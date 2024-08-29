News from the world of Education: August 29, 2024

Admissions and registrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 conducted by Symbiosis International Deemed University (SIU) has begun. The computer-based test will be conducted on December 13 and 15 and the best score from the two will be considered.

Deadline: November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, visit https://www.slat-test.org/

Amrita University will host the International Conference on Gender and Technology, co-sponsored by UNESCO and IEEE, to explore the intersection of gender and technology and the implications for society. Researchers and academicians can submit papers on topics such as gender representation in emerging technologies, climate change and gender equity, gender dynamics in the future of work, women’s health and digital innovations, gendered perspectives on cybersecurity and AI, and inclusive tech design and ethics in Data Science

Dates: January 16 to 19, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: August 30

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybnyark8

In conjunction with the conference, the university will host the EmpowerAI Hackathon 2024 from December 16, 2024, to January 19, 2025. Details at https://tinyurl.com/4tttzmxw

ADVERTISEMENT

HSBC India invites applications for the 11th edition of the India Business Case Programme: Empowering youth for career readiness, for 2024-2025.

Eligibility: All UG students in their penultimate or final year from any stream.

Details at https://tinyurl.com/3j8se6k9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) invites students from Classes 9 to 12 to participate in a digital poster design competition on Innovating for a Sustainable Future.

Deadline: October 6.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/3ver3k97 for more details.

Events

IIM Kozhikode celebrated its 29th foundation day. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Ola Electric Mobility, spoke at the event.

IIT Kanpur’s Kotak School of Sustainability hosted its inaugural lecture on Balancing Economical Development with Ecology by Anil Prakash Joshi, environmentalist and founder of the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO). The institute signed an MoU with HESCO for collaborations including the development of a Sustainability Index, improving Gross Environment Product, developing model sustainable villages, and more. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, IIT Kanpur has launched SATHEE ICAR, a platform for students preparing for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) UG entrance exams. Students can register at https://icar.iitk.ac.in or download the SATHEE app from the app store or Google Play Store.

Researchers from IIT Mandi published a study on understanding how animals navigate back home after foraging, even when confronted with unexpected detours. The theoretical and numerical aspects were conducted by Harsh Soni from IIT-Mandi, along with Arnab Pal and Arup Biswas from The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. The experimental work was led by Nitin Kumar and Somnath Paramanich from IIT-Bombay. The findings were published in the journal PRX LIFE.

RV University’s School of Economics and Public Policy inaugurated the Centre for Global Health and Development. Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur, Professor, Isaac Centre for Public Health, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Dr. Vidhuthalai Virumbi, Founder and Director, Honeybee Population Healthcare Foundation; Dr. Sumana Arora, Senior Consultant, Health, NITI Aayog; Dr. Mohan Kumar, Senior Epidemiologist, Safetynet; participated. A panel discussion on Global Health Challenges in the Post-COVID-19 World was also part of the event.

Mahindra University hosted fourth International Conference on Emerging Techniques in Computational Intelligence (ICETCI 2024) and technically co-sponsored by the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society. The chief guest was Dr. J.V.R. Sagar, who was representing the Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. The guest of honour was Christina Abraham, Head of Digital for Corporate and Analytics at Airbus India.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) U.P. Health Summit 2024 held its first health training session at the Noida International University (NIU) to discuss healthcare’s evolving landscape, with a focus on digital health and mental wellness. Professionals, academia, and future medical students participated.

Crio.Do has launched Crio Accelerate, an initiative that aims to equip UG students with skills necessary to excel in their careers. It is open to those who have graduated in 2024 from all domains of Engineering and Sciences.

DPS RN Extension hosted Kalankuram, an art exhibition showcasing the talents of students from various classes. It featured folk and contemporary paintings, sculptures, installations, posters, and digital art.

The Millennium School Amritsar hosted The Millennium Challenge, which revolved around the theme of the nuances of feminism and its extremes. The event involved debates, tech-tales, and poetry recitation. Over 20 schools participated.

IIM Lucknow hosted Sanrakshan 2024, its Business Sustainability Conclave on the theme Building Resilient Businesses through Sustainability. Ansuman Patnaik, Director General, Competition Commission of India, was the chief guest.

NICMAR University, Pune, organised its eighth International Conference on Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project Management (ICCRIP). Mark A. Thompson, President, Wentworth Institute of Technology Boston, the U.S., was the chief guest. Of the 465 papers received, 250 were accepted for presentations.

Aakash Educational Services Limited has launched the Momentum Booster for NEET, a question bank serving as a guide for NEET aspirants in classes 11 and 12. It covers Physics, Chemistry, Biology with a question bank featuring customised subject-wise question format.

LawyerDesk.ai has launched LawBook, a mobile app for Law students across India. It includes features such ass Case Generator, Legal Research, Legal Drafting, Learning tools, moot court simulation, among others.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment launched IELTS 19, an official Cambridge exam preparation resource. That offers a selection of digital resources through the Cambridge One platform.

The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA), Bengaluru, marked its 50th year by establishing RYA tech centres with computers in eight colleges, giving 250 student scholarships, and donating 2,500 sets of textbooks and notebooks to government college students.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham inaugurated its ninth campus in Nagercoil and two new academic units at the Faridabad campus of Amrita School of Artificial Intelligence and the School of Social and Behavioural Sciences. Researchers from the university have developed BearingVisionAI, an application designed to transform the inspection of all mechanical elements such as bearings, gears, shafts, and so on.

IIM Nagpur hosted the launch of Nurturing the Living Planet: Review of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, co-edited by Arun Kumar Rath and Jibitesh Rath. Vijay Phanshikar, Chief Editor The Hitavada, was the guest of honour. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM-Nagpur, was among the dignitaries who launched the book.

The Rotaract Club of A.M. Jain College, Chennai, collaborated with the Chennai Traffic Police to conduct the Head First event at the Airport and Bazaar signal in Meenambakkam to raise awareness about road safety. Students performed a street play, mime, and villu pattu on the importance of safe driving practices.

The Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College launched Gut Health Matters, a six-week PR Campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the crucial role gut health plays in an individual’s overall well being. Well-known culinary expert Chef Damu and gastroenterologist Dr. Prashanth Krishna spoke at the launch.

Ashoka University’s placement outcomes for 2023-24 saw around 18% students placed in consulting, followed by edtech/education (16%), BFSI (15%), development (14%), media and advertising (9%), FMCG & consumer goods (7%), among others. Recruiters included Mckinsey and Company, Ernst and Young, Deloitte, HUL, Accenture, and Genpact.

Simplilearn was recognised as one of the Top Online Learning Library Companies in 2024 by Training Industry.

Springer Nature has launched its Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) initiative as part of the RISE Conclave at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University. Focusing on accessibility, empowerment, advocacy, and cultural shift to enhance research practices in Indian research communities, there will be RISE roadshows comprising workshops, knowledge sessions and learning courses for researchers across India, as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 from September to October.

UPES, in collaboration with Aspire Circle, launched the Research on Impact, Sustainability, and ESG (RISE) Centre, an initiative dedicated to advancing research and education in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. It will be inaugurated on September 21.

Researchers from the IIM Bangalore and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research published a joint report on user skill and winnability in a fantasy sports contest. The report was authored by Prof. U. Dinesh Kumar, Associate Professor Tirthatanmoy Das from IIM-B and Aishvarya, Assistant Professor from SPJIMR.

IIIT Bangalore held a half-day workshop on Space is the Limit, Powered by Science and Technology featuring several speakers who spoke on topics including India and the World Space Order, A Brief History of Time, among others.

CMR University’s School of Science and Computer Studies organised an event in which over 200 students participated. There were several activities, including talks, exhibitions, and motivational videos from ISRO.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s documentary, Living Cultures of Tulunadu - Bhuta, was honoured with the Best Film Award under the Social Practices category at the Culture Cinema International Film Festival.

A recent survey by HirePro has revealed that many students plan to start their own business within 10 years of graduation. Key findings are: 14% of students plan to begin immediately after graduation; 23% within two-to-three years after graduation; 29% around 5-10 years after graduation, while 33% have no such plans

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be-University, organised the Azerbaijan Immersion Programme, an educational expedition hosted by ENGAGE, JAIN Online’s learners’ community platform, saw learners explore tourist sites, historical places and heritage monuments at Baku and Gabala.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati and ISRO studying the first known Galactic Ultraluminous X-ray emitting pulsar, Swift J0243.6+6124, discovered that the polarisation of X-rays emitted by this pulsar is significantly lower than expected, which in turn challenges existing theories of emitted radiations from these astronomical bodies. A paper co-authored by Santabrata Das, Anuj Nandi, and researchers Seshadri Majumder, Rwitika Chatterjee, and Kiran M. Jayasurya was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Orientations and convocations

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), hosted an induction programme for the second batch of its Integrated Management Programme (IPM) comprising 66 students. Avinash Bhat, Global Delivery Head for Customer Experience and Data and Analytics at Randstad Digital, was the chief guest.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) welcomed its third batch of students through its ‘Prarambh’ Foundation Programme. Hon’ble Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, was the chief guest. District Collector Tushar G. Nikhare was the Guest of Honour

Badruka School of Management welcomed the founding class of its PGDM programme 2024-26 with a three-day orientation programme. Industry leaders such as Mrinalini Shastry, Founder of Six Yard Plus and Vice President of Impact Partnerships, Rang De and Nitin Kashyap, SVP, Head of Product, Samagra, spoke at the event.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, hosted Shubharambh 2024, an orientation programme for the MBA batch of 2024-26. Sameer Kohli, Director of EMEA Cloud Platform Insight; Neeraj Mehra, Vice President of Human Resources at Infogain; and Anupama Tripathi, General Manager of HR at V5 Global, spoke at the event. The programme also saw alumni share their experiences with new students.

Noida International University’s School of Business Management hosted Genesis 2024-25, an orientation programme for MBA students. Speakers included Sachin Sharma, Associate Director at KPMG India; Priti Goel, Founder and CEO of Prisha Wealth Management India; CA Vatsalya Chaturvedi, Vice-President of Risk and Control at Barclays Bank; Anurag Mohan, Learning Portfolio Manager at Nokia; Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director at BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Shashank Saxena, Research Lead at 13D Research and Strategy.

MKES Nagindas Khandwala College held its orientation day to welcome new students. Speakers included actor Manoj Chandila; Rakesh Somayya, a senior professional from the FMCG sector; Purav Sanghvi, Vice-President, HR, JP Morgan Chase; Vivek Singhal, Vice-President, Motilal Oswal; Faron Philip Fernandes, Assistant General Manager of SFA; Venkatraman Pichumani, CEO of YouTooCanRun; Ar. Gaurish Chandawarkar, Director at IES College of Architecture; Hardika Vira, Head Mentor, and Jayasree Paranjpe, Sr. Registered Dietician at B.Y.L. Nair Hospital Mumbai.

Future Varsity Education Group, Mumbai, held two orientation sessions for students. In collaboration with Ramanand AryaD.A.V. College, new students in Business Administration and Marketing Management were welcomed. At Thakur College of Science and Commerce, students from the Global Academy of Professional Accountants, the Nest Academy of Sports Management, and the NAFDI School of Interior Design were introduced to the courses and the institute.

The 2024 batch of students (335) from the School of Commerce, School of Economics, School of Science, and School of Law, SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru, received their degrees during the convocation ceremony. Harish Bhat, Advisor and Director at Tata Group, was the Chief Guest.

The first cohort of the Karnataka VLSI (K-VLSI) programme celebrated its valediction at IIIT Bangalore, where 77 students were awarded the certificates. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, IT, BT, and Science and Technology, and Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary of the Department of IT, BT & ST, Government of Karnataka, were among the guests

Over 650 students of various PG programmes from Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, received their degrees at the institute’s 20th convocation. Arun Murugappan Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India was the chief guest.

JD School of Design and JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru, conducted their graduation ceremony with over 300 students from Fashion Design, Interior Design, and Jewellery Design programmes receiving their degrees.

Appointments

Gondi Surender Dhanunjay, research scholar from the Department of Media and Communication, Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), was elected as the Vice-Chair of the Music, Audio, Radio, and Sound (MARS) Working Group of the International Association for Media and Communication Research for 2024-2028.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University appointed Prof. Satish Modh as Pro Vice-Chancellor Strategy and Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Studies. He has earlier served as the Professor and Director of Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Management, Mumbai for 10 years.

Vedatya has appointed Prof. Manika Walia as Head, School, Design and Creative Arts. She was earlier the founding dean at the School of Creativity at Rishihood University.

G. Satheesh Reddy, former Chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has joined BITS Pilani as a Senior Faculty. He will support its research and innovation efforts, primarily in the domain of national security.

IIHMR University has appointed R.A. Mashelkar as professor. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he is the former DG, CSIR and President INSA.

MoUs and partnerships

IIM Raipur and Birmingham City University have signed an MoU to foster collaboration in academia and a series of initiatives to enhance teaching and research capabilities across both institutions.

IIM Nagpur signed an MoU with the Management Training Institute, Ranchi of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), for academic collaboration.

IIM Bangalore signed an MoU with Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors Pvt Ltd and alumnus of the PGP Class of 1994, to set up the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital.

Shiv Nadar University (SNU), Delhi-NCR, and Arizona State University ASU), have partnered to offer dual degree programmes and a variety of collaborative initiatives.

State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Government of Chhattisgarh, signed an MoU with Magic Bus India Foundation to integrate life skills education into the state’s school curriculum.

Veranda IAS signed an MoU with Velammal Bodhi Campus, Tamil Nadu, to nurture over 100 future leaders through the Junior IAS Programme and equip students with the essential skills to excel in competitive exams.

ISB Online and Chanakya National Law University have entered into a partnership to introduce a credit-based programme on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). ISB Online’s advanced interpersonal and intrapersonal skills will be integrated into CNLU’s curriculum to develop accomplished legal professionals.

Grew Energy signed an MoU with IIT Bombay to advance innovation and excellence in photovoltaic technology. The collaboration will also support internships, intellectual property licensing, and research initiatives, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.