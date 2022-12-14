News from the world of education - December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

NMIMS opens registrations for entrance exams

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, has opened admissions for its undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding & Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship and Family Business and Law through its entrance exams: NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT. The applicant must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam and obtained a minimum of 45% - 60% aggregate marks from a recognised board. For programme-wise eligibility and to apply, visit www.nmims.edu/admission

ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions

Axis Bank has launched Splash, a pan-India competition on Arts, Craft and Literature, for children between 7 and 14 years. The event will be conducted phygitally to ensure that every child gets an opportunity to participate. Participants can register and submit their entries through https://www.axisbanksplash.in/ until February 5. This year the competition will focus on two themes: “Evergreen India” for 7–10 year olds, and “India 2030” for 11–14 year olds. The winners will be announced in March 2023.

Online coding platform CuriousJr will host the second edition of the All India Coding Championship for kids on the CuriousJr app on December 25. Students from Classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate and will be divided into two categories. Scholarships will be awarded to the top 500 students in each category. For details, visit https://curiousjr.com/blog/all-india-coding-championship-

New courses

The MAA Group will launch the MAA Academy to offer short-term industry-focused programmes in Digital Marketing, Brand Management, Animation and Multimedia as well as Copywriting. Applications are open for a six-month offline Diploma in Digital Marketing in the Bengaluru campus. For details and to apply, visit www.maaacademy.co.in or call +91 96639 39272.

Zoom Abroad Education Academy has launched its 2+1 programme in India. This is a credit transfer programme for international students to get direct entry to the final year of Undergraduate courses in universities in the U.K. by achieving the required qualifications and credit via Zoom Abroad’s blended courses. This course is designed to make international education more affordable, accessible and an easy to go-to solution for every student. More details at www.academy.zoomabroad.com

Amrita IAS Foundation, supported by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has introduced online sessions to help young civil services aspirants prepare for the UPSC Exams. The 10-month programme will be open for students from class 8 to 12 and introduce them to 20+ central services like IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. The sessions will be conducted online during the weekend via Zoom. For more details, visit https://amritaias.com/foundation

In a bid to bolster risk literacy and risk awareness among India’s school students, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate, has partnered with Mindler Immrse’s Virtual Internship Programme (VIP) on Enterprise Risk Management. Specially tailored for students from Class 8 to 12, the VIP is an affordable simulated experiential learning initiative that will give young students a glimpse into the world of ERM and will include a simulated internship with role play and experiential learning anchored by senior industry expert Rajeev Tanna, a Certified Fellow of the IRM (Level 5) and Head of Risk Management and Compliance at Tata Consulting Engineers. Enroll at https://immrse.mindler.com/

In response to the new opportunities emerging in the finance sector, Essex Business School at the University of Essex is launching a new MSc in Financial Technology (FinTech). The course established by FinTech expert Professor Franco Fiordelisi offers three routes – finance, economics and computer science. For details, visit https://www.essex.ac.uk/courses/pg01380/1/msc-financial-technology-finance

École Ducasse and École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL) have collaborated to launch a training course for students in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industries. This certified skills course will on gastronomy, as part of EHTL’s Luxembourg national education curriculum and feature a strong practical dimension to enable participants to discover the fundamentals of French cuisine. Through the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie, the institute has also partnered with Italian culinary arts school ALMA to offer an intensive Pastry Arts diploma, in which students will learn about the classics of bread and viennoiseries, chocolate and confectionery, new trends in healthier pastry, artistic pieces, Italian ice cream and the creation of restaurant desserts. Visit https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en for details.

Internship for engineering graduates

KCP Infra Limited (formerly KCP Engineers Private Limited) has started an internship training programme for the engineering graduates across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat. Interested candidates can write to newproiectscbe@gmail.com and agm-hr@kcpinfra.com for further details

Winners of Call for Code Global Challenge

Two Indians are part of a four-member team from Augustana University, South Dakota, the U.S., that won the fifth annual ‘Call for Code Global Challenge’. The app, GardenMate, developed by Abemelech Mesfin Belachew of Ethiopia, Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan and Prana Mohanty of India, and Manusmriti Budhathoki of Nepal, targets the problem of food waste with a marketplace for excess produce, as well as an educational platform for sustainable garden practices.

Research and reports

Research from the University of Otago, New Zealand, has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand’s coastal waters, utilising the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The study was led by Felix Cook, Ph.D. student at the Department of Marine Science and enabled through a collaboration between scientists based at the University of Otago, University of Auckland and University of New South Wales.

A team from the University of Dundee’s Centre for Argument Technology at the School of Science and Engineering is working to develop software capable of detecting and disguising trademark linguistical patterns used by individuals online. The project is funded by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), the research and development arm of the United States Government’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

BML Munjal University (BMU) released a report “Future of Work and Human Challenges: Technology and Beyond” during the third edition of the Leadership Summit held last month. Kiran Karnik, Chairman, IIIT-Delhi and Former President NASSCOM unveiled the report and was the keynote speaker at the summit.

The British Council published a report ‘Exploring the Outlook for UK-India Transnational Education Partnerships’ at the Going Global Asia Pacific Conference, in Singapore. The report evaluates the prospects for UK transnational education (TNE) in India, and makes a number of recommendations for advancing UK-India TNE in the future. The global Alumni UK network was also launched to connect international higher education alumni. Alumni can register for free at https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org/register

Launches and events

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. launched #AccessToDigitalWorld initiative and distributed specially adapted tablets to more than 300 students and helped the Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya of Delhi to overhaul the school infrastructure and equipment availability.

Educators from India and Singapore convened in Mumbai to mark the successful conclusion of the Early Childhood Education Curriculum Enhancement and Pedagogy Project. This capacity-building initiative is organised by the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Muktangan Education Trust, a non-profit organisation that mentors municipal schools in Mumbai.

Under its Digital Equalizer and Improved Learning programme, STL launched an initiative that allows deserving students from government schools across Aurangabad to build, launch and manage pico satellites for environmental monitoring missions. The programme’s collaborators are Space Zone India Pvt. Ltd. and American India Foundation and technical mentors are Dr. Sivadhanu Pillai, Former Chief Controller, R&D, DRDO and Founder CEOand MD, BrahMos Aerospace and Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Former Director, ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).

Found My Teacher (FMT) has launched group classes that will comprise 15 students per batch in a bid to deliver individual attention to each student. Group sessions are available to students of Classes 9 to 12 for the following subjects: Science, Math, and Accounts. The daily live classes will be recorded and made available to students for lifetime access.

Siddharth, Tanvi, Pranav, and Ananya, Class 11 students of Canadian International School (CIS), have founded and launched a Red Wave Initiative to encourage voluntary blood donation and save lives. The project aims to support cancer patients by providing them with financial aid and the necessary blood for transfusion.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosted the Amrita Legion of Antimicrobial Resistance Management (ALARM) 2022, a two-day hybrid Symposium in connection with World Antimicrobial Awareness Week. Among the speakers was Dr. Bipin Nair, Dean of Life Sciences at Amrita School of Biotechnology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, who has recently been appointed by the Govt. of India as the Vice Chair of the India AMR Innovation Hub (IAIH).

Zamit hosted a symposium on Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for school teachers, department heads and principals, which was attended by top educationists, researchers, educational specialists, educational assessment professionals, and teachers from across the country and abroad.

Anjana Sinha, and 1990-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, interacted with students of GITAM (Deemed-to-be) University Hyderabad as part of the Changemakers session moderated by Smita Sharma, visiting faculty at Kautilya School of Public Policy.

As CQUniversity Australia celebrates its 20th anniversary, its Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp, visited India along with a delegation from the university. Additionally, CQUniversity also announced the launch of its new postgraduate course – Master of Laboratory Medicine in India. The course will be accredited by the Australian Institute of Medical and Clinical Scientists (AIMS).

Spherion Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has launched SkoodosBridge to assist students in finding the best available coaching classes. It allows coaching institutes to highlight their strengths and facilities and has information on competitive exams like UPSC, IELTS, GMAT, CLAT and bank exams. The platform bridges the information gap between students and career institutes by consolidating coaching expertise and candidate availability into a single platform.

SSN Institutions and Shiv Nadar University Chennai recently concluded a two-day intercollegiate annual technology fest, INVENTE ’22. The aim was to encourage students to showcase their talent across a range of disciplines that they are passionate about. The highlight was the Artificial Intelligence, Optics and Fintech workshop facilitated by industry professionals.

Yannis C. Yortsos, Dean of the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California (USC) recently completed a three-day trade and academic mission to India. He led officials to meet with the school’s India Advisory Board, Indian business leaders, and alumni and prospective students. In addition, the school held its annual joint lecture series with Indian accelerator Axilor Ventures to cultivate innovation among start-ups and future entrepreneurs.

The second segment of the Education Leaders Confluence, a Principal’s Roundtable Webinar, was organised by Pratham Test Prep with panellists such as Geeta Chhabra, Principal of Sharda Vidya Mandir, Baghmugalia, Bhopal; Maya Fernandes, Principal of downtown School, Guwahati; Mala Gupta, Springdales School, Pusa Road, Delhi, and Saurabh Nanda as the moderator.

Learning Links Foundation (LLF) concluded the first skills programme in aerospace manufacturing sector exclusively for People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Telangana. This was part of the Learn and Earn initiative and was supported by Boeing and Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL). The first batch of 17 trainees have been offered employment by TBAL.

SAI International Education Group hosted SAITED 2022, the sixth edition of the K-12 Science and Technology fest. The event gave the students a platform to discuss and showcase their ideas, experiences, observations and findings. The chief guest was Appavuraj Ramachandran, Chairman, CEPTAM, DRDO.

Collaborations

Educrack has now entered into a partnership with Padhega Bharat to bring its content on the JioTV platform. Viewers can scan the generated QR code from the TV screens on their smartphones and get direct access to Test series, CRT preparations, AI-enabled Interview assessments and other content to help them prepare for various competitions and interviews.

Western Sydney University, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute for Spices Research (IISR) Kozhikode have partnered to launch a Centre in High Tech Protected Cropping Systems to address the impact of the changing climate on crop production.

École Ducasse ISH Gurugram has announced a partnership with Karma Lakelands for an experiential farm at their golf resort in Gurugram. The students will be initiated into organic farming, beekeeping and other eco-friendly initiatives of sustainability and conscious living.

Seattle University has signed partnerships with Indian universities such as O.P. Jindal University, Loyola College and Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation. This will aid in the creation of new and innovative opportunities for students and faculty in higher education.

Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), in association with BITS Pilani and the University of Waterloo (Faculty of Mathematics), will host Infinity 2023: The Ultimate Math Championship. The finals will be held on January 14 and 15 at Atlas SkillTech University, Mumbai.