News from the world of education - December 26, 2023

Admissions and new courses

The Design Village has opened applications for its Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) and Master of Design (M. Des.) programmes for the 2024-25 academic year. All applicants must undergo an online entrance exam on January 14, 2024, which will be followed by an interview

Eligibility: For B.Des.: 50% aggregate marks in Class 12 or equivalent exam from any stream. For M.Des.: Minimum 50% aggregate in a UG course in a related creative field from a recognised institution.

Visit https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/ for details.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has launched a two-year full-time PostGraduate Diploma in Management in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science.

Eligibility: Graduate in Engineering/ Maths (Hons)/ Statistics (Hons) with 60% Marks (10+2+3 pattern)

Last date: December 31

Details at online.admissions.bimtech.ac.in

Vignan Online, the online learning platform of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), has begun enrolment for its new batch from December 24 for the academic year 2024-25. It offers MBA, MCA, BCA, and BBA programmes with electives such as Computer Science and IT, Data Science, Human Resource Management, Finance, Marketing, Finance and Human Resource Management, Information Technology, Business Analytics, Healthcare and Hospital Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Operation Management. More information at https://vignanonline.com/

The School of Management at IILM University, Greater Noida, has launched an MBA programme in Management Technology, with specialised courses in AI for Managers, Fintech, Business Analytics, Strategic Management, Design Thinking, Product Management, and Managing People.

Eligibility: Any STEM-based UG degree, with at least 50% marks overall.

For details, visit https://iilm.ac.in/course/mba-in-management-technology/

The University of Bath has opened applications for its postgraduate Economics courses (M.Sc. Economics and Finance, M.Sc. Applied Economics, M.Sc. Applied Economics with Banking and Financial Markets and M.Res. Economics) for the academic year 2024-25.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business or appropriate quantitative subject with a final overall result of at least First Class. For the M.Sc. Applied Economics and M.Sc. Applied Economics with Banking and Financial Markets, an undergraduate degree in a social science or business discipline. IELTS score of 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 24 in the writing component and a minimum of 21 in all other components.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

For details visit https://www.bath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduate/department-of-economics-taught-postgraduate-courses/

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering a number of MBA Scholarships for September 2024, which will be awarded on a rolling basis from mid-January 2024 onwards

Eligibility: Applicants who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA and can demonstrate how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, leadership/ management skills or potential.

Last date: July 31, 2024

Visit https://bitly.ws/37c5n for more information

The University of Birmingham has announced a series of scholarships for Indian students worth more than £1 million for specific academic fields including Business, Computer Science, Arts & Law, Environmental and Physical Sciences, Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences. Applications for September 2024 are open. Visit https://bitly.ws/37c69 for further details

Awards and recognition

Ed-tech company Ei won two awards at the QS -Wharton Reimagine Awards earlier this month. Ei Asset (a skill-based, diagnostic and benchmarking assessment) won Silver and Ei Mindspark (a Personalised Adaptive Learning Software) won Bronze in the Learning Assessment category and the e-Learning category respectively.

Amazon India hosted the second edition of Pratidhi Scholarship Programme (2023-24) and felicitated over 60 school children in Bengaluru. Under this programme, 1079 children of drivers at Amazon were shortlisted based on the socio-economic parameters. Apart from Bengaluru, felicitation ceremonies are being conducted in other locations across India including in Pune and Delhi.

Niharika Nair, a Class 11 student of Ekya Schools, presented her Project Tribali at the 1M1B Summit held in New York in November. Through this project, she has impacted helped over 1000 families secure essential documents, organised health camps, and promoted sustainable initiatives.

The University of Melbourne’s efforts to tackle the world’s environmental and social issues has led to it to being ranked ninth best in the world in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Sustainability Rankings.

BITS Pilani has been ranked first among private institutes and seventh among all institutes in India in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Sustainability Rankings 2024.

Hindustan International School, Padur, Chennai received a ‘Gold’ rating as part of the QS-I Gauge assessment.

Events, partnerships, research and more

Udit Pratap Singh from BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, was the winner of the National finals of the 24th edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz. The runner-up was Vignesh Nauso Shetye from Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, Bicholim, Goa. The two were awarded scholarships by TCS.

Ed-tech company LEAD has launched AI-powered assessments for its network of 9,000+ schools, which offers customizable inputs such as question type, composition, and difficulty level, with options for teachers to review and edit as required.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), organised a Model UN (MUN) conference, Vimarsh, for primary students of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas to teach students about diplomacy, resolving issues through dialogue, international relations, and the workings of the United Nations.

A.M. Jain College initiated a food distribution drive to help people affected by Cyclone Michaung. The college is also distributing of essential rations, household items, clothing, blankets, and other necessities and a medical camp.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted a two-day conference on Artificial Intelligence towards Fostering Sustainable Development in Business. The chief guest was Anitha Scaria George, Vice-President India COE and Country Leader at Celonis, NASSCOM GCC Regional Council Karnataka, and the keynote speaker was Joseph Eapen, Head-Product Management and Technology, Exdion. Tanusree De, Managing Director, Lead-Trustworthy AI Center of Excellence at Accenture, Cloud First Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI), was the speaker at the valedictory function.

Noida International University marked the 39th SAARC Charter Day with a celebration that brought together students, faculty, and dignitaries in a showcase of cultural diversity and collaboration. Apart from cultural events, the institution also hosted discussions about potential collaborations in education, research, and cultural exchange.

Prof (Dr.) T.G.Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education, delivered the address at the 23rd Graduation Ceremony of Easwari Engineering College (an SRM Group Institution and affiliated to Anna University). Over 2300 graduates received their degrees.

IIM-Kashipur hosted MANTHAN 2023 on the theme of “Cross-domain Synergies for Addressing Global Challenges.” The speakers included Lokesh Natoo, India Head of Altus Group; Abhishek Gupta, CMO at Edelweiss Tokio General Insurance; Ribhu Shadwal, VP and Head of Engineering at Airtel; Siddharth Desai, Senior Vice President at Citi Group; and Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends (Jawa, Yezdi, BSW).

Oxford University Press India (OUP) conducted a workshop on effective implementation of NCF 2023 for Maths at the foundational and preparatory stages for teachers for over 150 primary school teachers in Delhi. Author Ashalata Badami also introduced the revised edition of New Enjoying Mathematics series during the session.

National Law University Delhi (NLUD) and School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London have partnered to develop and deliver a one-year Joint Master’s programme in Environmental Justice in South Asia

Zamit hosted an interactive workshop on ‘Ambiguity and Stress Management’ for young adults conducted by Dr. Smriti Ahuja, leading trainer and communication expert.

IILM University, Gurugram, hosted the second Principals’ Educational Conference 2023 on the theme NEP 2020: A Transformational Road Map from School to University: Prospects & Impediments, that saw educators, policymakers, and stakeholders decode the transformative journey envisioned by the NEP.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management hosted the 13th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management and Circular Economy (IconSWMCE) and IPLA Global Forum 2023, organized by the International Society for Waste Management Air and (ISWMAW) and the International Partnership for Expanding Waste Management Services of Local Authorities (IPLA). The four-day conference saw around 380+ research and white paper presentations across 53 tracks from 44 countries.

Bengaluru-based OC Academy has partnered with the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, the U.K., to launch Online Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in India. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/37c3S

HCLTech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UPES Dehra Dun, Uttarakhand, to collaborate on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry with a focus on sustainability solutions. Students and research scholars from UPES will have the opportunity to intern with HCLTech and, on successful completion, select candidates will be offered employment in the company’s oil and gas consulting team.

Universal AI University, in collaboration with Axis MF, hosted the National Symposium on AI Innovations in BFSI with 450+attendes and 20 delegates to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping financial services.

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) hosted a five-day programme on Advanced Cyber Security at SV College of Engineering, Tirupati, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). Practical demonstrations and hands-on explorations offered insights into modern cyber threats and cutting-edge technological applications.

Imarticus Learning released its Data Science Education Report 2023 in collaboration with Analytics Insights. According to the report,the IITs secured the top three positions among 100 colleges across India in the Bachelor of Data Science degree category, while IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and ISI Kolkata, secured the top position among 151 institutes in the Master’s in Data Science category.

Internshala Trainings has partnered with TakeLessons by Microsoft to offer free learning and guidance sessions on TakeLessons platform to K-12 and college students on skills such as digital marketing, web development, human resources management, business communication skills, internships and jobs preparation, and MS Excel. Additionally, Internshala Trainings will also offer a 10% discount on its short-term skills trainings to learners who attend these sessions. For details, visit https://bit.ly/ISTmicrosoft

Technology brand OnePlus has announced a new initiative to set up a scholarship fund in collaboration with IIT-Madras. Named Never Settle Scholarship, the programme will provide full financial aid to new and existing students in the BTech programme. Students will be evaluated as per the Merit-cum-Means eligibility criteria by IIT-Madras, which will manage the scholarship review process.

Researchers from University of Sydney, Australia, and the Asia Society India Centre convened a roundtable to explore opportunities for climate action in India and Australia. Speakers included Nishtha Singh from the Asia Society Policy Institute, Ambika Vishwanath of Kubernein Initiative, and Prof Deanna D’Alessandro, Director of the University of Sydney’s Net Zero Initiative.

Vidyakul has launched the Sankalp Yatra 2024 initiative, in which it will build Digital Study Rooms (home-based e-classroom setup) in 500 villages across remote areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. This will replicate an offline classroom setup and will include physical elements such as table, chair, white board, smartphones with 6 months of internet recharge and free access to Vidyakul’s e-learning program via its App for selected students who do not have access to adequate resources but have academic prowess. Digital Study Rooms will be built in the confines of the homes of these selected students.

Assistant Professor Ar. Snigdha Roy, along with students Shubhangi Garg, Shubhashri Biswas and others represented Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal, participated in the Student Biennale hosted by the Council of Architecture.

ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur, collaborated with Manchester Metropolitan University, the U.K., to provide opportunities for students seeking international degrees in design disciplines. Rachelle Viader Knowles, Patsy Perry, Rachel Kelly, Joe Duffy from MMU participated in an interactive session.

Istituto Marangoni Group presented I AM AI, its first event that integrated 3D collection development software with digital environments created by AI>

Cambridge University Press and Assessment, in partnership with Cambridge Zero, launched Cambridge Climate Quest, at the School Education Conference held by British Council in association with CBSE. This is a learning programme that provides learners from Classes 8 through 12 with a foundational awareness of climate change issues.

IIIT-Delhi hosted a lecture on ‘Opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT): Perspectives from Today into the Future. Speakers included Saibal Dutt (Founder Director, Connected Sense and Power) and Sankalp Dongre (Co-founder, Edge-Lite Technologies). The audience comprised students, faculty, and research scholars from IIIT-Delhi and other institutions in Delhi.

The Centre for Women Empowerment, Bharathi Women’s College, organised an international symposium on Elegance of Womanhood, Speakers included Preethi Rajagopalan from Sequioa Capitals, Yogeeswari Sukumaran, Co-founder and Language Trainer, SUNSDEN, Dr. Vengadamani, Director, Amity Global Business School, Chennai, Dr. Anuradha M., Founder, Director, Homeozone group of Homoeopathy Clinics, Chennai.

The Design Village hosted its fourth Felicitation Ceremony to recognise the efforts of its learners. Pradyuman Vyas, President-Elect of the World Design Organization, inaugurated the event and Umang Bedi, Co-Founder of Verse Innovation and former Managing Director (India & South Asia) of Facebook, delivered the keynote address.

