News from the world of Education: February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru is hosting the inaugural edition of TEDxMAHE Bengaluru on the theme Into the Newness. Key speakers are Dr. Satyanarayana Ramanaik (Adolescent Health Leader), Ishita Shah (Designer, Historian), Dr. Madegowda C (Social Scientist), Paras Sharma (Mental Health Advocate), Shilpa Mudbi (Performance Artist), Summaiya Khan (Inclusion Advocate), Swathi Shyam Sunder (AI Head), Pasha Bhai (Dakhani rapper), Poornima Seetharaman (Game designer), Farah Ishtiaq (Scientist) and Vivek Mishra (Founder, Fibroheal Woundcare).

When: February 16, 9.00 a.m. onwards

Where: MAHE Bengaluru auditorium

Register at https://www.tedxmahebengaluru.com/

MBA and Integrated MBA

Lovely Professional University invites applications for its two-year MBA and Integrated MBA programmes.

Eligibility: 55% aggregate marks in Bachelor’s degree, 60% aggregate marks in 10+2 (with English), score in LPUNEST, CAT, MAT, XAT, NMAT or CMAT.

Deadline: February 15

Apply at https://www.lpu.in/

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance exam is scheduled for May 12, as a combined exam for admissions to over 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka and over 50 private and deemed universities across India, respectively. Register by April 5, 4.30 p.m. at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com

Online seminar on Arts Entrepreneurship

CommonTime and Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi, have opened registrations for a 10-week online seminar on The Art of Arts Entrepreneurship, beginning on February 15

Apply at https://fiib.edu.in/commontime.

Programme in Business Analytics and Generative AI

Simplilearn has collaborated with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT-Roorkee, to launch a 11-month online programme on Business Analytics and Generative AI.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with at least 50%; coding knowledge is optional

For details, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/ai-business-analytics-program.

MBA Healthcare

Eligibility: An MBBS, BDS, BPT, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BYNS degree or a degree in Pharmacy, Medical Technology, Biotechnology, Bio-Medical, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals Technology, Microbiology, Bioengineering with at least 50% aggregate marks.

Deadline: March 31

Apply at https://bitly.ws/3cLkP

Certificate Programme in Technology-enabled Sales

Hero Vired launched a Certificate Programme in Technology-enabled Sales in collaboration with LeadSquared.

Eligibility: Graduation

Deadline: March 23

Visit https://bitly.ws/3cLrg for more

Admissions open at Pearl Academy

Pearl Academy invites applications for UG and PG programmes in Fashion, Business, Interiors, Communication Design, and Product Design

Eligibility: For UG programmes, a 10 + 2 pass certificate; for PG programmes, a Bachelor’s degree/diploma from a recognised university.

Deadline: April 15

Details at https://bitly.ws/3cLsr

M.Sc. in Economics

NMIMS Deemed-to-be University’s Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics has opened admissions for its M.Sc. in Economics.

Eligibility: Graduate in any stream from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks with Maths or Statistics in Class 12 and graduation

Deadline: May 12

Details at https://apply.nmims.edu/m-sc-economics

PGP in Family Business and Entrepreneurship

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, launched a one-year full-time Management programme for entrepreneurs and those involved in generational businesses.

Eligibility: A recognised UG degree with a minimum score of 50%. valid CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT or Great Lakes Aptitude Test (GREAT) score. Applicants must show association with family business or entrepreneurial spirit

Deadline: February 29

Details at www.greatlakes.edu.in/gurgaon/pgp-fbe.

International Undergraduate Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., will offer the International Undergraduate Scholarship 2024.

Eligibility: Candidates must commence their undergraduate degree in September. All undergraduate degree courses are included except for Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200). Candidates must enter a degree programme in year 1. Those entering in year 2 will be eligible only if they are not receiving a scholarship/award as part of a collaborative programme with their home institution.

Deadline: June 6

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3cQFh

UG programme in Urban Studies and Planning

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its four-year MPlan (UG) course in Urban Studies and Planning, scheduled to commence this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Between 70% and 80% in Class 12 depending on the board of education; IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

Visit https://bitly.ws/3cQFN for more information

M.Sc. Cyber Security

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Cyber Security course beginning in September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or a closely related discipline. Programming experience is required.

More details at https://bitly.ws/3cQIx.

Lecture by Prof. Mary Beard

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya will host a lecture by renowned historian Prof. Mary Beard on The Shock of the Old.

When: February 13, 6.00 p.m.

Where: Convocation Hall, Mumbai University (Fort Campus)

Events

Aditya College of Architecture hosted the fourth International Design Research Conference 2023-24 as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. Gopal Shetty, MP, inaugurated the event and Suresh Prabhu, former MP and former Union Minister, was the Chief Guest.

SPJIMR welcomed the 23rd batch of its Post-Graduate Programme in Development Management at its Mumbai campus. Dr. Pallavi Darade, Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, was the Chief Guest.

The Design Village (TDV) organised a workshop on Design Methods in Cross-Disciplinary Research in collaboration with the Royal College of Art London. The programme was led by Melanie Flory, Associate Director of Research at The Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design. The institute also signed an MOU with Politecnico di Milano, School of Design Italy, to strengthen academic ties and foster collaboration in Design education, and with Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), England, to promote academic exchange and teaching through joint research, joint workshops, and masterclasses.

Stella Maris College and Election Commission of India (TN) hosted the National Voters Day Celebration with poster competition, reel-making competition and a quiz. The final-year students of the college’s Department of Public Relations launched the annual PR Campaign, Eco Vastra: A Green Fashion Collective, to raise awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion.

Rishihood University held an event centred around various facets of education, policy, and the future of learning in Haryana. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, spoke at the event and also launched a book, Intellectual Property Rights in the Era of AI.

Centre for Online Studies, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), celebrated its second annual convocation for the Online Batch 2021-2023 and 2022- 2023, of the PGDM course. The chief guest was Prem Singh, President, Group HR, JK Organisation; the keynote speaker was Prasad Rampalli, CTO, Deloitte, and the guest of honour was Govind Kumar, President, UpGrad.

The World University of Design hosted its third convocation with 160 students being conferred with degrees in various disciplines. The chief guest was Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and the guest of honour was His Excellency Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India.

Galgotias University hosted Ethical Audit, a discussion on the significance of morality in our lives and the need for ethical conduct in all spheres. G.C. Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, was the Chief Guest.

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organised the second edition of the Master Chocolate Artist competition. Priya Verma came first, Archana Goyal stood second, and Komal Kalani secured third place.

IISER Bhopal researchers have developed a technology to attach chemical tags to proteins, an important process in drug development. Dimpy Kalia, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, and Ph.D. students Mudassar H. Mir, Sangeeta Parmar, and Chhaya Singh published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

MoUs and partnerships

JAIN Deemed-to-be University signed an MoU with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to expand academic cooperation in specialised Commerce courses including B.Com, B.Com (Hons.), M.Com, Certificate, and Diploma programmes.

Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim, partnered with the London Wellness Academy to propel students into the Global Cruise Line and Hospitality careers.

Azim Premji University and the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, signed an MoU to set up a workstation at the University’s Bengaluru campus to facilitate research on anonymised raw census data. This will be available for all members and students of APU and external researchers for academic purposes.

Yudiz Solutions signed an MoU with LJ Institute of Engineering and Technology, to leverage their combined knowledge and practical applications of emerging technologies through internship projects, consultancy services, and training programmes.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai, signed an MoU with Queen Mary University of London, the U.K., for collaborative research projects, the exchange of faculty members and research scholars, short-term study abroad programmes, and more.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bangalore has signed an MoU with Vedan Trust, and partner/ funder SVP India, to initiate making the newly developed campus a zero-waste site.

CyberPeace signed an MoU with the National Forensic and Sciences University, Goa, to promote interest and expertise exchange in AI, ML, high-performance computing, digital forensics, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Telangana signed an MoU with the 1M1B Foundation to set up India’s first Green Skills Academy in Hyderabad, to promote green skills among Telangana’s youth.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited signed an Mou with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), the U.K., to enhance the specialty training programme in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Satyam, Ph.D. scholar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, won the Best Product Design award under the category of Water and Sanitation, at the Vishwakarma Awards 2023, for his R-SAM-PRO device. The institute’s Centre for Nanotechnology inaugurated the the SWASTHA project and the ISO 5 and 6 Clean Room Facilities. Researchers led by Ankush Bag, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and Centre for Nanotechnology, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and Institute of Sensor and Actuator Systems, Technical University Wien, developed a cost-effective method to grow a special semiconductor. The findings were published in the Journal of IEEE Transactions on Electron Devices and Thin Solid Films.

Dr. Bhaskar Viswanathan, HoD, Department of Radiation Oncology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, was selected for a research grant to develop an indigenous robotic ultrasound for tumour motion and radiation hyperthermia for cancer treatment. The technology will be developed in association with Avinash Eranki, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Medical Ultrasound Research Laboratory of IIT Hyderabad, Eranki Labs Private Limited, and Amrita Centre for Advanced Robotics.

IIT Kanpur signed an MoU with the Lucknow Cantonment Board to serve as the knowledge partner in their joint mission to achieve a waste-free and carbon-neutral campus. The institute also established and tested S2, India’s first Hypervelocity Expansion Tunnel Test Facility and won the STEM Impact Awards 2024 for the Haptic Smart Watch for Blind and Visually Impaired. The institute’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences organised its first two-day national research scholars’ conference Anviksha on the theme Boundaries.

IIT Jodhpur signed an MoU with AU Small Finance Bank to foster collaboration and engage in open innovation cohorts with faculty and students.

IIM Kashipur conducted a Leadership Development Programme for Max Healthcare with modules on Marketing, Operations, Accounts, Information Systems, and Human Resource Management.

IIM Kozhikode conducted a five-day training programme on Leadership 4.0 -Management and Governance in the Emerging World of Digital Leadership, under The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme. Thirty participants from 23 partner countries were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management.

The Rockefeller Foundation announced a grant to IIT Delhi to establish a Climate Sciences and Technology Chair and provide resources to experts, researchers, and students to shape future climate policy action. The institute has also partnered with the Hans Foundation to provide scholarships for 10 women from low socioeconomic backgrounds who are enrolled in the B.Tech. /Dual degree programme.

IIT Roorkee launched Rethink! The Tinkering Lab to cultivate essential skills such as design thinking, computational prowess, adaptive learning, and physical computing.

