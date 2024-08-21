News from the world of Education: August 20, 2024

Civil Engineering M.Eng.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. invites applications for its four-year Civil Engineering M.Eng. course starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: Between 80% and 90% depending on the Indian board of education. IELTS score of 6.5 with minimum 6.0 in each component.

More information at https://tinyurl.com/yc84u8n8

SCHOLARSHIPS

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, the U.K., is offering upto 35 Masters Scholarships for its programmes in Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Management, Management Science, Data Analytics.

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded (not in receipt of any funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship) and hold an offer of a place on an SBS M.Sc. programme for the September 2024 intake and also be deemed International with regards to Fee Status.

Deadline: August 31

Details at https://tinyurl.com/bdwvkba9

Amazon invites applications for the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Programme, which aims to support young women in India to pursue careers in technology.

Eligibility: Female students pursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science Engineering or a related field; academic excellence and leadership potential; financial need.

Deadline: October 31

Details at https://tinyurl.com/2s3duruw

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has launched the ‘Hyundai Hope Scholarship Programme,’ to help underprivileged aspirants preparing for Civil Services Exam, Common Law Admission Test and projects of IIT students across India. For eligibility, selection and more information, visit hyundai.scholarsbox.in

STUDY ABROAD FAIR

LeapScholar in association with GeeBee Education, is organising a study abroad fair in Mumbai. Universities from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland and other European countries. Spot offers, application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-spot counselling will be available.

When: August 25, from 10.00 a.m.

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

IC3 CONFERENCE AND EXPO

The International Career and College Counselling (IC3) Movement is hosting Annual IC3 Conference and Expo to explore key focus areas such as the role of counselling in holistic student development, the impact of technology on counselling practices, and the importance of mental health support in learning institutions.

Who can participate: Educators, school counsellors, academic leaders

When: August 28 and 29

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi

More details https://tinyurl.com/bdpfw8w2

EVENTS

Eleven government schools in Punjab’s Sunam have been equipped with robotics labs. Executed by Kurious Learning Labs and funded by ICICI Bank, this initiative offers students facilities and resources including specialised trainers.

Plaksha University inaugurated the Anthem BioSciences Nature’s Machines Lab to foster experiential learning and interdisciplinary research in biosciences. Sponsored by Anthem BioSciences and part of the Havells Research Building at the Mohali campus, the lab aims to promote ecological awareness and application of biological concepts through modern tools, advanced research techniques, and interdisciplinary thinking.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru hosted an inaugural ceremony for its Academic Block 2 in the presence of S.R. Vishwanath, MLA, Yelahanka Constituency.

The Department of Commerce at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted an interactive session with Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and Founding Chancellor of Rishihood University and Guest Professor at the London School of Economics. Students and faculty and others from other MAHE institutions also attended the programme.

Ashoka University, in collaboration with Helen Hamlyn Trust, has launched the InHERIT project to preserve and promote Indian cultural and natural heritage. This student-led initiative is visually archiving and producing videos on memories, technê, and knowledge of various indigenous communities and aims to build awareness and curiosity among the youth by bringing easily digestible episodes on local culinary practices, textiles, crafts, festivals, dance forms as well as natural artefacts.

ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai, has appointed Dr. Robert Gammie as the Dean of ATLAS ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship. Formerly Dean at York Business School, Dr. Gammie has been part of Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen Business School and worked at Shell and JP Morgan.

Students at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., have launched a new record label managed entirely by students. Octagon Records, which has forged partnerships with organisations such as Hudson Records, HMV and Tramlines festival, will publish new music from student artists and help them break into the music industry.

Karnataka emerged as the state with the highest number of selected projects (84) at the ATL Marathon 2023-24 edition. Mysuru’s Excel Public School (EPS) had the highest number of finalists (11) from a single school.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Ammachi Labs has developed an AI-powered monitoring system called Amrita Elephant Watch to address increasing human-wildlife conflict by using real-time elephant tracking and AI-powered alerts to strike a balance between human and animal necessities.

FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) hosted an inter-school competition on ‘Role of Youth in Making India Free from Smuggling and Counterfeiting’, which involved Elocution, Poster-Making, and Jingle Writing. Over 650 students from 85 schools in Delhi-NCR participated.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the U.S., has recognised the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic for undergraduate admissions.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) concluded a series of competitions such as slogan writing, drawing, essay writing, and quiz aimed at raising awareness about nuclear power among students in Hisar, Haryana.

Eternia has signed an MoU with the Furniture and Fittings Skill Council (FFSC) to establish Eternia Academy, a Fenestration Centre of Excellence in Pune. The first batch of 13 students will graduate in August 2024, having been trained in window manufacturing and installation.

The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) has been granted the 12B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12 of the UGC Act, 1956.

India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse, authored by Prof. Krishnamurthy Subramanian of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, was launched by Prof. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and Sai D. Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana State Council. The programme also involved a conversation between Prof. Subramanian and Prof. Pillutla.

BITS Law School, Mumbai, marked International Youth Day in collaboration with Maharashtra State Commission for Women, The Alliance against Centres of Trafficking (ACT), and the NGO Prakruthi. Young India Unchained Club was inaugurated to raise awareness about issues affecting the youth.

Pearson has launched a new JEE Advanced PCM Series for students preparing for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams. The resources have been authored by aOm Sharma, Ananya Ganguly and Rahul Sardana. The 18-book series includes theory, illustrations and topic-based practice tests and exercises and is available in major stores and across e-commerce websites.

ETS, in collaboration with WES and Collegedunia, hosted a Study Abroad Expo in Bengaluru, which drew over 1,000 students to explore international academic opportunities. Over 30 international universities including Arizona State University, Northeastern University, Coventry University, and the University of Connecticut participated.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) is taking part in the EU-funded project, “AIDEdu”, which aims to establish Teaching and Learning Centre of Excellence for accessible, inclusive, and digitised management education in higher education institutes (HEIs) of India and Nepal.

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has made the LNAT-UK Test mandatory for admission starting academic year 2025-26. All prospective undergraduate law students for academic year 2024-25 must take the Law National Aptitude Test (LNAT-UK) for admissions to the five-year Integrated Law Programmes (BComLLB , BBALLB, BALLB). It will also be a preferred test for all other degree programmes of the law school.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) concluded the Social Leadership Development Program (SLDP) 2024 for Societal Transformation with a valedictory ceremony. The chief guest was C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra.

Students from K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering participated in the Formula Student Austria 2024, an annual international engineering competition that challenges university students to design, build, and race small, formula-style vehicles. Team Orion Racing India was placed 25th out of 38 finalists.

The Lexicon International School, Wagholi, hosted The Lexicon MUN 2024, in collaboration with SkillSphere, on the theme Determining the Concept of Right and Wrong in a Global Context. Close to 200 students from 13 schools participated.

DPS Indirapuram hosted the third edition of Vigyanotsav, a two-day event on the theme AI Innovations Unleashed. The event featured a range of AI models and games developed by students and a quiz contest.

Smiling Tree, in partnership with Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology (GTBIT), organised a tree plantation drive to celebrate achievements of Indian shooting champions Madhu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale. Over 200 saplings were planted on the campus.

AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism has appointed award-winning Chef Varun Inamdar as its Industry Dean to develop the curriculum, mentor students, and steer the School of Hospitality and Tourism.

eduVelocity Global Counsels and Satluj Public School hosted a university fair in Chandigarh for students of Classes 9 to 12 to explore various academic and career pathways. Representatives of institutions from India and abroad, including Ashoka University, Mahindra University, ESSEC Business School, and the University of Alberta participated.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Units I and II of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) received the Humanitarian Excellence Award 2024 presented by the I Care Foundation India under the aegis of NITI Aayog and MSME, Government of India.

LMS platform D2L concluded its academic roundtable on “Next-Gen Learning: Personalisation, Technology and Beyond”, which saw discussions on actionable strategies to enhance personalised learning and integrating hybrid education models.

IIM Lucknow concluded its alumni conclave, Samvaad 2024 on the theme ‘Shaping India’s Growth Story.’ Distinguished alumni, industry experts, and thought leaders explored and discussed India’s evolving role in the global economy. Kamlesh Varshney, Full-time Member, SEBI, gave the keynote address.

IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with SPIC MACAY hosted an evening dedicated to Gotipua, a traditional dance form from Odisha. The performance by dancers from the Dasabhuja Gotipua Odishi Nrutya Parisad was followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosted the book launch of Diplomacy Liberated: The Golden Treasury by T.P. Sreenivasan, former ambassador to the UN.

Mahindra University’s School of Law, Lex Erudites and Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting organised a four-day International Mediation Conclave to discuss the importance of mediation as a powerful tool for conflict resolution and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and skill development. Dr. Sherif Elnegahny, Chief Judge, Cairo Economic Affairs Court and Mediator, Global Mediation Panel, Office of the Ombudsman for UN Funds and Programmes, United Nations, gave the keynote address.

Prof. Debabrata Sikdar, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, has been named an Emerging Leader 2023 by the Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, published by IOP Publishing, for his contributions in the areas of nanophotonic and metamaterial devices.

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has introduced a redefined Pathway Programme that help Indian students pursue their higher education in the United Kingdom. The programme is designed to be a bridge that offers students a strong academic and social foundation while achieving their career aspirations through employability support.

ORIENTATIONS, CONVOCATIONS, AND PLACEMENTS

The World University of Design (WUD) hosted a week-long Immersive Inception programme to welcome students to its seven schools: Architecture, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Fashion, Design, Communication, and Business. Speakers included Dadi Pudumjee, founder of the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust; Shivani Mehta, co-founder of Daakroom; Amit Kumar, a caricature expert and art practitioner; Rashmi Khanna, a Bharatnatyam performer and guru; and Akash Upadhyay, a photographer and architect.

West Bengal’s Global Knowledge Campus successfully placed over 100 students from the Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharm.) and ITI (Fitter and Electrician) departments through its partnerships with companies such as Med Plus and Dhoot Transmission.

IIHMR University welcomed a new batch of 400 students for its MBA programmes in Hospital and Health Management, Pharmaceutical Management, Development Management and Healthcare Analytics. Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder-CEO, Healthark Insights, and Vishnu Mohan Jha, Vice-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Rajasthan, spoke at the event.

RV University, Bengaluru, hosted a convocation ceremony for 124 graduating students from a variety of disciplines. The chief guest was Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the Executive Committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur hosted the first convocation of XLRI Online Learning (XOL) Programmes with108 graduates across three programmes receiving their degrees. Madhavi Lall, MD and Head of HR for India at Deutsche Bank, was the Chief Guest.

JS Institute of Design (JSID) hosted an orientation programme for its incoming batches of 2024-25 École Intuit Lab Delhi and JSID students pursuing digital design and interior design, respectively. Nachiketa Charkhwal, Design Manager at Frog Interactive, and Leila Erfan, Founder of Aria Interior Design, were the guest speakers.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) concluded its legacy Autumn placement cycle for the combined PGDM and PGDM Business Management 2025 cohort. Over 340 students secured autumn internships with leading companies from from diverse sectors such as Investment Banking, Private Equity, Product Management, E-Commerce, Corporate Finance, Healthcare, and more.

RESEARCH NEWS

Researchers from IIM Lucknow have published a study on the success strategies of unicorn start-ups and how the founders’ unique cognitive abilities drive the firms to achieve remarkable success. The study was led by Prof. Sabyasachi Sinha, along with research scholars Vivek Kumar Jha and Ravi Roshan and was published in the International Journal of Entrepreneurial Behaviour and Research.

DEVI Sansthan has released a report, Making India Literate in Weeks, which highlights its ALfA (Accelerating Learning for All) initiative, which is being rolled out across 15,000 schools in India.

Researchers from IIT Mandi have unveiled new insights that could enhance energy efficiency, drive sustainability, and enable the development of advanced technologies across various electrical, nuclear and thermal power plants, coal and steel mining industries as well as thermal management in sophisticated high-end computing facilities and electronic industries. Papers were published in ACS Applied Energy Materials and the Journal of Materials Chemistry A of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Navrachana University is proud to announce that The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has sanctioned “Can β-glucan-induced gut microbiome metabolites improve PCOS symptoms? An experimental and clinical study” by Navrachana University under the scheme DBT Biomedical Task Force. This project is a collaborative effort between Navrachana University and Gujarat Biotechnology University.

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

The University of Wollongong India (UOW India) and IBM have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the educational experience and career readiness of students. ThE collaboration will focus on several key initiatives to provide students with industry-relevant skills and opportunities while pursuing a degree at UOW India.

IIT Ropar and CRISIL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). They will collaborate through faculty projects and internship programmes.

IIT Guwahati has signed an MoU with the Education division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC) to enhance cultural and educational exchanges. TECC will help recruit Mandarin teachers to help conduct the language course and broaden students’ linguistic skills and cultural understanding. IIT-Guwahati will provide the necessary infrastructure to establish the Taiwan Education Centre on campus to conduct classes, seminars, and bilateral exchange programmes.

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) has signed an MoU with IIT Bombay to offer an exclusive Kotak Kanya-IIT Bombay Scholarship to empower girl students from IIT-Bombay and enable them pursue higher education without financial constraints. The scholarship will also offer intensive student engagement and finishing school activities.

Fintech platforms Ziksu from Australia and Elanistech from India have partnered to offer financial services solutions tailored exclusively for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. A fintech platform for Indian students studying in Australia will be launched.

Indian Bank has signed an MoA with the Aparajitha Foundations to support transformative life skills education programs for students across India through the latter’s initiatives such as ‘AlcheMe’ for primary students and ‘Tim Tim Tare’(TTT) for adolescents.

IIT Roorkee and Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) have signed an MoU to advance research and development in logistics and supply chain management and to foster industry-academia collaboration.

MeritTrac has partnered with the Occupational English Test (OET) to offer English language assessments for healthcare professionals in South Asia. The partnership will provide easier access to OET tests for 12 healthcare professions in Bengaluru and enhance opportunities for South Asian healthcare professionals seeking international careers.

Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB India) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), have signed an MoU to launch a Postgraduate Programme in Financial Planning and a series of Capacity Building Initiatives for the securities market’s ecosystem. The new programme is set to commence later in 2024.

MAHE has signed an MoU with SKAN Research Trust (SKAN) and Happiest Health for academics, research and consultancy. The projects for joint collaborative research will include microbiome studies, stem cell research, and biotherapeutics.