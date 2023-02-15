News from the world of Education: February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Master’s degree programmes in Economics in the U.S.

EducationUSA is hosting a webinar on Master’s degree programs in Economics in the United States by Drexel University and The George Washington University.

Date and time: Thursday, February 16, 6:00 p.m.

Who can attend: Students interested in pursuing a Master’s degree in Economics in the U.S. or would like to know what student and career outcomes of a Master’s programme in Economics are.

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/MastersEcoFeb16

Augustana University offers scholarships

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the U.S., has announced scholarships worth $25,000 per year for undergraduate programmes starting this Fall 2023, to support and reward academically exceptional students who are seeking to pursue higher education in the U.S.

Eligibility: Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 1230, an IELTS score of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.25, and submission of a compelling essay. Indian students and young professionals can apply for the scholarship during four years of education in fields including Business, Computer Science, Physics, Maths, Accounting, and more.

Deadline: April 30

To apply, visit https://www.augie.edu/

Online GATEQUEST -The Scholarship Test

T.I.M.E. has opened enrollments for the online GATEQUEST Scholarship Test for students who wish to take the GATE in 2024. The exam will be held on February 19 with two time slots of 10.00 and and 6.00 pm.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3YFB5DC

NIIT University opens early admissions

NIIT University (NU), recently announced early admission for the academic year 2023 for B.Tech. in Data Science, B.Tech. in Cyber Security, and Integrated MBA. Students can also opt for B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering, B.Tech. in Biotechnology, five-year integrated M.Tech., three-year BBA and four-year Integrated Masters in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after Class 12.

Eligibility: Students applying with JEE score are exempted from the NU Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can appear directly for the personal interaction with the faculty panel. Students who have applied earlier may be eligible for a scholarship upgrade on the basis of their JEE score.

For details, visit https://niituniversity.in/admissions

University of Sheffield opens applications

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for M.Sc. Antimicrobial Resistance and M.Sc. Advanced Aerospace Technologies, starting this September.

M.Sc. Antimicrobial Resistance

Eligibility: A three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university, in Molecular Biology or a related subject such as Biochemistry, Genetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology, and so on. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3K0gVQv

M.Sc. Advanced Aerospace Technologies

Eligibility: A three- or four year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% in Aerospace Engineering from a recognised university and an overall IELTS score of 7.0, with a minimum of 6.5 in each component.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/40QFvcE

Strathclyde Business School Dean’s Excellence Awards (Undergraduate)

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, offers the Dean’s Excellence Awards, for entry in 2023. Five scholarships will be awarded to high-quality international applicants to undergraduate degrees for entry in 2023/24 for Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Languages, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, Management Science.

Eligibility: International fee-paying students who have applied to a Strathclyde Business School undergraduate degree, and hold a conditional or unconditional offer to study (BA Business, BA International Business, Integrated Master International Business and Modern Languages).

Deadline: August 20

To apply, visit https://www.sbs.strath.ac.uk/apps/scholarships/ug-excellence/

M.Sc. Health Data Science

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its MSc Health Data Science programme, for the September 2023 intake.

Eligibility: A 2:1 undergraduate Honour’s degree in a Medical/Life Science (Medicine, Biology, Chemistry, and so on) discipline, or quantitative science subject (Computer Science, Maths, Physics, and so on). IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3lo4y6F

MU launches MBA programme

Mahindra University recently launched its two-year full-time MBA programme with specialisations in : Business Analytics, Digital Business, and Finance. Chancellor’s Scholarships are available on merit, need or merit-cum-need basis. Applicants will be selected on the basis of strong academic performance, good scores in standardised admissions tests such as GMAT, CAT, or GRE, and extracurricular achievements. These criteria will be evaluated through the written application and the interview.

Deadline: April 30

For details, visit, https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/

TeachConX: Teaching and Learning conference

Canadian International School will host TeachConX - Teaching and Learning conference on February 16 and 17 at its campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru North. The theme is Creating Collective Efficacy through a community focus on our vision, compassion and growth. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/3lpZheW

News from the IITs and IIMs

I IT Guwahati recently successfully hosted the Youth 20 Inception Meet 2023. Over 1,200 college/university students participated.

IIT Jodhpur recently organised the Friends of IIT Jodhpur Conclave to explore potential collaboration opportunities with CSR Representatives, PAN-IIT alumni, corporates, foundations, and well-wishers for collaborative work. The institute also recently celebrated its third Industry Day 2023, to establish links between industries and academic research programmes.

Team Lunatic Bytes from IIT Kharagpur won the annual hackathon organised byAxtria Inc. in collaboration with the Data Analytics Group of IIT Kharagpur. The six-week event attracted nearly 3,500 registrants of skills in AI and ML.

IIT Mandi recently created an artificial structure/material that can make stealth vehicles and covert establishments less visible to the radar. A paper was published in the journal, IEEE Letters on Electromagnetic Compatibility Practice and Applications, co-authored by Shrikanth Reddy, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and his team Awanish Kumar (first author) and Jyoti Bhushan Padhi.

IIM Bangalore and Cargill exchanged a research agreement to leverage the Data Centre and Analytics Lab at IIMB, led by Prof. U Dinesh Kumar.

MoUs and academic collaborations

One Million for One Billion (1M1B) recently partnered with Meta Platform Inc to launch the Digital Nagrik Campaign led by teachers and academic advisors to develop a community of responsible digital citizens who are aware of their digital rights and obligations. For details visit www.iamdigitalnagrik.com.

Glion Institute of Higher Education and The Vendôm Company jointly organised the second edition of EXCELLENCE by Vendôm, to drive recruitment in the luxury sector.

Lighthouse Learning and Huron University, Canada recently signed an MoU to extend support to students in their preparation to study overseas for higher education.

Queen’s University Belfast recently collaborated with Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, and Bodoland University to develop a new multidisciplinary module, Strategic Networks and Computation, which is being developed by Rajnish Kumar and Sonali Sen Gupta, from Queen’s Management School, and Professor Surajit Borkotokey, from Dibrugarh University; Professor Nityananda Sarma, from Tezpur University and Professor Manjit Das, from Bodoland University.

The Government of Telangana (GoTS), driven by its commitment to innovation and sustainable development, recently announced its collaboration with BITS Pilani, at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit 2023. At the summit, a key MoU among BITS Pilani, Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV, a GoTS initiative), and Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, was announced to help empower the State’s efforts of being at the forefront of exploring emerging innovations in new mobility.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham signed an MoU with M/s TheMathCompany (MathCo) to enter into a strategic partnership called MathCo Campus Programme. It also signed an MoU with Larsen and Toubro (L and T) EduTech, to offer B.Tech in Civil Engineering.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment recently partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation, to improve the English language skills of students seeking to travel abroad for work.

An MoU was recently signed between Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), and O.P. Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University), in Abu Dhabi, to promote and enhance mutual academic excellence between AGDA and JGU.

Events

SVKM’s NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE) recently hosted the PDSE Symposium 2023, with a focus on the role of entrepreneurs in India and the challenges faced by them.

Amity International School’s Youth Power, organised an awareness camp on Youth bullying and Children Mental Health with a Nukkad Natak at DLF Avenue mall.

The Indian School of Public Policy announced the opening of The Case Study Centre, a new research centre that will serve as a hub for rigorous and cutting-edge policy research, driving innovation and thought leadership in the field of public policy.

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently organised its Annual Sports Meet 2022-2023 for students from Nursery to Class 5. The chief guest was Shahwar Hashmi, President – South Eastern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Kharagpur Division, while Priyanka, Senior Sports Officer, IIT Kharagpur, was guest of honour.

I nternational IIHM Young Chef Olympiad, a joint initiative of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) the U.K., and IIHM, recently hosted its ninth edition across IIHM campuses in six cities. Over 50 countries participated.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently hosted its Europe Meets India (EUMIND) exchange programme for the first time after the pandemic. VIBGYOR High Goregaon West and Malad East partnered with CSW Van de Perre School, Middelburg in the Netherlands, and hosted 29 students and their teachers during their seven-day visit.

Over 500 students from Classes 6 to 9 of EuroSchool Thane raised ₹5 lakh through a fundraiser to improve the health and social status of people affected by leprosy.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised an Alumni Talk Series on How to convert SIP to PPO? for the learners of PGDM Batch 2021-23. The speaker was Saurabh Sharma, Senior Marketing Officer, GAIL (India) Ltd.

Ashoka University recently launched the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance, which aims to advance research on inclusive and equitable development. For details, visit www.ashoka.edu.in.

Stonehill International School recently hosted Makeathon 2023, an inter-school Design Technology Competition, to encourage students to employ their creativity, problem-solving and communication skills.

Sharda School of Engineering and Technology recently organised the fifth Technovation Hackathon in which 2,445 participants and 813 teams participated.

Myfledge Group of Institutes recently launched the Fledge Institute of Hotel Management and Catering, and the Fledge Institute of Mass Communication and Media Studies, across their centres.

Physics Wallah recently launched MPSC Wallah, which offers training for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams. The course material will be offered in Marathi.

ASDC National Automobile Olympiad organised by Automotive Skills Development Council, was successfully completed in partnership with National Programme on Career Awareness. Over 5,000 students, from classes 7 to 12 across India and other countries, participated.

Arizona International recently hosted guest of honour TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India to the United States. Also in attendance was Liesl Folks, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President, International Affairs, JP Jones, Dean, International Education, and Salil Gupta, Chief Advisor for South Asia.

KL Deemed to be University recently hosted its annual sports festival, Koneru Lakshmaiah Memorial Trophy 2023. It was organised by the Department of Physical Education of the university to promote sportsmanship and instil the values of unity and togetherness among students.

The Gera School recently trained its first batch of Students for the Cambridge IGCSE Exams slated to be held in February - March 2023.

The Design Village recently hosted Open Mic for Students on the emergent Web 3.0 ecosystem and new horizons in the field of AR/MR/XR. A diverse community of young entrepreneurs, Investors, technologists, and seasoned professionals discussed the trajectory and role of designers, artists, and enthusiasts in powering the third revolution of the Internet.

World University of Design recently hosted the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop VIIEW: Beyond and Beneath Art Exchange, at the campus by bringing together 12 Vietnamese and 17 Indian artists, curated by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari, Dean, School of Visual Arts, WUD.

Laurels

Entrepreneur’s Organisation Gurgaon recently announced the winners of the Global Student Entrepreneurship Award (GSEA). Anmol Mittal was declared winner for his start-up Amal. The runner-up position went to the start-up Chirag for developing and distributing drones to farmers for precision spraying.

Wipro Limited recently organised the 12th edition of Wipro Earthian Awards for 2022, which recognise excellence in sustainability education in schools and colleges across India.

Emil Zeynalzade of Azerbaijan was declared the winner of the ninth International Young Chef Olympiad, which ended in Kolkata, recently.

The faculty of Sona College of Technology came first in the ranking for faculty based on the NPTEL exam for the July 2022 session.