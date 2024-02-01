News from the world of Education: February 1, 2024

February 01, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Study in Ireland Virtual Fair

Education in Ireland will hold its Study in Ireland Virtual Fair curated for students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, on February 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Some of the participating colleges include University College Cork, University of Limerick, University of Galway, Dublin Business School, Griffith College, to name a few. To register, visit, https://bitly.ws/3aJXX.

Capacity-Building Workshop

NLU Delhi, under the aegis of Internal Complaints Committee and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, will organise the Capacity-Building Workshop on The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

When: March 9 and 10

Deadline: Early-bird registration fee is Rs. 2,500 up to February 15. From February 16, the registration fee will be Rs. 3,000.

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/3by4W. The payment link is https://bitly.ws/3by57.

Global University Fair

SI-Global announced its upcoming education fair featuring universities from Australia, Canada, and the U.K. The fair, scheduled to be held in 10 Indian cities, concluded its third in Coimbatore on February 1. The fourth is to be held on February 3 in Ahmedabad. Students planning to study abroad and interested in gaining insight into universities from Australia, Canada, and the U.K, and to check out the venues across the cities, register at https://www.si-global.com/landing/university-fair-in/.

Admissions open at IMS Noida

IMS Noida, affiliated to CCS University Meerut, invites application for UG and PG courses in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology.

Eligibility: For UG course, a pass in Class 12 boards from a recognised board of education. For PG course, a Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject.

https://bitly.ws/3byig

APU opens PG applications

Azim Premji University invites applications for its full-time two-year Postgraduate Programmes in Education, Public Health, Development, Education, and Economics in the Bengaluru and Bhopal Campuses.

Entrance test: March 10

Deadline: February 9

https://bitly.ws/3bypw

MBA admissions open

Sri Sri University has begun admissions for its MBA programmes with specialisation in Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, Good Governance, Public Policy, Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree from any discipline with an aggregate of 50% (45% for SC/ST) from a recognised university and CAT, MAT, SSU-CET score Final-year students can also apply, provided they can furnish their pass certificate with the minimum cut-off by this August.

https://bitly.ws/3aKbt

Young India Fellowship

Ashoka University invites applications for the second round of its Young India Fellowship.

Eligibility: A recognised UG degree or equivalent in any discipline as of July 2024. Final-year UG students who will complete their degree in 2024 can apply. Candidates of all age groups across diverse academic, geographical, professional and socio- economic backgrounds are welcome.

Deadline: March 4

https://bitly.ws/3aKcf

New MOOC course at IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore has announced a free six-week online course on New Age Business Models under IIMBx, the institute’s digital initiative.

Eligibility: UG and PG students of Business Management and budding entrepreneurs

Deadline: February 29

https://bitly.ws/3aKqX

B.Tech admissions at NITTE

NITTE Deemed-to-be University has commenced the application process for its B.T.ech programmes through the NITTE University Common Admission Test (NUCAT)2024.

Exam dates: February 17 and 18

Eligibility: Indian citizens who have passed Class 12 in India must appear for NUCAT 2024 under the General Category. Candidates appearing for Class 12 exams can also apply. Foreign nationals or Persons of Indian Origin or Overseas Citizens of India or those who have passed Class 12 outside India can apply under NRI category. Admission is based on marks secured in Physics, Chemistry and Maths in the Class 12 board exam.

Deadline: February 6

https://apply.nitte.edu.in/

Events

Pratul Shroff, alumnus, 1971 batch, of BITS Pilani, and former Founder and CEO of Einfochips, recently pledged $1 million to his alma mater’s endowment fund. An additional Rs. 4.5 crores will be contributed over five years towards establishing ten 100% fellowships to support cutting-edge research at BITS Pilani and ten 100% scholarships for meritorious students from economically-disadvantaged households.

Plaksha University recently unveiled the Plaksha Launch Accelerator Program, an initiative of the Info Edge Center for Entrepreneurship. It aims to foster innovation, support aspiring entrepreneurs, among others. The six-month pre-seed initiative is exclusively designed for students and alumni.

KCG College of Technology held its 21st convocation where 958 students received their degrees.

Indian Institute of Art and Design, in association with Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, the U.K., hosted its fifth convocation; 95 students received their degrees.

GD Goenka University, in partnership with Fortis National Mental Health Programme, brought together school counsellors from across India for the VARTAH 2.0: National School Counsellors’ Winter Edition Summit on Exams, Performance and Skills. Themes included raising awareness about mental health issues, advocating for necessary educational policy changes, and emphasising practical measures for fostering a healthy and inclusive mental health culture in schools.

Centurion University recently facilitated collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, on skill development. It hosted S Suresh Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary, to Govt. (FAC) and Commissioner of School Education, Skill Development and Training Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with a team of officials, to its Jatni campus. The visit was aimed at understanding the vision, strategies, and practices adopted by the university in imparting skills.

RV University recently hosted the Southern Region Law Teachers Conclave 2023-24. It consisted of panel discussions and insights from around 20 speakers across various Law schools from the South India.

Navrachana University hosted a conclave on Changing Landscape of University Governance for the administrative staff of universities. Over 150 academic leaders, university officials, staff members, industry professionals participated.

The 13th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad recently concluded at MIT World Peace University. Over 10,000 students from across India participated.

Zamit conducted an interactive workshop on Perception and Communication of Nonverbal Cues for students between 11-18 years. The session focussed on refining nonverbal communication, provided practical tips that one can adopt to navigate cultural perceptions, and enhance effectiveness in social interactions, among others.

Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, hosted a programme on Universal Human Values, in collaboration with the National Coordination Committee - Induction Programme, Southwest Region, AICTE.

Rewards and laurels

The student team from Sona College of Technology in Salem secured first place in the Union Ministry of Education’s Smart India Hackathon 2023 national competition. The team consisted of Harshini E K, final year, Civil Engineering, while R Mano, Marga Dharshini, Madhuraghavan V, M Hari Prasath are third-year students and Kirubanithi, and Dhinesh Kannan are second-year students.

Preeti Jain, Principal Investigator and Garima Chauhan, Co-PI, from Sharda University were awarded a government grant of Rs 83.11 lakh for Extramural Research by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Students of National Law School of India University emerged winners in the inaugural edition of the ‘We, The People’ Quiz held at the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, while KLE Society’s Law College came second.

Pimpri Chinchwad University was conferred the Navbharat Ke Shilpkar award for its innovative educational initiatives and commitment to social development.

Ambuja Vidya Niketan Schools recently secured the first rank in the India School Merit Awards.

Tata Technologies announced the winners of the first edition of its InnoVent hackathon. Team Rolex from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Erode, came first, while team Blitzkrieg from RVCE, Bangalore, won second prize, and the team ThunderBolt from VIT, Vellore, won third prize.

Surveys and studies

Internshala unveiled insights for internship seekers, showcasing a 200% increase in internship opportunities for Indian students over the past five years. Key observations include — in 2023, business development and management took the lead, offering 44% of all internships; 23% of internships offered pre-placement offers (PPOs) based on intern performance. Virtual internships accounted for 48%, offering work-from-home flexibility, while 42% remained in-office internships; Geographically, Delhi-NCR held the lion’s share at 34% internship openings, followed by Mumbai at 16%, Bangalore at 10%, Pune at 5%, Hyderabad and Jaipur at 3% each, to name a few.

A survey by Fateh Education revealed that university rankings are the main factor that influences over 78% of Indian students who want to study abroad. Other key findings — the second most important parameter was tuition fees voted by 71% of the students followed by job opportunities voted by 65%; the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth parameters considered were the cost of living (53%), post-study work visa availability (51%), course rankings (49%), university location (41%), and part-time work opportunities (31%), among others.

Simplilearn recently launched a report titled Safeguarding the Digital Frontier - Cybersecurity Trends and Upskilling Outlook for 2024. Key findings include — cyberattacks have led to considerable financial losses globally, projecting an estimated cost of $10.5 trillion by 2025; with over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents reported in the last three years, the need for strong cybersecurity measures has never been greater. Notably, financial fraud stands out as a major issue, accounting for a significant 77.41% of all reported cybercrimes nationwide, to name a few.

Scientists at Newcastle University recently discovered that mixing hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions mimicking relatively mild hydrothermal vent results in the formation of a spectrum of organic molecules, most notably including fatty acids stretching up to 18 carbon atoms in length. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment (https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-023-01196-4).

MoUs and partnerships

Amity University Online partnered with HCLTech to offer five industry-focused specialisations at the UG and PG levels —MCA with specialisation in Cybersecurity, MCA with specialisation in Software Engineering, BCA with specialisation in Data Engineering, BCA with specialisation in Software Engineering and BBA with specialisation in Data Analytics. This initiative is set to empower over 5,000 learners with skills aligned to industry requirements.

Mahindra University and La Trobe University, Australia have signed an MoU to elevate educational opportunities for students and includes a four-year programme, a student exchange initiative, and faculty exchange programmes. It will offer Mahindra University students the chance to complete the final two years of their UG programme at La Trobe University, and also receive scholarships worth AUD 9500 per annum to students participating in the programme. After completing their two-year study in Australia, students will be eligible to apply for and receive a two-year Post Study Work Permit.

IIIT Delhi and The University at Albany, State University of New York, signed an MoU for cultural exchange and collaborative research initiatives.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu and Charge Pal Pty Ltd signed an MoU to foster collaboration in diverse domains, focusing on training, research, consultancy, workforce software support, data engineering solutions, and knowledge sharing.

Cactus Communications partnered with the Indian Society of Cell Biology to enhance academic growth and offer training support to students, postdocs, and researchers in various Life Sciences fields.

BITS Pilani and Iowa State University of Science and Technology partnered to launch a Two-Plus-Two (2+2) undergraduate Shared Degree Programme and shared graduate degree programmes at the Master’s and Ph.D. level. This agreement will facilitate qualified students from BITS Pilani transferring to Iowa State for a cooperative Bachelor of Science programme in Engineering. T will allow students to complete their initial two years at BITS Pilani and seamlessly transition to Iowa State for the remaining two years. Likewise, it will offer pathways for graduate students to pursue research-based, collaborative degree programmes at both institutions.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur researchers have unveiled new insights into the process of relaxation of turbulent binary fluids, in a new study published in the journal Communications Physics by Nature Group. The study was led by Prof. Supratik Banerjee, along with research scholars Nandita Pan and Arijit Halder from the institute’s Department of Physics.

IIT Mandi, in collaboration with Leibniz University Hannover, organised a three-day workshop on Engineering for Sustainable and Resilient Development, sponsored by Indo-German Science and Technology Centre. It facilitated discussions on sustainable and resilient infrastructures.

InvenTiv-2024, the Ministry of Education’s R and D innovation fair from higher education institutes, concluded its second edition at IIT Hyderabad, with the formalisation of a Technology Transfer agreement between IIT Hyderabad and E-Spin Nanotech, aiming to pilot the commercial application of Cellulose-based Nanofiber Feminine Hygiene Products.

IIM Rohtak recently held Infusion’24, the annual fest, and Aluminati, its annual alumni meet. Over 3,500 individuals and 150 alumni attending various summits, workshops, on-spot events, and cultural programmes participated.

