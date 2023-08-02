News from the world of Education: August 2, 2023

August 02, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Certified Data Analytics Specialists programme

Edvancer has launched a Certified Data Analytics Specialists that involves 90 hours of learning and 100 hours of assignments and projects.

Eligibility: Applicants should have completed or be in the final year of any graduation discipline. No technical or Mathematical background is required,

More details at http://bitly.ws/PnWF

Courses for fertility specialists

To meet the demands of infertility treatments in India, Indira Fertility Academy offers courses to embryologists and fertility specialists. Courses include Certificate course in Fertility Enhancing laparoscopy, Certificate course in Hysteroscopy, Certificate course in Reproductive Medicine and Certificate course in Clinical Embryology.

Eligibility: Candidates with a Master’s degree in the Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Biological Sciences or PhD holders can apply for the certificate course in Clinical Embryology. In addition, those with a postgraduate in Obstetrics and Gynaecology with super specialist Doctorate of Medicine are eligible for the certificate course in Fertility-Enhancing Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, and Reproductive Medicine.

For details visit https://www.indiraivf.com/ifa

M.Sc. Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its MSc Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum 60% or first class from a recognised university, in a relevant Science, Engineering, Law, or Medical subject. Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent

For details, visit http://bitly.ws/PS9t/

TOEFL Go! app

ETS has announced that test takers can prepare for the enhanced and shorter TOEFL iBT test on the go for free on the new TOEFL Go! app. Available on mobile and desktop devices, it allows test takers to prepare with four complete TOEFL iBT sections and access to sample questions. To access the app, visit https://toeflgo.ets.org

Professional Certification Programme in Product Management

The Continuing Education Centre (CEC) at IIT Roorkee and Imarticus Learning, jointly introduced a five-month Professional Certification Programme in Product Management.

Eligibility: A diploma (10+2+3) or a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent (10+2+3) with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/PSqr

Online Masterclass in Character Modelling and Texturing

Lakshya Digital’s inGame Academy is accepting applications for the next batch of its online Masterclass in Character Modelling and Texturing.

Eligibility: Beginners and experienced artists

Deadline: August 15

Call +91 9205124440 or email join.inGame@lakshyadigital.com for more.

#KnowYourWeave

The National Crafts Museum, New Delhi, is hosting a two-week educational initiative on Indian handlooms till August 14. Master craftsmen and weavers from across the country will take students through the process of making handlooms. Ongoing at the National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

NMIMS MBA 2024

Registrations are open for NMIMS MBA programmes through NMAT. Specialisations include Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics among others. For details of eligibility and to apply, visit https://nmat.nmims.edu/

XAT 2024 registrations commence

Registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 have begun. The test is scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Eligibility: Recognized Bachelor’s Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Those completing their final exam by June 10, 2024 may also apply.

Register at www.xatonline.in

NMAT by GMAC registrations open

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has opened registrations for the NMAT by GMAC exam. To register, visit http://bitly.ws/PNh3. For details on registration, visit http://bitly.ws/PNhc.

Vidyamandir Intellect Quest

Vidyamandir Classes has unveiled the Vidyamandir Intellect Quest, a national online and offline test for students from classes 5 to 11.

When: October 14 and 15

Registration: Free

For more details on what the test entails, and to register, visit, http://bitly.ws/PNib

Mind Wars’ National Spell Bee competition

Mind Wars will conduct its national spelling contest Spell Bee 2023. It has three categories: Junior (classes 4 and 5), Middle (classes 6 and 7), and Senior (classes 8 and 9). Upon registration, participants will receive specially curated practice material.

Deadline: November 30

To apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/PNiA

ANTHE 2023

Aakash BYJU’s has opened applications for the 14th edition of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2023, which offers 100% scholarships and cash awards. The test will be held online on October 7 and 15 and offline on October 8 and 15 at all its centres.

Who can participate: Students of classes 7 to 12

Deadline: Three days before the commencement of the online exam and seven days before the offline exam.

To register and for details, visit http://bitly.ws/PP3z

Certificate Course in Egg-free Baking

The Academy of Pastry Arts (APCA) has launched a Certificate Course in Egg-free Baking beginning on September 4. Open to all. For details and to apply contact admissions@apcagurgaon.com.

PW Institute of Innovation

Physics Wallah has launched the PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), a four-year residential programme in Computer Science and AI. Students eligible for JEE Advance get direct admission to the programme commencing on September 27.

Entrance exam: August 19

To register, visit pwioi.com

MoUs and collaborations

Fulcrum Digital has signed an MoU with MIT-ADT University to drive technological innovation and foster industry-academia collaboration.

ConveGenius has partnered with NITI Aayog and the Government of Uttar Pradesh to introduce an outcome-based ed-tech model that aims to elevate the learning levels of students in classes 3 to 8 across 280 schools.

Ashoka University and the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, have signed an MoU to strengthen their academic ties and facilitate joint research activities.

Bond University has signed an MoU with India’s UPES to open a pathway for UPES students enrolled in the BBA programme to transfer credits and pursue their UG and PG degrees at Bond University.

The Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has signed a MoU with ETS India to certify candidates in English proficiency.

FactShala will establish the FactShala Zonal Hubs, led by DataLEADS and supported by Google News Initiative, across the country to empower students and foster critical thinking skills and institutionalise the media literacy initiative in different regions/zones of India. It partnered with the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore, to establish the second Zonal Hub.

Vodafone Idea Foundation collaborated with the Telecom Sector Skill Council to establish an IoT Centre of Excellence at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in Delhi to equip youth with the latest tools and technologies deployed in the industry.

FLAME University’s student-led initiative, Support A Cause Team (S.A.C.T.), collaborated with FuelADream to raise Rs. 5 lakhs in a crowdfunding campaign to support 19 orphans in Beed, Maharashtra.

The University of Dundee, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council and British Council, celebrated the achievements of students who participated in the Transforming Lives: Karnataka, Dundee and Beyond competition.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, in association with Research and Information System for Developing Countries, organised the Y20 India Brainstorming Session on Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, and 21st Century Skills.

Events

JBCN International School, Borivali, introduced the JBCN Teacher Exchange and Partnership (J-TEP) programme and hosted 10 educators from six countries for a 10-day immersive learning experience.

CMR University welcomed the new batch of the 2023-24 academic year with an orientation function, in which over 250 students and their parents participated. Nine scholars from the CMRIT Research Centre were awarded Ph.D. degrees during the 23rd Annual Visvesvaraya Technological University convocation.

Vidyakul﻿ recenly launched a GPT-powered doubt resolution chatbot, Robot Drona, to offer Hindi-medium students of Bihar Board an enhanced, round-the-clock learning experience and streamline their doubt resolution process.

Over 40 students, faculty members, and research scholars from SIMATS Engineering participated in an international conference hosted by Asia Pacific University in Malaysia.

SAI International hosted the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference 2023.

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering’s (MPSTME) ISA Student Section recently received the Excellence Award 2023 from ISA, the U.S. The institute, along with IEEE Bombay Section Student Activities Committee, organised an Climate Change: An Expert Talk, featuring Professor Saifur Rahman.

RV University recently celebrated its inaugural convocation ceremony, where eight students were granted Master of Design degrees.

The Department of Computer Science, Stella Maris College, commemorated its Silver Jubilee and established the Silver Jubilee Scholarship to recognise and support exceptional and deserving students.

National Law University Delhi took part in the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse organised by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs, National Security Council Secretariat, Central Bureau of Investigation, Interpol and UNODC.

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN), Chennai, received the Green Campus - Platinum Certification.

Tab India, an AI-driven NEET counselling information portal, has been launched to provide candidates with reliable and accurate predictions for the NEET exam. To know more, visit https://tabindia.org/

Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, held a day-long Physics Conclave under the mentorship of Archana Sharma, Principal Staff Scientist at the CERN Laboratory in Geneva, Switzerland, in collaboration with the Life Lab Foundation. Around 350 students from 21 schools across Delhi-NCR participated.

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE) concluded a 21-day induction programme that featured insights from over 50 keynote speakers across diverse fields.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has launched the Volunteer Services Unit on its Jamshedpur Campus. Chief guest Prof. L. Raghu Ram Tata from XLRI, Jamshedpur, emphasised the transformative power of volunteering and urged the students to become socially conscious and responsible individuals.

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded the three-day SNAMUN ‘23. The conference, themed Peace, Justice and Sustainability, brought together students from leading schools across the nation to engage in insightful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at building a safer, more inclusive world.

The Consortium for Technical Education organised a live, online, two-day workshop on HyperConverged Infrastructure Solutions at the CTE Learning Centre, Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu.

NIT Rourkela received 1,534 job offers from over 330 companies during campus placements and over 95% of students from the B. Tech programme were placed.

The School of Law at GD Goenka University inaugurated its new facility, the Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall.

byteXL organised a panel discussion on the topic Transforming Engineering Colleges – Creating High-Skilled Talent in Tech. Experts such as Santosh Nair, Managing Director (Global) Industry Collaboration and Academic Strategies, Parul University; Ramesh Loganathan, Professor, Co-Innovation/Outreach, IIIT Hyderabad; and Chakravarthi Mittapali, Vice Chairman, Narasaraopet Engineering College participated in a panel discussion moderated by Karun Tadepalli, Cofounder and CEO of byteXL.

Noida International University organised a teacher’s felicitation ceremony, at which Vikram Singh, Chancellor, announced that the university will provide 100% scholarships in tuition fees, under the Thakur Pratap Singh Memorial Scholarship Scheme, to meritorious students.

Luminous Power Technologies announced the continuation of its transformative Luminous Advanced Mentoring Programme (LAMP) in Haridwar, in association with Happy Horizon Trust, which aims to empower children from underprivileged families.

Ramisa Yasmin, a fourth-year student of School of Architecture at World University of Design, was awarded the title of IGBC Accredited Professional – Associate by the Indian Green Building Council of India.

Burlington English participated in the Eldrock India K-12 Summit, which served as a platform to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the K-12 education sector

The student team from thrustMIT, representing India and the Manipal Institute of Technology, at the Spaceport America Cup 2023, launched their rocket, which reached an altitude of 10,000 feet, coming remarkably close to the target apogee of 10,331 feet.

Students of Nanyang Technological University, Amity University, and Dwarkadas College of Engineering took the top student prize at the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon, jointly organised by India’s Ministry of Education’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore). They created a tool to help regulators detect potential suspects of insider trading

IIM Lucknow celebrated its 39th Foundation Day by planting 1,100 trees around the campus.

