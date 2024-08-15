News from the world of Education: August 15, 2024

Admissions and competitions

ICRI invites applications for its Ph.D. in Clinical Research Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Data Management programme, offered in collaboration with Sushant University.

Eligibility: Postgraduates in Life Sciences, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Biotechnology, or Microbiology.

Entrance exam: January 15

Details at https://tinyurl.com/3w29xfck

Badruka School of Management invites applications for its two-year, full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for 2024-26.

Eligibility: A recognised Bachelor’s degree in any field; Class 10 and 12 marks from a recognised board, Valid score in CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT

More information at https://tinyurl.com/2s35437k

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its B.Sc. Psychology programme. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: 75-80% in Class 12 board (CBSE)

For more, visit https://tinyurl.com/5frxyu2y.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science starting in January 2025.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree or international equivalent in Computer Science, Maths, Physics, Engineering or a numerate discipline. Some programming or database experience is required. Minimum IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bddp6u9c for further details.

K12 Techno Services, in association with the Commonwealth Youth Council, Commonwealth Student Association and Global Understanding for Sustainable Development, is hosting Mekathlon 2024, an international STEM competition in which participants will tackle challenges aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Eligibility: There are three age categories. Developers (8-11 years), Innovators (11-14 years), and Pioneers (14-18 years).

For more details, visit www.mekathlon.com

JoinDevOps has launched and online DevOps with AWS (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) course, which integrates software development and IT system management using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Eligibility: Freshers, CS graduates, BCA and MCA graduates looking to enter the DevOps field,

Visit https://www.joindevops.com/contact for more details.

IIT Kanpur has launched SATHEE IBPS with the support of the Ministry of Education. This programme helps candidates prepare for banking exams conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). More details at https://ibps.iitk.ac.in/

Cambridge University Press and Assessment, in collaboration with Get Set Learn, launched Young Pioneers, a three-stage entrepreneurship programme for students of classes 7 to 10. Visit https://www.youngpioneers.in/ for more details.

Events

IIT Roorkee’s Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRDM), inaugurated the newly renovated Power Electronics and Hydro-Electric Machines Laboratory (PEHEM Lab). This was followed by an industry-academia joint workshop in collaboration with CADFEM India.

ACCA, in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini, conducted FinLit Festivals and launched its Financial Literacy programme at two schools in Chithode, Tamil Nadu, and Macherla, Andhra Pradesh.

apna.co, in partnership with the AICTE, concluded its Silicon Valley Immersion Programme (SVIP). Teena Chhatria, Aradhya Pitlawar, Kabir Arora, and Chaitanya Sai Krishna were declared the winners and will get a fully funded trip to Silicon Valley, the U.S. and have exclusive interactions with leaders from global tech giants like Google, Apple and Meta.

ETS India has partnered with The Consortium of Foreign Education Advisors (CFEA) to offer resources and guidance in TOEFL and GRE prep for students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This includes personalised counselling, access to preparation material and more.

Arena Animation, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel Foundation, organised the inaugural edition of TheTeacherApp Design-a-thon Challenge 2024. Over 2000 students participated. The winner was Tithi Bain from Kolkata, who earned a one-year paid internship with Bharti Airtel Foundation. The runners-up were Arnab Maitra from Kolkata and Panish Sen from Ahmedabad.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh hosted a Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave 2024, which focused on collaborative efforts and innovative strategies to enhance educational quality across all levels. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Minister of Education Pasang Dorjee Sona participated.

Mohan Babu University hosted National Space Day 2024, in collaboration with ISRO and the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, to commemorate the first anniversary of the Chandrayaan-3’s success. Over 1,000 students from across 30 colleges and 25 schools participated.

RV University, in collaboration with The University of East London and The Critical Criminology Network of the British Society of Criminology, hosted a four-day International Conference on Global Criminology and Victimology (ICGCV) 2024 on the theme Global Alliances in Indian Criminology and Victimology. Over 300 academicians, researchers, practitioners, professionals and students participated.

Boeing and Shishu Mandir inaugurated a multi-purpose facility at Shishu Mandir School to support 850 community beneficiaries and provide students with a conducive environment for learning and personal development.

Target Publications, in collaboration with Penkraft Ideas, held a Mandala art workshop for students at Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Deafblind. Over 70 students, trainee educators, and in-house teachers participated.

Shiv Nadar School Noida hosted Lumina - CAS Illumination, its annual two-day inter-school event, with a focus on service through interactive workshops, a pitch competition for social projects, among others.

The Duolingo English Test (DET) organised a Study Abroad Fest with DET in Hyderabad. Over 800 students participated. Sessions were held on identifying courses, preparing applications and planning finances for living abroad.

Instahyre Academy has introduced Talent Sourcing Fundamentals, a new course to effectively engage active and passive prospects, create job posts that appeal to the right people, and automate and scale the candidate selection process using AI-enabled matching.

BITS Pilani announced the establishment of a Bengaluru centre to leverage the alumni network for innovation and industry partnerships, strengthen collaboration with the corporate community, foster innovation and industry alignment in education and open up opportunities for students, researchers, and startups through internships, placements, research projects, and mentorship networks. The centre will be led by Prof. Mridula Goel from the K.K. Birla Campus in Goa, supported by the Alumni Affairs Division and the institute’s Incubation Societies.

BITS Pilani Hyderabad inaugurated a Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS). In collaboration with DRDO, ISRO, DAE, Tri-services, Paramilitary Forces, Police, Defence PSUs and Industries, CRENS aims to enhance the nation’s security capabilities through indigenous technology development.

INTO University Partnerships launched its AI-powered admissions processing system to streamline university admissions for international student recruitment. It provides fast-track application validation and an online admissions portal that provides full visibility of application status.

Kanika Sharma and Abhimanyu Gulati, students from the School of Engineering and Technology at BML Munjal University, have created PathPal, a smart walking stick designed to enhance mobility and safety for the visually impaired, under their start-up Smart Eye. The innovation won the on-campus Hult Prize 2024 at the university.

The Illness to Wellness campaign and Yolohealth conducted a health camp for teachers and students who are undergoing treatment for different ailments. Over 160 people participated.

Coursera, in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service, announced that 10 Professional Certificates from Google and IBM have achieved National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) alignment exclusively on Coursera, which allows higher education institutions and students to transfer credits for eligible Professional Certificates on Coursera.

Techno India University hosted Achiever’s Dialogue: A Celebration of Indian Talents Educated In the U.K., organised by NISAU U.K. along with the British Council India and the U.K. Government. Participants included the British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. Andrew Flaming and actor Anasuya Sengupta, among others.

PW Skills launched the School of Healthcare across Noida, Indore, Lucknow, Patna and Delhi. It will offer career-focused programmes such as B.Voc courses in Medical Lab Technician and Operation Theatre Technician and advanced diploma courses.

Former Indian football player and Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul has joined Woxsen University, Hyderabad, as an Executive Fellow to help build a strong sporting culture at the educational level and support students in building careers in sports.

The Analytics Convergence Summit 2024, organised jointly by the ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and JPMorganChase, was held at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad. Experts, industry leaders, and academics explored the latest advances in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence through panel discussions and workshops.

The LEAD Group released The Pulse of School Leaders Survey, a study that analyses the state of school education in India. The nationwide survey was based on ratings from over 500 private schools that were asked to rate themselves on four critical student learning outcomes: conceptual understanding, confidence, English speaking and overall quality of education.

The Department of Criminology in collaboration with the Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media, A.M. Jain College, Chennai, conducted an “Art for Change” initiative at The Child Welfare and Special Service Department (Juvenile Home) in Purasaiwalkam to harness the transformative power of art. Students were introduced to carefully curated artworks designed to inspire change, foster hope, and positivity.

As part of the lead-up to National Space Day, Satya School in Gurugram hosted a talk on Unveiling the Mysteries of Space by Dr. Ritu Karidhal, scientist at ISRO also known as Rocket Woman of India. Students from various schools in Gurugram interacted with her and gained insights into the world of space science and technology.

Orientations and convocations

O.P. Jindal Global University held its 13th convocation. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was the chief guest. Over 3,000 students received their degrees.

The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) held its fifth convocation with 46 scholars from the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy, Design and Management receiving their degrees. Ravi Pandit, Chairman and Co-Founder of KPIT Technologies, was the Chief Guest. Swati Vasudevan, Country Director, Khan Academy India, was the Guest of Honour.

Pearl Academy held POWWOW 2024, its four-day orientation programme, to welcome the new batch of Design aspirants.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, welcomes the students of its Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) and Post-Graduate Diploma in Management. The keynote speakers for the event were Sandeep Sethi, MD, Deloitte Consulting India, and Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at Tata Consulting Services.

First-year students of S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research participated in Abhyudaya, an experiential learning programme in which each student was assigned a mentor for the year. Hastantaran marked the start of the mentoring journey for the PGDM cohort of 2024-26. The mentors are selected on the basis of their academic records and performance in specially curated aptitude tests and some of the brightest students from Mumbai’s marginalised and underprivileged sections.

Rewards and laurels

Vighnesh Shetye from Mushtifund Aryaan Higher Secondary School, Goa, won the Bengaluru edition of the annual TCS InQuizitive quiz competition. Nithilan Ravikumar from Delhi Public School in Bengaluru East was the runner up. They will represent Bengaluru in the national finals.

Two Indians, Ashish Dhawan, Founder and Chairperson of the Central Square Foundation, and Pranav Kothari, CEO of Educational Initiatives (Ei), were named among the 10 finalists for the inaugural Asia Education Medal.

MoUs and partnerships

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) signed an MoU with Symbiosis School of Arts and Commerce to launch a Certified Management Accountant course and to conduct joint seminars, conferences, and research projects to enhance learning and industry exposure.

Kalp Decentra Foundation and BIMTECH have collaborated to establish a Blockchain Learning Centre at BIMTECH’s campus. The aim is to foster collaboration among students, faculty, and Kalp Blockchain and create pathways for students to access industry opportunities, internships, and practical experiences.

BITS Pilani has signed an MoU with Novo Nordisk Global Business Services for academic cooperation in healthcare and other activities including hackathons, case competitions, guest lectures, educational programmes, internships, and placements.

Anant National University signed an MoU with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to drive innovation and community engagement across media and entertainment, arts and product design, health research and entrepreneurship projects.

Indian Maritime University (IMU) signed an MoU with RK Malhotra Holding, which will establish an Endowment Portfolio and contribute to building the Dr. R K Mehrotra Centre of Excellence in Maritime at the Kolkata campus. IMU also signed a MoA with the Institute of Marine Engineers, India to establish two Junior Research Fellows (JRF), who will pursue research studies at IMU.

Eighteen students from the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) will begin training at Dexian, a staffing, IT, and workforce solutions company. Following an MoU signed in 2023, an ‘Excellence Centre has been established at CUTN, with Dexian being involved in curriculum development, mentorship, and providing real-world project exposure.

ICRI, in collaboration with EC-Council, introduced a joint programme in ethical hacking and cybersecurity, which is embedded into ICRI’s BCA Cybersecurity course. Students will gain hands-on experience in penetration testing methods and essential hacking practices.

