children by 2025 through high-quality digital learning.

WUD students collaborate with INTACH

Students of Architecture of World University of Design (WUD), Sonepat, Haryana are trying to bring the town of Dhubela in Madhya Pradesh onto the tourism map of India under a project with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The plan includes the introduction of a light and sound show, events and performances, development of a street market and carfts centre, creation of information centres, heritage trails and other items to upgrade and augment tourist facilities.

Encouraging women in STEM

Plaksha University launched ‘Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha’ Fund to promote enrollment of girls and women in STEM education specifically in higher education. The university aims to award 50% of total scholarships and grants to girl students. This has been possible due to scholarships offered by Bharti Foundation, Axis Bank, V Mart, Mphasis and contribution of individual donors and corporations.

Imarticus acquires StratOnboard

Imarticus Learning has acquired StratOnboard, a game-based learning platform., which simulate business environments and capture realistic business constraints to help learners discover, experiment and explore business decisions. The product offerings fall in line with Imarticus Learning’s international expansion plans.

JGLS records 300+ research publications

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has recorded 300+ academic research publications by its faculty members of which 280+ are indexed in SCOPUS during 2020-2021. JGLS has also set up a dedicated Research Deans’ Office under Prof. Dipika Jain, Vice Dean (Research) and Prof. Shivprasad Swaminathan (Associate Dean, Research) and Albeena Shakil (Associate Dean, Research).

Integrated Learning Programme at The Lexicon Schools

The Lexicon Schools, Pune, are introducing the Integrated Learning Programme for students of classes 11 and 12 from the upcoming session. This is to prepare the students for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, MHCET, SAT, and foundation CA.

JAIN conducts NEYP

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) organised the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022 on the theme ‘Environment and Sustainability under the aegis of Parvayaran Sanrakshan Gatividh. The objective was to encourage students to deliberate and engage on pressing environmental issues. At the region level, RV University and M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Applied Sciences were the co-hosts and partners. Green Assocham was the sustainability Partner.

Demand for IELTS coaching increases

The demand for IELTS coaching and tutorials has increased with maximum searches being generated from Punjab, states the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights. IELTS coaching was among the top three most-searched education services on Just Dial, while the most-searched education category was Computer Training Institutes. The number of searches generated from the four cities - Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana - was 30% higher than that generated from Delhi. Among Tier-I cities, Delhi topped the demand list followed by Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Joint initiative to benefit government schools in Gujarat

ConnectEd Technologies announced a joint initiative with Everest Kanto Cylinders (EKC) to provide free online access to curriculum-linked educational content across Gujarat government schools. The programme has been ideated and executed by ConnectEd Technologies and aims to improve learning outcomes.

MU School of Law hosts session on Budget 2022

Mahindra University School of Law organised an analytical discussion on the Budget–2022 and highlighted the need for better strategy in spending the money rather than increased allocations. Speakers included Prof. Shruti Kakkar, Prof. Vinay Sharma, Prof. Rishi Raj, Dr. Samyukta Bhupatiraju. Prof. (Dr.) M. Sridhar Acharyulu, Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University, explained the Constitutional link to the budget.

OUPI hosts webinar

Oxford University Press India (OUPI) hosted a webinar on ‘Get insights on how an atlas can help in preparing for Civil Services and other competitive exams’. The session discussed how an atlas can help students prepare for competitive exams and improve a student’s grasp of Geography, History, International Relations and Current Events from an examination perspective. Vinata Lal Sinha and Praveen Sinha, product managers for Oxford Student Atlas for India, conducted the webinar.