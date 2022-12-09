News from the world of Education: December 9, 2022

December 09, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Fellow Programme in Management

FORE School of Management, New Delhi offers a Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) approved by AICTE. The highlights of the programme are Financial Assistance for Fellow Programme Scholar, support to attend international conferences/Workshops, and contingency grant.

Specialisations: Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, Communication, Strategy.

Deadline: December 30

For details of eligibility criteria and to apply, visit, http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register

MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

University of Limerick, Ireland, is now inviting applications for its 12-month, full-time MSc programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

Eligibility: A primary degree in any subject area, with first or second-class honours in a relevant or appropriate subject.

Things to include with the application: Qualification transcripts and certificates; a copy of the birth certificate; If a candidate’s qualification has been obtained in a country where English, is an official language. If this is not available, then, the candidate must provide his/her English translation qualification transcript and English language competency certificate.

Application process and admission details: Students must approach Fateh Education (www.fateheducation.com) for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

Tuition: Approximately €18,078 for the academic year 2023/2024

Deadline: July 1, 2023

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) offers Scholarship

Institute of Bakery and Culinary arts recently announced scholarships worth ₹ 1.5 crores to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is ₹ 10,000 and the maximum is ₹ 1,00,000. The scholarship grants will depend on students’ course structure and is eligible for all courses at the institute.

Courses: 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Advance Diploma Course In Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-month Diploma Course In Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), six-month Certificate Course In Culinary (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course In Culinary, three-month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Deadline: January 10, 2023

To apply, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/

Master’s in Public Health in International Development

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is inviting applications for its Master’s in Public Health in International Development course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: A three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first class in in a Social Sciences or medical subject from a recognised university; overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas 2023 annual fee is £24, 400

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3F1JgC2

MSc Neuroscience and Mental Health

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for its MSc Neuroscience and Mental Health course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree (2:2) or international equivalent in a biological, medical or chemical discipline. Students from Maths or Engineering background may also be considered. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £25,450 for international students for 2023/ 24

Scholarships: Scholarships of between £4,000 - £6,000 are available to new international students.

For more details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3BKmQEL

Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students 2023/24

Scholarships between £4,000 - £6,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught master’s degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Eligibility: Candidates must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for a full-time, taught Master’s degree in the Faculty of Science for the 2023/2024 academic year. Be self-funded; students who receive full scholarships, for example, from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

Subject eligibility: Chemistry, Computer Science, Maths and statistics, Pharmacy and Biomedical sciences, Physics, Forensic science, Biochemistry, Biology and biological sciences, Biomedical science, Immunology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pharmacy.

Duration: One year

Deadline: July 31, 2023

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3FvHtXc

International Merit Postgraduate Scholarship 2023

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., will offer 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships in 2023.

Eligibility: Applicants’ programme must commence at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2023. Distance learning courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship. Applicants must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the university. Master’s programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible to apply; all crossways courses and Erasmus Mundus courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship; for tuition fee purposes applicants must be self-funded and required to pay the overseas tuition fee; applicants must not be a sponsored student.

Deadline: 13:00 (the U.K. time) on May 15, 2023.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3P8UI3C

Future Unicorn Launchpad

Get Set Learn, in association with TiE Bangalore, recently launched the Future Unicorns Launchpad 2022, which will culminate in a two-day Entrepreneurship Bootcamp and award ceremony on January 9 and 10, which will observe top teams of students preparing business plan pitches to investors from a pool of start-ups, businesses, and other industry leaders. To register, visit, www.futureunicorns.in

Businesses in Phygital World

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is hosting the ISDSI (International Society for Data Science and Innovation) Global Conference 2022 themed Businesses in Phygital World at its Bengaluru Campus from December 27 to 29. This conference is hosted in partnership with the University at Albany, State University of New York, and will discuss issues related to developing prosperous phygital enterprises supported by data science and cutting-edge methods to assure the long-term viability of such businesses.

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on December 12, across 197 locations in 25 states and union territories.

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed Class 5 to 12 and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders, or graduates, can apply. Candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues.

Those interested, register at https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/

Great Learning to host a webinar

Great Learning will host a webinar on Top Skills needed to break into Data Science in 2023.

Date and time: December 14, 7:00 p.m. IST

Those interested, register at https://bit.ly/3W7C6TR

MDAE to introduce Sustainability elective under its PG Diploma in Economics Programme

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) will launch the Sustainability Elective (ESG - Environmental, Social, and Governance) under its Post Graduate Diploma in Economics from the academic year 2023-2024. It is for Economics students and aims to provide them with the tools to manage the rapid change in the Environmental, social and governance aspects within corporate organisations. For details, visit, https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org/

SCoRe’s PG Diploma Programme

School of Communications and REputation (SCoRe) is accepting applications for its 10-month PG Diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications for the Class of 2023. It includes a two-month paid internship and guaranteed jobs in some of India’s leading PR companies.

Eligibility: Graduates from any field who have graduated in 2022 or before, can apply by appearing for the National Communications Aptitude Test.

Selection: The selection process is online and is divided into two stages. Those who clear NCAT are invited for an online interview.

Deadline: January 20

Fee: ₹ 1,95,000 plus GST, which can be paid in multiple instalments.

For more details, visit, scoreindia.org

ELLT language proficiency test

Oxford International Education Group recently partnered with VFS Global, to offer its flagship English Language Learning Test (ELLT) from test centres hosted by VFS Global, which has started providing ELLT Global testing locations in Mumbai (India), and Dhaka and Sylhet (Bangladesh). For details, visit, https://www.oxfordinternational.com/

Executive Certificate Programme

Imarticus Learning recently partnered with IIM Raipur to launch its Executive Certificate Programme for Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officers.

Duration: 10 months

Eligibility: Open to all learners who have completed their graduation

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3FC82KA

Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

RV University recently announced admissions open for the 2023-24 academic year.The university is accepting applications for admission for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and its newly launched School of Law.

Eligibility: For undergraduate programmes, it is a 10+2 or equivalent completion certificate from CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other Government-recognised boards. The selection criteria will be based on applicants’ performance in RV Scholastic Admission Test (RVSAT) and RV University’s selection process. RVSAT is the national-level entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes of RV University. The university will offer merit scholarships for deserving students.

For details, and to apply, visit, https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/.

The Karaoke and Stage Skills Course

Artium Academy recently launched a Karaoke and Stage Skills course.

Duration and delivery: 12-week, online sessions

Eligibility: Applicants must be able to broadly pick up a simple song from a recording. In the first session, the teacher will assess the learner and set individual goals, and with every session, learners will pick up a new nuance to build their tool kit, acquire confidence to be able to perform perfectly, impactfully, expressively and professionally at the end of 12 weeks.

To enrol, visit, https://artiumacademy.com/

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Programme

KnowledgeHut upGrad recently launched its mentor-led Project Management Professional (PMP) certification programme with Guaranteed Exam Success, to address the growing demand for certified PMP professionals in India.

Duration: Five weeks

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3BoQxL7

Admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programmes

Asia Pacific Institute of Management is inviting online applications for Admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programmes in General (Dual Specialisations), Data Analytics, Healthcare Management, Banking & Financial Services, Marketing, MBA in Healthcare Management, and M.Sc. in Big Data and Business Analytics courses.

How to apply: Applicants seeking admission are required to fill out the online application form. The submission of the application form can be done online by depositing Rs.1000/ for all programmes. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Admission process: Admission to the PGDM programmes at AIM, New Delhi, is through CAT /MAT/XAT/CMAT valid scorecard.

For details, visit, https://apply.asiapacific.edu/