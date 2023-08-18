News from the world of education - August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Creators of Metaverse programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Meta have launched a Creators of Metaverse programme, an initiative that aims to prepare India’s youth for the future of immersive technology. The programme, which will be managed by 1M1B, is an immersive learning experience designed to allow students to explore the world of AR and develop their creative potential. With a gamified pathway, the programme features a 10-day, 20-hour curriculum, including instructor-led sessions, group mentoring, and project-based assignments. The programme is free of charge. To register, visit https://bit.ly/compoc

Trailblazer programme at Vijaybhoomi University

Vijaybhoomi University’s True School of Music has launched the Trailblazer programme to provide 30 exceptional students with an exclusive opportunity to be personally mentored by icons of the Indian music industry such as Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, and Ram Sampath. The programme will be a combination of virtual and in-person mentorship sessions.

Last date to apply: August 31

Visit https://www.vijaybhoomi.edu.in/tsm-trailblazer/ for details

Programmes in Digital Health

Digital Health Academy has opened applications for its PG Certificate and Diploma programmes in Digital Health, run online iin collaboration with IIM Raipur.

Eligibility: For the Diploma Programme, applicants should be 25 years or above as of July 20, 2023 and hold a graduation degree or equivalent. For the PG Certificate programme, applicants should hold a graduation degree and have two years of experience in healthcare roles. Proficiency in English is mandatory for both.

Last date: Early deadline is August 25. Final deadline is September 25.

More details at www.digitalacademy.health

Scholarships at University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., offers several scholarships for postgraduate taught programmes at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2023-24 academic year. In addition, the university also offers a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants. Applicants need to only submit one application and will be considered for all levels of postgraduate taught scholarships. However, the awards will not be combined.

Subjects: Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and Language Therapy, Journalism, Social Policy, International Relations, Social Work

Eligibility: All self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying applicants with strong academic qualifications and an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in academic year 2023/24. For the Dean’s International Excellence Award, students should demonstrate academic excellence (usually a U.K. first-class undergraduate degree or international equivalent), and the potential both to make a significant contribution to the Strathclyde community during their studies and in their chosen profession upon graduation.

Details at https://t.ly/97wiT

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

IIT Kanpur hosted the launch of the brochure of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2023, a scientific talent search examination based on digital devices recently. Jointly organised by Vijnana Bharati, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023 aims to identify and nurture scientific talent among students. The examination will be held on October 29 and/or October 30, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 6 to 11 of all boards

For details visit vvm.org.in

Kamal Sharma Award of Academic Excellence 2023

The Lexicon Group of Institutes is inviting nominations for the fourth Kamal Sharma Award of Academic Excellence 2023, which aims to recognise and honour educators from across the globe for their outstanding contributions and excellence. The categories for the award are Exceptional Teacher: International Acclaim; Innovation in Teaching; Eminent Educator: Rural Empowerment; Excellence in Academics: Graduate/ Postgraduate/ High Schools/ Preschools; Excellence Enablers: VCs/ Registrar/ Directors/ Principals. Nominations can be submitted at https://forms.gle/dWzCBwpRuQ3h8M5T9

AI tools for students

Bengaluru-based Newton School has launched a suite of AI tools to foster personalised learning and help students become developers with industry-oriented AI-driven learning. The tools will use AI to simulate real-world scenarios and help them to develop the skills that are in demand. Visit https://bit.ly/AI_TO for details. The institute has also launched an AI-powered coding tool named Newton AI CodeLens, which is available at https://bit.ly/CodeLens

Celebrations

The Gayathri Group of Institutions held its Freshers Day programme, Infinity 2, recently to honour exceptional academic achievements across various disciplines. The event also acknowledged the dedication of faculty members, with more than 40 educators being honoured for their contributions.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools celebrated Independence Day with the 15th edition of their annual inter-school cultural festival, VIVA. Simultaneously held across all 36 VIBGYOR schools in India, over 30,000 students participated and showcased various performances. The 13th edition of VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN), on the theme Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, was also held recently. Over 700 students from more than 35 schools across the country participated. The Chief Guest for the event was Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, hosted its 22nd convocation and conferred diplomas and fellowships on 54 students. R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, was the Chief Guest.

Noida International University hosted an orientation programme for its new batch of MBA and MBA Elite students. Dr. Rajiv Sijariya, Dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

Sharda University welcomed its newest cohort of students with an immersive four-day pre-orientation programme, Milap. Panel discussions, lectures and performances were held as part of the event.

Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital celebrated its Annual Day and Graduation Day recently. The two-day event saw medical luminaries and eminent personalities speak and students participate in cultural activities, dances and other activities for the students.

The Hindustan Group of Institutions organised The India Day, Chennai Bike Rally 2023 at its Bay Range Campus, Chennai, to celebrate Independence Day. The event hosted 76 bikers, riding 76km carrying the national flag from HITS, Padur to Hindustan Institute of Engineering and Technology, Paddapai, and back. During this event, students and staff also held placards stating #Say No To Drugs to create awareness of drug abuse.

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, celebrated by hosting a campaign on the theme Meri Maati Mera Desh. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commandant BSF; Kalpana Ranga, Deputy Director SCERT, Gurugram; and Shyam Raghav, Principal at Govt. Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, were the guests. Around 700 saplings were planted and cultural programmes were held.

Stella Maris College, Chennai, celebrated its 77th Foundation Day and Independence Day. The chief guest was Uma Maheswari, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. The college magazine, on the theme of G20 and its relevance, was also released on the occasion.

IIT-Roorkee celebrated Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony, and cultural performances by students of ABN Senior Secondary School, Anushruti Academy for the Deaf, and the Cultural Society of IIT Roorkee.

Students and teachers of Canadian International School (CIS) celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag and through performances.

Events

ScholARlab has officially launched its virtual lab product, ScholAR, which encompasses a wide array of devices, including laptop browsers (Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks), android devices, as well as mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Offering an immersive learning experience, ScholAR aims to bridge the gap in Science education by targeting students and teachers in Classes 6 to 12 and enhance their grasp of complex concepts through interactive 3D virtual labs.

Room to Read India has launched its annual initiative #IndiaGetsReading, across 12 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh). This year’s theme is Teachers as Changemakers. The initiative will run until September 8 (International Literacy Day) and will conclude with a national seminar in New Delhi. The campaign aims to ignite a vibrant reading movement with context-specific designed activities, reading festivals, on-the-go mobile libraries, seminars, workshops, and activities centred around teachers.

Motion Education has launched an online Amrit: Complete JEE/ NEET 24-25 Online Preparation Package, which offers integrated solutions for JEE and NEET aspirants supported by Text and Video-enabled revision solutions and recorded video lectures, Daily Practice Problem (DPP) sheets and an All India Test series. The course will be available at a price of 999 and 1499.

The Department of Periodontics at Saveetha Dental College, joined hands with the Indian Society of Periodontology to celebrate Oral Hygiene Day 2023 on the theme Be an Ecodontist. Sudents raised awareness about the significance of oral hygiene and distributed bamboo toothbrushes, toothpaste samples, and informative pamphlets to patients.

The latest Changemakers session at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Bengaluru campus, saw journalists Dhanya Rajendran and Vignesh Vellore talk about the underrepresentation of the Southern news stories in mainstream media, their entrepreneurial venture The News Minute and broader aspects of journalism and the challenges faced by media organisations during government-imposed information blackouts.

The School of Law at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS),Chandigarh campus, organised a talk show at which legal experts such as Aadvocate Gagan Pradeep Singh Bal, Senior Standing Counsel at the Election Commission of India and the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Arihant Singh, Legal Counsel at CELA Asia, Microsoft, shared their insights on privacy and data protection laws.

The Centre for Automation and Robotics, Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai, hosted the fourth International Conference on Robotics, Automation, and Non-Destructive ‘Evaluation (RANE) on the theme ‘Robotics in Sustainable Development’. Speakers included Prof. Nilesh Jayantilal Vasa, Dean Students at IIT Madras, Member Materials Group, ARDB and Dr. Mukund Janardhanan, Director Education at the University of Leicester, the U.K.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) hosted ‘Anti-Ragging Week’ from August 12 to 18 with a series of activities to create awareness against ragging and fostering a safe and respectful campus environment. Apart from guest lectures, the activities included student pledge board, essay writing and poster making competitions, street plays and skits and games.

In the light of the upcoming 2030 G20 Summit under India’s Presidency, IIM- Lucknow hosted a G20 University Connect Session in collaboration with Research and Innovation System (RIS) for Developing Countries and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. This session was preceded by events such as G20 quiz, Article Writing Competition, Model G20 Summit, and Pottery Making Competition.

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida has initiated a Zero Waste Campus in association with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA). An Aerobin machine was installed to make compost from waste.

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) is implementing a new non-credit course Community Services for all B.Tech./ MBA Tech. students and all lateral entry (Diploma to Degree and similar) students. This will enable students to engage with and volunteer to government and non-government agencies, hospitals and schools and give back to the community.

Wipro has launched of a new Centre of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with IIT-Delhi. The Wipro CoE on Generative AI is anchored within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, and will support foundational and applied research, nurture talent, and expand the state of the art in this critical field.

Veranda Learning Solutions has partnered with SmartBridge Educational Services to offer a more tailored learning experience and create better virtual internship models for students.

Futurense has entered into partnerships with universities in the United States under its recently launched initiative Futurense.uni, which will help aspiring engineers from India pursue advanced education in the U.S. Participating universities include Case Western Reserve University, Rutgers Business School, DePaul University, and The State University of New York at Buffalo.

BML Munjal University (BMU) is collaborating with five international universities — Syracuse University’s College of Law, the Law School at the University of Augsburg in Germany, Duke University’s School of Law, the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law, and Durham’s School of Law — to ensure that students and faculty gain insights into diverse legal systems and an understanding of the interconnected global legal landscape.

Upskilling platform NxtWave hosted virtual Generative AI Mega Workshop to empower aspiring tech students with cutting-edge and emerging technologies. Students from over 3,000 colleges across India participated and delved into multiple AI tools.

Research

According to new research led by Dr. Patrycja Klusak, from Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia, and an affiliated researcher at Cambridge’s Bennett Institute for Public Policy and involving a team of economists from UEA and University of Cambridge, climate change will increase the cost of sovereign and corporate debt worldwide. The study was published the journal Management Science.

A team of researchers led by Preeti Narwal, Assistant Professor at IIM-Kashipur, conducted a study to examine how customers lower their motivation to pay more for products offered under the pay-what-you-want model by morally disengaging from reciprocity concerns.