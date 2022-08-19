News from the world of Education: August 19, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Conference on Smart Computing and Information Security

Marwadi University (MU) will host an International Conference on Advancements in Smart Computing and Information Security (ASCIS) from November 25 to 27. The conference aims to bring together academicians, researchers, and industry practitioners of intelligent computing and information security ASCIS 2022 has also issued a call for research papers under different tracks including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Smart Computing, Cyber Security and Industry. The deadline to submit is August 31, 2022. For details visit https://ascisconf.org/ or email: registrations@ascisconf.org

Career Development Conclave

iSchoolConnect will host a Career Development Conclave on ‘How technology is shaping career choices of students’. This will be held virtually on August 27 and is meant for heads of institutions, heads of placements, training and placement officers, industry-relationship officers, and coordinators of higher-ed institutions. TO register visit https://bit.ly/3Axl6ON

MoUs and partnerships

Edverse recently signed an MoU with LM Thapar School of Management, Mohali, to enable students get fully immersed in a digital classroom environment and interact with the education experts.

Sattvik Council of India, in collaboration with IRCTC, recently launched SEED 2.0, a virtual internship programme designed to train and educate students on the concepts of Vegetarian Friendly Tourism and Vegetarian Friendly Railway Services (VFRS).

The Office of Learning Support, Ashoka University, recently organised a summit on inclusion of students with disabilities in higher education in partnership with Changeinkk, I-Stem and Inclusive University Alliance.

ConveGenius Insights recently conducted a state-wide assessment for the Himachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha department in partnership with Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, to develop a remedial learning strategy after understanding the post-COVID student learning outcomes. Students of classes 4, 6 and 9 were assessed for Maths and Language abilities.

Executive Programme in Global Business Management

IIM Calcutta recently launched the 15th batch of the one-year Executive Programme in Global Business Management with Emeritus, to help learners develop future-ready business skills. For details visit https://bit.ly/3PywOx0

Events and launches

University of Essex recently announced Essex Preparation Programme (EPP), a special and free six-week online course to help incoming students become university-ready. It is offered at no cost to students, and open to anyone applying for undergraduate study at the institution. If they complete the course and register to study at Essex for the 2022-23 academic year, they will qualify for a £250 financial assistance.

Aakash BYJU’S has launched Education For All, a nation-wide project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching to students from underprivileged families, especially girls. To identify the beneficiary students, Aakash will partner with select NGOs, who can nominate students.

JAIN Online recently launched #JAINOnlineCan, a brand campaign to educate, empower, and encourage informed decision-making among aspirants, when it comes to choosing their programmes.

New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology announced its new international education strategy during an event held at the New Zealand High Commission, New Delhi. Participants included Dr. Leon de W Fourie, the Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga International, and David Pine, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India.

UPES Hackathon 3.0, a 24-hour coding marathaon held by UPES, Dehra Dun, concluded recently. The problem statements from industry and public sector revolved around themes such as Business Intelligence, Data Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Transportation, Computational Optimisation, Cyber Security, Environment and Ecology, Healthcare, EdTech, and so on. Over 200 teams from India and the SAARC Nations participated and 28 made it to the finale.

Universal Business School recently organised HR and ESG Symposium 2022, which was attended by many senior Human Resource officers, CEOs and CXOs from companies such as Cadbury, TATA Consultancy Services, BNP Paribas, Deloitte, and more. The institute also welcomed a new batch of 375 students for its UG and PG programmes and hosted an induction ceremony for them.

EduBridge launched two new offerings for learners. ‘Learn and Earn’ is a payment offering where a learner avails the interest-free, payment plan for upto 15 months. The next is the ‘ Secure Your Salary with Digit Group’s Total Protect’ policy offering for learners in financial need. For details, visit, www.edubridgeindia.com

ARCH College of Design and Business recently organised a fashion show during the Global Educators Fest 2022 in which principals from several institutions walked the ramp. Under the Design Culture Initiative, ARCH partnered with Global Educators Fest 2022 and provided another platform to its students to showcase the design talent and creativity. The college, in association with Women Mentor Forum, also celebrated National Handloom Day 2022.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a talk on “Marketing Management” by Mohan Lal Agarwal, President, Indo-Gulf Management Association, Dubai for Term I students of PGDM Batch 2022-24. This was part of the Global Talk Series.

Celebrating Independence Day

The Academy School hosted an ‘Independent Country, Independent Me’ initiative in which students pasted stickers of the national flag on homes around the school and conducted a survey on how people perceive India.

Students from multiple branches of Orchids - The International School, celebrated 75th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag and performing to some patriotic songs.

The Canadian International School’s celebration included flag hoisting and cultural performances. Students and teachers performed to A.R. Rahman’s rendition of Vande Mataram.

K.N. Nehru, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply hoisted a national flag measuring 75x50 feet, hand painted by 75 students of the Fashion Technology Department of Sona College of Technology and Textile Technology Department of Thiagarajar Polytechnic, Salem.

The NSS unit of Saveetha School of Management (SIMATS) recently conducted a competition to mark Independence Day. Debate and essay-writing in English and Tamil, painting, and a quiz on the theme of Independence were conducted.

IIM Bangalore recently hosted several special programmes and activities to mark 75 years of Indian Independence. ‘The discussions were themed, ‘India: Pioneering Past and Bright Future’.

Winners of SmartIDEAthon 2022 Challenge

The winners of the SmartIDEAthon 2022 Challenge conducted at Gitam University, Visakhapatnam were announced recently. Animesh Kumar and Hrithik Jaiswal, students from Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Hajipur, Bihar, came first for the idea of IoT-based solutions for early detection and monitoring of diabetes to prevent foot ulcers. The runners-up were Karthickjothi M and Mothish M, students, Madras Christian College, for their idea to use Assistive Technology and people with speech and hearing impairments break the communication and social barrier. Amirthalakshmi K and Carolin Mary X from Tamil Nadu’s Saranathan College of Engineering won a prize under the Best Woman-led Entrepreneurship Idea, for working on providing a smart wheelchair to help people with mobility disabilities caused due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The Leben Johnson People’s Choice Award went to Pravin Kumar and Nabeel of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Tamil Nadu, for their solution enabling hands-free control of smart devices for amputees, people with neurological disorders, and people with hand fractures.

Awards

Dr. T. Jayanthi, a student of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) - Ophthalmology of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, was recently awarded the Gold Medal by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences, in her specialty, at the 21st convocation ceremony of NBE in Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Kush Malpani of Cathedral and John Connon School recently won the Gold at the International Economics Olympiad 2022.

Convocations

O.P. Jindal Global University recently held its convocation and awarded UG, PG and doctoral degrees to 3,100 students from various schools and institutes. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of the Supreme Court of India delivered the Convocation Address. The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General, The Commonwealth also spoke at the event. The university also bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Global Justice Medal on them.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, awarded Blockchain-based Digital Degrees to 1,555 Students of NIT Rourkela during its 19th Convocation. These certificates will now be accessible from anywhere in the world since it is encrypted and stored digitally.

Corporate and cultural immersion programme for students

MQDC India recently organised a five-day immersion programme for Bennett University students to provide a hands-on experience and hone industry-relevant skills in an academically-stimulating environment.

Monsoon Maladies campaign

SRCC Children's Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, Mumbai, recently launched a campaign to create awareness among students about Monsoon Maladies: Seasonal water and vector-borne diseases.

First cohort of UN India YuWaah Advocates appointed

UN agencies in India marked International Youth Day by appointing the first cohort of UN India YuWaah Advocates and making a pact for youth centrality. Six young individuals from diverse backgrounds and geographies have been chosen to inspire action for SDGs across high-level decision-making platforms. In turn, they will receive access to information, skilling, and mentorship support, and will work in partnership with external experts across UN agencies and partner networks, celebrity advocates, ambassadors, and digital influencers to amplify and foreground young people’s priorities and perspectives towards shaping the 2030 Agenda.

McAfee Cyberbullying Report 2022

A global report titled Cyberbullying in Plain Sight, by McAfee, recently uncovered several new and consequential trends regarding cyberbullying including the types of bullying being reported, data around perpetrators and victims of online bullying, and the tensions between how parents and children define cyberbullying activity. Some findings included: extreme forms of cyberbullying reported besides racism (42%) include trolling (36%), personal attacks (29%), sexual harassment (30%), threat of personal harm (28%) and doxing (23%). India reported prominent acts of cyberbullying such as spreading false rumours at 39%, being excluded from groups and conversations at 35%, and name calling at 34% and 45% of Indian children said they hide their cyberbullying experiences from parents, perhaps due to the relative absence of conversation.