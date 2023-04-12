News from the world of Education: April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Online Global MBA Course 2023

The University of Hull is offering an online two-year postgraduate Global MBA programme.

Eligibility: Three years of relevant postgraduate work experience and a good undergraduate degree (normally 2.1 or above) from a U.K. university or comparable oerseas institution; students who do not have a degree or an equivalent professional qualification but meet the other eligibility criteria can apply by submitting a portfolio of evidence to demonstrate their ability to benefit from, contribute to and succeed in the programme; an IELTS 6.5 score (with minimum 6.0 in each skill) if the student’s first language isn’t English.

Deadline: May 8

For details and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/43pKja7

Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) Online course with CA coaching

SASTRA University and J.K. Shah Classes have launched a three-year Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) Online course with CA coaching. The B. Com course will be fully online, while the CA coaching will be available through a hybrid model comprising online and offline modules.

For details, visit https://www.sastra.edu/

Post Graduate Diploma in Facility management

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, in association with Schevaran Cleanfix Academy (P) Ltd., is offering a 11-month Post Graduate Diploma in Facility Management (PGDFM).

Eligibility: Graduates from any UGC-approved universities with 45% aggregate score. Those with degrees in Engineering, Hotel Management, Business Management and the Sciences will be given preference.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3zO0lNL

Brain Art 2023

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Mind Brain Centre has introduced a new initiative, the Brain Art 2023 Competition, to promote brain health awareness and reduce the stigmatisation associated with brain disorders.

Rules: Artwork must be original and free of offensive or insensitive material. Size should be 11 inches x 16.5 inches in size; file size of under 10 MB and 300 DPI resolution. Image must be in .eps, .jpeg, .pdf or .png formats.

Details at https://bit.ly/412v3yA

MAHE Manipal applications to close soon

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will close its online application process for admissions 2023 on April 15.

Courses: Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Engineering, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Architecture & Design, Management, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, Humanities, Law, Biotechnology, Media and Communication, Commerce, Aesthetics and Peace Studies, Intercultural Studies, European Studies and more.

Apply at https://apply.manipal.edu/

Admissions to M.A and PhD. programmes

The United Nations-mandated University for Peace (UPEACE) in Costa Rica offers one-year M.A and PhD. programmes in International Law, Environmental Studies, Peace Studies, Indigenous Studies and Gender Studies. Indian students are eligible for 30% tuition waiver.

For details, visit https://www.upeace.org/

Admissions open at SVKM’s NMIMS-SDSOS

SVKM’s NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS) has opened admissions to its Bachelor’s programmes in Applied Psychology, Biomedical Science, and Animation and VFX, Master’s programmes in Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Applied Psychology, and Physiotherapy and Doctoral programmes in various disciplines os Science.

For details and to apply, visit https://science.nmims.edu/

M.S. Applied Data Analytics

LeapScholar has partnered with University of Detroit Mercy to bring the latter’s M.S. in Applied Data Analytics programme to Indian students aspiring to earn a Master’s degree from the U.S. The format is hybrid and the GRE test score requirement has been waived. The programme has a STEM designation, which will enable Indian students to apply for a three-year post-study work visa in the U.S. upon graduation.

Eligibility: A three-year undergraduate degree from a recognised university, and a strong academic background.

Deadline: July 1

To apply and for other details, visit https://bit.ly/3MBGiJO

HCL Jigsaw begins registrations

HCL has opened registrations for the fourth edition of HCL Jigsaw, the programme that aims to build a community of young problem solvers. It assesses school students from Classes 6 to 9 on key 21st-century skills including research, critical thinking, and communication, and helps them apply these to solve real-world challenges. Interested students or schools can register at www.hcljigsaw.com, by July 31.

Events

GTT Foundation recently celebrated a decade of NES Innovation Awards with a virtual interactive Metaverse Gallery and a live awards function in the hybrid mode. The Metaverse Gallery is now accessible to the public at https://bit.ly/40hG3ah

Vignan Online has launched Vignan’s Integrated Support and Assistance (VISA), a learner support and assistance platform for learners enrolled in Online Degree Programmes from Vignan Online that allows them to post their queries at any time of day and track their progress based on the tickets they have raised. For details, visit https://support.vignanonline.com/login/

Q&I, launched by Thomson Digital, has announced a Scholarship Programme for the JEE and NEET students. Q&I will reach out to 1,500 schools in 30 cities and students will be selected on the basis of the nominations received from the principals. For details, visit www.QandItoday.com

SP Jain School of Global Management announced successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students Class of 2022. Top recruiters included companies such as Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Australian Marketing Institute, State Bank of India, ClickedOn, and Dell Technologies.

Researchers at the University of Dundee seek to understand the mechanisms driving neuropathic pain and its intensity in patients. It is a key partner in this £4 Million Partnership for Assessment and Investigation of Neuropathic Pain: Studies Tracking Outcomes, Risks and Mechanisms (PAINSTORM) project. Researchers will undertake two major studies in order to explain why some people are severely impacted by neuropathic pain while others are not.

BIMTECH recently launched new self-paced video course on Sustainability and Climate Action in collaboration with AXA Climate, Paris. The course comprises of two major modules with 140 video lectures and live classes delivered by AXA Climate.

Webel-Fujisoft-Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE), an initiative of the Government of West Bengal, recently launched short courses on emerging technologies Data Science, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Analytics, Cyber Security, IoT, 3D Design and Printing, such as to make students and professionals job-ready.

CMR University recently organised an induction programme for the 70 new Ph.D. scholars across various domains.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture recently organised a National Online Training Programme on Parametric Tools and Computational Design in Architecture, which concludes on April 23..

Mahindra University recently held Airo, its annual intercollegiate sports festival, which saw participation from 119 teams and 43 universities.

Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of Kautilya School of Public Policy, was recently appointed the Dean of The School of Government at MIT World Peace University, Pune.

Professor Projit B. Mukharji, Visiting Faculty, History, at Ashoka University was among the Guggenheim Fellows for 2023 in the category of ‘History of Science, Technology and Economics’. The institute also signed its first articulation agreement with Clark University. Massachusetts, the U.S, which opens opportunities for Ashoka students to apply for graduate programmes at Clark. For details, visit www.ashoka.edu.in

IISc Bangalore recently won the Praj-IISER Pune Mimamsa 2023, the national-level Science competition; 1,384 teams participated.

K. V. Adarsh, Professor, Department of Physics, IISER Bhopal, and research scholars Pravrati Taank, and Riyanka Karmakar recently explored the properties of transition metal dichalcogenides. The findings have been published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry C, and Surface and Interface Analysis.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram scientists, in collaboration with an international team consisting of scientists from S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata, Anhui University, China, and Universidad de Sevilla, Spain, are working at the cutting-edge field of quantum theory and quantum communication. The team’s research has been published in Physical Review Letters, in a paper co-authored by Debashis Saha from IISER-TVM; Shashank Gupta and A. S. Majumdar from S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata; Zhen-Peng Xu from Anhui University, China; Adan Cabello from Universidad de Sevilla, Spain.

KL Deemed-to-be University organised its placement success meet 2023 at its KLH Hyderabad Campus for graduating students of the B.Tech, MBA and BBA course. The university also recently organised the release of Rs. 100 Cr Merit Scholarships and KLEEE 2023 second-phase results.

NxtWave held a four-day 4.0 Tech Camp in Dubai, UAE, with 27 students from India participating. For four days, the students interacted with industry leaders, attended masterclasses, and participated in a hackathon

Seven hundred students from around 25 schools participated in the World Scholars Cup held at The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai. Forty-three teams qualified for the global round which is to be held in five different locations.

The Amrita School of Medicine was inaugurated in Faridabad by Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana in Faridabad during the ongoing Integrated Holistic Health Summit of C20.

Around 40 educational institutions and leaders, including STEPapp, SRM University (Andhra Pradesh), MIMS College of Nursing, MyySports, and DPS Ajmer were felicitated at the 13th Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023, hosted by Asia Today Media and Research. A panel discussion was also held to share the ideas about educational practices.

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management was recently accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business for the second consecutive time.

In the Asia Education Summit, Yes Germany was awarded the most trusted European Education Consultant by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State of Education and External Affairs, and Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Education.

International students enrolled in Lambton’s Mississauga-based programmes, licensed through Queen’s College of Business, Technology and Public Safety, now have access to an expanded library, a social lounge and new study spaces, after campus renovation.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur held the Youth20 Consultation organised under the G20 Presidency of India.

IIT Bombay hosted the Grand Finale of the e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC). Besides the 10 finalists, it brought together a number of faculty and students from the e-Yantra Lab Colleges from across the country.

IIM Rohtak hosted its 12th convocation where 236 students from the MBA Programme, one student from the PhD Programme, and 37 students from BBA Programme graduated.

IIM Kozhikode hosted its 25th annual convocation where 1,166 students were conferred with titles and degrees. V Muraleedharan, Union Minister for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India was the chief guest. Also, the institute’s Board of Governors, recently re-appointed Prof. Debashis Chatterjee as the Director for five years, as per the IIM Act 2017.

MoUs and partnerships

SpeakIn recently partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for SpeakIn Pro, which delivered a series of 12 live-learning sessions to help early career-professionals and students. NSDC and SpeakIn will provide joint certification upon successful completion.

A new partnership between La Trobe University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) saw TISS join IIT-Kanpur and BITS Pilani in research into smart city-related projects, as part of the Asian Smart Cities Research Innovation Network (ASCRIN).

Marwadi University recently entered into a strategic five-year agreement with the National University of Public Service to encourage academic cooperation.