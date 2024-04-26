News from the world of Education: April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Admissions

Rishihood University has launched a new four-year BBA programme Makers Undergrad at its School of Entrepreneurship.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass

More information at https://tinyurl.com/469symbd

Webskitters Academy has introduced a six-month Advanced Blockchain Developer Course, available both online and offline.

Eligibility: B.E., B.Tech., BCA, or MCA graduates

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ba29ckz

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) invites applications for its BBA programme.

Eligibility: 10+2/PUC or equivalent in any stream from any recognised Board

Deadline: June 30

For details, visit www.abbs.edu.in

UGAT registrations open

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced registration for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2024.

Eligibility: 10+2 in any stream

Deadline: June 9

Register at https://apps.aima.in/UGAT2024

Summer Internships

Internshala has launched the Grand Summer Internship Fair, with 50,000+ opportunities for students from various educational backgrounds. This includes in-office, work-from-home, part-time, international internships, and internships with pre-placement offers across diverse domains such as marketing, law, digital marketing, programming, video editing and making, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, teaching, operations, product management, graphic design, accounting, and finance.

Deadline: April 30.

Visit https://bit.ly/GSIF-2024 for more.

Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., offers The Professor David Locker Scholarship.

Eligibility: Open to students who have an offer to study MDPH Public Health starting this September; are not be funded by any other organisation; have not already studied outside their home country; is an overseas fee-paying student from a low or middle-income country.

Deadline: May 13

Details at https://tinyurl.com/msp95fpz.

Calling Python developers

MyCareernet has collaborated with Nielsen IQ to host the NIQ Scrape-A-Thon for Python developers experienced in web scraping.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in relevant specialisations

Deadline: April 27

Register at https://bitly.ws/3i3R8.

Events

Mohan Babu University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering hosted the International Conference on Sustainable Manufacturing, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotic Technologies. Panellists included Dr. G. Venkatarathnam from IIT-Madras, Dr. V. Dillibabu from DRDO, Dr. N.L. Parthasarathy from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, and D. Damodar Naidu, CEO of Ravands Plastech.

Queen’s University Belfast, in collaboration with their South Asia team, concluded a Postgraduate Taught recruitment trip to India along with faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences. Scholarships for new courses and sustainability courses were unveiled. New courses introduced included M.Sc. Net Zero Engineering, M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Biopharmaceutical Engineering and M.Sc. Climate Change.

KLH Hyderabad of KL Deemed to be University celebrated its Placement Success Meet by facilitating 3,700 job opportunities for registered students, including 20 international placements and 29 international internships, with more than 400 companies worldwide

Oxford International’s Student Global Mobility Index records that the U.S. is a preferred destination for higher education among Indian students, followed by the U.K. Quality of education and reputation of institutions are top reasons to choose a country for higher education and parents/guardians are the biggest influencers in shaping decisions were among the key highlights.

Students of Canadian International School raised around ₹60 lakhs for two local NGOs in Bengaluru through crowdfunding. The beneficiaries were local NGOs GreenSole Foundation and Sparsha Trust.

On Earth Day, Satya School launched the Anurakshan Programme to foster sustainability consciousness among students through activities such as poster making, planting saplings, growing vegetables at home, nature walks, storytelling sessions, slogan writing, a recycling craft workshop, and helping students incorporate sustainable consumerism in their daily life.

The Department of Geology at Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) initiated a Campus Cleanliness Drive to celebrate World Earth Day 2024. The theme was Planet vs. Plastics. Faculty and students collected approximately 120 kg of plastic bottles and covers within the campus.

The Nashik Municipal Schools have seen an 8% increase in student enrolment, a 25% reduction in student dropout rates, and a 12% enhancement in attendance; all of which is attributed to the digital infrastructure installed in the schools as part of the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Smart School Project.

MIT Manipal hosted FINENT-2024, a conclave that brought together thought fintech leaders and entrepreneurs. Speakers included Dr. Milind Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Quickwork; Venu Madhav, Senior Vice President of Fidelity Information Services; and Sabrina Khatri, MSCI, Mumbai among others.

Sanskriti University, Mathura, concluded SPARK-24, its annual fest with students participating in a range of events such as exhibitions, art displays, singing and dancing performances, aqua soccer matches, robotics demonstrations, stand-up comedy shows, and games.

MTG Learning Media has released its updated series of SOF Olympiad books for 2024-25 for students aiming to excel in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Olympiads.

The School of Business, RV University, concluded its inaugural Annual International Research Conference focused on Sustaining Business Growth: Use of Emerging Technologies. Over 55 submissions covered Marketing, Operations, Economics, Finance and Accounting, Analytics, and other domains. Dr. N.R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of BASE University, gave the keynote address and Dr. D. K. Subramanian, Dean and Professor (Rtd.) of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, gave the valedictory address.

Pearl Academy, in collaboration with CBSE, hosted a one-day capacity-building training programme for educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, in Textile Design. Around 65 teachers from Delhi and Chandigarh participated.

The Lexicon International School, Kalyani Nagar, in collaboration with Pune Times Mirror and Vilas Javdekar Developers, launched the ‘#NOCompromiseOnRoadSafety’ campaign to raise awareness of road safety and encourage responsible road behaviour among students.

CMR University hosted an induction programme for 60 Ph.D. scholars from Engineering, Management, Commerce, Law, Social Sciences, Humanities and other fields. Professor T. Harinarayana, Advisor at Osmania Technology Business Incubator, was the chief guest.

The Sharda School of Business Studies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised an international conference on Sports Science and Management. Speakers included Sri Lankan MP Ranjith Bhandara and S.K. Mishra, Commissioner of Customs.

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, hosted Vasundhara 2024, an inter-school competition in which 14 schools participated. Students presented their views on environmental protection through poetry and dance competitions, video stories, debates, and events such as plastic purge, 3D murals and other creative presentations.

The World University of Design, in partnership with Sanskriti School New Delhi, concluded a Faculty Development Programme to empower art teachers with pedagogical approaches aligned with NEP 2020.

BML Munjal University instituted the School of Liberal Studies Conversations, a forum to deliberate on and engage with complex issues and evolving situations in the contemporary world. The inaugural session was on Hindi: Vaad-Vivaad-Samvaad. Speakers included historian Salil Mishra, poet-critic and editor-translator Ashok Vajpeyi, veteran journalist and author Mrinal Pande, and poet, critic and translator Asad Zaidi.

Galgotias University launched the GBN Communication App, designed by third-year students Skand Gupta, Aryan Rai, and Ankit Verma to facilitate the voting process for citizens of Gautam Buddha Nagar in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Plaksha University, in collaboration with Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., inaugurated the Dixon IoT Lab to advance research and innovation in the Internet-of-Things and design affordable and scalable IoT solutions through collaboration with industry partners.

AICTE and apna.co launched the AICTE Career Portal to empower over students from over 12,000 AICTE-affiliated colleges with jobs and internship opportunities. The portal will go live from April 30.

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore School of Business Management held its sixth convocation and awarded degrees to 132 MBA students. Subhash S. Mundra, Former Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Former CMD of Bank of Baroda, was the Chief Guest.

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), hosted its 38th Annual Graduation Ceremony and awarded degrees to students of MBA Core, MBA Banking and Financial Services), MBA Human Resources Management, MBA Marketing, and MBA International Business. Rajiv Mirwani, Managing Director, Financial Products-South Asia, Bloomberg LP was the chief guest.

Hindustan International School hosted the Tamil Nadu Cambridge Principals Meet 2024. Participants included Anu Lakshman, Manager-South India, Cambridge Assessment International Education; Katrina Mann, Academic Advisor-South India; Dr. Sonali Geed, Chief Academic Officer, The Indian Public School; and Aishwarya Rao, Director of Vivekalaya.

Laurels and awards

Students of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra (AMK) in Ropar, Punjab, a school for specially-abled children, won the ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ at Umang Season 6 for the sixth consecutive year.

The University of Sheffield was voted University of the Year at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2024. Its students’ union won Best Student Life award as well as Best Students’ Union for the seventh consecutive year. The university was also shortlisted in the Facilities, Student Support and International categories.

Emeritus was ranked as the world’s number one Edtech Company by TIME Magazine’s inaugural World’s Top EdTech Companies of 2024.

MoUs and partnerships

Nischals Smart Learning Solutions partnered with the Government of Gujarat under its Mission Schools of Excellence to construct 50,000 new classrooms, 1.5 lakh smart classrooms, 20,000 computer labs, and 5,000 tinkering labs in over 41,000 schools.

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation, partnered with Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development, IISc, to extend research and financial support to 37 Indian start-ups focusing on addressing environmental, agricultural and health challenges.

Fateh Education partnered with Loughborough University, the U.K., to provide Indian students opportunities to engage with sports education programmes and training facilities in the U.K.

Future Skills Monash College has entered into a partnership with Microsoft to elevate the standard of AI education and offer an extensive suite of Microsoft certifications and badges for its students.

Cadence Design Systems (India) signed an MoU with the College of Science and Technology at the Royal University of Bhutan to bridge the industry-academic gap and enhance VLSI design capabilities within the college.

Job Hai partnered with The George Telegraph Training Institute to bridge the gap between skilled students and job opportunities by developing customised training programmes.

The Lexicon Group of Institutes signed an MoU with National Institute of Securities Markets to advance financial literacy, education, and training in the securities market sector.

CyberPeace Foundation partnered with GD Goenka University to provide students with access to training programmes and research opportunities in cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

NSE Academy Limited signed an MoU with Oxford University Press to offer students joint certificate courses on in-demand professional skills such as Design Thinking, Negotiation, Problem Solving, Creative Thinking, and Storytelling among others through the NSE Knowledge Hub.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Indian Army, hosted the India Green Summit 2024 on Earth Day to facilitate discussions on climate change and sustainable development within the military infrastructure.

IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur collaborated to develop a pipeline of prototypes of medical technologies developed by joint student-faculty teams of both Institutes, which offer joint programmes in medical technologies to students of Engineering and Bio/Medical backgrounds.

IIT Roorkee’s Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Science and Engineering Research Board, GOI, organised a workshop on Estimation of Carbon Footprint and GHG Emission from Surface Waters Onsite Sanitation System and Water Treatment System. The institute’s Department of Electrical Engineering, in partnership with École Centrale de Nantes, France, concluded its Indo-French seminar on Advances in Robust Nonlinear Control for Uncertain Dynamic Systems: Theory and Applications.

IIM Lucknow hosted the 2024 European Foundation for Management Development Indian Symposium on the theme Beyond Borders: Elevating the Visibility of Indian Business Schools through EFMD Global Accreditation. Over 60 faculty members from the top business schools participated.