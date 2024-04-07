News from the world of Education: April 7, 2024

April 07, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

Scholarships

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, is offering one scholarship to students from either India, Malaysia or Thailand applying one-year M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Design Manufacture and Engineering Management, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Naval Architecture, Aeronautical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Ocean Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering and Marine Engineering.

Deadline: May 3

Eligibility: A 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree and have an offer for a postgraduate course for September 2024 intake.

https://bitly.ws/3hjRb

Prodigy Finance has launched its scholarship programme to help students pursuing higher education abroad.

Eligibility: Students who are 18 years old and older, have the legal right to be a resident and study in one of the Prodigy-supported host countries, must be enrolled in or been accepted to start a programme in the 2024-25 academic year at an academic institution supported by Prodigy Finance and be willing to share their story in public.

Deadline: April

https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/

IET India Scholarship

IET has opened applications for the eighth edition of its IET India Scholarship Award.

Eligibility: Student in any year of an undergraduate Engineering programme in an AICTE- or UGC-approved institution who has cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt and has at least 60% aggregate or 6.0 CGPA in the semesters cleared.

https://bit.ly/3TSwZYf

Strathclyde Business School at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering the MBA Deans Excellence Scholarships for programmes in Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, and Management Science.

Eligibility: An offer of a place on the programme; applicants must prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA and should demonstrate how they would contribute to bring the class together in their application. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

Deadline: July 31

https://rb.gy/cj8x4k

Admissions open

SSN College of Engineering, Chennai, has opened admissions for its seven M.E. and two M.Tech. Programmes. Scholarships are also available.

Deadline: August second week

For details of programmes, eligibility criteria for each, visit https://rb.gy/xm3m4m

James Cook University, Singapore, has opened admissions for its Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes. It also offers specially designed pre-university courses for students who are unable to immediately meet its entrance standards. Courses commence in January, May and September. Scholarships are available.

Deadline: April 20 for May intake and August 16 for September intake

More details at https://www.jcu.edu.sg/

IIT Jodhpur invites applications for its M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes. Selection will be based on scores of exams such as GATE and JAM.

Deadline: April 20

For specific programme details, eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://www.iitj.ac.in/

The University of Strathclyde Law School, Glasgow, the U.K. has launched an LLM Law, Technology and Innovation course. The Humanities and Social Sciences Postgraduate Taught International Scholarship

Eligibility: First or second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Law or any other discipline. Other qualifications may be accepted where the applicant has relevant work experience. A Law or Computer Science degree is not required.

https://rb.gy/3sr8za.

The Design Village invites applications for its B. Des. and M. Des. Programmes. Student will have to take an online exam followed by a personal interview.

Eligibility: For B.Des., 50% aggregate in Class 12 in any stream. For M.Des., 50% in UG degree from a recognised institution in a creative field.

Deadline: April 26

https://thedesignvillage.org/

ASCI Academy, an arm of the Advertising Standards Council of India, has introduced the Responsible Influencing Course. This e-learning certification covers topics such as embracing self-regulation as an influencer, the power of transparency in embracing authenticity, decoding core concepts of influencer marketing, and so on.

Eligibility: Open to all

https://rb.gy/piocki

Les Roches and Silversea have entered into a partnership to launch a new Postgraduate Programme in Cruise Line Management. Offered at Les Roches campus in Marbella, Spain, it will provide students with the knowledge and skills to manage and oversee various onboard areas of cruise vessels, in addition to aspects of marketing, revenue management, and other commercial functions of the cruise industry. For details of eligibility and scholarships, visit https://lesroches.edu/postexperience-programs/postgraduate-diploma-in-cruise-line-management/

Exams and competitions

The All India Management Association (AIMA)’s Management Aptitude Test (MAT), will conduct the MAT 2.0 on May 19, 24 and 31 (Internet-based), May 26 (computer-based), June 2 (paper-based).

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline

Last dates: May 16, May 21 and May 28 (IB), May 19 (CB), May 28 (PB). https://mat.aima.in/

IIM Kashipur will host the Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC) 2024 from May 31 to June 2.

Themes: Communications, Economics, IT and Systems, Marketing, Operations and Decision Sciences, Organisational behaviour and Human Resource Management, Public policy and Governance, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Stability in MSME and Finance and Accounting.

Eligibility: Doctoral scholars

Deadline: April 8

https://iimkashipur.ac.in/merc2024/

Registrations are open for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, which aims to cultivate a community of young problem-solvers by recognising and rewarding their critical-thinking abilities. No registration feel

Eligibility: Students from classes 6 to 9

Deadline: July 31

www.hcljigsaw.com

WorldQuant has launched the International Quant Championship (IQC) 2024. This three-stage, team-based competition invites students, academia and professionals from around the globe to apply their quantitative skills at the intersection of data science and financial markets by developing and backtesting Alphas.

Deadline: May 15.

https://platform.worldquantbrain.com/iqc

International Marketmaker’s Combination (IMC) is hosting the IMC Prosperity Challenge, a 15-day global competition that challenges college students to trade on a virtual market by combining basic Python skills, strategic insights and analytics capabilities.

Eligibility: College and university students from across the world

Deadline: April 23

https://prosperity.imc.com/

Webinar for medical students

St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, the Caribbean held a series of webinars for Indian medical aspirants. The third and fourth sessions will be held on April 18 and May 16 respectively. For details, visit https://www.sgu.edu/next-steps/information-sessions/#international

