News from the world of Education: August 8, 2024

APU Public Lecture Series

The next session in Azim Premji University’s public lecture series is on the topic Outsmarting Outbreaks: The Future of Contagion by microbiologist and virologist Gagandeep Kang.

When and where: August 12, from 6.30 p.m. at Bangalore International Centre.

Open to all.

Admissions and competitions

Boeing has launched the fourth edition of Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme 2024-25 for university graduates and early-stage start-up entrepreneurs. The winners will receive a grant of ₹10 lakhs each to support the development of their ideas. Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact and work closely with them to to help convert ideas into viable business offerings.

Eligibility: University graduates of 2024; Faculty members; budding entrepreneurs

Deadline: October 15

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2b27yczw

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., is offering a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards to be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/or previous) and any relevant extracurricular or professional experience.

Deadline: August 23

More information at https://tinyurl.com/4pwsjmup

Apart from this, Strathclyde Business School is offering a number of Masters Scholarships for January 2025 for a range of subjects.

Eligibility: Self-funded applicants who already hold an offer of a place on an SBS MSc programme for the January 2025 intake and are deemed International with regards to fee status.

Deadline: December 4

More details at https://tinyurl.com/a7vy6zh6

The University of Manchester, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Social Network Analysis course. Scholarships are available, including those from the Indian government.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with Honour’s (minimum 2:1 or international equivalent) in Social Sciences, Maths, Physics, the Computer Sciences, or the overseas equivalent; IELTS Academic overall score of 7 with 7 in writing and other components minimum 6.5.

For further details, https://tinyurl.com/4cmhp226

Symbiosis International Deemed University has begun registrations for its MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 for its MBA programmes to be held on December 8, 15, and 21.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks. Those with qualifications from foreign universities must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Visit https://www.snaptest.org/ for more details.

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, and FinTram Global LLP, invite applications for 11-Months Post Graduation Programme in International Finance and Public Accounting.

Eligibility: B.Com, BBA in Finance, M.Com., PG in Accountancy and Finance or CA, CMA or CFA (fullly or partly qualified) from a recognised university;

Deadline: September 15

Visit https://liba-becker.fintram.com for information.

The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub (MATH, a collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and start-up incubator T-Hub) has opened applications for MATHack 2.0, a 36-hour AI-focused hackathon.

Deadline: August 10

https://www.mat-hub.ai/mathack/

Events

Namma Yatri has launched Namma Yatri Rising Stars, a scholarship programme to help children of auto/cab drivers in Chennai and Bengaluru who are in classes 10 and 12 pursue higher education.

ABBS School of Management hosted its 15th annual international conference on the theme Peace Economics, Peace Science, Conflict Management and Development, in collaboration with international partners such as UNESCO Chair of Grenoble Ecole De Management, France; European SPES Institute, Belgium; and Binghamton University, State University of New York, among others.

Odisha-based Centurion University of Technology and Management was ranked first in the country in the Skill University Category, and among the country’s top 10 Private State Universities in the Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2024.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind delivered the fifth Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture, an annual event organised by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. Around 600 people attended the event.

ARCH College of Design and Business hosted the Design Culture Co-Create School Awards 2024, to recognise contributions from schools and educators across India. Esha Gehlot from Mayoor Chopasni School, Jodhpur; and Paramita Bose from R.N. Podar School, Mumbai, received the Most Innovative Teacher award. The Outstanding Art and Design Department award went to Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh School, Jaipur and Mahavir Model School, Delhi. Delhi Public School-Sector 45, Gurugram, and The Palace School, Jaipur, were named Outstanding Creative School. The Design Leadership Awards for Principals went to Sangeeta Arora of Kothari International School, Noida, and Kanchan Joshi- Cygnus World School, Vadodara.

A.M. Jain College, in association with Kalam Helping Hands, celebrated World Nature Conservation Day 2024 by planting saplings and removing garbage. Students and faculty participated.

BITSOM, Mumbai, announced placement outcomes for its MBA 2022-24 cohort. Recruiters included McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group, Arthur D Little, EY India, PwC, KPMG, Accenture Strategy, among others.

NIT Rourkela concluded its placement drive with over 1300 job offers being made. Over 342 companies visited the campus including Jindal South West, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, TCS, Vedanta, Qualcomm, L & T, and RIL.

IE University, Spain, replaced Glasgow Caledonian University as the sole member of Glasgow Caledonian New York College. This college will be renamed IE New York College (IENYC) upon accreditation approval for the name change. IENYC will continue to offer graduate programmes, including its M.S. in Business for Social Impact and Sustainability,

Greenwood High Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, held its Inspire 2024, its science exhibition. Students from Classes 5 to 12 showcased their work, ranging from simple, innovative models to futuristic concepts.

KIIT World School is now a member of the Gurgaon Progressive Schools Council. This partnership will provide students with more chances for personal growth and development.

A Career Guidance programme, along with a job fair, was organised by Vinayaka Missions Chennai Campus, along with District Employment and Career Guidance Centre. Around 500 first, second, and third-year students of AVIT, SAS and Management studies, participated.

Rotary Bangalore Southwest inaugurated a Science, Maths, Computer Science, and Robotics Lab at Government School, Balepet, Bengaluru, to equip students with technology skills required for the future.

Two teams from On My Own Technology’s (OMOTEC), Mad Engineers and GForce, won awards at the FTC Asia Pacific Open Championship (APOC) 2024 in Australia. Team Mad Engineers comprising Divya, Vivaan, Aryan, Siddharth, Jahaan, Kavish, Ishaan, Aarav, and Amritraj, won the INSPIRE Award Rank 2. Team Gforce comprising Captain Rahi Rithvik, Viivaan Patel, Drish, Akshaya, Hriday, Suramrit, Neev, Rahi, and Anagha, won the Judges’ Choice Award, the Promote Award, and the Winning Finalist Alliance Award.

Altimetrik, in collaboration with the Society for the Development of Economically Weaker Section (SODEWS) NGO, adopted three government schools in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district and constructed new toilets and renovated the computer lab at the Government Higher Secondary School in Madavalam.

A recent study conducted by Zell Education has uncovered a significant increase in the number of students expressing interest in pursuing careers in Finance after completing their class 12. Key findings include a consistent increase in the percentage of female students between 18 and 21 years from non-metropolitan cities in India enrolling in finance courses and emerging interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting.

Edverse launched Learnspace, a platform that features customisable avatars, allowing learners, creators, promoters, and educators to create digital representations and operate within the metaverse and explain complex topics.

IIT Kanpur inaugurated its National Cryogenic-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) facility to empower Indian scientists with technology for drug discovery and disease research.

IIM Kashipur conducted the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 with 16,371 candidates appearing for the common personal interview (PI) round.

IIM Sambalpur hosted a four-day residential Management Immersion Programme (MIP), for 62 students from IILM University providing practical management insights and hands-on experience through various interactive sessions.

IIM Bangalore hosted a talk by Prof. Karthik Muralidharan, Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at University of California San Diego (UCSD), on India’s State Capacity: Accelerating Growth, Improving Health and more.It was the part of Healthcare Economics: Theory and Practice course.

Appointments

Dhirubhai Ambani University has appointed Prof. Avinash Dadhich as the Founding Director of its proposed School of Law. He was previously Director at Manipal Law School, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, and Dean at IFIM Law School, Bengaluru.

KIET Group of Institutions has appointed Preeti Bajaj as its Director General. She has served as Vice Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Punjab, and Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh.

Orientations and convocations

The Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research, MAHE, held an orientation for the third batch of M.Sc. (by Research) in Biotherapeutics.

MAHE’s Manipal School of Architecture and Planning hosted an orientation programme for the newly enrolled students. Ar. Siddharth Sankar, Partner at Sankar & Associates, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was the guest of honour.

Prasanna School of Public Health (PSPH), a constituent unit of MAHE, held its orientation day. The event also saw alumni sharing their experiences and giving current students insights into the world of public health.

JAIN Online held the graduation ceremony for the 2022 batch of MBA, MA, MCA, and M.Com programmes. Guests at the programme included Major General Shamsher Singh Ahlawat, Deputy Commandant amd Chief Instructor of ASC Centre and College and Raghavendra Rao, Managing Director and Global Marketing and Communication Lead at Accenture Operations.

Mahindra University hosted its third convocation with 751 students receiving their degrees. Damodar Rajanarasimha, Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Government of Telangana, was the Chief Guest. Shobana Kamineni, Promoter Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Executive Chairperson, Apollo Health and Apollo Pharmacies, was the Guest of Honour.

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research welcomed the second batch of the two-year PGDM Online programme. Brett Frazier, Global Head of University Partnership, Coursera, was the chief guest.

MoUs and partnerships

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, signed an MoU with Veranda Learning as part of its skill development initiative, Unnati, to provide professional training in Chartered Accountancy courses on campus.

ICT Academy, Chennai, and Nemetschek India, a software provider for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, signed an MoU to enhance digital transformation in education through advanced technology and training programmes. The association will include the development of joint workshops, seminars, and certification initiatives.

FORE School of Management signed an MoU with ClarityX to establish a Data Experience Lab to enhance AI-driven data analytics education and research. Students and faculty will participate in ClarityX-sponsored real-world analytical projects.

UPES and Bajaj Auto Limited entered into a partnership to train Engineering students in emerging 21st century technologies. Bajaj Auto will set up an advanced Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre at UPES.

Thieme Group partnered with National Medical Library’s Electronic Resources in Medicine (NML-ERMED) Consortium, an initiative of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to license its medical e-learning platform, MedOne Education for NML’s 58member institutions. This collaboration will benefit over 5,000 students, researchers, and faculty with access to MedOne Education’s library of resources.

IIT Kanpur has transferred Munh Parikshak, a portable device to detect oral cancer invented by Prof. Jayant Kumar Singh and his team from the Department of Chemical Engineering, to Scangenie Scientific Pvt. Ltd. This strategic collaboration will help advance early cancer detection technology and improve healthcare outcomes.

IIT Kanpur’s Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training, has partnered with Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, to develop and update training modules to align with the latest industry trends and technological advancements.

IIM Lucknow signed an MoU with FPSB India to offer a Certification programme in Financial Planning to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

IIM Visakhapatnam and ET Cases signed an MoU to collaborate on the Case Conference on Responsible Innovations and Sustainability Practices (CRISP) to advance responsible management education and sustainable practices aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Research

Prof. Arun K. Shukla, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, and his team comprising Shirsha Saha, Jagannath Maharana, Saloni Sharma, Nashrah Zaidi, Annu Dalal, Sudha Mishra, Manisankar Ganguly, Divyanshu Tiwari, Ramanuj Banerjee, have done the first-ever visualisation of complete structure of the Duffy antigen receptor. Researchers from CDRI Lucknow, Zurich in Switzerland, Suwon in Republic of Korea, Tohoku in Japan, and Belfast, the U.K., were also part of the team. A research paper was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell.

Prof. Chandan Karfa, Associate Professor, and Sukanta Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati, along with their B.Tech. students Chandrabhushan Reddy Chigarapally, Harshwardhan Nitin Bhakkad have made advancements in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) with the development of a machine learning (ML) framework named ‘LEAP’. The other collaborator is Animesh Basak Chowdhury of New York University, the U.S. A paper was published in the ACM/IEEE International Conference on Computer-Aided Design (ICCAD 2024).

Kartik Kashyap, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee along with Nitesh Arora, Ajay Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Chinmay Jivani, Yamnesh Agrawal, and Prof. Atul Sharma, developed a Dielectric Elastomer-Based Variable Focal Length Reflector, a technology that will contribute to the field of adaptive optics. The team was mentored by Prof. Manish Joglekar, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering,