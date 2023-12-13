News from the world of education - December 13, 2023

December 13, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has opened admissions for its various programmes in culinary and pastry arts, which are accredited to the City and Guilds (London), Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, India (THSC), and National Skills Development Corporation, India (NSDC).

Eligibility: Students who have passed the Class 12 Board exam from a recognised board of education.

Last date: January 16, 2024

For details, visit https://www.chefibpa.com/

Shiv Nadar University has opened admissions for 2024-25 to all programmes across its four schools in Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences. For details of courses and eligibility, visit http://www.snu.edu.in/home For 2024-25, the university has introduced a new scholarship for students who top in academic performance in Class 12. For more information, visit https://snuadmissions.com/

NMIMS School of Design has opened admissions to its AICTE-approved four-year Bachelor’s in Design (Humanising Technology) programme that combines design with technology and cognitive and behavioural sciences. Admission process includes studio test, personal interview and portfolio review.

Eligibility: Students who have passed the Class 12 Board exam in any stream from a recognised board of education with 50% aggregate marks. International Baccalaureate Diploma (I.B. certificate and D.P.) are eligible only if they have 24 credits (compulsory) and passed 3 H.L. and 3 S.L. mandatorily.

Last date: April 21, 2024

For more, visit https://nmimsdat.in/

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, invites applications for its PhD programmes (Science, Technology, Management, Health Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences) for the academic year 2024-2025.

Eligibility: A Master’s degree in the relevant field or MBBS/BDS/PharmD degree with at least 60% marks, or a four-year Bachelor’s Degree with at least 75% marks.

Last date: December 25, 20233

Visit https://mahephd.azurewebsites.net/ for details and to apply.

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT)-India, designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and delivered by Pearson VUE, will be offered twice in 2024: in January and May.

Test date: January 20, 2024

Last date: January 10, 2024

Register at https://www.lsatindia.in/ For additional information, including key dates and deadlines, please visit https://www.lsatindia.in/exam-basics/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university in biological sciences or other relevant science subject. Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/35M7D

Sheffield University Management School is offering a number of scholarships worth £10,000 each on a competitive basis for students (including international students) starting their MBA in September 2024.

Eligibility: As part of the application process, the admissions team will assess the application, including the personal statement. Candidates will be also assessed by their performance at their interview with the MBA admissions team.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/35MaN

The World University of Design (WUD) is accepting online for its UG and PG programmes (Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture, and Management) for the academic year 2024.

Admission: Through scores in The WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2024) scheduled for January 28, 2024, which is applicable for 30 programmes across various disciplines. WUD also accepts CUET scores for admission into specific degree programmes. Scores of UCEED and CEED are also accepted for admission into B.Des and M.Des degree programmes.

Deadline: January 26, 2024.

Visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/# for details

Simplilearn and iHUB DivyaSampark of IIT Roorkee have partnered to launch a Professional Certificate Programme in Generative AI and Machine Learning, which involves a campus immersion programme at IIT-Roorkee.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree. No prior coding experience or technology know-how required.

Deadline: December 19, 2023

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/35Mcg

Sikkim Manipal University has launched two undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes in the online mode. These are recognised by the UGC and on a par with on-campus degrees. The seven courses are B.A. English, Political Science and Sociology, B.Com., M.A. English, M.A. Political Science, M.A. Sociology, M.Com., and MCA. For details, visit http://www.onlinemanipal.com or https://smu.onlinemanipal.com/

MDI Gurgaon has opened admissions for its AIU-recognised Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), which aims to prepare scholars for careers in teaching and/or research at leading business schools, universities, or management research organisations.

Last date: January 31, 2024

More details at https://www.mdi.ac.in

Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad in January 2024

MIT-World Peace University (WPU) has opened registrations for the 13th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) to be held at the Kothrud campus in Pune. The three-day Indian Student Parliament aims to enlighten youth about democracy.

Dates: January 10-12, 2014

Register at https://registration.bharatiyachhatrasansad.org

DPS Undergraduate Merit Scholarship 2024

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering offer one Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2024.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India and receive an offer to study a UG degree or foundation degree programme [except Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200)] at the University of Sheffield scheduled to commence in September 2024. Applicants must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Last date: April 22, 2024

More details at https://finance.ssid.shef.ac.uk/users/sign_in

Metropolis Foundation has opened applications for the sixth edition of the annual MedEngage Scholarship Program 2023-24 for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students across all years of MBBS education. This is a CSR initiative from Metropolis Healthcare.

Last date: January 15, 2024

For details, visit www.med-engage.com

Hero Vired has launched a six-month Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity Essentials and Risk Assessment.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/35MWg

Events

Toprankers Udaan, the Career Discovery Wing of Toprankers, has announced a Career Guidance Programme for students from Classes 8 to 12 at Academic Heights Public Schools (AHPS) across India. This initiative aims to provide students with comprehensive support for informed career decision-making, including access to over 12,000 career options.

Around 58% of freshers do not meet industry expectations, said industry recruiters and HR heads at a conclave organised by the Career Guidance Centre of GITAM Deemed-to-be University. Speakers included Stephen Kamal, Director, Early Career Talent Attraction, SAP Labs; Srinivas Atla, Director-HR, Alstom; Anuradha Amudalapalli, Partner and Location Head, IBM and Subrahmanyam Chinta, Global Delivery Partner and Senior Director, Cognizant.

Power Club, a US-based career and talent development company, and IPN Foundation, a knowledge network of school leaders, hosted GTES 2023, an education summit to nurture talented K-12 students. Over 100 researchers, educationists, and school principals participated.

Microsoft and TechAvant-Garde, along with the School Education Department of the Government of West Bengal have trained 101,464 teachers in the Microsoft Educator (ME) Programme.

Learnbay has collaborated with Woolf to offer a Master’s in Computer Science with two specialised tracks: Data Science and Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/35MtA

The Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has been selected as a partner by the University of Kent to help boost its international recruitment, as well as enhance global reputation through the establishment of University of Kent International College (UK IC). For details of programmes and application, visit https://www.kent.ac.uk/international-college

The Department of Law at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India, hosted a Lecture Series programme focused on the critical aspects of Competition Law. V. Sriraj, Joint Director (Law) and in-charge, Regional Office (South), Competition Commission of India, delivered two lectures. The institution’s Department of Geology and School of Earth Sciences also hosted a seminar series titled Geological Exploration and Opportunities. Speakers included Ganapathy Shanmugham, Professor of Geology, University of Texas and archaeologist T.K.V. Rajan.

Ed-tech platform byteXL hosted ElevatED, an event with 50 educators to talk about engineering education. The conversation was about the future of technology education and the need for internationalisation of the curriculum to strengthen the Indian talent pool.

CMR University School of Economics and Commerce hosted AAHAV 23, an intercollegiate festival that blended commerce and culture. More than 250 students from over 60 colleges across Bangalore participated in events such as Treasure Hunt, Beatboxing, Mad Arts, Photography Competition, Western Dance, Classical Dance, Fashion Show, and more.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, and the International Society for Educational Leadership (ISEL), hosted the ELT Summit 2023. The two-day conference brought together educators, scholars and experts from the the U.S., Australia, Canada, the U.K., India and other countries to explore diverse aspects of English teaching and learning.

VES College of Architecture organised a 12-day educational expedition to Ladakh for its 60 Architecture students. Students visited The Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) and met its founder and director Sonam Wangchuk. They also visited The Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and the Druk Padma Karpo School to explore real-world concepts and climatic design strategies.

Samsung, has announced the winners of the eighth edition of its pan-India campus programme Samsung E.D.G.E. This year, over 15,000 students from 35 campuses including B-Schools, engineering colleges, and design schools participated. Team Edge Runners from MICA, Ahmedabad took home the first prize for its Gen AI-Based solution to enhance customer engagement at various touchpoints in offline and online stores. Team Creative Geniuses from IIFT, Kolkata were the first runners-up and Team Hustlers from IIM Bangalore were the second runners-up.

Study Group has announced new partnerships with three universities in the U.S.: University of Nebraska at Omaha in Omaha, Towson University in Maryland, and California State University in San Marcos.

Research and reports

Scientists at Newcastle University have discovered an ancient landscape that has been hidden beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet for millions of years. The team, which also involved scientists at Durham University, used satellite data and radio-echo sounding techniques to map a 32,000 km2 area below the vast ice sheet. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Imarticus Learning and Analytics Insights have released the Data Science Education Report 2023, which provides insights on the talent landscape and possibilities of potential collaborations with educational institutions.

New research from an international team, led by the University of East Anglia, shows that languages around the world have words for ‘this’ and ‘that’. Researchers studied more than 1,000 speakers of 29 different languages to see how they use demonstratives and found that all languages make the same spatial distinctions based on whether they can reach the object they are talking about.

ApplyBoard has released a report on key trends in international education. Highlights are: Major English-speaking destination countries are facing competition from non-Anglophone destination markets such as Germany, Spain, Portugal, China among others; English-speaking destinations are aging and need students and new graduates to replace retirees; increasing opportunity to develop student skills in health-related fields; a significant shortage of skills in STEM fields is anticipated but lack of knowledge and mentorship is hindering the filling of the gap; and finally housing shortages, upcoming elections in Canada, the U.S. and U.K., and new government policies will also impact the study abroad sector.

New research from Wiley has shown that open access is becoming the preferred publishing choice among researchers. The survey of more than 600 scholars around the globe showed that at least half the researchers engage in open research practices such as open data, open peer review and self-archiving. The report can be found at https://bitly.ws/35MpB

College Vidya has released a report shedding light on the unprecedented surge in the demand for gaming courses across India. The findings reveal a remarkable increase of 25% in student enrollment, with approximately more than 300 students per month opting for gaming-related courses during the academic year 2022-2023, compared to the figures for 2021.

Psychology researchers from Macquarie University, Australia, have found that problematic screen use impairs a range of cognitive processes, in particular the ability to concentrate and the so-called executive functions, which include impulse control, planning, organisation and problem solving. The paper was published in Neuropsychology Review.

Elsevier has released its “Clinician of the Future 2023: Education Edition” report, which offers insights into the attitudes and perceptions of Indian medical and nursing students towards technology-driven healthcare and patient empowerment. Over 2000 students from around the world, including 432 students from India, were part of the survey.

