News from the world of Education: August 24, 2022

Student’s Choice Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Oswaal Books recently launched Student’s Choice Awards, a nationwide contest to reward India’s gteachers who have made a difference in the life of students. This contest will be taken through the independent student voting, and the top 50, most voted teachers, will be rewarded with prizes worth ₹ 2.5 lakhs and more. The deadline for nominations is August 31. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3PKPnxV

Scholarships

The University of Birmingham Dubai announced scholarships for Indian students domiciled and living in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Students who have submitted their applications and received an offer of admission from the university.

Value: Up to 40% of tuition fees (2022 entry)

Deadline: Late August

https://bit.ly/2HlXOwE

Schaeffler India Limited launched the fourth edition of its H.O.P.E Engineering scholarship programme. This initiative will provide up to ₹ 75,000 in financial aid to Engineering students from economically-weaker sections so they can complete their education. The programme is implemented by Buddy4Study.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

https://bit.ly/3K6aKbI

M.Tech. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of BITS Pilani has launched a four-semester M.Tech. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programme.

Deadline: September 12

For eligibility and other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3whVx1I

Women in Tech programme

NXP India recently launched the Women In Tech (WIT) programme, which offers a year-long specialised training to 50 women students who are entering the third semester of a B.E./B.Tech. Electronics/ Computer Science programme from an Indian college.

Deadline: September 15

To register, visit, https://wit.nxp.com/

News from the IITs and IIMs

Jaro Education recently collaborated with Electronics and Information, Communication Technology Academy, IIT Guwahati, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI, to help professionals grow in the tech industry with the offering of technical courses and programmes.

Imarticus Learning recently launched an Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and MarTech (Marketing Technology) in association with IIT Roorkee. A a minimum of 50% marks is required in graduation/postgraduation. Applicants have to go through an exam and personal interview.

Researchers from IIT Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati and IIT Kharagpur recently developed architectures and algorithms to enhance the efficiencies of data collection and transmission associated with IoT devices and applications. The research paper has been published in the journal, Future Generation Computer Systems, Elsevier, and is co-authored by Suchetana Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, Sandip Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kharagpur and Anirban Das, Research Scholar, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIIT Guwahati.

Prof. Braj Bhushan and Prof. Shatarupa Thakurta Roy from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Kanpur, and Alok Bajpai, a practising psychiatrist from Kanpur recently developed an application, Assistive Application for Children with Dyslexia and Dysgraphia (AACDD).

Five students of the 2021-23 batch of IIM Bangalore’s two-year full-time MBA programmes – Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) — recently received prestigious scholarships for their dual degree and term exchange programmes in France.

MoUs and partnerships

HireMee and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge recently entered into an arrangement to provide access to college students from the State to assess their quantitative and qualitative aptitude using the Bengaluru-based firm’s AI-based proctored assessment.

Cialfo, in collaboration with Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai. recently conducted a ‘Careers fair’ where over 6,000 students participated.

The University of Queensland (UQ) recently signed an agreement with the Asha Society India to support the Asha International Education Programme through India Equity Scholarships for marginalised students from New Delhi. As part of the agreement, UQ will provide three scholarships for postgraduate master’s coursework study.

The Institute of Analytics, the U.K., in association with the International Skill Development Corporation, recently launched the IoA Analyst Competency framework at a roundtable organised in Hyderabad. This is part of the Indian regional launch of the IoA Analyst Competency Framework. Osmania University, Amity University, NMIMS Hyderabad, and GITAM University were among those that attended the event.

Cliniminds recently signed an MoU with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata to offer a wide range of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, business analytics, healthcare data science, regulatory affairs and several other job-oriented skilling and professional certification programmes.

CMR University, Bengaluru and Korea National Sport University, Seoul, Republic of Korea, recently signed an MoU to boost sports education in India including sports coaching, community sport development and well-being through sports in India in association with KSINDIA (LLB Pvt. Ltd).

Pearl Academy, Bengaluru, is now an approved affiliated institute of Bengaluru City University. With this, students can enrol for three-and-four-year degree programmes in Business Management, Fashion Design, Communication Design, Animation Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Interior Design and Textile Design.

National Skill Development Corporation recently signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) and Children’s University for multiple initiatives contributing towards making India the Skill Capital of the World.

Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai, in collaboration with Funskool India Ltd., recently conducted Stemathon 2022. Over 70 college students and working professionals from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru underwent mentoring sessions and were guided in aspects of design thinking, creating their pitch and marketing the ideas.

Atal Incubation Centre-JK Lakshmipat University, DBS Bank and Rajasthan AIM-AIC Network, recently jointly organised the Startup Ecosystem Stakeholder Regional Meet: Rajasthan to create a network among start-up ecosystem enablers and improve the state’s entrepreneurial eco-system.

IMS Ghaziabad recently signed an MoU for global collaboration with Humanistic Management Centre, Geneva, Switzerland and Humanistic Management Network, Geneva. It also recently organised Vishleshan 2022, its Inter Institute Summer Internship Project (SIP) Competition.

Smiling Tree recently signed an MoU with KR Mangalam University (KRMU), Haryana, to carry out plantations in villages adopted by KRMU and do periodic assessment of the trees planted.

Events and launches

The Design Village recently organised an orientation programme to welcome its ninth batch of UG and PG students.

As a part of T amil Nadu government's Drive Against Drugs initiative and to mark the awareness day against drug abuse, students of the Saveetha School of Management recently took a pledge against drug abuse.

Azent Overseas Education hosted a day-long education fair at Ahmedabad which had over 1000 participants. Students received access to over 90 counsellors and 100+ universities.

Heartfulness, in association with AICTE and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development, recently hosted the International ‘ Rising with Kindness’ Youth Summit. Over 12,000 academicians and students from across the globe participated.

Information Technology Learning Hub recently launched ReactJS Intermediate, a course designed to provide in-depth knowledge of front-end development and an added skill set of SEO knowledge and application.

JK Business School recently conducted its 35-day orientation programme Adhwan for its new students of the PGDM 2022-24 batch.

The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) recently welcomed PG Diploma students of the 2022-23 batch and hosted an orientation session for them.

GITAM (Deemed to be) University recently welcomed its new batch of students with a line-up of orientation and induction activities.

Innovate India Coding Championship 2022 organised by Coding Ninjas recently concluded with an event in Chandigarh. Shlok Goyal, IIT Roorkee, won the competition, while Tanveer Singh, BITS Pilani and Ruturaj Godse from BITS Pilani Goa campus secured second and third ranks respectively.

Great Learning recently launched the Great Learning Career Academy to offer courses in Data Analytics and Backend Software Development to assist recent graduates in starting their careers in new-age domains. These four-month full-time classroom courses will offer upto 10 placement opportunities per learner, upon course completion.

Hindustan Online - CODE recently launched its brand campaign titled #NoCompromise, which aims to build a potent space for Hindustan Online - CODE with focused programmes for learners.

Amity Centre of Excellence in Astrobiology, Amity University, Mumbai, recently conducted a two-day international workshop on I ntroduction to Astrobiology. The workshop had a panel discussion on Road ahead of astrobiology in India involving ISRO, IISER, BSIP, and MSA scientists.

University of Essex recently announced ‘ Data for All’, a free data science and analytics training programme for all its students., where every student can gain the essential data skills, at no additional cost to their study.