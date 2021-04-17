News from the world of education: April 17, 2021

Annual awards ceremony

To celebrate the efforts of students who are striving to become alert, informed and active citizens, Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation recently hosted its annual awards ceremony with author Rohini Nilekani as the Chief Guest. The Champion Schools Award was presented to 10 schools, while 20 teachers received the Champion Teachers Award. The President and Vice President of the most active Desh Apnayen ACTIZENS’ Clubs were also felicitated

Centre for the Specially-Abled

Rishihood University recently announced the launch of a Centre for the Specially-Abled, which aims to create a level playing field for those with disabilities and provide them with improved access to mainstream opportunities. Specialised education programmes will be conceptualised in consultation with non-profit organisations to address the lack of trained instructors. The long-term goal is to improve representation of the specially abled in mainstream corporations.

Research collaboration

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (Deemed-to-be University), Puttaparthi, recently entered into a research collaboration agreement in Bio-Materials Research with Uppsala University, Sweden, which will leverage each other’s skills and research capabilities in the areas of bio-materials, leading to the development of dental and bone implants.

BYITC in India

British Youth International College (BYITC) recently announced the launch of its courses, which include Abacus, English, and Coding in India. These are available for age groups from four to 17 years on its web-based learning platform. Once enrolled, a student can also check out other activities such as BYITC Inventors Club, summer/winter camps, after-school clubs, seminars, contest, webinars and lectures. The launch in India also includes its Teacher Training Programme, which offers international exposure, soft skill development, and employment at BYITC.

Pearson launches Click Code Connect

Pearson India recently announced the launch of its latest computer science series, Click Code Connect, for students from classes I to VIII. From basic knowledge of handling mouse and keyboard to 21st century coding skills, the series allows the student to learn real-life applications of technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and so on. For more details, visit, https://amzn.to/3e4oDYj

B-Schools creating positive societal impact

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM) was recently recognised by AACSB International in Innovation That Inspire Initiative 2021 for “Kanyathon”, the institutes’s student-led experiential social impact programme, which aimed to educate girls in spoken and written English, effective use of Information Technology, and personal hygiene. For more details, visit, https://bit.ly/32huh3V

Resolution Fellowships at Harvard World Model United Nations

Two teams from SVKM’s NMIMS’ Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) were recently granted Resolution Fellowships by the Social Venture Challenge (SVC), at the Harvard World Model United Nations 2021, held in Tokyo. Under the fellowship programme, the teams received a total funding of $ 8,150, which will be increased further when the teams achieve their targets. In addition, students will be mentored by well-known personalities in their ventures.

IIM-K National Excellence Award

The IIM-Kozhikode National Excellence Award was recently bestowed upon cricketer Robin Uthappa for his remarkable contribution to the field. This third edition of the award was presented by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode. The award also commemorated IIM-K’s iconic Calicut Half Marathon. The event was held virtually from April 9-11.