News from the world of education: April 24, 2021

Scope for international higher education

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently organised a one-day virtual conference on ‘International Higher Education Opportunities in the Post-COVID World’. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed top academicians from the leading universities worldwide. The conference was to examine important strategies to ensure the efficient functioning of international higher education and how international policy makers can play a crucial role to plan for known and unknown challenges.

Career in Data Science and Web Development

Global online education platform GreyCampus launched an Income Share Agreement (ISA) model for its Career Programmes in Data Science and Web Development for Indian students. This allows students to defer most of their fee payments till after the programme. The six-month structured online programmes are driven by project-based learning and bootcamp-style live classes delivered by experts, mentorship by industry veterans, online courseware and continuous support from teaching assistants.

Online postgraduate programmes

Simplilearn announced a collaboration with KPMG in India to offer postgraduate programmes in digital business transformation and process excellence, starting with a postgraduate programme in Lean Six Sigma. Key features include masterclasses, real-world capstone projects and mentoring by experts from KPMG in India, live interaction with 100+ hours of live online classes by digital transformation leaders, and Interactive peer learning via Harvard Business Publishing case studies and real-life group projects. All course content will be available on Simplilearn’s learning management system.

Public awareness campaign

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital organised “Ayu Samwad”, a public awareness campaign in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign is showcased presentations and detailed discussions on principles, practises, evaluation and various solutions available as well as the progress made in Ayurveda.

Panel discussion for teachers

Aditya Birla Education Academy recently conducted its 49th ABEA Masterclass, a panel discussion on A Day in the Life of a Teacher. The objective was to demystify the various misconceptions associated with the career as a teacher. The discussion was moderated by Surabhi Goel, CEO of Aditya Birla Education Trust schools. The participants were Bindu Agarwal from Bombay International School, K.V Arjun Rao from JBCN International School, Minakshi Khemka from The Sanskriti School, Pramila Kudva from Pawar Public School and Satyam Gupta from Dharohar.

Six-month long virtual fest

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has commenced a six-month JLU Carnival, which will go on till September. The aim is to reinvent the way events are conducted in the wake of the pandemic-induced restrictions. A string of alternate student engagement activities is being planned to give them a break from the monotony of studying at home.

MBA Survey

S.P. Jain School of Global Management (S.P. Jain Global) shared the findings of its 2020 Executive MBA Survey. Insights from this have been used to design and develop a brand-new curriculum for the institutes’s Executive MBA programme. The new curriculum now includes topics like Leadership and Cross Cultural Management, Change Management, and Corporate Governance and Ethics and offers an increased focus upon applied projects and soft skills.

Ph.D admissions open

World University of Design invites applications from candidates interested in full-time and part-time specialised Ph.D programmes under the broad disciplines of Art, Architecture, Fashion, Design, Design Management, and Graphic Communication. Admissions are open till May 5. For more information, visit: http://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/phd.php