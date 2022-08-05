News from the world of education - August 5, 2022

August 05, 2022 10:25 IST

Certificate Course in Solid Waste Management

The Indian Pollution Control Association and TERI School of Advanced Studies will jointly run an eight-week Certificate Course on Entrepreneurship in Solid Waste Management, endorsed by Skill Council for Green Jobs, Government of India. It focuses on training the youth to explore the scope of entrepreneurship in managing waste effectively and enhancing its recycling and recovery and is scheduled to start on October 1. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3PNXpqt

NMAT registrations open

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has commenced registrations for the NMAT by GMAC exam. The number of institutions accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam has increased this year. To register, visit www.mba.com/nmat

UG programmes Computer Engineering and Data Science

NMIMS School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) recently launched two, four-year undergraduate programmes in Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) at its Jadcherla campus. Approved by the AICTE, they will offer industry internships and industry-based projects as part of the course. Visit https://engineering.nmims.edu/programs/ for details

e-PG Diploma in Business Analytics

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) invites applications for its 16-month e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA).

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree with minimum two years relevant work experience (preferably in business analytics), strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test.

Last date: Round 1: October 30; Round 2: January 15, 2023

Entrance Exam: Round 1: November 6; Round 2: January 22, 2023

For more information, visit https://www.iima.ac.in/web/epgd-aba/apply/

Coding competition for girls

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced a virtual coding competition, the ICPC Algo Queen Girls’ Programming Cup. Sponsored by IBM Quantum, it is meant for girls from Class 8 to Class 12. The aim is to encourage girls to take part in coding competitions by providing them training in competitive coding and quantum computing. Educational sessions, workshops, multi-tier competitions, and career advisement events will be organised online every week until the finals in February 2023.

Last date: October 25

Registration is free. For details and to register, visit www.amrita.edu/algoqueen

VMC’s National Admission Test

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) will conduct its National Admission Tests (NAT) on August 7 and August 21 through online mode. This is to help JEE and NEET aspirants with mentorship, free doubt resolution and support. Students of Class 6 to 12 can take the test and avail the opportunity to join any of the VMC courses (offline or online) and win scholarships. For details visit www.vidyamandir.com

New on Coursera

Coursera has launched new courses in association with the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). The courses with ISB are Certificate in Strategic Leadership (https://bit.ly/3zxCbGt), which aims to develop critical skills to build and execute strategies through disruptive times, and Certificate in Investment Management (https://bit.ly/3zSuufA) aims to build an in-depth understanding of investment strategies, financial markets and economy. The Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Statistics from Indian Statistical Institute (https://bit.ly/3d5GPE4) offers statistical tools and concepts necessary to make data-driven decisions and advance their career in the fields of applied statistics and quantitative analytics.

M.Tech Defence Technology

Amity University Mumbai has launched an M.Tech (Defence Technology) from academic year 2022-2023. This has been jointly established by DRDO and AICTE, and is offered in two verticals: Aerospace Technology and Communication Systems and Sensors. The programme also offers opportunities of internship in defence PSUs and defence manufacturing industries. For details of eligibility and other information visit https://bit.ly/3oRtjGP

Executive PG Diploma in Sports Management

IIM Rohtak invites applications for its two-year Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management 2022-24.

Eligibility: Candidate with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent overall grade point average. Work experience in relevant field will be an advantage.

Last date: On or before August 10

Visit www.iimrohtak.ac.in for details

University Aptitude Test

Study Abroad platform Scholarly Global is hosting a University Aptitude Test that will assess knowledge of English, General Mathematics, Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. Students from Classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate.

Date: On August 7 from 1.00 to 2.00 pm

Details at https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

M.Sc Satellite Data for Sustainable Development

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Satellite Data for Sustainable Development starting in January 2023. The course offers a cross-disciplinary approach to the teaching of satellite applications, space system design, data science and sustainability and will focus on the practical use of satellite data in direct applications to SDGs through the analysis of case studies and engagement, through student projects and invited talks with start-ups and NGOs actively working in the field. Scholarships are available to eligible students.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in either Engineering, Science, Public Policy, Law, and Business. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Visit https://bit.ly/3brMC6K for details

IET extends deadline for scholarship award

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has extended the deadline for its national scholarship programme, the IET Scholarship Award to August 15. Open to students of all AICTE, UGC approved and National institutes, the programme aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India. The award evaluates students across parameters that include academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities and ability to come up with creative engineering solutions to solve societal challenges. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/Scholarship_Award_PR2

IIM Lucknow invites applications

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has opened admissions for its six-month Executive Programme in AI for Business, developed in association with WileyNXT. The programme will begin on September 4. On successful completion, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

Eligibility: Graduation from a UGC-recognised university with minimum score of 50%. Two-three years of relevant work experience.

Visit https://bit.ly/3SrD9wQ for details.

PG Programme in Business Analytics

Simplilearn has collaborated with the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management to launch a Six-month Post Graduate programme in Business Analytics. The programme includes masterclasses delivered by faculty from the University of Minnesota and industry experts from IMB and career assistance from Simplilearn. The curriculum consists of R Programming for Data Science, SQL, Business Analytics with Excel, Data Analytics with Python, Capstone Projects, and other modules. Upon completion, learners will receive a certificate from Carlson School of Management and Simplilearn.

Eligibility: Anyone who has completed Bachelor’s degree (in any background). Two to three years of work experience in IT, Banking and Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain Network will be an advantage.

Visit https://bit.ly/3P36quB for details

Collaborations and MoUs

Parul Institute of Medical Sciences and Research announced its association with Wolters Kluwer to deploy the latter’s Clinical Decision Support Systems at its medical institute. This will help enhance care quality, prevent errors or adverse events, and enable medical students become more efficient.

Saveetha School of Management (SIMATS), in association with ESN publications, recently organised its first two-day international conference on the role of technology towards sustainable development, innovation, and information exchange in business and management.

IIIT-Delhi recently signed an MoU with Vehant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to undertake joint research projects.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited recently announced its CSR partnership with Khan Academy India to fun the creation of NCERT-aligned science content for classes 9-12, which will be freely available on KAI’s digital platforms.

Rishihood University, in association with Global School Leaders’ Consortium, hosted a three-day education conference on reforms and planning in education. It brought together 300-plus schools across the nation, with top industry experts and government officials.

Amity University organised a virtual seminar in collaboration with United Service institution of India on ‘Asian Resurgence: Strategic Rebalancing and New Geo-Political Challenges’. A delegation from Vigyan Prasar, led by Dr. Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar, visited Amity University.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of IMS Law College Noida, in association with IMS Nayi Pahal Society, recently conducted a plantation drive and green awareness campaign. Students and teachers planted saplings near the campus.

Alumni association launched

The Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association (PUCAA) was recently launched at New Delhi’s Constitution Club of India to provide a dedicated forum for university alumni to network and coordinate efforts for the betterment of their alma mater. The website and a dedicated directory of PUCAA were also launched during the event.

AnantU launches three labs

Anant National University recently inaugurated its three new labs, one each for Product Design, Photography and Moving Image to offer students of the School of Design, AnantU, the hands-on experience needed for their majors and minors, inculcating the practice of innovation, creation and research. All three are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to help students visualize and see their ideas come to life.T

GLIM Chennai hosts Corporate Day event

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, recently hosted its first Corporate Day event for the academic year. The concept, conceived by the Corporate and Career Services team along with the Placement Committee, aims to bridge the gap between the industry and academia through corporate collaborations.

Successful placement at JKBS

JK Business School (JKBS) recently recorded massive placements for its PGDM Batch of 2022. Altogether, 96 firms participated in the final placement process and EY, KPMG, Nestle, Flipkart, Decathlon, and Ameriprise Financial were among top recruiters.

IMA Student Leadership Conference

The Institute of Management Accounts recently concluded a Student Leadership Conference (SLC) in Kochi on the theme ‘Reimagine, Rethink, Reinvent’. Over 300 students and faculty members from 30 colleges and institutes across India participated.

IIAD orientation programme

Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) recently organised its orientation day at for the new foundation batch 2022. Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, was the chief guest.