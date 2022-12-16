News from the world of education - December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

MIT World Peace University’s (MIT-WPU) invites applications for its two-year Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a range of specialisations.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with 60% marks; valid test scores of CAT 2022, XAT 2023, NMAT 2022, GMAT 2023, MAH-CET 2023 and Sep MAT 2022. Final-year students can apply if they can provide proof of graduation within the specified period.

Visit www.admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/mba/ for details.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Human Disease course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or 2:1 (Upper Second Class Honours) in a biomedical-related subject. Medical students can also apply. Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

More details at https://bit.ly/3hvQLtm

Registrations for the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam are currently open and will remain so till July 31, 2023. The exam is a a gateway to undergraduate admissions in more than 170 Indian private universities and colleges for various courses except engineering and medicine. Engineering aspirants can take the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam for Engineering that is accepted by more than 120 Indian private industries. The exam is conducted by Pearson VUE. International students who want to study in India can also take the exam and apply for admissions to affiliated universities. Visit https://www.undergraduateexam.in/ for more details.

Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, the U.S., invites applications for its Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS).

Last date: January 15, 2023.

For details of eligibility and to apply, visit www.kelley.iu.edu

The Fletcher School, Tufts University, Massachusetts, the U.S., is upgrading its Master of International Business (MIB) degree course. The two-year residential Master’s programme will include an optional STEM-designated quantitative methods track in fall 2023 and also focus on sustainable business training.

For details on eligibility and to apply visit, https://fletcher.tufts.edu/programs/masters/MIB

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has introduced a specially curated CUET course for students who want to take the CUET 2023. The course will determine the learner’s present level of comprehensions and, with a variety of mock tests and question papers, provide them clarity on the concepts with expert faculty guiding them at every level. Learners will also learn about the eligibility criteria to the specified university/college, how to choose a university, and the CUET exam pattern or syllabus. Visit www.infinitylearn.com for details

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has appointed Dr. Raman Ramachandran as the Director of the K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM). He is the former Chairman and Managing Director of BASF and Head of the BASF legal entities in South Asia.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) hosted AACSB International’s Societal Impact Seminar at its Mumbai campus. Conducted by Geoff Perry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Membership Offices and Manager Director, Asia Pacific AACSB, and Amy Memon, Regional Head, South Asia, AACSB, it was was attended by over 25 representatives from leading management and technology institutes across India.

The Stella Maris Sustainable Development (SMSD) Students Hub inaugurated “The TN SDG Girls’ Championship” in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Students Programme and United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network Youth (UN SDSN). The Chief Guest was T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Government of Tamil Nadu. The Guest of Honour was Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director of Bharat FIH Limited. Dr. Sulthan Khalifa Haroon Al Rashid, SDG Students Programme Regional Officer for Asia Pacific, UN SDSN – Youth, and Dr. Ellen Dixon, Project Lead, SDG Students Programme, UN SDSN – Youth, also participated. The college also conducted a talk on Nature Education Through Photography with the Indian Bird Photography Society to sensitise students to the importance of birds and wildlife in balancing our ecosystem. Akhilesh Kumar Sahay, nature educator, author and founder-president of Dhanbad Birders and Indian Bird Photography Society spoke at the event.

IIT-Kanpur alumnus Ajay Dubey and his wife Rooma Dubey have contributed $250,000 to establish the “Rooma and Ajay Dubey Healthcare Innovation and Ideation Programme” (HII Programme) to fund and nurture innovations in health technology, and build an ecosystem to nurture start-ups founded by students in the HealthTech domain.

IIT-Jodhpur organised the 37th National Symposium on Plasma Science and Technology, in association with the Plasma Science Society of India (PSSI). Dr. R. Chidambaram, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India inaugurated the event, which saw participation from research and development labs of DAE, CSIR, DRDO, ISRO, DST, DEIT, and academic institutes.

IMS Ghaziabad organised a global Swiss certification course on “Ethical Decision Making for Responsible Business” for the PGDM Batch 2021-23 and Batch 2022-24 from December 01-07, 2022. The elite three-credit course was delivered by Dr. Ernst Von Kimakowitz, Co-Founder and Director, Humanistic Management Network, Geneva, Switzerland; and Dr. Shiv K. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, Atmiya University, Gujarat and India Chapter Lead, Humanistic Management Network, Switzerland.

KL Deemed-to-be University announced the establishment of a Business Analytics Laboratory at the KLH-Global Business School (KLH GBS) Hyderabad. Kiran Kuchimanchi, President of Digital Engineering Services, Cigniti, inaugurated the lab. Dr. Sheikh Fahad Ahmad and Dr. Shadab Siddiqui, faculty members of the institute’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering, have been granted a German patent for “A system for the automatic detection of tree felling in forests”.

The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special four-day event. The institute signed agreements and MoUs with NCERT, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Government of Karnataka and Excelsoft Technologies, and IIT-Kanpur; released research publications on SEL guidelines for policy makers and schools, featured speakers such as Sonam Wangchuk and Gregoire Borst and workshops on a variety of topics. The event concluded with a lecture by Professor Daniel Markovits.

CMR Institute of Technology inaugurated its academic programmes and also felicitated over 100 achievers in academics, projects, and sports. C.M. Patil, CEO of Krishikalpa, and Vinit Bhansali, Senior Vice president of Venture Partners, spoke at the event. An orientation programme for students and parents gave details about the course structure, examination details and student responsibilities.

Saveetha School of Management (SIMATS), in association with the institution’s Innovation Council and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, conducted a seminar on Logistics and Supply Chain Management (SCM). Papri Ray and Sumit Kumar Ray, entrepreneurs and senior consultants in the supply chain and logistics industry, were the resource persons.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, organised a conference on Indian Women and Paid Work: Choices, Opportunities and Constraints. The event saw the participation of 100 people in both modes (direct and online). K. Santhakumari, regional vice-president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers and former president of the All-India Federation of Women Lawyers, gave the inaugural speech.

On the occasion of its 175th foundation day, IIT Roorkee organised a Startup Expo 2022 where 50 start-ups showcased their products and technologies in emerging fields of AI-ML, Drone Technology, Robotics, Health Sciences, Agriculture, Environmental, Energy Sector, and E-commerce.

A research team from IIT-Guwahati, led by Dr. Tushar Debnath, Ramanujan faculty, Centre for Nanotechnology, is exploring novel methods to finetune perovskite nanocrystals for optoelectronics applications. A recent review and outlook paper, co-authored by Dr. Debnath and research scholar Avik Das, was published in the Chemistry-A European Journal.

Ashoka University hosted an event titled “Inclusion Through Innovation: Designing Barrier-free Environments”. Organised by the Office of Learning Support (OLS), E-Club, and InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship, it explored innovative pathways for making university campuses an inclusive space that provide access and nurture students with disabilities.

PrepInsta has signed a three-year MoU with the K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions to assist the second, third, and fourth-year engineering students through their upskilling and placement preparation courses.

Hinduja Foundation has partnered with Aspire Institute to promote leadership development programmes for underserved young adult students (18-26 years). `Aspire Leaders Programme’ is a fully funded leadership development program delivered online through self-paced courses and virtual classrooms. More details at https://www.aspireleaders.org/program/

IRM India Affiliate has announced the results for its Level 1 November 2022 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation exam. Vibhavari Thakur, alumnus of RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics, secured the All-India rank in the student exam while Dr. Keerti Pendyal, Assistant Professor, School of Management, Mahindra University, achieved the All-India rank in the professional exam.

SAI International Education Group hosted the 13th edition of Unwind, the student-driven cultural fest. The day-long event was managed by the students of Class XI from the Commerce and Humanities streams.

Anant National University, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, delivered the Global Education Entrepreneurship and Innovation Certificate programme, an immersive week-long boot camp that brings critical lessons from Penn GSE’s work in education innovation. More details at https://bit.ly/3V22ld8

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) co-organised and hosted the InnoHEALTH 2022, an annual event of InnovatioCuris (IC). The theme was Digital Health. The event hosted discussions on diverse areas of digital health, including universal health coverage, artificial intelligence, healthcare data, ethics, and inclusion and digital skilling of the healthcare workforce.

FOSTIIMA Business School completed 100% placements this academic year for the batch of 2021-23. The AICTE-approved PGDM programme saw a 30% rise in pre-placement offers this year and for the summer internship placement. Participating companies included Deloitte India, Nestle, ICICI Bank, and TCS.

Ed-tech platform RISE has signed MoUs with six Indonesian universities at the B20 Summit, Bali, and aims to connect higher education between India and Indonesia. The Indonesian universities to partner with RISE are Universitas MahaSaraswati Denpasar, ITBM, ITB University, University of Amikom, Yogyakarta, and Dhyana Pura University, Bali.

Orchids The International School (OIS) was conferred with the Leading and Prominent School Chain of the Year Award and the Excellence in Education Standards Adaptability and Innovative Teaching Approach during the Educational Excellence Awards and Conference 2022. The school’s Robotics curriculum won the Best Robotics Solution in Education Innovation Award 2022 from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Innovation in STEAM Education award at World Education Summit 2022, organized by Elets Techno Media. Two branches from Bengaluru also won awards at the India School Merit Awards 2022, organized by Education Today. The CV Raman Nagar branch was ranked first in Integrated Learning and the Mysore Road branch was ranked first in holistic education.

Shirley Elizabeth Mathew, Design Thinking Facilitator at the Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC), CMR University, is among the 1,000 global young talents selected by UNLEASH, a Denmark-based non-profit organisation with a mission to provide the youth an opportunity to create innovative and scalable solutions to help attain the United Nations’ SDGs. She has chosen SGD #6, ‘Hygiene Education’ as her area of focus at UNLEASH Global Innovation Lab India 2022 and will explore how education can act as a catalyst to achieve this goal.

India secured the 11th position in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WSC 2022) with two Silver medals, three Bronze medals, and 13 Medallions of Excellence. Nandita Saxena won a silver in patisserie and confectionery trade and the other was won by Praveen Giri for Water Technology.

McGraw Hill recently launched the second edition of Important Acts that Transformed India and Important Judgements that Transformed India authored by Alex Andrews George. These books aim to serve the needs of the UPSC Civil Services Exam aspirants, law students, academicians and general readers.

Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit housing organization, has launched its Green Habitats Campaign in collaboration with 30 schools across India. This campaign will encourage over 10,000 students to raise awareness about climate change and the urgent need to take climate action.

FunctionUp, a placement bootcamp for Web Development and Data Analytics, announced key findings of its ‘Placement Survey’ of fresh graduates looking at bootcamps to upskill their coding and data analytics skills. With a sample set of over 7,500, the survey highlighted that more than 93% of the respondents were looking at online bootcamps as a preferred way to learn new technical skills to get a job offer and that over 63% of fresh graduates intend to improve their employability through practical methods of learning.