News from the world of Education: August 31, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

M.Sc. in Digital Business and Management

The University of East Anglia has introduced a one-year full-time M.Sc. in Digital Business and Management programme.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree is mandatory (Business, Management, Marketing, Computing, Information Systems, Economics, Law or Psychology). Applicants must possess strong verbal, written and visual communication skills. IELTS score should be minimum 6.0 overall (minimum 5.5 in only two components with 6.0 in the others).

https://bit.ly/3e1zDt4

PG Cert Business and Management (Business Analytics)

University of Essex Online invites application for its 100% online PG Cert Business and Management (Business Analytics) programme.

Eligibility: For the academic entry route, aspirants must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, aspirants must have at least five years of Management-level work experience. In case English is not applicants’ first language, their English ability should be equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5. If applicant does not hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, he/she must pass the university’s free online English test.

Deadline: September 1

https://bit.ly/3pQoAFU

JKBS opens applications for BCA

JK Business School (JKBS) invites applications for its BCA programme.

Eligibility: Not less than 45% marks aggregate in 10+2 (any stream) board exam from a recognised board.

Apply at:https://apply.jkbschool.org/ug

Deadline: September 30

Science Olympiad

The Science Olympiad Foundation has announced that the Olympiad exams will be conducted offline this year from September 15. Students may register for SOF Olympiad exams through their schools and exams will be conducted in their respective schools. SOF will conduct Olympiad exams in seven subjects this year. This includes SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, SOF National Cyber Olympiad, SOF International Social Studies Olympiad and SOF International Commerce Olympiad. Registrations are open, schools and students may send registrations 30 days before the chosen date of each exam. For details, visit, https://sofworld.org/

TCS Rural IT Quiz

Registrations for the 23rd edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz are now open. Students from Classes 8-12 from smaller towns and districts across India can register before September 18. The programme is a collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services and the Government of Karnataka. More details at https://bit.ly/3PTrq7KPG

Diploma in Management

Great Lakes Institute of Management recently introduced an AICTE-approved, two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management in the online mode. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3dY1OJy

PG Programme in Life Insurance Sales

Bharti AXA Life recently partnered with Great Learning to curate and deliver an eight-month Post Graduate Programme in Life Insurance Sales. The programme aims to identify graduates (from any stream) and provide them with training covering all essential aspects of the insurance industry. Aspirants could be in their final year of college or have up to four years of work experience. More details at https://bit.ly/3KwUi4D

Free online mental health courses

YourDOST and upGrad recently launched three free online courses related to emotional wellness and mental wellbeing. These include Workplace Emotional Intelligence (EI): How to Be Emotionally Intelligent, Getting Interviews Right, and Time and Productivity Management Techniques. Details at https://bit.ly/3w9e1RQ

Vidyamandir Intellect Quest

Vidyamandir Classes recently launched Vidyamandir Intellect Quest, a national online and offline test, to be conducted on October 8, 9, 15, and 16. Students who qualify can secure scholarships (up to 100%) and get admission in their preferred VMC offline / online programme. To register, visit, www.vidyamandir.com

Zuno Fellowship Programme

Monster.com recently launched the Zuno Fellowship Programme to upskill Indian youth. It will consist of aptitude tests and panel interview rounds by industry experts.

Eligibility: Those between 17 and 25 years, who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses. For details, visit, zunoworld.com

SCORE STEM Challenge 2022

Sri Chaitanya has launched the SCORE STEM Challenge 2022 to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society. Top rankers in the exam will receive mentorship from qualified faculty and coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and similar competitive exams. The exam will be conducted online from till November 30, and offline on September 18, October 16, and November 13. The last date for registration is three days before the exam date. For details, visit, https://infinitylearn.com/score

FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test

FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test will be held on October 9 and 16, across the country, offline and through the proctored online mode. Students from classes 6-11 are eligible. This is also a FIITJEE’s Admission-cum-Scholarship Test, on the basis of which students will be offered admission into various programmes. For details, visit, https://www.bigbangedge.com/

Yocket Test Prep

Yocket recently launched Test Prep to help students prepare for the GRE for free. It is also planning to conduct daily classes for two hours (quantitative and verbal reasoning). Students can access the practice platform for free until September 30, after which it will be priced affordably. For details visit https://bit.ly/3e3o1G8

Scholarships at Asia-Pacific Institute of Management

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management is offering scholarships to applicants enrolled in its programmes. The Institute Scholarship Programme offers special scholarships to assist PGDM (General), PGDM (Healthcare Management), PGDM (Big Data Analytics), PGDM (Banking and Financial Services) and PGDM (Marketing) aspirants.

Eligibility: The Merit-Cum-Performance based scholarship programme is available for applicants with high percentile scores in CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ MAT and a good academic record in their graduation with prescribed percentile/percentage/CGPA.

Deadline: October 31

https://bit.ly/3RgNU3K

Executive Programme in Leadership and Management

IIM-Calcutta recently launched the 15th batch of the one-year Executive Programme in Leadership and Management in collaboration with Emeritus.

Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma Holders (10+2+3)/ Postgraduates in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate marks recognised by UGC/AICTE and having minimum of 10 years of full-time work experience after graduation. Participants should be working professionals/ entrepreneurs.

Visit https://bit.ly/3dUjTrP for details

New centres for GATE

IIT-Kanpur recently announced that 23 new exam centres have been added for GATE 2023, taking the total number of centres to 219. The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 February, 2023 across eight zones. The online application process has begun, and the last date to submit applications is September 30. For details, visit, https://gate.iitk.ac.in

Vignan Online launches BCA and MCA programmes

Vignan Online recently launched launched the two-year MCA and BCA programmes for learners for this academic session. The MCA is a two-year postgraduate programme offering electives in Computer Science and IT, Data Science and Cyber Security. The BCA offers electives in Computer Science and IT, Data Science and Cloud Computing. For details, visit, https://vignanonline.com/ It has also launched its maiden brand campaign #Driving Your Future

International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022

Suraasa has announced the launch of the International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022, which aims to determine the effectiveness of teaching practices across global teaching standards and empower teachers for hybrid classrooms, the changing modalities, evolved pedagogies, and innovative practices. Registration will begin on September 1. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3colBS7

Course on 75 years of Indian Independence

Ashoka University will conduct a 15-week course on 75 years of India’s Independence as part of the online certificate programme Ashoka X. It commences on September 17 and goes on till December 25. The course will address the foundational politics of India and its subsequent social, economic and cultural trajectory. The faculty includes eminent names such as Prof. Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Arvind Panagariya, Shivshankar Menon, Rita Kothari, Madhavi Menon and Sunil Khilnani among others. For details, visit, https://x.ashoka.edu.in/indiaat75/

Singing course in Hindi

Udemy has launched a course on ‘The Principles of Good Singing’, which will cover western singing techniques in Hindi. The course has been jointly prepared and developed by Robert Lunte (Founder, The Four Pillars of Singing) and Rahul Sharma (Founder, The Guitar School) and is available for online purchase on Udemy at https://bit.ly/3AmKq8S

MoUs and partnerships

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited and TAHDCO recently signed an MoU to conduct free training for competitive banking exams for SC, ST students in Tamil Nadu under Veranda RACE. TAHDCO will admit 100 SC and ST students from Tamil Nadu for Veranda Race’s Bank exam preparation coaching classes.

ThinkerPlace recently signed an MOU with The Rehla Academy Makerspace, in partnership with TechGen Africa, to set up S.T.E.M and Innovation labs in Nigeria

Sree Balaji Dental Collegeand Hospital recently collaborated with University of Leeds to launch new programmes for UG and PG students, online teaching, and student and faculty exchange.

The Institute of Analytics (IoA), the U.K., in collaboration with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), recently launched the IoA analyst competency framework that lays out a training programme to assist organisations in upskilling employees to become more data literate.

École Ducasse and Enderun Colleges recently renewed their partnership for the next 10 years.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Events and launches

CMR University, with Paryavaran Gatividhi and Rainmatter Foundation, recently organised a two-day summit on “EYSS - ECO Youth start-up competition and summit 2022”. It recently organised the CXO Conclave 2022, themed ‘Expectation of Industry from internal and external stakeholders’ and ‘Paradigm shifts in recruitment methods, approaches in the new normal times’.

Samsung India has announced the top 50 teams in its Solve for Tomorrow competition. Of these, 62% want to solve problems of healthcare, 22% want to tackle challenges around environment, 10% are focused on problems around agriculture while 6% want to solve issues around education.

Zoom recently held its inaugural Asia Pacific (APAC) Education Summit at which a report focusing on the future of education in Asia Pacific was unveiled. Commissioned by Zoom and conducted by Intelligence Business Research Services, the report can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3pW4URa

GITAM (Deemed to be) University, Visakhapatnam, recently held its 42nd Foundation Day and honoured Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi with the GITAM Foundation Award 2022. Satyarthi delivered the GITAM Endowment Lecture.

Shantanu Mukherjee, Ekansh Agrawal, and Arijit Sinha — Class 10 students of Shiv Nadar School, Noida — have created an AI-enabled prototype to address the issue of feeding stray dogs. It was conceived as part of the school’s annual Capstone Project.

KnowledgeHut upGrad, a part of Asia’s Higher Edtech major, upGrad, recently launched its Data engineering and AI Engineering Bootcamps. The programmes will be offered in flexible online self-paced and blended learning formats on the PRISM platform.

AISECT recently launched the AISECT Academy of Animation, Multimedia and Gaming to offer Degree, Diploma, Certificate programmes and short-term courses in animation, VFX, Gaming, AVGC, Visual Effects, 3D Animation, Graphic Design, Photo and Video Editing among others.

Smile Foundation survey

Smile Foundation’s education vertical conducted a survey among students, teachers, NGOs and parents this year. Some key findings: 54% of 13–14-year-olds cannot read the subject text, 62% do not know how to write sentences with proper tense and grammar, 63% of 13-14-year-olds are inept at mathematical reasoning, while 58% are unfamiliar with Mathematical fractions and age-appropriate geometrical problems.

SIP Academy announces initiatives

SIP Academy recently announced social impact initiatives to provide and empower underprivileged children for their educational needs. Students under SIP Academy programmes across India, who lost an earning parent during the pandemic, are being offered fee waiver for their monthly fees and other children from underprivileged sections will be provided fee concessions up to 75%.

Awards and laurels

WinZO recently rolled out the second edition of B.O.S.S (Battle of Super Scholar). Brahmateja Pothukanoori was declared the winner while Sanketh Mahajan was runner-up.

A team of students from IIT-Guwahati — Kaviraj Prithvi and Arihant Singhi — won the Best Social Impact Business Idea at the recent SmartIDEAthon 2022 Challenge conducted at Gitam University, Visakhapatnam for a portable and inexpensive Braille printer that can print all kinds of content on a range of materials and paper sizes.

FedEx Express, together with Junior Achievement (JA) Asia Pacific, recently announced the top three winners of the 16th annual FedEx Express/JA International Trade Challenge (ITC) finals. Students from India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines comprised the winning teams.

HKUST To hold admission talks in India

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), will host an admission talk for Indian students from 3:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. (IST), on September 3, at Inspire, Le Meridien New Delhi. Registration for free at https://ust.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bdpRCRJV0QdF0LY