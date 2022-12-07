News from the world of Education: December 7, 2022

December 07, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

SHE STEM hosted the #SHESTEM2022 Video Challenge across Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Google Drive for students of ages 13 to 17, asking them to imagine themselves in 2047, and speak about an innovation of theirs that helped tackle climate change. From over 930 videos, 15 were shortlisted. Nivethiga Rani won the first prize, while the second prize was tied between T Shatananda Dhanwantari and Shreya Singh and Nistha Aswal, who participated as a team. Gaurav Hanjoora won third place.

Lighthouse Learning recently announced its first Billabong High World School – The School for Innovation in Mulund, Mumbai.

Nine students of Canadian International School recently participated in the AMIS Elementary Honor Choir Festival in The Hague, the Netherland.

Griffins International School Kharagpur recently celebrated its sixth annual function. The theme for the first day was Sustainable Goals. Over the two days, almost 160 students were felicitated in three several categories.

Udaan 1.0, the two-day Intercollegiate Fest for PU Students was recently organised by Deeksha at its Kanakapura Road campus. The events saw cultural, academic and sports events conducted as a part of the fest.

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, recently launched blockchain-secured graduation degrees for the first time in Haryana at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

The Gaurav Bhagat Academy recently organised a one-day workshop, Rule 2023, in which key deliberations were made on how to chalk out a plan for to get off to strong start of the year.

REVA University presented Panchavaktram , a performance to throw light upon burning issues such as climate change and gender equality through dance, by the School of Performing arts and Indic Studies.

Indian-born educator Jayathi Y. Murthy, recently became the 16th President of the Oregon State University (OSU). She is the first woman of colour to lead OSU that works on addressing pressing issues facing the planet from climate change to sustainability.

SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) recently organised various awareness programmes for pollution control, and over 5,000 participants participated. Also, SIMATS’ Red Ribbon Club, Saveetha University, and the Department of Microbiology, Centre for Infectious Diseases, Saveetha Dental College and Hospital recently organised a rally for the HIV/AIDS awareness programme, as part of social responsibilities to prevent and control HIV/AIDS. Around 200 faculty and students participated. Institution Innovation Cell (IIC) of SIMATS School of Engineering recently organised a Product Expo-cum-Investors Connect, in partnership with the Saveetha Transdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Promotion and Upliftment Park (STEP-UP), to create a platform conducive for innovators and investors. It displayed over 100+ inventions of SSE students from various disciplines. The NSS unit of the Saveetha School of Management (SSM, SIMATS), recently organised a rally starting from the Thiruverkadu Municipality Office to Thiruverkadu Bus Depot, to create awareness among the locals. About 50 NSS students participated. SIMATS students and occupational therapists also recently performed a screening awareness programme for over 3,071 primary school students in Kanchipuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, to identify the difficulties of students in reading, writing, behaviour, school environment, social relationships and physical and mental difficulties at early stages.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud recently delivered the eighth Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture hosted by the O P Jindal Global University, themed Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a vital expert talk on Management of Change, Innovation and Technology for PGDM Batch 2022-24. The institute’s director, Urvashi Makkar, was recently conferred with the Best Director for Developing Management Skills Award for exemplary services in education, during the premier fourth Asia Pacific Education and Technology Summit and Awards-2022” themed Future Technology in Higher Education, Need for Virtual Universities, to make education viable. The institute recently organised Mélange 22, its annual inter institute cultural fest where over 1,000 students from over 50 institutes of Delhi and NCR participated.

Somaiya Vidyavihar recently celebrated its 81st Foundation Day at the Mumbai campus. The Chief Guest was Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai.

Amity Institute of Biotechnology, of Amity University, Mumbai, recently organised its first Biotechnology festival AMIBIOME, to celebrate Biotechnology Day. The event’s objective was to inculcate the importance of Biotechnology among students.

Eupheus Learning recently conducted the first in a series of seminars in Ajmer, to create awareness about the key mandates of the NEP 2020 and the challenges in implementing it. The seminar was attended by 60 participants from 35 prominent schools, including principals, vice principals, and various head of departments.

Institute of Rural Management Anand recently celebrated Dr. Kurien’s 101st birth anniversary by organising the first IRMA Alumni CEO Conclave, in association with the IRMA Alumni Association.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai, recently inaugurated a Royal Enfield Experiential Training Hub at its campus. This training centre aims to provide experiential learning and impart technical know-how of Royal Enfield motorcycles to HITS engineers and students, and also to Royal Enfield dealer technicians.

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan performed at the Spic Macay programme recently organised at KIIT World of Education. She interacted with the students, highlighting the knowledge and value of Indian classical dance.

Brian Brumsickle, Head, Stonehill International School, Bengaluru, along with students, parents and other members of the school visited the Morning Star Ashram, a home for underprivileged children with physical and mental illnesses, and donated the proceeds raised during the Stonehill Founder’s Day Run. It also hosted Mosaic 2022, a two-day Humanities fair and competition, which brought together aspiring students interested in Business, Economics, History, Geography and Psychology. Students won exciting prizes, a free Master class and had access to keynote speakers from the event sponsor, Hult International Business School.

T A Pai Management Institute recently successfully concluded the first edition of The Coastal Karnataka Education Leadership summit- Udupi Region. It was a one-day workshop for the pre-university principals/vice-principals, and 50 representatives of various institutions from across Udupi participated.

Praxis Business School recently concluded DayZero, its campus placement process, for the 2023 batch. Leading recruiters included PwC, Wells Fargo, Tata Steel, ITC, to name a few.

Khan Academy India recently appointed Swati Vasudevan as Country Director in India. With over two decades of experience in strategy and organisational transformation, she will oversee India operations and be responsible for driving further growth for Khan Academy in India.

ACBSP-accredited, Mittal School of Business of Lovely Professional University recently organised an international conference, in collaboration with the Curtin University of Australia, themed Business in the Turbulent World: Keeping Connections Alive- 2022. It also recently hosted the first edition of the five-day-long annual international conference and global summit AICGS-2022 to address the theme Ground-breaking Internationalisation in Higher Education. Panel discussions were organised to carve solutions and a long-term vision.

Microsoft and LinkedIn recently announced the next step in the Skills for Jobs programme, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy. Microsoft and LinkedIn will also be offering 50,000 LinkedIn Learning scholarships to help people get ahead in their skilling journey.

SPJIMR’s PGPDM recently welcomed its 21st batch at the Mumbai campus.

BML Munjal University (BMU), recently launched the Atal Community Innovation Center-BMU. Attendees included experts and mentors from the industry and investors. It also recently hosted the third edition of the Leadership Summit, and also released a report titled Future of Work and Human Challenges: Technology and Beyond (FOW).

Marwadi University recently hosted its first International Conference on Advancements in Smart Computing and Information Security, in collaboration with Springer CCIS, GUJCOST and DST. It brought forth fresh insights from academicians, researchers, and industry practitioners across multiple industry verticals.

CMR University recently organised the premier marathon, Aarohann 2022 and the Pet and Paw Parent Ramp Walk along with sports activities by the office of student affairs of CMR University.

Recently, students at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, along with more than 78,000 students from 32 countries across the Nord Anglia family, came together to spread awareness about Children’s Rights.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, and Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, recently attended Beyonder Emergence and Green Future Summit organised by Atria University. Students showcased over a dozen projects aimed at solving real-world problems. The solutions on display were socially responsible, ethical solutions, and conscious of reducing carbon footprint to minimum.

The Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology held its International Conference themed Transforming Business Practices through Disruptive Technologies as part of the first year of ERMA 2022.

The University of the Future, NIIT University, recently hosted the 14th annual lecture delivered by Indian Diplomat, Statesman and Author, Pawan K Varma, who spoke on Who Are We? (Our Identity: Timeless and Contemporary, at the event.

Benesse, a Japanese education company, recently forayed into the Indian education space. It recently organised a summit titled Future of education and enabling well-being, in Bengaluru, in association with Empowered Minds Edu Solutions. Educators and practitioners from over 50 educational institutions and school groups participated.

MIT-World Peace University recently inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence focused on Blockchain technology within the university’s School of Computer Engineering and Technology. The new CoE is a joint collaboration between Snapper FutureTech, Pune and MIT-WPU.

University Living recently launched its mobile app, becoming the first one to do so in the segment in India. With the beta version of the app currently live, the app will primarily cater to students who are looking to move abroad for their higher education.

The Atal Incubation Centre at the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, recently hosted the second edition of IdeaXchange, which witnessed the participation of over 150 delegates from across the country, including investors, business experts, diplomats, technophiles, and startup exhibitors.

The Pega University Programme by Pegasystems and TalentSprint recently launched tech careers of 10,000 students in the last seven years. The programme recently had its Pega University Programme Conclave 2022 in Hyderabad. Key stakeholders responsible for driving the success of the programme, came together at the conclave to highlight the paradigm shift in emerging tech talent creation for the industry.

The Assam down town University in Guwahati, recently concluded the annual national-level HR Conclave 2.0 that discussed exactly on how the HR Leaders must stay abreast and prepare themselves for the future of work as they adapt to new realities. The conclave, held at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati, brought together the country’s top HR heads, staffing managers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and social skilling organisations across sectors who shared their experiences, insights on cutting-edge HR trends and practices, and proposed solutions for an effective functioning.

Sunstone recently initiated a Global Immersion Programme for Dubai students. The six-day programme included visiting prominent places such as the world’s largest single-site Solar Park, Ferrari World, Burj Khalifa, and Desert Safari, and so on.

OIS – Perumbakkam, Chennai, recently initiated the ‘Well Done Ride’ rewards programme which recognises students in pre-primary classes, every Thursday, for their good behaviour and help in school. Students will get to ride in an electric car made by the school out of discarded components.

PrepInsta recently witnessed a placement of 1.4 lakh students and successfully registered close to 6,00,000 users for the ongoing calendar year.

KLH Global Business School recently organised ‘Coffee with HR’ at its Hyderabad campus. Students participated in the exchange of ideas and thoughts and listened to accomplishments, real-life anecdotes, and success stories.

Indian Institute of Material Management Chennai recently conducted a two-day All India National Event “NATCOM 2022” themed Re-inventing and Future Proofing Global Supply Chain Management.

SAI International Education Group recently held its 11th International Youth Day Conference, with six countries, in collaboration with the Going Global and Interact Club of SAI International, on the theme of “Right to Life Right to Choice”. Participants were from Peru, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan, Japan and India.

Asia Pacific Institute of Management recently organised a seminar on the Need of Entrepreneurship in the Healthcare Sector, to spread necessary awareness and guidance among students about the budding demand for an entrepreneurial mindset in the healthcare sector.

World University of Design recently showcased the artistic life at WUD using Oculus Quest VR Experience at the recently-held Comic Con India at KTPO Trade Center, Bengaluru.

Skill-Lync recently acquired Crio. With this acquisition, the latter will operate as an independent brand under the Skill-Lync Group.

IIIT-Delhi recently established a new Center for Quantum Technologies, which will focus on leading the research and development of different aspects of quantum technologies, actively engage with the industries and government bodies for product development, promote interdisciplinary research, collaborate with other research labs in India and abroad, and impart relevant skills to the students to pursue a successful career in quantum technologies.

The first-year students of UEI Global Delhi showcased the Mexican food theme “Tex Mex Fiesta – Experience a Taste of Mexico (Day of Family, Fun and Frolic).

Tech Avant-Garde, in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education, recently incorporated hybrid learning for all AICTE-approved colleges. Maratha Mandal Engineering College in Belgaum was the first one to adopt hybrid learning.