News from the world of Education: August 12, 2022

PG Cert International Business Law

The University of Essex Online invites applications for its PG Cert International Business Law with an indicative study duration of eight months.

Eligibility: For the academic entry route, an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least five years of senior-level work experience. If English is not applicants’ first language, their English ability should be equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5. Those who don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification will need to pass the university’s free online English test

Deadline: September 1

https://bit.ly/3QmfWKY

M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science course starting in January 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class honours degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or another numerate discipline (Maths, Physics, Engineering, for instance). Some programming or database experience is normally required.

https://bit.ly/3SLZsgX

Applications open at University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its four-year Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) with an Industrial Placement Year BSc course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: 85 % in Class 12 including Maths. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

https://bit.ly/3QHsFI5

The university is also introducing a three-year, full-time B.A. Global Sustainable Development from September 2023.

Eligibility: 80 % in Class 12, ELTS grade of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

https://bit.ly/3JPzBQZ

PG Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management

The third batch of PG Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management will commence on August 23 at the Academy of International Trade run. It will be held in offline and online modes, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 6.00 to 8.00 p.m. An early bird discount on the course fee is being offered until August 15. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3bLxFMK

Launches

Unacademy recently launched an updated version of Notes 2.0. All active Unacademy Learners with a one-year or above Unacademy UPSC CSE-GS subscription will get free access. It also recently signed an MoU with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) to offer its courses at a 50% discount to the children of ITBPF personnel.

EuroSchool recently launched the Big School Transformation project called ASPIRE to help students master important skills such as leadership, logic, communication, along with application-based modules such as STEM education, Robotics and AI.

Uttaranchal University recently launched a Gateway that gives its faculty members the opportunity to publish their research as open access articles using the F1000 publishing model. The Gateway targets output across UU’s multi-disciplinary research portfolio and looks forward to contributions from various fields including Engineering, Science, Law, Liberal Arts, Management, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Medical Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Hotel and Hospitality Management, and Computing.

Sunstone recently rolled out ‘The Career Coach’, an initiative aimed at helping undergraduate aspirants in choosing the right career opportunities and providing them an immersive experience of Sunstone’s offerings.

Moglix recently launched Shaurya, a three-month internship programme in supply chain and procurement for children of personnel in the armed forces. It is open to applicants whose parent/immediate family member is working with or has retired from either of the three wings of the Indian armed forces. Applicants must have completed their Class 12 board exam this year or should be pursuing an undergraduate degree course at a recognised college/university. Applicants will be granted an entry-level position based on merit. Visit https://business.moglix.com/shaurya.

Adda247 recently launched an initiative, Veer Samman, where it will provide free and quality education to the families of deceased defence personnel including children and widows, for a year. Registrations will be live on August 14 and 15. Register at https://bit.ly/3QHrfgJ

Imarticus Learning recently launched Full Stack Developer Pro, a new programme with a placement guarantee. The course will train learners to build their skills on in-demand coding tools such as HTML, Java, React, and CSS through a series of practical learning sessions.

MoUs and collaborations

Sharda University, Greater Noida, recently signed a MoU with Queensland University to promote academic partnership for courses in Business, Economic and Commerce for undergraduate programmes.

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation, in partnership with Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM), recently announced 75 scholarships to underprivileged, meritorious candidates, between 19-26 years, who possess a graduate degree from a recognised university, from Mumbai and Pune, who can then enrol for TSCFM’s flagship Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance programme (PDBFS). Applicants can email csr1@shahanigroup.com or call +91 9172293842.

Ramaiah Group of Institutions, in association with St. George's University, Grenada, recently announced that they are actively accepting applications from aspiring medical students for the class of September 2022. Students can visit www.sgu.edu/ramaiah to submit their application.

Eupheus Learning, recently announced a new initiative ‘NEP STAR School’ along with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable schools to seamlessly implement digital technologies.

Vi in partnership with Pariksha is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the all-India Railway D exams starting August 17. Vi Jobs and Education offers the aspirants of Central/State Govt. jobs, one-month free subscription to ‘Pariksha Pass’. At the end of the trial period, users can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs. 249/year. For details, visit, www.MyVi.in

Henry Harvin recently collaborated with One School of Business to strengthen organisational behaviour, management skills, decision-making abilities, and corporate readiness among students.

IILM University, Greater Noida, recently signed an MoU with IBM Innovation Centre for Education to educate students about new-age technologies and the exclusive IBM Digital Badge.

OrangeSlates recently signed an MoU with Rahul Education in Mumbai to bring a quantifiable difference and impact on educators.

Accenture, in collaboration with AWS, will help underemployed or unemployed individuals in India start a career in cloud computing through AWS re/Start, a 12-week, in-person, skills-development programme that is offered at no cost. It will prepare learners for entry-level roles in areas such as IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support, and connect them to potential employers and offer support for resume writing and coaching for job interviews.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development and Hindustan Unilever Limited, recently signed an MoU to develop entrepreneurial skills among the youth and identify other aspects for mutual collaboration.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts recently signed an MoU with London Academy of Professional Training to help establish relationships between industry and the institute and provide quality standards to students. Its students participated in the four-day India International Hospitality Expo 2022 and won seven gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals.

Ashoka University sets up Science Advisory Council

Ashoka University recently announced the setting up of a Science Advisory Council, chaired by Professor K. Vijay Raghavan, Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the GOI. The Council will advise the Vice-Chancellor on enhancing research, teaching and training in the Natural Sciences, Computer Science and Maths.

INTO survey

The majority of Indian education counsellors and agents expect to send more students to universities in the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Canada in the 2022-23 academic year, a global survey by INTO University Partnerships shows. Some key findings: 82% of agents globally expect to send more students to the U.K. in the upcoming academic year than they did last year. Meanwhile, 63% expect to send more students to Australia, 59% to Canada and 65% to the U.S