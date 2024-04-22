News from the world of Education: April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Admissions open and internships

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum 2:2 UG Honours degree with a minimum of 55% in Science, Technology and Engineering from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Scholarship: 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships with a value of £5,000 each towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting this September. The scholarship application deadline is 1.00 p.m. (the U.K. time) on May 13.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yrr9f4s7 for details.

JD School of Design has opened admissions across its B.Sc. in Fashion and Apparel Design, Interior Design and Decoration, Jewellery Design, Graphic Design, and Product Design among others. For details of courses, eligibility and more, visit https://www.jdsd.in/

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has opened applications for its two-year PGDM programmes in Entrepreneurship (PGDM-E) and in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (PGDM-IEV).

Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50%. A qualifying score in CAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA or C-MAT. Those in the final year can also apply

Deadline: April 27

Visit https://t.ly/Z9JWv for details

IIIT-Bangalore launched a one-year Post-Graduate Diploma programme in Digital Product Design and Management.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline including Arts, Science, Commerce, Design, Management, Law, or Engineering.

Exam: May 11/12

Deadline: April 30

To register and for details, visit https://tinyurl.com/n2hf3jhu.

Exams, competitions, conferences, workshops

The LSAT—India™ May registration window is now open and will be accepting registrations until May 2. The exam will be conducted in multiple slots from May 16 to 19. Prospective candidates can visit www.lsatindia.in to register and schedule their exams.

Badruka School of Management (BSM) has introduced BSM IGNITE (Ideas Generating New Innovative Ventures Entrepreneurially), a business case competition.

Eligibility: Final-year students

Round 1 will be an online quiz on April 29.

For details, visit https://t.ly/QBltq

ARCH College of Design and Business invites applications for UG and PG programmes in Design through All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED).

Programmes: Fashion, Interior, Product, Jewellery, Graphic, Photography, Digital Design, and Design Communication, coupled with specialised courses combining Design education with Business and Entrepreneurial knowledge.

Deadline: April 25

Exam date: Within 15 days of applying

Visit https://www.archedu.org/.

EDII has commenced its National Summer Camp on Entrepreneurial Adventures for Youth and Children.

Who can apply: Students children aged 12-16 years

When and where: The 42nd and 43rd chapters are scheduled to take place from May 5 to 10, and May 26 to 31, respectively. The 45th and 46th editions, designed for youth aged 16-22 years, will be conducted from May 13 to 22 and June 2 to 11t in Ahmedabad.

For details and to apply, visit https://www.ediindia.org/

FIITJEE will conduct the Masters of Diagnosis – Diagnostic cum Scholarship Tests on April 28.

Eligibility: Students from classes 6 to 12.

Deadline: April 26

Visit https://registration.fiitjee.com to register.

Events

GD Goenka University’s School of Law, in association with Cyberlaw University Pavan Duggal and Associates, organised the fourth edition of the GD Goenka International Law and Technology Moot Court Competition; 28 teams from National Law Universities and law schools participated.

To boost personalised learning, Dreamtime Learning Hub launched its micro-schooling hub in Pune. It aims to provide an interactive and immersive learning experience. It has partnered with Goenka Education and is known as Goenka Education’s Dreamtime Learning Hub.

The Design Village organised an interactive architectural session on Eco-Architecture for students, with Rahul Bhushan, Eco-Architect and founder at NORTH. The topic was A Journey North, and the session addressed students on the importance of sustainability and how the environment can be incorporated into architecture. TDV also organised an interdisciplinary design workshop Craftspeople of the Future, for students, in collaboration with RoWin’Atelier Architecte (Paris).

Dr. Rohit Mishra and Dr. Aishwarya Singh, faculty, St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in the Caribbean concluded their research programme that evaluated the benefits and risks of beta blockers. It is a class of medications used to manage abnormal heart rhythms and prevent recurring heart attacks. The findings were published in a book by the duo, titled Beta Blocker: Its Effect and Safety.

The Department of Computer Science Engineering from the School of Computing Sciences, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Deemed-to-be University, Chennai, conducted a two-day international conference on Advances in Data Engineering and Intelligent Computing System (ADICS 2024). It provided a platform to promote the creation of global technical and scientific collaboration networks.

Hans Raj College hosted its 76th annual prize distribution ceremony. Eminent personalities, faculty, staff, and students participated.

IIHMR University recorded the highest package of Rs. 35.62 LPA in its ongoing placements. Recruiters included HJ Hospital, IPE Global, Nuva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd., Tata AIG, Lupin, Deloitte, among others.

BITS Pilani inaugurated its HSS Media Lab, designed around a spaceship theme, at its Goa campus.

IMS Noida, recently conducted a Voter Awareness Campaign guided by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate. It enlightened students about their voting rights, emphasising the importance of active participation in democratic processes.

Studely, a FinTech company headquartered in France, was officially launched in India. It will offer tailored financial solutions to Indian students pursuing higher education in France and Germany, directly addressing their challenges. It additionally offers logistical support such as facilitating payments, finding student accommodation, and securing health insurance among others.

Indian School of Hospitality hosted its second annual Concocting Conclave 2024. It celebrated the artistry of Indian-made beverages under the theme Made in India. Students, faculty, and industry professionals interacted through panel discussions, masterclasses, and competitions.

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, hosted the National Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Medical Signal Processing, Computing, and Data Communication Systems. It fostered interdisciplinary collaboration among experts in AI, signal processing, computing, and communication systems to tackle challenges and explore new opportunities in healthcare.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University presented ‘A State of Care’ by the Immerse Fellowship Programme, in collaboration with Al-Qawi Nanawati, Natasha Jeyasingh, Shaleen Wadhwana, and Siddharth Somaiya. The annual exhibition featuring art by the nine artist fellows will be in till April 29.

During a workshop, Environmental Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Strategies and Implications, hosted by Ashoka University, experts from organisations including Indian Council of Medical Research, World Health Organisation, among others, highlighted the need for Unified Data Systems and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for surveillance of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) in India.

JAGSoM hosted an event in Atlanta, Georgia, the U.SS., to celebrate the global achievements of Indian management educators. It also unveiled Minds Without Border Celebrating Indian Education Leaders Globally compendium.

GD Goenka University’s School of Law, in association with the School of Medical and Allied Sciences and Statesman Law Partners, organised a national seminar on the theme Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances: Exploring Policy, Ethics and Social Impact. It explored aspects of drug laws, their impact on society, and the need for timely reforms.

Lovely Professional University held its annual cultural fest One India-2024 themed Equality, Diversity, and Inclusivity; over 25,000 students participated.

Awards and laurels

In the IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition, a collaborative effort between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Astronautical Society of India, Team Vihanga from Lovely Professional University won the first prize. Team Dyaus from the Institute of Technology, Nirma University, won the second prize and Team M.A.T.R.I.X from the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research came third.

XIME-Bangalore came first in the SBI Life Ideation X initiative where over 1,000 students across B-schools participated.

QS World rankings

Istituto Marangoni was confirmed as the first school in Italy among the accredited AFAM (Higher Education in Art, Music and Dance) institutions in the fashion sector, and one of the best in the world in the Art and Design sector, according to the QS World University Rankings

LPU ranked seventh among all top government and private Indian universities for Agriculture and Forestry; ninth for Pharmacy and Pharmacology; 12th for Social Sciences and Management; 15th for Engineering and Technology; 18th for Chemistry; and, 25th for Computer Science and Information.

MoUs and partnerships

LearnX partnered with 203 Delhi Public School (DPS) schools through which the former will provide structured training in mental health and wellbeing to approximately 15,225 teaching and non- teaching staff at DPS schools.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and Blockchain for Impact partnered under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to bolster innovation and development for healthcare by supporting initiatives at BITS Pilani.

In collaboration with the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) and Verdant & Co, HP introduced the HP Innovation and Digital Education Academy programme in India to support educators with essential digital pedagogy skills, transform teaching methods and enrich students’ learning experience in Indian CBSE schools.

Rockwell Automation signed an MoU with Mahindra University to train students in the areas of sustainability-best practices. The partnership will develop a collaborative framework to create, implement, and promote a Climate Solutions course, to equip students with skills and knowledge in sustainability-best practices.

Experion Technologies signed an MoU with Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg to strengthen collaborative efforts in research and development in the realm of Energy Systems, Data Analytics and AI.

Veranda Learning Solutions partnered with Pearson to optimise their expertise in content creation and delivery of resources for test preparation and higher education in India. With an initial focus on competitive test preparation and IT education content, they will work to offer hybrid learning solutions in the Indian higher education sector.

In partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Shell India celebrated the completion of the first phase of its NXplorers programme in over 100 schools across India. It aimed at building the capacity of teachers and leverage the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) set-up to promote STEM education and instil a culture of innovation and critical thinking among students.

MAHE signed an MoU with Vrtta Green Solutions where they will offer paid internships for Master’s students specialising in Environmental Engineering, Data Science, and other related domains providing them with opportunities to gain hands-on experience.

Galgotias University and the Telecom Sector Skill Council collaborated to establish a Centre of Excellence aimed at advancing skills in the telecom sector. Its primary objective is to create an advanced skill campus in the telecom sector, leveraging the expertise of Huawei as the CSR partner.

The Apollo University and University of Leicester have partnered to prepare 120 students for the first cohort, with the curriculum jointly mapped between the two universities. Students who achieve a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths during their intermediate or diploma studies, and successfully complete Class 12 or its equivalent with these subjects as majors from a recognised Board can apply. Upon successful completion of studies at TAU, students can select from computer science programme specialising in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or Software Engineering at Leicester.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Jodhpur, in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation, inaugurated the DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE). It will spearhead directed research in identified verticals, including Desert Warfare Technologies, Futuristic Omni Mobility Systems, among others.

IIT Kanpur recently hosted its HPC Symposium 2024, bringing together researchers and students to explore the transformative power of High Performance Computing.

Over 300 senior executives from the aerospace and aviation sector participated in the 2024 edition of the International Conference on the Future of Aviation and Aerospace, hosted by IIM Bangalore and Toulouse Business School France. It had keynote addresses and six panel discussions on subjects ranging from MROs to drones to talent management in the aviation sector.

Prof Sunil Bajpai and post-doctoral fellow Debajit Datta, IIT Roorkee researchers, recently discovered an ancient giant snake fossil in Gujarat. Named Vasuki Indicus, it is believed to be one of the largest ever to have roamed the Earth. Also, the institute’s Career Development Cell recently concluded its outreach event, Career Compass, aimed at providing insights to school students in navigating their career paths. The institute hosted the Heritage Network General Assembly Meeting with the participation of member universities from Europe and India. The network aims to strengthen research and training, and develop academic and research exchanges between partner institutions, among others.

IIM Kozhikode held its 26th convocation; 1,196 students across eight programmes received their degrees.

