News from the world of Education: December 8, 2022

December 08, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

Convocations

Pearl Academy recently wrapped up its series of convocation ceremonies across campuses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. It recorded a 99% placement rate year-on-year with domestic and international brands such as Myntra, Walt Disney, IBM, and Accenture, to name a few.

Arundhati Bhattacharya recently delivered the commencement address to the batches of 2020, ’21 and ’22 at the Universal Business School, Mumbai where 184 students received their degrees.

Laurels and awards

Cliniminds was recently declared the ‘Best Pharma Skilling Institute of India by PHD Chamber of Commerce, for its contribution towards the highest quality of skilling, education and placements in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Life sciences, and Healthcare.

Recently, two branches of Orchids The International School (OIS) from Bengaluru were awarded at the India K12 Awards 2022 organised by Eldrok India. The Mysuru branch received the award under the category ‘Imparting Holistic Education for Personality Growth’, and OIS Panathur branch received the award for ‘Excellence in cognitive learning skills’.

The Design Village students recently won an international award for Design for a Better World Award 2022 edition. The project aimed at helping Rohingya refugees adopt self-sustenance in food security. Students proposed a project on one of the development goals of UN SDG 2: Zero Hunger, called ‘Self-reliance for the Persecuted’.

MedLern recently completed an American Heart Association-backed training programme for nursing students at RR Institutions. As a part of the programme, around 150 nursing students received AHA certification in Basic Life Support.

Brainly recently announced the winners of Brainly Shikshak of the Year 2022, and in partnership with Schoolnet India, Lenovo, and Prosus. The four educators recognised were Neeraj Maurya, an assistant teacher at Primary School Majhauwa in Azamgarh, UP, Vijay Laxmi, an art and craft teacher at AID in Noida, UP; Smita Singh, a teacher at Aditya Birla Intermediate College in Renukoot, UP; and Shubham Pandey, a teacher at S. Poonawalla English Medium School and Junior College in Pune, Maharashtra.

Kanakia International School, Chembur, recently organised a Global Musical Fusion Interschool solo singing competition in which over 50 students from over 15 educational institutions competed and won.

Sharda University, Greater Noida was recently conferred the IP Excellence Award, 2022, by Global IP Service Provider Questel. The award was given based on the number of patent, design and trademark applications filed by the university.

Maharashtra Government NSS Unit recently recognised YVO’s Future Leaders programme as an impactful initiative to create the next generation of social leaders. It recommends colleges to enrol their students in this programme which will have more future leaders with social entrepreneurship skills and thereby create more leaders.

Teams from Chandigarh University, Punjab and IIM Udaipur recently won the Accenture Innovation Challenge 2022. Focused on the theme of Innovate for 360° Value, the challenge focused on three key areas: innovate for business, innovate for society, and innovate to build a sustainable world.

UiPath recently announced the winners of the 2022 Visionary Educator Awards. Bhuvaneswaran B, one of the recipients, is from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai. Other winners were from Indonesia, Singapore, to name a few.

Greenwood High International School bagged the Boys and Girls Team Titles at the Inter School Chess Tournament conducted by NPS HSR recently.

Priam Sujan, a class 8 student at Ekya JP Nagar, recently released his first single, Black Rose is for Valentines, on leading platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

Huntsman Textile Effects recently presented the Huntsman Scholarship for ITI Students worth one lakh to 10 deserving students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Padra, Baroda, to empower youths with trade and survival skills to support their livelihood.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur recently kickstarted placement season 2022-23 with offers coming in from global and domestic recruiters. At the end of Day 1, 519 offers were made including 207 pre-placement offers offered till date; 488 students secured jobs through the acceptance of PPOs and placement offers. It was also recently awarded the STEM Impact Awards 2022 for “Impactful Technology Transfer activities”.

A total of 168 offers were made by 46 Companies during Day One’s Sessions 1.1 and 1.2 at IIT Guwahati across various job profiles. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 15.

Imarticus Learning, in collaboration with IIM Raipur, recently launched the new-age Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers s a 10-month-long course designed especially for professionals in mid to senior level roles. The minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experience. At the end of the programme, learners will receive a certificate from IIM Raipur.

IIT Mandi researchers recently developed a new photovoltaic material that can generate power when irradiated with light produced in household light sources like LED or CFL. The findings were published in the journal, Solar Energy, in a paper co-authored by Ranbir Singh, Ramanujam Fellow faculty, and Prof. Satinder Kumar Sharma, School of Computing & Electrical Engineering from IIT Mandi along with Vikrant Sharma, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Gurugram, Vivek Kumar Shukla, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, and Mritunjaya Parashar, University of North Texas, Denton, the U.S. The institute also celebrated its 10th convocation, with a graduating class of 462 students. This year, the institute awarded 64 PhDs.

MoUs and partnerships

Trivitron Healthcare and Amity University and Institutions (AU) recently signed an MoU to bridge the gap between academia and the MedTech industry through joint research and training.

Western Sydney University recently signed agreements with seven State Agriculture universities, part of the agricultural education, research and extension system headed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Ashoka University recently signed an MoA with Cornell University, New York, which provides a broad framework for cooperative programmes between the universities.

Macquarie University recently signed an MoU with MIT-World Peace University which seeks to boost joint research programmes, staff exchanges and study tours.

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) recently partnered with TeamLease EdTech to extend technology-enabled learning and employability services to its distance education students. The university aims to equip students with digital skills that will make them future-ready.

Amazon and National Association of the Blind UP (NAB) recently collaborated to introduce Echo smart speakers in over 100 schools so that students can benefit from an interactive learning experience with the Alexa voice service.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and Western Sydney University recently announced the appointment of a Joint Academic Chair in Ayurveda. The new position aims to build capacity for the scientific validation of Ayurvedic medicine and aligned inventions such as Ayurveda herbal medicine, yoga and meditation.

Sitare Foundation recently announced its first batch of five talented underprivileged senior secondary school students from Rajasthan, who have secured admissions to renowned universities in the U.S., in undergraduate Computer Sciences programmes. To help realise their vision, Sitare partnered with Athena Education.

To match with the evolving needs in the domain of education, Whistling Woods International recently entered into an academic partnership with Pace University, New York.