News from the world of education - August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Admissions for B.Arch

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture invites applications for its B.Arch programme for the academic year 2023-2024 have commenced through the SCET-CELL CAP round.

Last date: September 2

Eligibility: Eligibility: Indian nationals with a 45% aggregate in Class 12 (Science group including Physics and Maths) or 45% aggregate with Diploma (10+3) with Maths. Applicant must quality in aptitude tests such as NTA-JEE or NATA

ADVERTISEMENT

More details at https://ves.ac.in/architecture/courses/bachelor-of-architecture-b-arch/

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship

Haleon India has partnered with Indian Dental Association (IDA) and Buddy4Study (B4S) to offer Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship, which is designed to support meritorious underprivileged students who are pursuing a four-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in government colleges.

Last date: October 31

Eligibility: Students across India who are pursuing the first year of the BDS programme in government-funded colleges only and have scored minimum 60% in Class 12 exams. Annual family income should not be more than 8 lakhs from all sources.

For details, visit https://www.buddy4study.com/page/sensodyne-ida-shining-star-scholarship-programme

Global Goals Jam at WUD

World University of Design will host the sixth Global Goals Jam in September to address six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and work out strategic initiatives to Build Back Biodiversity. This collaborative programme with UNDP, UNESCO, Startup India and Media Labs Amsterdam sees innovators, professionals and students brainstorm and ideate to develop workable ideas to protect habitats, reduce overexploitation of resources, reduce pollution and adapt to climate change.

Dates: September 18 and 19

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vuT_CpoA0IDG-bBxfIjHSgpzYQ3VTn9tsJFLNdj1Xyc/viewform?ts=64ddbd1f&edit_requested=true

Internship at Nestlé India

Internshala is hosting Nestlé India’s NESTERNSHIP 2023 programme which aims to provide exposure to working in the FMCG sector and enable youngsters to skill-up and increase their self-reliance, growth, and employability.

What it involves: 10-week internship in departments such as sales, marketing, finance, supply chain management, legal, information technology, sustainability, technical and production, human resources, corporate affairs, and business services, which includes mentorship from specialists at Nestlé India.

Eligibility: Those pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in any discipline

For details, visit https://bit.ly/Nestship23

Scholarship at Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah (PW) is offering students an opportunity to secure upto 100% scholarships through the Physics Wallah National Scholarship-cum-Admission Test (PWNSAT) 2023. The exam will be conducted in both offline and online modes.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 6 to 12, as well JEE and NEET aspirants.

Dates: Offline on October 1, 8, and 15. Online from October 1 to 15.

For details, visit https://www.pw.live/ or the nearest PW Vidyapeeth centre, of which PW has opened another 26 centres.

Events, research and collaborations

The AM Jain Group of Institutions has launched Unnati, a skill development initiative that will offer students a range of courses such as Robotics, Drone Piloting, AI, Data Analytics and Social Media Management, Reels and Web Kitchen. P. Kartikeyan Head of MM, Nokia, launched the initiative.

Anup Paikaray, a student of the Odisha University of Technology and Research, emerged the winner at the finale of the SmartIDEAthon2023, an annual pan-India pitch-fest organised by GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Visakhapatnam. His idea involved developing heat-powered air blowers to harness excess heat from chulhas or tandoors and convert it into rotational energy for an internal fan, at just Rs 500.

The Mumbai prelims of U Genius, Union Bank of India’s annual All India Quiz Competition for school students, saw over 1000 students from 143 schools participate. The team from Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT-Powai won and will compete with the winners of the other preliminary rounds being conducted in 32 cities for the trophy later in the year.

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME), Indore, in association with SVKM’s Central Training, organised a six-day Faculty Development (FDP) programme titled Enhancing Research Impact: National FDP on Grant Writing, IPR, and Publication Strategies. More than 400 faculty members and research scholars from educational institutions across India participated.

FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) organised an interschool painting, elocution and jingle writing competition on the theme Role of Youth in Making India Free from Smuggling & Counterfeiting. More than 600 students from 70 schools in Delhi and NCR participated.

Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched a series of art-integration training and capacity-building workshops for teachers. The first was an Art-Integration workshop, for teachers of Classes 1 to 5, conducted by Anahita Lee, author of the Little Artists series in Delhi. It was attended by over 100 teachers.

SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh organised an Entrepreneur Conclave, the first in its Entrepreneurs Series to provide students with insights into the dynamic and ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship through innovation. Simarpreet Singh, entrepreneur, and Vivek Atray, an ex-IAS officer and TEDx speaker, were the speakers.

The Liberal Arts and Sciences Conference 2023 hosted by Heritage International Xperiential School brought together education leaders, representatives from colleges, parents, students, and counsellors from schools across NCR to discuss the theme “Bridging Education and Career: The Future of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

National Law University Delhi hosted its 10th Convocation, at which 84 and 78 students from the undergraduate and the post-graduate programmes, respectively, received their degrees in law. Five doctoral degrees were also awarded. In total, 167 students graduated.

IIM Kashipur hosted a series of lectures under the G20 University Connect. The theme was Engaging Young Minds and Chief Guest was L. Savithri, from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Amity University, Mumbai, held an Orientation Programme for over 2000 students, who were introduced to the university’s policies, programmes, and facilities. The purpose of this one-day session was to familiarise students with their chosen courses of study, academic guidelines, and teaching methods.

Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast have designed a new 3D printed bandage, which presents an innovative method of treatment to heal diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This approach will improve patient care, as the dressing can be monitored and treatment provided without being taken off repeatedly for medical professionals to check the healing process.

Future Unicorns Launchpad 2023 (FUL), a platform co-created by Get Set Learn and TiE Bangalore, provided an exclusive platform for students in Classes 8 to 12 to present business ideas to established entrepreneurs and a jury comprising investors and founders. Over 15,000 students participated in a nationwide entrepreneurship quiz. The top three winning teams received cash prizes and a trophy from Get Set Learn, TiE Bangalore subscription for one year with access to 300+ mentors, top entrepreneurs, and 200+ virtual and in-person workshops.

Navrachana University, Vadodara, in collaboration with Y20, hosted an Regional Debate Competition for youngsters to articulate their perspectives on issues directly linked to the overarching theme of Y20: Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance. Over 33 teams from schools and colleges across Gujarat participated.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, hosted its 12th convocation for 358 students for the batches of PGPM 2022-23, and PGDM 2021-23. Vijay Chandok, Managing Director, ICICI Securities, was the Chief Guest.

Ashoka University hosted a conclave titled ‘The Future of Disability Inclusion in Higher Education’ to discuss ways to higher education more inclusive in India and create an environment that empowers differently abled students. Stakeholders from the Central Government, non-governmental organisations and various higher education institutes participated.

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted a three-day free ophthalmology camp under the auspices of its Women Development Cell in collaboration with Vasan Eye Hospital doctors to raise awareness and provide services such as eye care education, eye examinations, medical care, and so on.

KM Music Conservatory hosted the convocation ceremony for the students of the 2019-23 batch along with a Q&A session with founder-principal A.R. Rahman. The inaugural EKWE x Maia Dave Scholarship for Creative Women in Music Technology was also awarded to Aaina Padiath.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, in collaboration with RSB Transmissions, has inaugurated a Work Integrated ITI (CTS) training programme under the Flexi MoU scheme of DGT through which students will get ITI (CTS) Qualification certificate as well as practical work experience while deputed as trainees at the partner industry premises.

Shiksha.com released a survey on Indian Student Preferences on Online Degree Courses. Key highlights were that online education gained traction post-pandemic with an 8% rise in awareness; non-technical fields like Commerce and Design received more interest and bias against online degrees reduced with a rising preference for online courses from institutes of repute. However, students also flagged concerns about missing on-campus experiences, credibility of online courses and worries about job prospects.

Global Schools Foundation (GSF), Singapore, has entered a strategic partnership with Witty Group of Institutions, India, to provide highly innovative education formats that create global learning opportunities and future ready skills for students.

Ishan Batra, a student of Fashion Design at the World University of Design (WUD), Sonepat, India, was selected for a Semester Exchange Programme meat Kaunas College, Lithuania, under an ERASMUS mobility grant. During his time there, he showcased his design collection, It Was Bound To Happen, at APKALBOS 2023 fashion show.

Over 93% of students from the Class of 2022 at NIIT University have been placed in organisations like Cisco, Morgan Stanley, PWC, Data Security Council of India, IBM, Genpact, Western Union, among others.

Researchers at the IIT-Kanpur have developed a novel Protective Layer for Microwave Metamaterial Absorbers that has been awarded a patent. The team comprised Kajal Chaudhary, Senior Student Research Associate at the Department of Electrical Engineering; Janakarajan Ramkumar, Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering; S. Anantha Ramakrishna, Professor at the Department of Physics; Praveen C. Ramamurthy, Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; and Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur. This invention has the potential to transform various sectors, ranging from defence to daily living.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.