News from the world of Education: August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 16:11 IST

Relevel Select

Relevel by Unacademy recently announced a new round of Relevel Select where job-seekers can highlight their skills rather than college degrees or prior experience. Applicants can book a ‘Relevel Select’ marked test for either August 11, 13 or 14, and qualify by scoring more than 500 marks. Apart from interview with top companies and attractive prizes, the top 100 qualifiers will receive NSDC-accredited certificates. Candidates may take the tests multiple times during the event schedule if they are unable to qualify in their first attempt. For details, visit, https://relevel.com/relevel-select

AFA announces admission for NIFT/NID/UCEED

Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting online/offline applications from candidates who are planning to take the UCEED/NIFT/NID exams for the 2023 session.

Eligibility: Students in Class 12

Deadline: August 31

https://www.afaindia.com/registration_form

Internship with Dream Companies launched

Internshala recently launched the Internship with Dream Companies initiative to offer Indian students internships with companies such as Titan, Bosch, Nykaa, WWF india, BookMyShow, among others. Applications are open between August 11 and 13. Selected students will receive For details, visit: https://bit.ly/Dream_Intrnship

HERITAGE fellowships launched

InterGlobe Foundation recently launched InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships to encourage researchers, journalists, architects, and others to bring previously undocumented aspects of Indian culture to light and raise awareness of our heritage. Four applicants will be selected and the fellowship will last for three months from November 1, 2022.

Deadline: August 31.

https://bit.ly/3bHQm41

Research in Mathematics webinar

Scholarly is hosting a free webinar on Research in Mathematics on August 13 from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for students of Classes 10-12. Visit https://bit.ly/3QBip45 to register.

M.Sc. in Electro-Optical Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, has opened admissions for the two-year MSc. in Electro-Optical Engineering for Fall 2022. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: A B.Sc. in related Science and Engineering fields (Electrical Engineering, Material Engineering, for instance), with minimum GPA of 80/100; TOEFL score of 85/120 or equivalent in an internationally-recognised English proficiency exam. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required. Additionally, prior to applying the applicant should contact a potential advisor among the EOPE faculty.

https://bit.ly/3p6peyF

From Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has begun the centralised seat allotment process for all B.Tech programmes offered at its Amritapuri, Coimbatore, Chennai, Bengaluru and Amaravathi campuses. Admissions will be based on the rank scored in Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2022 or JEE Mains 2022, SAT score, or Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Examination score with 85% seats reserved for meritorious students.

Shyam Diwakar, Director of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Mind Brain Center, along with Ph.D. student Sandeep Bodda recently developed a novel way to decode neural signals from the brain during arm movement. The study was published in the journal PLOS One.

Griffins organises field trip

Recently, Griffins International School, Kharagpur, organised an experiential field trip to a shopping mall for primary section students. The aim was to apply maths concepts and mental maths skills in real-life situations.

MoUs and partnerships

IIFL Foundation recently launched a retail skill development programme in partnership with the Indian Army and REACHA to train youngsters as retail associates with employability prospects over 12 months, in Kupwara, Kashmir. The Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India (RASCI) will assess and certify the programme under the ‘Skill India’ initiative of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Skill-Lync recently partnered with MathWorks to train over 10,000 engineering students and graduates and ensure that they have access to the technology and tools required to succeed in their Digital Engineering careers across sectors.

NSDC recently partnered with Institute of Rural Management Anand to create a conducive environment for accelerated growth of start-ups, especially among the underserved communities of rural India through training in professional management skills.

Hindustan Online-CODE, the e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, recently entered into an MoU with German Academy of Digital Education (DADB). Through this, DADB will offer a course in 5G technology to regular ECE students of HITS. Additionally, Hindustan Online-CODE will offer a four-month certification programme in 5G technology in partnership with DADB.

Avery Dennison recently collaborated with Magic Bus India Foundation for the Adolescent Education programme which aims at benefiting close to 2,000 adolescents of classes 6 to 8 in seven schools of Rabupura and Muradgadhi village in Greater Noida.

News from the IIMs

Sumit Seth, Joint Secretary and Head Foreign Policy Planning Division at the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI, addressed students at IIM-Kozhikode in a free-wheeling conversation.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee has been appointed the director of IIM-Udaipur. He succeeds Prof. Janat Shah, who led the institute for 11 years.

Prof. Allen P. Ugargol, Chairperson of the PGP in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and faculty in the Public Policy area of IIM Bangalore, recently received the ICMR-Professor Surindar Mohan Marwah Award for 2020, for his research in the field of ‘Ageing and Geriatric Care in India’.

News from AMITY University

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amity School of Engineering and Technology (ASET), Amity University UP, recently organised the third Biennial International Conference on Future Learning Aspects of Mechanical Engineering (FLAME-2022).

A delegation from Avenu Learning, the U.S., and Australia, recently visited the university to deliberate upon the strategic opportunities and the emerging trends in online education and education technology globally.

Orientation programmes

World University of Design recently welcomed its new batch with immersive inception. The programme will go on till August 12.

Asia Pacific Institute of Management (APIM), New Delhi, recently organised its 27th orientation programme for the PGDM batch of 2022-24. Dinesh Kumar Likhi, Director, J.P Power Venture Ltd, and Prakash Bisht, HR, North ICICI Bank, were chief guests.

Rishihood University’s Knowledge Society

Rishihood University recently inaugurated a cell dedicated to nation-building and thought-production through academic research. Prof. Bart F. Norré, Professor, School of Management Fribourg, University of Applied Sciences, Western Switzerland, delivered the keynote address.

Award for Orchids

Orchids - The International School was recently honoured as the “Best School Chain” at the National School Awards 2022 organised by Global Esteem Events.

VIBGYOR career day

VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently organised VIBGYOR Career Day, to connect students with leading Indian and international universities. The event had representatives from over 70 universities, and over 500 schools participated.

Civilsdaily opens Pune centre

Civilsdaily recently unveiled its offline centre in Pune, to provide affordable coaching to aspirants of UPSC/MPSC exams.

Laurel for Rishabh

Rishab Sridhar, a Class 12 student of BYJU’s and PSBB Millennium School, Coimbatore, won the first and third positions in ‘rink’ and ‘point to point’ under Speed Inline skating category at the 58th National Roller-Skating Championships Speed Skating held at Mohali.

Sustainability Challenge winners

Tanishi Dutt, Shivansh Gupta and Aarav Bhandari won the Seven Day Challenge for Sustainable Living, organised by the Embassy of Sweden in collaboration with the Swedish Institute and the Heritage International Xperiential School.

Survey by Sulekha

Sulekha’s latest six-month study of visits and searches by one million-plus consumers, across eight major Indian cities, showed that, in Education, non-technical colleges and courses were sought after, along with Arts courses. Arts and Science, Hotel Management, Aviation, Pharma, and Polytechnic courses found many takers. Pan-India searches for Arts and Science colleges increased 366%. Mumbai recorded the most searches for Arts and Science colleges, ahead of Pune and Ahmedabad. Kolkata topped Arts school searches (100% increase), followed by Delhi with a 40% hike. Aviation colleges were in high demand across all cities. Pune witnessed a 145% surge in search for Pharma colleges.

EDHEC to create Risk Climate Impact Institute

EDHEC Business School in France will create the EDHEC-Risk Climate Impact Institute (ERCII), which will build on the body of research already produced by the EDHEC-Risk Institute. This new research centre will leverage finance research to contribute to the positive transformation of the global economy and society.

Arch College hosts learning series concludes

Arch College of Design and Business recently organised Design Culture Learning Series. This involved online presentations of some prominent designers and professionals in the country. Over a four weeks, 12 sessions unfolded the various aspects of design, its process and thinking.

ABWA’s Green Cell initiative

Under the Green Cell initiative of Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), students recycled 2,059.20 kg of paper through recycling drives in their neighbourhoods and residential societies and also conserved 2,799.20 hours of energy during the lockdown in 2021-22.

IMS Ghaziabad’s hosts talk on Bhagavad Gita

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised talk on Bhagavadh Gita: Jeevan Ka Aadhar conducted by speakers from International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

NIIT University’s ‘Camp Future’

NIIT University (NU) hosted Camp Future, a two-day event that allowed students who have completed Class 12 to explore career options and experience campus life.