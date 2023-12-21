News from the world of Education: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Global Achievement Scholarships

University of Galway launched the Global Achievement Scholarships 2024-2025 for UG students in the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies and the College of Business, Public Policy, and Law.

Eligibility: Applicants must be assessed as international for fees purposes, be self-funded and must have met the conditions outlined in their full-time undergraduate course offer letter. Hey must have secured a place for full-time study at the university of Galway on an eligible programme starting in September 2023.

Rewards: €2,000 reduction in tuition fees for their first year of UG.

For details, visit https://www.universityofgalway.ie/internationalscholarships/

Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Corporate and Strategic Finance

Jaro Education, in collaboration with IIM Mumbai, will offer the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Corporate and Strategic Finance.

Duration: 10 months

Eligibility: Open to any graduate or diploma-holders (three years) with a minimum of two-three years’ work experience in the same industry or any other field experience.

Mode: Blended

Commences: March 2

Deadline: February 15

To apply and for details, visit https://bitly.ws/36Iag

IIT Kharagpur’s techno-management symposium

Kshitij, a techno-management symposium, will be organised by the students of IIT Kharagpur between January 19 to 21. Some of the events include Droid Blitz, a cosmic challenge to engineer electric-powered bots; BioCraft, which calls upon participants to shape the future of cardiac care with innovative solutions; the Sand Rover challenge to construct a Remote-Controlled Rover, wired or wireless, among others. For details, visit www.ktj.in.

B.A. Music – Indian Music (Vocal and Sitar)

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Performing Arts (SoPA) has announced admissions for the upcoming academic year for its B.A. Music – Indian Music (Vocal/Sitar) programme. Eligible aspirants must upload a video of their performance on YouTube (as an unlisted video) and attach the link in the application form.

Duration: Three years

Eligibility: Candidate must have passed 10 + 2 with a 50% aggregate in class 12 (students having good potential and skills can be considered as a special case and allowed for audition round) or equivalent exam from a recognised board, with minimum 50% marks.

For details and to apply, visit https://sopa.nmims.edu/.

B.A. Music – Western Contemporary Music (Vocals, Piano, Guitar, Drums)

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Performing Arts (SoPA) has announced admissions for the upcoming academic year for its and B.A. Music – Western Contemporary (Vocals /Piano/Guitar/Drums) programme.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed 10 + 2 with a 50% aggregate in class 12 (students having good potential and skills can be considered as a special case and allowed for the audition round) or equivalent exam from a recognised board, with minimum 50% marks. Eligible candidates who wish to apply, must upload a video of their performance on YouTube (as an unlisted video) and attach the link in the application form.

For details and to apply, visit https://sopa.nmims.edu/.

MScSustainability and Environmental Studies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. invites applications for the MSc Sustainability and Environmental Studies course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A first-or-second-class Honours degree (or international equivalent) in any discipline. All backgrounds considered, including the Social Sciences, the Arts, Engineering, Law, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Geology, Biology and Business. ELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Fee: £27,500 for international students

Scholarship: Faculty of Engineering International Scholarship for new international students will be available for this course.

For further information, visit https://bitly.ws/Hogy

Certificate Course in Election Laws of India

Indiastat recently launched the Certificate Course in Election Laws of India.

Mode: Online

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline; candidates appearing in the final-year of graduation.

Duration: Nine months. However, candidates will be allowed to complete the course in a maximum of 18 months, including the first nine months of the course.

Fee: Rs. 35,000 (Inclusive of 18% GST) but, the inaugural offer is Rs. 30,000 (Inclusive of 18% GST)

For details and to apply, visit https://www.indiastatedu.com/CourseAvailable/22.

Certificate Course in Business Analysis and Thematic Mapping with GIS Tools and Techniques

Indiastat recently launched the Certificate Course in Business Analysis and Thematic Mapping with GIS Tools and Techniques.

Mode: Online

Eligibility: Graduate in any discipline; candidates appearing in the final-year of their graduation.

Duration: Six months

Fee: Rs. 35,000 (Inclusive of 18% GST) but, the inaugural offer is Rs. 30,000 (Inclusive of 18% GST)

For details and to apply, visit https://www.indiastatedu.com/CourseAvailable/23

BIMTECH invites application for Admission to PGDM courses

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, has initiated the application process for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2024 programmes.

Duration: Two years, full-time

Programmes: PGDM – Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, PGDM – International Business (IB), PGDM – Insurance Business Management (IBM) and PGDM – Retail Management (RM).

Eligibility: Candidates should have completed graduation with minimum 50% marks (10+2+3); for PGDM and PGDM-IB, candidates must have a valid CAT 2023/ Valid XAT 2024/ Valid GMAT 2022/2023-24/Valid CMAT 2024 score; for PGDM -RM and PGDM-IBM, candidates must have a valid CAT 2023/ valid XAT 2024/ valid GMAT 2022/2023-24/Valid CMAT 2024/ MAT 2023-24 score; PI and Extempore is compulsory for all the two-years full-time PGDM programmes.

Note: for PGDM (AI and DS) graduation with minimum 60% marks (10+2+3 pattern) and valid CAT 2023/ Valid XAT 2024/ valid GMAT 2022/2023-24.

Deadline: December 31

For details and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/36JZE

Events

CMR University, in collaboration with Bengaluru City Police and the Aarohan Foundation, launched Police Marshals at CMR University, at the CMR National Public School, Kalyan Nagar, to battle against drug abuse, tobacco, and alcohol.

The Department of Dean Students’ Welfare, Sharda University organised a seminar on Road Safety Initiative. Around 200 students were given free helmets. ACP Traffic Pawan Kumar and Karolis, Rider and international speaker, addressed them.

Canadian International School, Bangalore, recently organised the Joy of Sharing donation drive at the school which brought together the CIS community from elementary to high school and the beneficiary NGOs, headstreams and the Anantapur Sports Academy.

FORE School of Management recently conducted the annual alumni meet, Jubilate, where over 300 people attended it. The Alumni Recognition Awards were presented to 60 people in various categories.

To encourage students aged 16-18 years to pursue STEM careers through hands-on activities such as coding, leadership and others, Honeywell hosted 237 students at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy. Twenty-six students from Indian cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Madurai, were part of the group.

The 11th International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence was organised by IIIT Delhi. AI, ML, storage models, data access, and other topics were covered.

Recently, SVKM’s NMIMS Indore’s School of Technology Management and Engineering hosted a national-level workshop on Grant Writing, IPR and Publication Strategy. It was designed for faculty, research scholars and professionals from research organisations and the industry; over 220 registrations were received from across educational institutions from 18 cities.

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration recently celebrated its annual day and awards ceremony. Its theme was Celebrating Micro Cuisines of India with a Sustainable Development Goal Focus. The event also witnessed the release of a book, Lived Experiences of Hospitality Connoisseurs, featuring 52 short cases authored by WGSHA faculty members.

The NSS and Rotaract clubs of CMRIT recently organised a medical camp in collaboration with Vydehi Hospitals on the campus, which included a blood donation drive where 160 people participated. Over 500 students, faculty, and staff participated in the health camp.

XLRI recently marked its platinum jubilee. Adviteeyam, a cultural show, was part of the festivities.

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of BITS Pilani Goa, in partnership with the IUCN CEM Forest Specialist Group, CEM South Asia, the Goa State Biodiversity Board, and CEEW, New Delhi recently hosted a one-day international consultative workshop, Role of Forestry, Agroforestry, And Land Restoration in Achieving Net Zero in the Asian Region. The primary objective was to formulate a guideline document for assessing the role of forestry and agroforestry-based strategies in supporting national Net Zero Goals.

The Oxford University Press India recently designed a Wellness Curriculum, with content partner Rangeet, to help school-goers understand emotions, build an active body, develop healthy relationships with people, and understand the importance of ecological care. My Happiness and Me is a series of eight activity workbooks designed for students in classes 1 to 8. The curriculum aims to assist children in navigating their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Mahindra University, in collaboration with the University of Florida, recently organised the second edition of the Indo-US Workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. It facilitated interactions between faculty, researchers, and experts, fostering collaboration and exchange of knowledge.

Convocations

Anant National University conducted its fifth convocation where over 264 students received their degrees.

During the 11th convocation at Navrachana University, 729 students graduated.

IMS-Design and Innovation Academy hosted its convocation where 105 students received their degrees.

Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, held its 11th convocation, where 2,751 graduates received their degrees.

The first online batch of students from Manipal University Jaipur graduated recently. The convocation was held for 969 students who completed MBA and MCA degrees online, from 2021 to 23.

GD Goenka University, during its ninth convocation, inaugurated the Centre for Excellence in Occupational Health, Safety, Fire and Environment dedicated to promoting the study of occupational health and safety and risk engineering.

Awards and recognition

KL Deemed to be University secured the first rank in the ‘Deemed to be University’ Category at the New Code of Education 2023 Awards for higher education institutions in India. It received the award for its contributions to the academic landscape.

The University of Sheffield was ranked 24 globally out of over 1,400 institutions in the 2024 QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, as well as seventh in the U.K. and 12th in Europe. It ranked 10th globally for Health and Wellbeing, and 17th for governance.

Strathclyde Business School was ranked 62 in Europe overall, in the Financial Times ranking of the top 90 business schools, and is one of only 14 UK schools to be ranked. Its position made it the number 1 in Scotland.

Aditya KB, a class eight student from Vijayagiri Public School, Thrissur, recently won the TCS InQuizitive 2023. Rohan Gupta from Cambridge Court World School, Jaipur, was the first runner-up and Atindra Soundar Raja, Amber Valley Residential School, Chikamagalur, was the second runner-up.

Ashoka University’s Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury, was awarded the inaugural J.V. Narlikar Lifetime Achievement Award for Physical Sciences, bestowed by Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, Mumbai. The award recognises contribution in the field of physical sciences.

Mohan Babu University’s College of Pharmaceutical Sciences secured a three-star rating in the Ministry of Human Resource Development Innovation Council Rankings for 2023.

MoUs and partnerships

Coventry University, the U.K., and GITAM have signed an MoU to explore potential opportunities to discuss opportunities for joint research, joint funding applications, faculty development, student exchange and academic activities.

SRMIST-Ramapuram Chennai and M/s DeepSphere.AI Singapore recently signed a MoU with the launch of a Generative AI Innovation Centre.

Herbalife India signed an MoU with Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, to introduce the subject of Direct Selling as a part of its online MBA and BBA. The MoU involves the creation of a Centre of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics at Shoolini University.

Veranda Learning Solutions recently partnered with Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), to enhance the educational offerings in Information Technology and K–12 Dual Credit programmes. Technology courses will be offered through Veranda subsidiary Edureka, and Veranda K–12 will offer the dual credit programme for students of classes 8 to 12.

Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Esri India Technologies Pvt Ltd, signed an MoU to launch the Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars programme in the country. It targets students from class 8 to UG, and will work towards fostering a strong IP framework to enable more patents from India in its journey towards becoming a global geospatial innovation hub.

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIT Roorkee recently presented the second international meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023 and Industry-Academia Conclave in association with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation, organised by the Department of Physics and Centre for Sustainable Energy. It aimed to unite global experts in the field of energy storage devices, fostering interdisciplinary discussions and collaborations. There were over 600 participants from India and abroad. The institute also clinched the Grand Jury Award for Top Innovative Research Institution and the Most Innovative Institute award for 2023 at the 10th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry Industrial Innovation Awards.

IIT Guwahati researchers recently developed four new organic co-crystal systems with potential applications in drug discovery, imaging, therapeutics, fiber-optic communications and optical devices. The findings of the research have been published in the journal Nature Communications (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-42017-8#article-info). The research findings were co-authored by Debasish Barman, Mari Annadhasan, Anil Bidkar, Pachaiyappan Rajamalli, Debika Barman, Prof. Siddartha Sankar Ghosh, Prof. Rajadurai Chandrasekar, and Prof. Parameswar Krishnan Iyer.

Kaspersky and IIT Delhi signed an MoU to work together to support the growth of cybersecurity-related research and educational initiatives at the Institute.

IIM Lucknow recently concluded its three-day Annual International Research Conference and Doctoral Workshop 2023, attended by over 75 academics. Research scholars from various countries, including Australia, Norway, the U.K., Vietnam, and others, as well as participants from across India, attended the conference themed Transforming Business and Management in the Digital Age. It facilitated discussions on business strategies from a contemporary lens. The institute also jointly hosted the Lakshmipat Singhania National Leadership Awards Ceremony with JK Organisation, which recognised young leaders in Science and Technology, Community service and social equipment, and Business.

News from IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur and Indian Navy signed an MoU to promote technology development, innovative solutions and joint R and D. Also, Ceres FieldCheck, a team from the institute’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), emerged winners at the Innovators Connect Programme Cohort 2, conducted in partnership with the German Centre for Research and Innovation, SIIC, along with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and KIIT-Technology Business Incubator. The Judgment and Decision-Making India conference marked its debut at the institute. It focused on basic cognitive and neural processes involved in decision-making and on applied aspects that are crucial in various areas of life, business, and society. Ashish Karandikar, an alumnus, recently donated $2 lakh to the institute to establish three endowed programmes aimed at fostering innovation, excellence, and academic growth within its Electrical Engineering department. The institute’s Department of Economic Sciences hosted Arthashashtra 2023, its annual conference on Economics, Business, and Finance. It brought together speakers from the industry to discuss a range of pressing topics, including globalisation, technological innovation, the future of work, among others. The 10th edition of the three-day Annual Conference of Cognitive Science, recently concluded at the institute. Featuring talks and discussions about the workings of the human mind and brain, it was hosted under the aegis of the Association for Cognitive Science at the institute’s Department of Cognitive Science. Also, the institute and the Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited launched the Kotak School of Sustainability.