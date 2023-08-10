News from the world of Education: August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

HST Startup Grand Challenge

IIT Mandi’s Technology Business Incubator, Catalyst, is hosting the seventh edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST).

Themes: The New Age Alliance - Human-Computer Interaction (HCI); The Foothill Innovators Challenge - Build for the Himalayas; The Habitable World Challenge - Environment and Sustainability

When: September 29 to October 1

Deadline: August 20

To apply and for more details on the themes and their problem statements, visit, iitmandicatalyst.typeform.com/hst2023.

AFA invites applications for Design courses

The Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) is inviting online/ offline applications for various courses. Students who recently got promoted to classes 11 and 12 are invited for the online/offline coaching at AFA throughout India for NIFT/NID/UCEED/CEED- B DES and M DES/NATA/JEE B ARCH and other Art and Design Entrance Exams across India and abroad.

Courses: Academy of Fashion and Art weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10-day Express courses, GAT, CAT, DAT, NIFT Situation Test, BFA Special Courses, Postal Material and Test Series, Design Aptitude test, General Aptitude Test, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion and Interview Concept, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.

Deadline: August 30

For details and to apply, visit, https://www.afaindia.com/index.php.

University of Arizona opens applications for its Fall 2024 intake

The University of Arizona invites applications from UG students for the Fall 2024 intake, with classes scheduled to start in August 2024.

Courses: Aerospace Engineering, Environmental Science, Entrepreneurship, Applied Computing, Data Science, Machine Learning, and Biomedical Science, among others.

Deadline: May 2024

For more details about degrees, entry requirements, and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/Rttq.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for courses

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for MSc Advanced Software Engineering and MSc Satellite Data for Sustainable Development starting in January 2024.

MSc Advanced Software Engineering

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree, or overseas equivalent, in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a closely-related discipline. Significant software development skills, ideally in Java or another object-oriented language, are essential. Applicants must have an English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £23,200 for international students

Scholarships: Scholarships of between £4,000 - £6,000 are available to new international students in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Deadline: December 14

To apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/Pd8s

For information, visit, http://bitly.ws/RtuY.

MSc Satellite Data for Sustainable Development

Eligibility: Normally a first-class or second-class Honour’s degree (or international equivalent) in either Engineering, Science, Public Policy, Law, and Business. Other qualifications may also be considered provided there is evidence of capacity for postgraduate study

Fee: £24,450 for international students.

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/RtNK.

Biomedical Science with an Industrial Placement Year BSc

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is inviting applications for its Biomedical Science with an Industrial Placement Year BSc course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A minimum aggregate of 75% and 75-80% in key subjects at class 12 including two Science subjects. Science subjects include Biology/Human Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Psychology or Geography. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

Fee: Tuition fees for 2024 entry have not been confirmed. Use Overseas 2023 annual tuition fee £26,950 as a guide.

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/RtPo.

FOREsutra

FORE School of Management recently announced FOREsutra, a competition to address crucial social challenges with creative solutions.

Theme: Creating Employment.

Who can apply: The competition invites college students, working professionals, academics, writers, journalists, consultants, NGO workers, retirees, and more to propose sectors where 50 lakh jobs can be generated in India within the next two years, accompanied by comprehensive and actionable implementation plans.

Registration: Online

Important dates: Stage-I Submission: September 15

Stage-II Submission: October 1 to 15

To apply, visit, https://www.fsm.ac.in/foresutra2023/.

Short-term Advance Certificate Courses

Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), in collaboration with Elios Healthcare, recently launched two short-term Certificate Courses for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing sector from this academic session. These industry-aligned courses grant National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) 5 and 6 levels, includes 75 hours of theory classes at the DSEU campus, and a paid on-the-job training of 225 hours, with assured job placements for students. The minimum eligibility is graduates of ITIs, Polytechnics and Engineering. To enroll, visit, https://elios.in/esdm-certification-course.

Manipal Law School’s LLM 2023 applications to close

Manipal Law School is accepting online applications for the academic year 2023.

Eligibility: LLB or equivalent degree in Law exam with a minimum 50% aggregate marks. Students will be selected based on personal interview.

Deadline: August 31.

For a list of courses, eligibility, and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/PNbB.

M.Sc. Yoga and Cognitive Science

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently launched the M.Sc in Yoga and Cognitive Science course.

Eligibility: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any Science discipline, such as Maths, Physics, Biology, Biotechnology, Psychology, Engineering, or Medicine. While prior knowledge in Yoga, Neuroscience, or Computer Science is preferred, it is not mandatory.

Admission: After qualifying for the UG exam, shortlisted candidates will undergo a rigorous interview to assess their aptitude, passion, and alignment with the programme’s objectives. Upon successful completion of the interview, candidates will be granted provisional admission.

Fees: ₹1,80,000

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/RtBz.

BA (Hons) Business Management with Entrepreneurship

The University of Hull has opened its applications for BA (Hons) Business Management with Entrepreneurship course for 2023-24.

Duration: Three years, full-time

Applications open: September 5. Applications should arrive as early as possible so that students still have time to arrange a visa and accommodation.

Eligibility: CBSE class 12 (India Senior School Certificate) with a minimum grade of 70% from the top four subjects average; Council for the Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) with a minimum grade of 70% from the top four subjects, average; Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (Intermediate Public Exam) with a minimum grade of 60% average; Government of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (Second Year Pre-University Exam) with a minimum grade of 60% average; Government of Kerala Board of Public Exams (Higher Secondary Examination Certificate) with a minimum grade of 150 and above average; Gujarat Secondary Education Board (Higher Secondary Certificate Exam) with a minimum grade of 70% average; Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Higher Secondary Certificate Exam) with a minimum grade of 60% average; International Baccalaureate Diploma with a range of 28 – 30

Even if students do not hold one of the qualifications above, they can still apply. Applications will be reviewed on an individual basis. In case students wish to study with the university starting from the second or final year, the applicants who have completed equivalent prior studies will be considered. These applications are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Fees and funding: £15,400 per year (The fees shown are for the 2023 entry. The costs for 2024 have yet to be confirmed and may increase).

To apply and for details, visit, http://bitly.ws/RtCB

Smart Mobility Course

Gauss Moto, in collaboration with Liz Motors Mobility, recently launched its Smart Mobility Course, Elevatics AI.

Course commences: mid-August

Duration: Six months

Slots available: 100 learners, divided into two cohorts for weekdays and weekends, with each cohort accommodating 50 learners.

Fees: Rs. 2,00,000

Scholarships: Elevatics AI will offer scholarships to candidates who have excelled in AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, or other relevant tech fields.

For details on courses, scholarships, and to apply, visit, https://www.elevatics.ai

Events

Orientations and convocations

Mahindra University recently held its second convocation where three Ph.D, 22 M.Tech, and 262 B.Tech students graduated.

Plaksha University recently held the convocation for the fourth cohort of the Plaksha Technology Leaders Programme at the Mohali campus.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, recently hosted its 22nd Convocation. Degrees were conferred on 54 students, including 52 PG diplomas and two fellows in Management.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organised an orientation programme for its new batch.

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) recently held the Inauguration of the 29th Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication, where DSC launched Undergraduate Programmes. It also announced the Semester Scholarship award for Semester 2 and the Admission Scholarships. It signed an MoU with Medhavi Skill University as its sectoral partner in Media and Entertainment. DSC, MSU, and Mavericks also signed a tripartite agreement, joining hands in Building Young India.

Whistling Woods International recently collaborated with the Delhi Board of School Education through its initiative, the BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE). As part of this collaboration, WWI has been teaching students of classes 9 to 12, foundational learning in Film, Acting and Media. It recently hosted a four-day workshop for over 80 students from SoSE.

Smiling Tree recently created three vertical gardens at Gyan Bharati School in Saket, New Delhi. Utilising old plastic bottles as planters, the initiative aims to raise awareness about recycling and inspire students to lead an environmentally responsible lifestyle.

The K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies recently established the Dalai Lama Chair for Nalanda Studies. It will advance research in specific thematic areas such as the Buddhist response to contemporary issues, Buddhist philosophy, translations of Tibetan texts, comparative studies with Pali and Sanskrit material, and Tibetan art.

Odisha-based Centurion University of Technology and Management announced the inception of a School of Law on its campus in Jatni near Bhubaneswar.

IILM University recently hosted the G-20 University Connect Engaging Young Minds Conference in collaboration with Research and Information Systems in Developing Countries, and the Ministry of External Affairs. It was themed Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for a Better World.

Community Radio Salaam Namaste of IMS Noida recently bagged the National Award for its initiative Art Manthan, for promoting Indian Art and culture, empowering artisans and art enthusiasts, and mobilising the youngsters to promote Indian culture and heritage.

Manav Rachna International School (MRIS) recently completed its educational and sports tour in collaboration with Hampshire’s UK Elite Sports Group (UKESG). A group of 20 students from MRIS Mohali and MRIS Ludhiana went on an eight-day journey in the U.K., where students gained crucial life skills and learnings.

The Design Village recently organised an Orientation Week 2023 for 10th batch of UG and PG students, and the Green Carpet Advocacy Campaign 2023 was a part of it. It was held to raise awareness towards overconsumption and continuous resource use. Twenty teams participated.

SAMATVA, the Legal Aid and CSR Society of NMIMS Indore, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Indore, successfully organised a Legal Aid Camp at Hatod, Indore. It comprised several sessions which included a free legal aid booth, sensitisation by experts on several issues such as Protection against domestic violence, Prevention of child labour and child sexual abuse, to name a few. Documentaries on fundamental rights, sexual harassment at the workplace, and girl child education were also shown to the residents.

Students from NMIMS Indore STME recently secured a place among the top five teams in the Kavach 2023 Cyber Security Hackathon, organised by the Government of India. The event, focused on advanced CCTV analytics, witnessed competition from over 20,000 to 30,000 teams across the country.

Central Industrial Security Force and ExNoRa recently conducted the Green Campus Drive, in association with the National Service Scheme, and Green Club of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) Deemed University. Over 1,500 students from SIMATS Engineering participated in the fourth phase of the plantation drive, planting over 3,000 saplings.

The Academy School, Pune, as part of the TAS Cares Initiative, recently conducted several workshops on how to deal with emotions, and taught students how to address students’ behavioural issues. In interactive sessions from practising patience, to adrenaline-pumping games that test one’s anger, the school counsellors conducted several activities that touched upon students’ various emotions.

NMIMS Indore recently appointed Anshuman Jaswal as its new Director. Before joining NMIMS, he served as a Professor and Cluster Head at the School of Business, UPES, Dehradun. He also held roles as an Associate Dean (Academics) and an Associate Professor at the Indian School of Hospitality, Gurugram, and as an Associate Professor in Finance and BBA Chair at Bennett University’s School of Management in Greater Noida.

AYDA Awards by Nippon Paint India recently concluded the international edition. Tsai, Pei-Chi from Taiwan, and Arya Putra from Indonesia were crowned as Designer of the Year in the Architecture and Interior design category respectively. The theme was Converge: Pushing the Rest Button, and saw over 5,184 entries from 15 countries. Shivam Singh and Vaibhav Dalvi, the finalists from India, under the Interior Design and Architecture categories, presented their projects, which highlighted the importance of adapting sustainable practices in architecture.

Christ University, Bengaluru, emerged victorious at the First edition of the Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. - NUJS FinTech Moot Court Competition which recently concluded at the NUJS Campus in Kolkata.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Kolkata, recently won the International Space Settlement Design Competition held by NASA.

MoUs and collaborations

Sanskriti University recently signed an MoU with the Central Silk Board, aimed at promoting quality education and research in the field of silk production and related disciplines.

IIT Delhi recently signed an MoU with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Ministry of Education in India, to establish an international campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and China Medical University, Taiwan, recently signed an MoU to strengthen academic and research ties.

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services and Manipal Academy for Higher Education signed an MoU to explore opportunities to collaborate across the pharma value chain and its application in the healthcare ecosystem.

IIITD Innovation and Incubation Centre recently signed an MoU with YES BANK. This partnership will enable IIITD-IC to strengthen its mentoring initiatives for startups, gain access to experts across the industry, as well as identify newer investment and funding opportunities that can benefit startups.

Internshala recently joined hands with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower India’s youth in futuristic skills. The partnership will impact over three lakh learners over three years and ensure practical-based, new-age skilling such as Data Science, Electric Vehicle, Digital Marketing, Machine Learning, Programming, Web development, UI/UX design, IoT, and more. It will facilitate paid internships for young learners and encourage placement-linked skill training at affordable prices with the flexibility to learn from anywhere and at any time. On successful completion, learners will get a co-branded certificate from NSDC and Internshala under the Skill India initiative. To apply, visit training.internshala.com.

Lalaji Memorial Omega International School recently organised Global Career Dialogues, in collaboration with UpGrad Connect. Through panel sessions, participants explored the vital connection between education and careers, and how academia translates into the real world. Themes included Digital Business: Exploring the integration of technology and business studies; Social AI - The Next Frontier: Uncovering the intersection of technology and humanities, to name a few.

