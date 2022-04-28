News from the world of education - April 28, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events and schools and colleges.

SNU Chennai opens admissions

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has opened admissions for its undergraduate programmes — B. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security); B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things); B. Com / B. Com (Hons); B. Com (Professional Accounting); B.Sc. Economics (Data Science) —for the academic year 2022-23. Last date to register is May 22. For details, visit https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/

HITS announces dates for entrance exams

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for HITSEEE 2022, its online engineering exam, and HITSCAT 2022, the online entrance exam for Liberal Arts and Allied Sciences, School of Law and other programmes. This will be held in two phases: from May 25 to 30 and from June 16 to 18. Last date for submission of applications for Phase 1 is May 23 and for Phase 2 is June 12. Visit apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in for further details.

PGP in Data Science and Finance

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) invites applications for a one-year postgraduate programme in Data Science and Finance. Graduates from any stream with minimum 50% or equivalent score can apply. The admission process will include an entrance test and personal interview. Last date to apply is May 31. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3JJKe6g

FLAME University Summer Immersion Programme

FLAME University invites applications for its FLAME University Summer Immersion Programme (FUSIP) 2022 for high-school students. Courses offered are The Exciting World of Data Visualisation, Marketing Manthan, Backyard biodiversity: Conducting ecological research from the comfort of our homes, Contemporary Dance, and more. The application deadline for the first batch (May 15-28) is May 9, and for the second batch (June 26-July 10) is June 20. Students in Classes 9, 10 or 11 can apply at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/summer-immersion-program

Admissions open at Sanskriti

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites online applications for admission to its Diploma, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate programmes in a range of disciplines. Applicants can fill online application form available on www.sanskriti.edu.in Deadline is July 31.

PG Diploma in Management

Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad, invites applications for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2022-24. Applicants should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline recognised by UGC/AICTE with 50% marks. Valid CAT / MAT / CMAT / ATMA / GMAT / NMAT / XAT score is required. All eligible candidates have to undergo a written aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview. Visit https://admission.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in/ for details.

MIT-WPU Engineering Entrance Test

MIT World Peace University’s (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering and Technology has announced the commencement of its official entrance test, MIT-WPU Engineering Entrance Test (MEET) 2022 for B. Tech admissions across multiple programmes. The exam will be conducted in an online mode. Last date to apply is May 25. Visit https://bit.ly/3khBRVi for more.

SRMIST invites applications

SRM Institute for Science and Technology has opened admissions in its Vadapalani campus, Chennai, for this academic year. The courses offered are: B.TEch with Phase II admissions starting for its flagship entrance exam SRMJEEE from April 23; Bachelor’s degree for Business Administration; Master’s in Business Administration; Undergraduate course in Science and Humanities; and Undergraduate course and Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management. Visit https://www.srmist.edu.in/admission-india/ for details

LSAC Global extends essay competition date

LSAC Global has extended the essay submission date for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship to June 10. This year’s topic is The Impact of Social Media: Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?” Students need to argue for or against the topic and send in their entry by June 10 to discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org. The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT-India candidates applying to a full-time five-year law programme at a LSAC Global Law Alliance College.

BGU offers MBA International programme

Ben-Gurion University invites applications for its one-year MBA International Programme, offered by BGU’s Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management. The course will begin in October 2022 and the application deadline is July 30. Those with a Bachelor’s degree, GMAT/GRE score and professional or international experience can apply. Visit https://bit.ly/3Ke0w7P for further details.

Internship guarantee programme

Masai School has announced a six-month internship guarantee programme to provide an immersive practice-based-learning experience to students with specialisations across Front-end web development, Back-end web development and Data Analytics. The programme will be rolled out by Masai via Prepleaf, and will begin on May 16.

Amrita-Africa Collaboration Meet

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently conducted the Amrita-Africa Collaboration Meet 2022 to strengthen relations in the areas of academics, research, and healthcare. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, attended the event along with dignitaries and ambassadors from 18 African countries.

Affordable online learning packages

Eduauraa has launched affordable online learning packages for students from Classes 6 to 12 along with material to prepare for national entrance tests like JEE and NEET. These are available in Hindi, English and Marathi. Ranveer Singh has been appointed as brand ambassador. It has also entered into a strategic partnership with ZEE5.

Course for banking jobs

ixamBee has launched the Ultimate BeeBanker Online Course for students preparing for the Bank PO and Bank Clerk jobs. The course has over 400 video lessons, over 250 study notes and daily live classes. Students also get to interact with and seek advice from banking and financial industry majors.

Cricket with Sachin lessons

Unacademy has launched the second set of 10 lessons of the ‘Cricket with Sachin’ segment on Unacademy Icons. These delve deeper into batting techniques required to play defence and attacking shots. The lessons will be available in English, and Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam at Rs 499 with one-year validity.

OUP India launches REaD campaign

Oxford University Press (OUP) India launched its REaD campaign to foster a love of reading among children, with a panel discussion on the importance of reading. Panellists from India and the U.K. shared their views on the importance of inculcating reading habits at a young age as well as suggestions on enabling students to grow into avid readers.

Stratbeans launches Bytecasting

Stratbeans Learning Solutions launched Bytecasting, a content engineering LMS in Learning Solution Conference. ByteCasting facilitates development, sharing, optimisation for various bandwidths and mobile learning, as well as editing and managing legacy content capabilities to customise author eLearning content.

CMR University establishes new Centre

CMR University’s School of Legal Studies has established the Centre for Studies on New India, which hosted a talk on ‘Inequity to Justice’. Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sinha, MP Rajya Sabha was the Chief Guest.

GIM collaborates with Harvard and WHO

The Goa Institute of Management is working on several collaborative healthcare-related research projects with Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on a number of research projects on publicly funded health insurance programmes. These projects are being led by Dr. Kheya Melo Furtado, Associate Professor, Healthcare Management, along with Dr. Arif Raza, Associate Professor, Healthcare Management. Other faculty from GIM’s Healthcare Management programme include Dr. Devasheesh Mathur, Ms. Nafisa Vaz, and Dr. Supriya Phadnis.

Chromosomes 2022 held

Arihant School of Pharmacy and Bio Research Institute celebrated Chromosomes 2022, to showcase the accomplishments of the institute and to acknowledge the achievements of its students. Dr. Ankit Chaudhary, Professor and Director PG SIPS, Gandhinagar and Utsav Parmar, Deputy Director, Doordarshan News, Gujarat, were the guests.

Roshan Abbas at WWI

Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Event Management recently hosted a masterclass with veteran, Roshan Abbas. ‘Journey of an Event Entrepreneur’ saw him trace and discuss his entrepreneurial journey with the students.

JKLU hosts Sabrang

JK Lakshmipat University’s (JKLU) celebrated the 10th edition of SABRANG, its three-day annual techno-cultural-management-design extravaganza. The fest saw the participation of more than 600 students, who showcased their skills in over 25 events including Music, Dance, DJ, Fashion, Photography, Painting, Design, Literature, Drama, Finance, IT and Gaming. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Sai Krishna V., Principal and Scientist in Charge CSIR-CEERI Pilani (Jaipur Centre) and JKLU’s Vice Chancellor Dr (Prof.) Dheeraj Sanghi.

MIT-WPU students win

Team Piranha Racing, incubated by the Mechanical Engineering Department at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), won the overall second place at BAJA SAEINDIA 2022. The 29-member team consisting of first to final year students were triumphant across a host of categories showcasing their mobility knowledge, including their understanding and experience of industrial design and engineering.

Canadian Consul General visits LPU

Patrick Herbert, the Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, paid a visit to Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he met the Chancellor Ashok Mittal and discussed joint academic and research possibilities between LPU and Canada.

From Amity

Prof. Dr. Aruni Wilson Santhosh Kumar has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai. He has over 34 years of experience in academic and administrative roles. Amity Business School, Mumbai also organised Biztricks 2022, the flagship business management event. Students from different colleges and universities from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have participated.

Amity Institute of Environmental Toxicology, Safety and Management (AIETSM), Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, organised a webinar on "Sustainable Systems to Combat Global Warming and Climate Change”, on the occasion of World Earth Day. Speakers included Dr. S.D. Attri, Additional Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. Rita Dhodapkar, Principal Technical Officer and Science Secretary CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur, and Dr. D. R. Pattanaik, Scientist, India Meteorological Department.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amity University Uttar Pradesh to develop joint partnership programmes supporting the training and development of students to prepare them for successful careers in accountancy and finance.

Amity Business School, Amity University Mumbai has hosted the 'International Higher Education Conference (IHEC)' recently. This two-day event saw 19 institutions from 12 countries such as Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Netherlands, India, Australia with 40+ speakers across the globe participate.

Universal Business School launches SMART project

Mumbai’s Universal Business School launched ‘SMART’ project, a social and sustainable development initiative for management students in collaboration with the NGO Light of Life Trust (LOLT). As a part of this, 245 post-graduate students actively participated in various educational, health, environmental and livelihood initiatives in over 130 villages nearby Karjat, Raigad district.

Global Leadership Lecture series

The International Business Area of FORE School of Management hosted the fourth seminar under its Global Leadership Lecture Series. Dr. Amitendu Palit, Senior Research Fellow and Research Lead (Trade and Economics), Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, discussed the geo-economic and geopolitical drivers of India’s new trade strategy and FTA engagement.

PrepInsta Prime launched

Ed-tech start-up PrepInsta announced the launch of a new platform PrepInsta Prime, which will follow an OTT format and offer 150+ courses under a single subscription plan. The subscription includes upskilling courses like AI/ Machine Learning, Cyber Security, coding courses in C/C++, Python, DSA, Competitive coding and the platform also provides company-specific micro-courses for brands like Amazon, TCS, Mu Sigma, Capgemini and more. Students can avail all courses available through subscriptions ranging from ₹2499 for 3 months to ₹6499 for 48 Months.