News from the world of Education: February 1, 2023

February 01, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST

Admissions

Fourth edition of Darwin

Somaiya Vidyavihar recently announced the fourth Edition of its international conference, Darwin, to nurture technology in Biotechnology, and promote open Science by bridging the gap between researchers and DIY Bio-enthusiasts.

Mode: Hybrid

Dates: February 3-5

For more information, visit, https://www.somaiya.edu/en

ALLEN Digital’s Early Bird-fee benefit

ALLEN Digital Department, of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd., is giving early bird-fee benefits to students who register for JEE, NEET, olympiad, and as well as to students of classes 6 to 10 for JEE and NEET foundation.

Eligibility: Students of classed 6-12

Deadline: February 4

For details, visit, www.ALLENdigital.in

Youth20 Summit

IIT Guwahati will host the first Youth20 (Y20) Group Meet 2023 from February 6 to 8. It allows the youth to provide constructive policy inputs and to utilise the platform to voice their opinions for the world audience, and is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. For themes and other details, visit, https://www.iitg.ac.in/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Jodhpur recently concluded NAiBS-2023 Next-gen AI: Inspiration from Brain Science, an international conference. Over 100 participants, from countries across the globe, participated. Also, the institute’s researchers recently developed a two-step approach for textile industry-based wastewater recovery. The findings are The findings were published in Materials Science and Engineering Journal (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mseb.2022.116078).

Chemin Esports, in association with FEAI Collegiate programme, recently organised its campus connect programme, ‘AGNITRAYA’, for sports aspirants, at IIM Kashipur.

IIM Bodh Gaya recently concluded the placement season for the current MBA 2021-23 batch. For a batch of over 200 students, it hosted nearly 70 companies to participate in the final placements process. Companies spread across sectors and industries such as BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, IT and mire, were among the major recruiters.

IIT Guwahati researchers are identifying key action steps and research priorities to contribute towards green growth and sustainable development. Multiple efforts are underway to achieve sustainable Goals of Green Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Dioxide Sequestration. Also, Chemdist Group, Pune, in collaboration with the institute (Nano Centre), has started developing various carbon capture technologies which are low on operational cost and affordable that lead to Nano-Fertilizers.

IIT Bombay recently hosted the grand finale of second edition of e-Yantra Virtual Museum Competition, where students from classes 7-12 participated in a seven-week online competition where they learnt the importance of learning History using technology. They were trained to use graphical, analytical, and research techniques to tell historical stories by designing a “Virtual Museum” exhibit with the help of e-Yantra mentors.

IIT Kanpur’s SIIC recently announced the top three winners of the Hack & Reboot 2.0 Hackathon supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and MeitY Startup Hub. Akinchan Kushwaha was announced as the winner for his innovation ‘Vivafeet’, while Abhinav Gupta was adjudged first runner-up for POCCET-Lab, and Priyaranjan Tiwari, second runner-up for NODex devices. The institute also hosted the Phase 2 of Techkriti Open School Championship, a pre-festival event of Techkriti, the annual international technical and entrepreneurial festival organised by it. It organised a hands-on training programme on Advanced Characterization Techniques under DST-sponsored STUTI programme, in collaboration with Amity University, Mumbai. It aimed at helping Ph.D. scholars and faculty of tier-2/tier-3 universities enhance their knowledge on research and development.

IIT Roorkee’s start-up Indi Energy team, led by Prof. Yogesh Sharma, which specialises in manufacturing Sodium-Ion batteries, recently won the National Startup Awards 2022 in the Energy Storage category.

IIT Mandi recently analysed the different factors that affect herding in adoption of wearable technologies for personal healthcare. The findings were published in the Journal of Marketing Communications. The research was led by Saumya Dixit, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi, and co-authored by her Ph.D. student Anjali Pathania from IIT Mandi and Gowhar Rasool, School of Business Studies, Central University of Jammu.

IIM Ahmedabad recently appointed Professor Bharat Bhasker as its Director, for five years. He is currently Professor of Information Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow.

Events

Republic Day

As part of its #ColourForACause campaign themed India@75, over 45 students from Orchids The International School’s JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Road and BTM Layout school branches, in collaboration with Vrikshith Foundation, painted the walls of Anganawadi Center, Konanakunte. Over 25 students from the school’s Nigdi and Chinchwad branches, in collaboration with Easy Crew Graffiti Group artists, painted the outer walls of Akurdi Police Chowki at PCMC which was stained.

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently celebrated the 74th Republic Day and Saraswati Puja. Abishek Kumar Yadav, Chairman, unfurled the National Flag. Patriotic songs and dance performances were also organised.

Forty-five students from The Scindia School, Gwalior, recently represented the school in the 74th Republic Day parade.

IMS Ghaziabad recently celebrated Basant Panchami and Republic Day, during which it installed the tallest ever National Flag in Ghaziabad region measuring 137 feet high.

KIIT World School’s Republic Day celebrations were marked by Principal Neelima Kamrah released tri-coloured helium balloons hoisted the Indian flag. Students put up patriotic performances. It also celebrated the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and also Lohri and Makar Sankaranti.

On the occasion of International Education Day and Republic Day, The Academy School (TAS), Pune, celebrated the importance of holistic education. Pre-primary students visited the GramSanskriti Udyan life lived in villages and revisited the concepts of pet, wild animals and domestic animals. To celebrate Republic Day, they reiterated the Independent Country, Independent Me (ICIM) initiative by emphasising the importance of books and formal education for a student.

Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai, celebrated the 74th Republic Day by thanking the Indian Armed Forces for their service to the country.

Griffins International School Kharagpur recently successfully celebrated National Youth Day and commemorated Swami Vivekananda’s 160th birth anniversary through a special assembly that comprised of skits depicting various significant events of his life and also on social issues like human trafficking..

Internshala Trainings recently organised The World Education Day Fair 2023 online, to celebrate the same, and was themed #CareerKiGuarantee. Attended by 13,000 users, it was organised to encourage students to take online learning for in-demand skill enhancement and career growth.

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, was recently named USC School of Cinematic Arts’ 2023 commencement speaker, and will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony on May 12.

Imarticus Learning recently launched StartOnboard, a new B2B game-based solution for onboarding employees, processes, and products seamlessly. It involves role-play-based learning modules that help employees experience a simulated environment and remain engaged throughout the process. With StartOnboard, organisations can create game-based onboarding modules tailored to their requirements.

Thomson Digital recently announced its foray into the EdTech industry with the launch of Q&I (www.qanditoday.com), an assessment-led platform for JEE and NEET prep. Its approach involves shifting from general, syllabus-based learning to need-based learning. Its adaptive learning engine curates a customised and clear preparation plan for individuals by providing a detailed subject and topic-wise analysis and benchmarking each individual’s performance with the peer group.

Navneet TopTech recently launched TopCoder, an interactive e-learning platform that is built for schools to equip them to teach children of classes 1–10 how to code. With a concept-based curriculum developed by expert coders and educators, the user-friendly platform teaches students programming languages such as Python, Scratch, CSS, HTML, and more.

Students from the Communication Design department of IIAD, New Delhi, under the guidance of Shaaz Ahmed - Associate Professor, IIAD, recently collaborated with Dadi Pudumjee - Founder, The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust on a show called ‘Rumiyana - a journey within’. The puppet theatre, performance, inspired by Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’s works, attempted to capture Rumi’s style of telling stories.

The Student Chapter of IIIT Bangalore ACM SIGCHI was recently launched online at the institute campus with inaugural talks by Amit Chowdhury, Head of Design at Samsung Bangalore, Satish Patil, head of UX team focussed on wearable, Smart Home and AI led Smart Phone experiences at Samsung Research, and Biju Neyyan, team leader of talented designers at Samsung Research Bangalore.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar, was recently selected by Startup India as one of the incubators in Maharashtra to celebrate National Startup Day.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India recently organised its annual entrepreneurship festival, Empresario. It was inaugurated by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home, Industries, Cultural Activities (State Minister); Sports, Youth Service (Independent Charge), Government of Gujarat.

PrepLadder recently announced Dream Team Next Edition and an advanced exam preparation tool Q Bank Next Edition. While the former comprises top faculty members across different medical specialisations who will curate new learning experiences for aspirants, the latter is a preparation tool that will enable Learners to explore the nuances of assessing their preparation closer to the exams in the NExT exam format. For more details, visit, https://www.prepladder.com/courses/medical-pg/next

St. George’s University’s School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, recently received renewed approval from the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) for long-term clinical clerkships at affiliated hospitals and health systems in the state.

Central Square Foundation recently hosted a forum to engage with experts from the education sector on key learning-outcome based reforms outlined in NEP 2020. It was organised to find a common pathway and develop an actionable understanding among key stakeholders from the government and civil society to achieve the objectives regarding furthering the learning outcomes among school children.

Gurusiksha.com recently launched Test Series exclusively for students, and are available on its website. It will assist students in preparing well for their upcoming exams. It aims at providing superior quality mock tests to fast-track the process and synchronise it with the exam schedule by utilising better technology and a smarter approach in drafting the mock tests.

Furthering the UN’s recognition of 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IMY), Prof D.S. Rao, Pro-VC, GITAM, Hyderabad and Prof Dattatri K. Nagesha recently launched a programme, with year-long activities planned. The theme is Nutrition through Nutri Millets, organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology, GITAM School of Science, GITAM (Deemed to be University.

Samsung India recently started its ‘ Samsung Innovation Campus’ across the country’s campuses, to upskill 3,000 less-privileged youth, in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding and Programming, and help them get relevant job placements. Those opting for AI will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work, whilst IoT or the Big Data participants will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Those opting for Coding and Programming will complete 80 hours of training and participate in a four-day Hackathon to conclude the course. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3HXMWaRK

MoUs and partnerships

Vi Foundation and Ericsson recently set up a robotic lab to empower underserved students with digital learning skills. This is the first of 10 labs to be set up in the country. Equipped with robotic kits, 3D printer, and more, the lab is designed to assist students of classes 6-9 through their first experience of Programming and new technologies.

Literacy India recently partnered with Dell Technologies to impact technology training to youth across five states. The future skills training for students covered courses on Python coding, digital marketing, web designing, and more.

The Design Village recently collaborated with T he Royal Academy of Arts, Netherlands, to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden student experience and horizons — they have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange.

HCLTech recently signed an MoU with the IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to collaborate in the field of Petroleum Engineering and Earth Sciences, and develop a knowledge management system using cutting-edge IT technologies.