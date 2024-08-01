News from the world of education: August 1, 2024

Admissions, scholarships and competitions

ADVERTISEMENT

ThinkStartup and Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in association with CBSE, launched the fourth edition of Youth Ideathon on the theme iStartup a Good Thing for India

Eligibility: All school students across India from Classes 4 to 12

ADVERTISEMENT

More details at https://youthideathon.in/

The University of East Anglia, the U.K., has launched a one-year M.Sc. Data Science for Biology programme.

Eligibility: A UK Bachelor’s degree 2.1 or equivalent in Biology or a related subject area. Overall IELTS core of 6.0 with minimum 6.0 in Writing and Speaking, and 5.5 in Reading and Listening.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details at https://tinyurl.com/bddcsdvp.

The University of East Anglia, the U.K., has launched a one-year M.Sc. Data Science for Environmental Science

Eligibility: A UK Bachelor’s degree 2.1 or equivalent in Environmental Science or a related discipline across Social Sciences, Arts and Science. Overall IELTS score of 6.0 overall with 6.0 in Writing and Speaking, and 5.5 in Reading and Listening.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc7s6smd.

NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) has opened applications for its MBA programmes at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Indore through the NMAT by GMAC. The entrance exam will be held from October to December. More details at https://nmat.nmims.edu

The Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, the U.S., has launched its inaugural MSIS Global Case Competition in August 2024. Round one will involve a case analysis and video presentation. The final round will be held in New Delhi on September 22, where participants will present their solutions to a panel of industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to all third- and fourth-year undergraduate students from any Indian college and recent graduates with less than two years of experience.

For more details, visit https://host.kelley.iu.edu/gcc/.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has opened registrations for the next edition of the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024 to be held in October.

Eligibility: Students from classes 7 to 12

For details, visit anthe.aakash.ac.in.

NIIT University’s admissions to its B.Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Cyber Security, Biotechnology, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; BBA; and iMBA are open. Applicants who submit CUET scores will be exempt from NIIT University Aptitude Test. More information at https://niituniversity.in/admissions.

The University of Leeds has launched the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024.

Eligibility: Indian national classified as self-funded, international fee-paying student with an offer for a course to commence in September.

Details at https://tinyurl.com/4hzwsdm3.

Vijaybhoomi University has announced a scholarship programme to support meritorious students who excel in entrance tests such as CUET, PERA CET, MH CET, and other major regional and national exams. Successful candidates will receive a tuition fee waiver and subsidised hostel fees. For details, visit https://vijaybhoomi.edu.in/.

Santosh Deemed-to-be University will host the Aarogyam Conference from August 8 to 10 on the theme Emerging Trends in Healthcare Research and Innovative Technologies. The programme is open to students and faculty from medical universities across the country.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/mpu5avsv

College Board announced the registration deadlines for the SAT exams for the 2024–25. For information on test dates, registration deadlines, and deadlines for changes, regular cancellations, and late registrations, and other details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2rzwxyps.

Ormax Media has launched an online Certificate Programme in Indian Media Business commencing on August 27. More details available at https://tinyurl.com/yawzr898.

Events

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) hosted the IEEE Higher Education Summit on the theme Transforming Engineering Education, Changing Paradigms in India. Educators, industry leaders, and policymakers discussed the future of Engineering education in India.

Amity Global Institute received a renewal of its four-year EduTrust Certification for the third consecutive term.

Shailendra Pratap Jain and Shalini Sarin Jain, professors from the University of Washington, the U.S., launched their book Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand (De Gruyter) in virtual mode last month.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture hosted the second Hashu Advani Memorial Workshop and a panel discussion on the significance of Ekistics, the study of human settlements, in shaping Indian urbanisation. Architects, academics, industry experts, and students participated.

Samsung India announced the national shortlist for the top 20 teams for its CSR programme Solve for Tomorrow 2024. The ideas focus on issues relating to education and access to resources for the underprivileged communities, challenges around experiential learning and digital literacy, water conservation, arsenic pollution, water wastage, and ecological imbalance around river basins, curbing air pollution caused by traffic, lack of waste management methods, increase of single-use plastics, and wildfires.

eVidyaloka has partnered with the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana, to set up a Digital Classroom in the Government Middle School Nakarkote, Jammu and Kashmir to create equal learning opportunities for children in remote border areas.

Educate Girls organised a Shiksha Rath campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahason village. A van equipped with posters and banners spread awareness on the benefits of educating girls.

Tredence concluded its global AI hackathon, Ode to Code: Crafting the future with AI, in which 35 students from seven IIITs participated. IIT-Delhi emerged as the winner, followed by IIT-Guwahati and IIT-BHU.

IIT Mandi’s School of Physical Sciences, hosted an international conference on 60 Years of Density Functional Theory (DFT): Advancements in Theory and Computation, in collaboration with IIT-Ropar and IIT-Guwahati. The programme included lectures and workshops.

Casagrand International School inaugurated the 13th edition of the International Indian Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N) Tamil Nadu Conference at its Perumbakkam campus with over 650 students from 33 schools participating.

Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas with a tree plantation drive in which students and faculty participated.

Students from KIIT World School, Pitampura, visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), to gain exposure on sustainable farming, and hands-on experience and knowledge about modern agricultural practices.

As part of its Student Induction Programme, Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology, Chennai, organised a heritage walk at Mahabalipuram on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day. The aim was to encourage sustainable initiatives and environmental protection.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir held a two-day workshop to empower teachers with methods to foster critical and creative thinking among students. The sessions were led by educators Rohit Mehra and Sunita Singh.

Vikaasa World School, Madurai hosted the second edition of the state-level inter-school quiz contest, VIZKWIZ 2.0. Over 948 students from 36 schools participated with Pushpalatha Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, coming first in the junior and senior categories.

SAI International hosted the 12th edition of the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) with 720 delegates from 21 schools across 17 countries such as Syria, Libya, Nepal, Ivory Coast, and Sri Lanka participating.

Sharda University organised a tree planting drive in collaboration with Info Edge India. Faculty and students planted over 500 saplings..

IIM Lucknow celebrated its 40th Foundation Day with a tree-planting drive, a series of sports events and a lecture by its alumnus Nitin Seth, Co-Founder and CEO of Incedo Inc.

Mohan Babu University partnered with the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) to launch a High-Altitude Balloon Satellite: the MBUSAT-1 initiative. The initiative aims to offer MBU students and faculty hands-on experience in space technology and atmospheric science.

The ELCIA Tech Summit 2024, hosted by the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) at IIIT-Bangalore, hosted the ELCIA Next-Gen Innovative Tech Hackathon in which 125 teams from colleges in Karnataka participated. Winners will work with the ELCIA team to transform their concepts into viable products.

XLRI Delhi-NCR hosted a CHRO Summit, Corporate Confluence 2024, titled Exploring Role of AI in HR Transformation. The event brought together HR leaders, industry experts, and academic scholars to discuss the evolving intersection of AI and HR.

Scientists from the University of Southern California, the U.S., have discovered a way to turn the body’s B cells into surveillance machines and antibody factories that can pump out specially designed antibodies to destroy cancer cells or HIV. The study was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Veranda K-12, in collaboration with the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge), has announced expansion of its support to schools in eastern India to bring 500 schools into Cambridge’s educational community.

IIT Kanpur and NYU Tandon School of Engineering unveiled their inaugural roster of collaborative research projects. Seven projects, led by researchers from each institution, aim to advance innovations across Cybersecurity, Biotechnology, AI, Robotics, and Wireless Communications.

KKR and KTR Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) has integrated the NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime Application Developer Course, a blockchain programme produced by Algorand, into its required curriculum for Computer Science students.

Researchers from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust, and Newcastle University conducted a study on Dora, an AI-powered speech system. A paper was published in the open access journal eClinicalMedicine of The Lancet.

STEMROBO collaborated with UNICEF and the ANK Foundation for The Game Changers Coalition, a STEM hackathon conducted at Mount Abu Public School, Delhi. Students from ASN Sr. Sec. School qualified for the international round and will represent India in September.

BIMTECH, Greater Noida, spearheaded an effort to advance circular economy ideas across South Asia through the EU-funded KODECET project, Knowledge Development for Circular Economy Transition (KODECET). Dr. Veenu Sharma is the National Lead from India and participating faculty members include Dr. K. K. Upadhyay, Dr. Prateek Jain, Dr. Anupama Singh, and Svadha Rai.

The Illness to Wellness initiative, along with the Project Empathy Campaign of ILBS, organised contests for students from Classes 6 to 12 on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day to increase awareness and reduce stigma related to hepatitis.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati have developed a portable, cost-effective micro-fluidic system designed to replicate soil-like conditions to demonstrate that optimising nutrient flow can improve root growth and nitrogen uptake, leading to enhanced crop yields. A paper co-authored by Kaushal Agarwal, Sumit Kumar Mehta, and Prof. Pranab Kumar Mondal, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and an associate faculty in the School of Agro and Rural Technology was published in Lab on a Chip, published by The Royal Society of Chemistry

Gautam Buddha Chikitsa Mahavidyalaya, Dehradun, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on the need for comprehensive public health strategies and interventions to cope with rising trend of addictions in India. Dr. Mohsin Wali, Padma Shri Awardee and Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, spoke.

Prof. Husam AlWaer, Chair of Urban Design at the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design will receive the The George Stephenson Medal from the Institution of Civil Engineers for his paper Design and Use of Space in Refugee Camps: A Case Study of a Contested Terrain. The award will be presented in October.

Saveetha Engineering College (Autonomous) has adopted a fully flexible choice-based credit system called the SEC Flexilearn, which has been trademarked by Intellectual Property, India. It allows students to customise their academic journey by selecting their subjects, faculty, schedule, and domain from the first semester onwards and also involves interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning.

Orientations and convocations

CMR University inaugurated its 2024-25 academic programmes for School of Economics and Commerce, School of Legal Studies, School of Management and School of Science and Computer Studies with an orientation function. Over 850 students participated. Prof. Chambi Puranik, the Chief Academic Advisor and former Member of the Distance Education Council (DEC), New Delhi, was the chief guest.

Arch College of Design and Business hosted an orientation programme to welcome students for the new academic session.

IIT Kanpur held a 10-day orientation programme for over 1,500 PG and 1,215 UG students, introducing them to a variety of campus activities, clubs, societies, and functional bodies. This year, the institute has reintroduced its Faculty Guide network with faculty volunteers offering continuous support to students throughout their academic journey.

IIM Rohtak organised an Orientation and Induction ceremony for students of the sixth batch of Integrated Programme in Management and fourth batch of Integrated Programme in Law. Hon’ble Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Judge of the Punjab, and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, was the Chief guest.

SVKM’s NMIMS (Deemed-to-be University) hosted an inauguration ceremony for the 2024 cohort of Ph.D. scholars, who will delve into diverse disciplines, including Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering, Science, Law, Statistics, Commerce, Economics, and Psychology. Dr. Archana Pai, Professor of Physics at IIT-Bombay, delivered the keynote address

IIT Roorkee held its 24th convocation at which 1,277 undergraduate, 794 postgraduate, and 442 Ph.D. students received their degrees with 143 awards and medals being given to meritorious students. Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, delivered the convocation address.

IIITDM Kancheepuram held its 12th convocation at which 23 Ph.D., 130 Dual Degrees of B.Tech. and M.Tech., 26 M.Tech., 7 M.Des. and 323 B. Tech. degrees were awarded. Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, spoke at the event.

Sanskriti University, Mathura, held its fifth convocation ceremony by conferring 927 undergraduate, 182 postgraduate, and 34 Ph.D. degrees and 339 Diplomas. The chief guest was Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India.

MoUs and partnerships

Mahindra University, the National Academy of Construction, and the Pre-Engineered Structures Society of India have signed an MoU to build a sustainable future for the construction sector by analysing industry needs and offering targeted certificate courses and postgraduate diploma programmes.

Logic School of Management has signed an MoU with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, the Government of Kerala, to offer professional programmes such as Enrolled Agent, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and other relevant courses.

IIT Kanpur signed an MoU with Steel Authority of India Limited to enhance collaboration in research, development, and consultancy studies. It also signed an MoU with the National Power Training Institute to enhance research and training capabilities in cybersecurity.

Standard Chartered Bank and Museum of Solutions signed an agreement to jointly incubate the Futuremakers programme by enabling 100 city-based children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to create a prototype of sustainable solutions for real-world problems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.