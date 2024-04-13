News from the world of Education: April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Admissions

Anant School for Climate Action, Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has opened admissions for its four-year BTech in Climate Change course. The University will offer suitable bridge courses in Maths, Physics, Chemistry during first and second semester for students who come from other streams.

Eligibility: 45% aggregate in 10+2 board exam with Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies or Entrepreneurship.

Deadline: April 30

https://admissions.anu.edu.in/

SVKM’s NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMSOC) has launched a four-year BBA (FinTech) Programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate in 10 + 2 or equivalent exam, with Maths or Statistics as a mandatory subject. Score in NMIMS-NPAT required.

Deadline: May 20

https://npat.nmims.edu/commerce.php

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Advanced Mechanical Engineering with Industrial Placement programme starting this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: A first-or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering or Physical Sciences. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

https://tinyurl.com/44umsc6s

The School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (SAME) has opened admissions for two-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) courses in in Category B1.1 (Aeroplane Turbine) and Category B2 (Avionics). Selection process involves an online test and a personal interview.

Eligibility: 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a recognised board. Physical fitness and eye fitness certificate from an MBBS doctor.

https://apply.igesame.com/

The CII School of Logistics, in collaboration with Amity University Mumbai, will hold an MBA Admission Fair on April 16 at Mahindra & Mahindra Hall, CII Western Region Headquarters, Mumbai. The fair is a platform for fresh graduates to learn more about Logistics and Supply Chain Management, interact with seasoned experts and get information to decide about their education and careers in the field.

www.ciischooloflogistics.com

Rishihood University has launched a four-year B.S. in Business Analytics, in collaboration with edept and KPMG in India.

Eligibility: 50% aggregate in Class 12 board exam and scores in SAT, RSAT, ACT or CUET.

https://rishihood.edu.in/bs-in-business-analytics/

BITS Pilani has extended the application dates for BITSAT-2024 till April 16. The exam will be conducted from May 20 to 24 (Session I) and June 24 to 28 (Session II).

https://www.bitsadmission.com/

Zamit has introduced short-term and extended summer internship programmes in fields such as Storytelling and Creative Writing, Environmental Awareness and Sustainability, Introduction to AI Tools for Enhanced Learning, Market Research and Data Analytics, Introduction to Digital Marketing and Social Media Navigation, Customer Support and Satisfaction, Introduction to Game Design and Development, and Unleashing the Potential of DataOps. The students will receive certificates from Qualifications and Assessments International (QAI), the U.K.

Eligibility: Classes 5 to Class 11

https://bitly.ws/3hWeR

Scholarships

The University of Exeter, the U.K., has announced the India Global Leaders Award, which can be combined with the Global Excellence Award, to fund a Master’s starting this September.

Eligibility: Indian citizen or passport-holder classified as an international student for fees purposes and holds an offer to study an eligible campus-based Master’s programme at the University of Exeter commencing this September.

https://shorturl.at/enAB2.

The University of Sussex has announced the Sussex India Scholarship, with the option of the Chancellor’s International Scholarship, for international Master’s and Bachelor’s applicants. In addition, the university has announced the John Kinghorn Scholarship in Engineering (2024) for four deserving recipients. An additional ‘Tuition Fee Awards’ for those who enroll in eligible Master’s programmes within the School of Engineering and Informatics or the University of Sussex Business School is also available.

Deadlines: May 1 for the Chancellor’s International Scholarship. September 1 for the Sussex India Scholarship.

https://bitly.ws/3hWeI

Events

The School of Engineering and Technology at Apeejay Stya University (ASU) held a two-day drone development workshop for over 30 participants from across Delhi-NCR. Sagar Gupta, CEO and Founder of Indian Robotics Solutions, was the chief guest.

Techno India Group hosted EDGE 2024, a three-day annual technical fest. Debashis Sen, Former CMD, WBHIDCO, was the Chief Guest,

IILM University Gurugram concluded the third National Moot Court Competition on the theme Deepfake and Machine Learning, Constitutional Law, IPR Laws. Honourable Justice Navin Sinha, delivered the inaugural address ;and students from NALSAR Hyderabad; National Law University, Delhi; NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law, Mumbai; Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad; O.P. Jindal Global University, New Delhi, participated.

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, introduced the Real-life Investment Decision Experience (RIDE) elective, an experiential programme designed specifically for finance majors enrolled in the PGDM programme. Spearheaded by Professor Vishwanathan Iyer, Senior Associate Professor, Finance and Accounting, and Director of Accreditation, it aims to provide first-hand experience by allowing students to manage a real investment fund with each team of five students handling a corpus of Rs.1,00,000 for approximately eight to nine months.

BITS Law School Mumbai, USC Gould School of Law (the U.S.), the University of Sussex Business School, and the School of Law, Politics and Sociology at the University of Sussex (the U.K.) jointly hosted an online symposium on Deepfakes and Trust to foster a comprehensive dialogue across various disciplines to address the challenges posed by AI-generated misinformation and the unethical use of technology.

GROHE organised a MasterClass under its recent IP, GROHE Intellekt. Over 30 students hailing from architectural colleges participated in the session led by architect Sanjay Puri.

Sharda University hosted a two-day cultural event Sangam Ullas for students from its college and other institutions. It also launched the Bharatiya Sanskriti Vaishvik Kendra to create a global platform to collect India-related knowledge.

Orchids The International School hosted an Astro Camp at Sariska where students students delved into astronomy trivia, views of double stars and binary systems, and star gazing sessions.

Galgotias Educational Institutions hosted Unifest 2024, a cultural event on the theme Vintage. Over 25,000 students participated. Musicians Javed Ali and Akhil Sachdeva also performed.

J.K. Lakshmipat University and Anand Kumar, Super 30 founder, launched the Super 10 Scholar initiative in which JKLU will support 10 students through a scholarship covering tuition fees and expenses for a four-year B.Tech in Computer Science.

CBSE and KIIT World School Gurgaon hosted a session on health awareness programme on Safety, Health, and Environment in which 100 students from participated. Speakers included Vijay Raghavan, CEO of Uniffy Enterprises and Munish Chawla, co-founder of Jeevitam.

Researchers from University of Canterbury, New Zealand, visited IIT Delhi to explore renewable energy research developments and strengthen partnerships in a series of workshops focussed on green hydrogen.

Convocations

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management held its 27th convocation; over 227 degrees were awarded. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC-NAAC, and NBA, delivered the convocation address.

IIM Raipur hosted its 13th convocation with G-V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as the chief guest. Over 500 students received their degrees and students from the 2018-20 and 2019-21 batches who had received their degrees online were also present.

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) hosted the convocation for the MBA Class of 2022-24 with 131 graduates receiving their degrees in the presence of the chief guest Leander Paes, tennis star.

At P. D. Hinduja College of Nursing’s convocation, 47 students received their degrees. Prof. Wilma Valsalan was the first recipient of a Ph.D. in Nursing in Maharashtra under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). The chief guest was Dr. Ujwala Chakradeo, Honourable Vice Chancellor of SNDT University.

Next Education has launched two software programmes: Next STEM and Next English. While Next provides a learner-centred approach tailored to the Indian context, preparing students for careers in a globalised economy; Next STEM focuses on integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) disciplines to develop essential 21st-century skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and innovation through hands-on, practical experiences.

Awards and laurels

G.D. Goenka University was awarded the “Diamond Badge” by Green Ranking 2024, in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Arjun Manocha from Darbari Lal DAV Model School, Pitampura, Delhi, won the first edition of the India AI Youth Awards, hosted by 1M1B, for his project Sporty Coach. The first runner-up was Project Vision Glasses by Aditya Vikram and Fagun Bhutani from DAV Pushpanjali Enclave, Delhi, were second with their project Vision Glasses and Aastha, Arshia Goswami and Tanishq from Army Public School, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, were third with Agni Suraksha.

The WaveWords Project, comprising Challa Poojitha, D. Sai Dinesh, G. Madhan Mohan Reddy, and P.N. Dharanija, from Mohan Babu University’s Engineering College, won first place at Technex’24, IIT (BHU) Varanasi’s hackathon.

QS World University Rankings

IIT Guwahati was named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of Data Science and Petroleum Engineering subjects and also ranked in the Arts and Humanities category for the first time for Business and Management Studies, and Agriculture and Forestry.

IIM Kozhikode made it to the top 151-200 Institutes in Business and Management Studies globally.

The Jindal Global Law School at O.P. Jindal Global University was ranked the No. 1 Law School in India and placed at the 72nd rank in the world.

IIT Kanpur debuted at second in the domestic and 36th in global rank in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence category and maintained its fifth position in Engineering and Technology in India, achieving a global rank of 93.

MoUs and partnerships

byteXL signed an MoU with Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) to upskill the students with relevant and current technologies.

The Academy of Technical Sciences hosted the international hub of the echo network, a global initiative headquartered in Bangalore (India) to develop and test a global model to ensure better scoping, scaling, and translation of new research-based knowledge and solutions to enhance sustainable development in emerging economies. The Danish-Indian platform, supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, brings together several Danish universities in collaboration with partners in India.

College Vidya partnered with Internshala to provide its students with access to internships and job opportunities and bridge the academia-industry gap, especially in the online learning mode.

Amity University Online (AUO) announced its alliance with the Digital Education Council (DEC) to drive sustainable innovation and AI adoption for higher education and workforce development.

Surveys and studies

A new paper co-authored by scientists at Newcastle University and UNDO highlighted that enhanced rock weathering, a nature-based carbon dioxide removal process that accelerates natural weathering, results in significantly higher first year crop yields, improved soil pH, and higher nutrient uptake. The study was published in PLOS ONE.

GMAC’s annual Prospective Student Survey 2024 showed that over two-thirds of potential students agreed that equity and inclusion, as well as sustainability, are important or very important to their academic experience. Key findings include — over the past five years, interest in hybrid learning has grown with preference for hybrid study being the highest in Africa and North America; while the U.S. states remains the top study destination for most business school candidates globally, multi-year survey data shows that more candidates plan to apply to study within their country of citizenship instead of internationally, particularly in Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

SpeakX (formerly Yellow Class) announced findings from data collected across its user base demonstrating the diversity and scale of English learning needs in India. Key findings include: 36.9% of users recognised the pivotal role of English in nurturing interpersonal relationships; 26.5% prioritised improving English proficiency for job interviews; 20.7% of respondents aimed to enhance their office communication skills.

Wellbeing for Schoolteachers, a report commissioned by the International Baccalaureate (IB) from the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University provides policymakers and educational leaders an understanding of teacher wellbeing, what influences it, and what evidence-based interventions might be used to improve it. i across the school community. The report is available at https://tinyurl.com/uxaj7aa7.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Jaro Education collaborated with the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee to offer technical and research-oriented courses developed by IIT-R experts that will equip learners with an industry-standard curriculum.

IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training, IIT Kanpur, collaborated with Skyy Skill Academy to launch online certification courses in emerging cutting-edge technologies: in Electric Vehicle Technology and Powertrain; Autonomous Vehicle and ADAS Embedded System; Vehicle Design and Analysis, ANSYS, SOLIDWORKS, and more.

Researchers from IIT Jodhpur have developed a nanosensor that helps in the quick detection of Cytokines, a group of proteins that regulate various cells. Akilandeshwari B., Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering and Sarvar Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering along with Prof. Ajay Agarwal, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, and Prof. Sushmita Jha, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, IIT Jodhpur published a paper at https://tinyurl.com/mr3etd7p

