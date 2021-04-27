News from the world of education: April 27, 2021

27 April 2021 14:49 IST

Research news, MOUs signed, scholarships and more...

Free online Python course

Hex N Bit has recently launched a free entrey-level online course on Python. The duration is 150 minutes and includes self-paced e-learning videos, codes, projects and quizzes. Upon completion, the company will provide a recognised certificate. Through this initiative, the company’s aims to provide exposure to candidates for in-demand technologies and hopes to build confidence in students and make coding truly fun and easy to practice. Apart from this, Hex N Bit plans to launch more such free resources with projects in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Fundamental of Electronics, Android Application Development, and more. These courses will be offered in regional languages as well. For more details, visit https://www.hexnbit.com/

University of Dundee Scholarship

The U.K.-based University of Dundee is offering scholarship worth £5000 a year to students from South Asia to study Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses commencing September 2021 and January 2022.

Eligibility: Students must be domiciled in South Asia; must have International fee status; for undergraduate programmes, students must be studying a full-time programme excluding those in the School of Medicine or the School of Dentistry; for postgraduate programme, students must be studying a full-time, 180-credit taught programme over one year. Those studying two-year full-time programme may be eligible for the awards in both years.

For more information, visit: https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/

Learn Python through ADLP

Educational Initiatives (EI) is commencing a new batch of ASSET Digital Learning Programme (ADLP), an exclusive online programme for students from Class 5 to 7. Through this, EI aims to ensure continuity in learning during the summer vacation. ADLP aims at creating independent learners, encouraging students to take charge of their own learning and helping them create habits to achieve excellence. Students who have scored top percentile in ASSET Talent Search (ATS) assessment are eligible to register and attend the programme

Register at: https://bit.ly/3niLP9t

Earth Warrior Internship opportunity

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched The Green Volunteer Revolution, an initiative that offers 11,000+ volunteering internships for Indian students with organisations including Earth Day Network India, Team Everest, Stone Soup, Bhumi, and Adore Earth. Those interested can apply by April 30. For more information or to apply, visit: http://bit.ly/EarthWarrior

Summer Camp

The School of Meaningful Experiences presents a six-day online summer camp for pre-teens and teenagers who aspire to become confident speakers and excellent communicators. From script writing to starring in your own version of the TED Talk, this summer camp is designed with a multitude of activities focussed to improve the confidence and communication of the learner.

Dates:

May 3 to May 8; Time: 4:00pm-6:00pm; Age: 8 -12 years

May 10 to May 15; Time: 4:00pm-6:00pm; Age: 13 - 16 years

For further information, write to: contact@some.education or call: +91 9606021305

Innovations from IIT-Mandi

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi have developed a virus-filtering, self-cleaning and antibacterial material that can be used to make face masks and other PPE equipment. Developed by Dr. Amit Jaiswal, Assistant Professor, School of Basic Sciences, along with research scholars, Praveen Kumar, Shounak Roy, and Ankita Sarkar, this comes at a time when it has become imperative to develop techniques to stop the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results of this work were recently published in the prestigious journal of the American Chemical Society – Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Free skills workshop

Careerera is offering free three-day workshops to help individuals learn new technologies and latest skills. The workshops are free of cost and open to all. They are targeted towards those in the IT field and scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to April 30. Anyone interested can register for free at: https://forms.gle/eepFcBKxmoGBauqt9

AIF Banyan Impact Fellowship

As American India Foundation (AIF) marks its 20th anniversary, Lata Krishnan, co-founder and AIF Board co-chair, and her husband Ajay Shah announced a $5 million gift to the Fellowship programme in a fireside chat with Mastercard Executive Chairman, Ajay Banga. AIF welcomes its first applicants to the Banyan Impact Fellowship. The application portal will remain open until April 30. To know more or to apply, visit https://aif.org/fellowship/

Policy discussion episodes

The Kautilya School of Public Policy hosted the first episode in its Let’s Talk Policy series, an academic initiative to encourage youth to study all parts of the policy spectrum and challenge injustices. The first episode — moderated by well-known journalist Nidhi Razdan with speakers like S.Y. Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner; Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; Lalitha Kumaramangalam, Former Chairperson, National Commission for Women and Jagdeep Chokkar, Founder, Association of Democratic Reform — discussed topics ranging from transparency during elections, electoral bonds to the one nation one election theory.

New university established

The Vidyashilp University has been established in Bengaluru under Karnataka Act No.20 of 2021. The university will nurture students to be self-aware, confident, empathetic and resourceful and aims to create a community of empowered students and faculty that will evolve into conscientious leaders, through its integrated multi-domain, interdisciplinary programmes. The University will commence the first academic year 2021-22 in September this year.

Busting myths associated with learning disabilities

The Aditya Birla Integrated School (TABIS) hosted an online panel discussion on the theme #ICanSucceed moderated by Piya Marker, Director-Head of School, TABIS. The core objective was to bust several myths associated with learning disabilities and to share success stories. The recording can be viewed at https://fb.watch/4UV8PrvpW4/

New courses

Atria University has received recognition from the Legislature of the State of Karnataka to expand its campus and launch new courses. The university will provide students the the option to choose their degree program (BBA, BDes, BSc, or BTech) in one of the industry aligned majors: Interactive Technologies, Life Sciences, Mobility, Energy Sciences, and Digital Transformation. For more, visit https://www.atriauniversity.org/

New campus

Emlyon Business School is opening a new campus as part of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. The agreement between the business school and St. Xavier’s College was signed recently, allowing Emlyon to have its own space bearing the school’s colours within the heritage buildings of the Indo-Gothic campus. Beyond the innovative hub, students from Emlyon shall have access to the whole range of facilities (classrooms, library, and laboratories) of the campus.

New tech platform

Snapper Future Tech has launched a new SaaS credentials platform SnapCert.io, that digitally verifies credentials issued by schools, colleges and universities to make them tamper proof. This blockchain-based platform facilitates student ownership and validates and verifies academic records, thereby deterring and discouraging the circulation of fraudulent degrees, records and documents. This digital credential verification platform will offer the education sector an easy, safe and transparent verification process of all kinds of academic certificates through digitisation, generation, authentication and sharing.

Green tech from IIT-Guwahati

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati researchers have developed a microfiltration process to remove microplastics from seawater in order to prevent the inclusion of plastic residues in edible salt extracted from it. Professor Kaustubha Mohanty and Dr. Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, have recently published the results of this research in the journal Environmental Technology & Innovation, in a paper co-authored by their research scholar, Naveenkumar Ashok Yaranal.