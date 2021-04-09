News from the world of Education: April 9, 2021

09 April 2021 23:29 IST

New offerings from Edulyte

Ed-tech start-up has launched interactive live classes and video conferencing for students to engage in personalised learning and self-paced e-learning sessions. The company currently offers live classes and courses including Accountancy, Computers, Economics, English, Math, Physics, Science, French and German and help students prepare for exams like CAT, CA, CFA, GMAT, and IELTS. Students can register free and book a free class and later opt for a paid course depending on their subject. They will get access to tutorials, start self paced courses and get live help from educators and qualified and trusted tutors. Edulyte has also introduced online coaching for both CA and CFA. Classes are completely online so participants will save time and money. Candidates will learn concepts, their uses, benefits and applications in the real world from official study and review materials and mock exams. Each student gets one-on-one attention and personalised instructions. More details at www.edulyte.com

MoU signed

Digital Scholar recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VIT-A.P. School of Business (VSB), through which experts from Digital Scholar will train students on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Email Marketing, Content Marketing and other aspects of Digital Marketing.

Award for promoting education

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) recently awarded Sampark Foundation for its exemplary work in education. The ICC Social Impact Awards is an initiative through which ICC engages with corporates, NGOs and implementing agenciesto recognise and encourage them for outstanding work in their respective field of operation across India. The awards ceremony, hosted at the ICC Auditorium in Kolkata, was attended by several dignitaries.

Annual health survey

Sportz Village’s Annual Health Survey (AHS) recently revealed that the pandemic-led lockdown has not only affected academic rhythm and performance but also children’s ability to stay active and healthy. The survey covered more than 2.5 lakh children across 250 towns and cities and examined the state of health on the following parameters: Body Mass Index (BMI), aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, abdominal or core strength, flexibility, upper body strength and lower body strength. The results found that one in two children did not have healthy BMI; one in three children did not possess desired levels of flexibility; and two in three children did not have have the desired aerobic capacity. The results highlight the role of the schools in helping children maintain their health and fitness.

Strengthening ties

The Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad, GITAM (Deemed to be University), recently hosted a team from the United States Consulate General Hyderabad for a stimulating session touching upon themes ranging from Indo-U.S. relations to the need for public diplomacy programmes for next-generation leaders. The visit translated into a synergy of international relationship building between the U.S. Consulate team and the faculty members of the institute at the campus, in compliance with the COVID-19 safety norms.

Leadership Academy launched

Harappa Education recently introduced a Leadership Academy, in partnership with Techno India Group, to groom a modern cadre of young talent geared to meet the demands of modern workplaces. The academy will train 500 third-year students for a year, eventually extending the programme to all students at Techno India Group, across campuses in India.

Masai School raises funds

Masai School has raised $5 million in the Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India, joined by existing investors Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India. With this, it will launch new programmes in User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) designing, Product Management (PM) and Data Analytics; in addition to strengthening the existing offerings of Full Stack Web and Android Development.

Celebrating Alan Turing

Mathematicians from the University of Sheffield are helping school children across the U.K. crack the code using Alan Turing’s theory of biology to celebrate the new £50 note. The innovative project, led by the University of Sheffield and the Bank of England, will introduce youngsters to the famous code breaker’s theory of using mathematics to explain biology to show how certain animals get their unique patterns. Schools across the country will work together in virtual lessons to explore how Maths can be used to understand the world and nature. Pupils will then submit their work to the University of Sheffield researchers.

Going green

Maire Tecnimont Group recently inaugurated a bio-waste recycling pilot plant at National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK)-Surathkal. The project has been funded by Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL) as a fundamental part of the group’s CSR efforts, and further step in the green energy development. The biogas pilot plant is dedicated to promoting research and improving energy self-sufficiency within the campus and will enable NITK to generate energy by converting food and vegetable waste from the hostel blocks and canteens through anaerobic digestion.

N96 nano mask launched

Scientists from the Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently launched a three-ply N96 Nano Mask based on cutting-edge nanotechnology. The cost-effective mask (less than ₹ 200) can be reused up to 30 times. The mask, with nano-layered filter, has been lab-tested to provide 99.9% aerosol filtration as well as 96% particle filtration of more than three microns.

Big win at MachineHack’s hackathon

Deep Contractor, a final year CSE student at JK Lakshmipat University, came third in the MachineHack’s hackathon — Buyer’s Time Prediction Challenge, in which participants had to develop a machine learning model that can predict buyer’s/consumer’s time-spent on an e-Commerce platform. The event saw over 700 data scientists and machine learning practitioners work towards building innovative solutions.

Lecture series on management of hazardous chemicals in automotive sector

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of the auto industry, recently organised the 11th lecture series on Management of Hazardous Chemicals in Automotive Sector: National & International Regime. This virtual event saw industry veterans like Dr. Atul N Vaidya, Head of Chemicals & Hazardous Waste Management Division, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR- NEERI); Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Program Management Officer, UN Environment Programme (UNEP); Ravi Agrawal, Director, Toxic Link; Craig Howard, Senior Engineer (Chemical Regulatory Compliance), General Motors the U.S.; Kiran Kumar Jagatap, Senior Manager, General Motors the U.S.; B. Prabhaker, CEO Product Compliance Consultancy Services; Dr. Sukumar Devotta, Former Director (CSIR-NEERI); and Dr. Rashid Hasan, Advisor, SIAM share insights on the use of hazardous chemicals in the automotive sector and the ways and means to manage them in environmentally sound ways.

RSDC completes tyre fitters training programme

The Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) recently completed a tyre-fitters skill training programme at Nuh, Haryana. This was a CSR project of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and an initiative of National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC). Around 180 students underwent training for tyre-fitters job at fully equipped centres under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Out of these,165 completed the training successfully and 137 were placed.

Asia Education Summit and Awards 2021

Asia Today Research recently hosted the Asia Education Summit & Awards 2021 Ceremony with the theme The Change in Education System due to unprecedented situation of COVID-19. It aimed to find the key factors for success in digital strategy of schools and to focus on the Central Government’s policies to enhance the quality of education across the country and create enough opportunities for new graduates. Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and Indian Emissary to the G20 & G7, gave away the awards.

LIBA convocation

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) recently conducted its 42nd Annual Convocation Ceremony. Around 135 graduands received their certificates. LIBA’s placement brochure, Monograph from the Virtual International Conference on Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Business & Society, was released during the ceremony. K. Moses, Managing Director, Allison Transmissions, was the Chief Guest.

Alliance University convocation

Alliance University recently held its annual convocation virtually. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education; IT and BT; and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, was the chief guest. Around 4,692 students graduated, of which 3,392 received degrees, 1282 received diplomas, and 18 received doctoral degrees. This also included award of medals and merit certificates to 273 rank-holders.

Inomi prep-LABS launched

Inomi prep-LABS is a mentor-led, outcome-oriented programme to help students plan, create and publish self-authored projects across areas. Students can choose one major and one minor project. In the first, students create and publish a project. In the latter, they participate in guided contests and winning entries are published in the Teen Community magazine. The options are Filmmaking, Pthon and Data, Podcast and Blogging, IoT and Arduino and Academic Research. The programme will be held over two weeks for two-and-a-half hours a day, except on weekends. The mode is online or hybrid, and the programme fee is ₹ 29,500. For details, visit http://www.inomi.in/preplabs.php

IIM-Raipur and StockGro partnership

StockGro recently collaborated with IIM-Raipur to host the Virtual Stock Trading Competition, which offered students an opportunity to showcase their financial and strategical acumen. During the week-long event, the teams participated in a two-day trading simulation on the StockGro platform. Every individual player was tested based on their ability to invest the right virtual amount in the stocks and the one with the highest yield was declared the round winner. The trading competition was followed by a 20-minutes online quiz. The top three winners received cash prizes.

Fee financing by Financepeer

Google-incubated fintech start-up Financepeer recently partnered with Lead21 to further strengthen its endeavours of transforming the education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu through its fee financing model. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Chief Strategic Officer, Financepeer said, “We will provide free ERPs for the schools along with helping students with zero-cost EMI and free insurance.” Financepeer has already provided fee financing to more than 87,000 students and partnered with more than 375 institutes in the state.