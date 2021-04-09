News from the world of education: April 9, 2021

09 April 2021 09:07 IST

Ph. D in Heart-Based Meditation

Heartfulness Research Center (HRC) offers a Ph.D in Heart-Based Meditation. Set up in Bengaluru in 2004 by the Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation (SMSF), HRC is an autonomous body, recognised by the University of Mysore in the interdisciplinary field.

WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat collaboration

WhiteHat Jr recently entered into a multi-year partnership with EnduroSat, which entails satellite launch this December with a payload dedicated to WhiteHat Jr. This will provide students with space-related learning opportunities. In addition, students will also have access to another satellite on a trial basis scheduled for launch next June. The collaboration will create applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from, a satellite operating in space, among a host of other opportunities.

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships winners

Federal Bank recently announced that 125 applicants from across the country will receive Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation scholarship to pursue higher studies. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from weaker social economic backgrounds and provide an opportunity for the emerging talent. Students from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, pursuing first year of MBBS, Engineering, B Sc. Nursing, MBA, and Agriculture (BSc) including BSc (Hons) Cooperation & Banking with Agricultural Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities had applied for this scholarship.

Online session on NEP

KIIT World School, Gurugram, recently organised an online session for parents on the New Education Policy (NEP) and related schemes. The aim was to create awareness on the NEP, which focuses on changes in educational structure, holistic assessment, and importance of extracurricular activities, skills development, technology, digital empowerment, Artificial Intelligence and also facilitating foreign universities, among others.

Programmes on Media Management

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), recently signed a MoU with Color Carpenter to offer programmes on media management. LIBA will offer a one-year part-time Executive Diploma in Media Management. Participants will be trained for jobs in Social Media Management, Sports Management, Print Management, Event Management, Celebrity Management and Television, and Radio Management. This programme can be chosen by graduates who are interested in pursuing a career in Media Management. For more, visit https://liba.edu/

BYJUS launches Social Studies Learning Programmes

BYJU’S recently introduced Social Studies as a part of its learning programme and will now offer in-depth, visually rich and engaging programmes in History, Civics, and Geography, for school children. It breaks down the theories through role play, visualisation, and gamified content, thereby offering students an immersive learning experience. Students can access this new subject for free by downloading the BYJU’S Learning App from Playstore or Appstore.

Mahesh Rangarajan appointed as Vice Chancellor

Scholar and author Mahesh Rangarajan has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Krea University from July 2021. His wide experience in academia includes faculty positions as Professor of Modern Indian History at the University of Delhi and Professor of History and Environmental Studies at Ashoka University, where he previously served as the Dean of Academic Affairs.

Autism in Education

Notebook recently hosted an online panel discussion on ‘Inclusivity of individuals on the autism spectrum in the education system’. This was the 87th episode of the “Together for Education” series for educators and parents. The discussion centred on how those on the autism spectrum could be enabled to live full, quality lives through awareness and acceptance. The series began in April last year.

Centre for Visual Arts and Centre for Urbanism and Cultural Economics

Anant National University recently launched the Centre for Visual Arts and Centre for Urbanism and Cultural Economics. The courses, research and outreach at these centres will catalyse the relationship between creativity, critical thinking, and analytical thinking. At the Centre for Visual Arts, the university reinforces the practical learning of the visual form through domain-specific materials covering a wide range of media across contemporary studio art practices. The Centre for Urbanism and Cultural Economics (CUCE) by AnantU will focus on the interdisciplinary fields of urban and development studies and cultural economics in India.

Achiever’s Meet 2019-20

Jain College, V.V. Puram, Bengaluru, recently held the Achiever’s Meet 2019-20. Students who had secured the top 10 ranks in Commerce and Science streams in the 2020 PU board exams were felicitated. Among 2,400 students, 32 scholars made it to the list of high achievers. The college awarded them scholarships and certificates.

Academia Integration Award 2021

The Federation For World Academics (FWA) recently conferred an award for Academia Integration on Kulneet Suri Senior Director, IMS Noida. The theme of the Award summit was Synergising Academia-Industry towards Skilling and Transforming India: NEP 2020 Aspects. Former Union minister and Sherpa of INDIA to the G20 and G7, Suresh Prabhu, felicitated all top institutions for their illustrious services..

Sanjeev Sharma joins ixamBee

ixamBee recently appointed Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, former Regional Director RBI, as Senior Advisory - Career Guidance. With this, ixamBee aims to groom the new generation of smart learners and provide career guidance to five million students preparing for various government/bank exams.

IIM-B welcomes EPGP Class of 2021-22

Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIMB) recntly welcomed 75 students to the virtual inauguration of its one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2021-22. Twenty per cent of the class comprises women, and 20 per cent of the batch is from non-engineering backgrounds. Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, Professor Abhoy Ojha, Dean Programmes, Professor Ashis Mishra, Chairperson, Admissions, and Professor Sabarinathan G, Chairperson, EPGP, addressed the class.

Financepeer launches Global Advisory Board

Financepeer recently announced plans to collaborate with key international academics, institutes, thought leaders and key stakeholders in the education space. The move to go global is a part of long-term strategy on strengthening its presence in India and international markets. As a part of the launch, Financepeer also organised a virtual stakeholder gathering.

Alagappa University launches Online Degree Programme

Alagappa University recently announced the launch of its online learning portal www.auedu.in to offer undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in multiple domains. Learners can appear for the remote proctored exams from anywhere. Live learning will be supplemented with quality course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules. Through its learning portal, the university will offer MBA with specialisations in General Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management among others. Online postgraduate programmes include M.A in Journalism and Mass Communication, M.A in English and Master of Commerce, among others.

Balwant Sheth School of Architecture invites applications for M. Arch

VKM’s NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture (BSSA) invites applications for its two-year Master in Architecture (M.Arch.) programme, which will enable students to develop innovative design strategies to expand the boundaries of conventional architectural practices. Applicants must have a minimum 50% aggregate marks in a Bachelor of Architecture degree course, or any other equivalent course that is recognised by the Council of Architecture. There is no admission test. To apply, visit, https://nmims.secure.force.com/BSSA_MArch_Login

Online Talent Search Exam

T.I.M.E. will conduct its Talent Search Examination for CAT aspirants on April 11. It will be conducted in two slots — 10.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. Performance-based fee waivers will be available for students. A minimum assured discount of 10% of the total course fee will be given to those who write the Free Mock and enrol in the mentioned courses before April 11. Aspirants can register at https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4430

Faculty of Law at Marwadi University in the Forbes List

Marwadi University’s Faculty of Law was recently listed as one of the top law schools of India by Forbes India in the Legal Powerlist 2020. Dr. Rhishikesh Dave, Dean, Faculty of Law, said “This is one of the youngest and fastest-growing law schools in Gujarat and getting featured in the Forbes Legal Powerlist 2020 is indeed an honour and also suggests that we are working in the right direction...”

Study by IIIT-Delhi

A team of students from IIIT-Delhi recently conducted a study on India’s local language microblogging platform, Koo, characterising the platform in terms of its user demographics, content and network properties. Three students — Asmit Kumar Singh, Chirag Jain, and Rishi Raj Jain — examined four million user accounts under the guidance of Professor Ponnurangam Kumaraguru and found that the nearly 50% of the four million users had joined the app during the first two months of 2021.

IIT-Mandi collaborate with Robert Bosch

Researchers Indian Institute of Technology Mandi researchers, along with Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bengaluru, recently developed algorithms to predict the functioning of vehicular Internal Combustion (IC) engines, so that their operation can be optimised for maximum fuel efficiency and minimum emissions. A research team lead by Tushar Jain, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, has published this research in the International Journal of Systems Science, Taylor & Francis. The paper is co-authored by Jain and his research scholar, Vyoma Singh, along with Birupaksha Pal from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bangalore.

Innovation Day

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research (BIHER) Deemed to be University recently hosted its sixth BIHER annual innovation day, the brainchild of Dr. J. Sundeep Anand, President of BIHER. Its aim is to motivate and encourage the research activities of the Institute. He has allocated 10 million Indian Rupees as the seed money to the Research Wing of the Institute for the Centre for Innovation and Incubation, to fund 100 different start-up projects.