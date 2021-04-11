News from the world of education: April 11, 2021

Prof N.R. Shetty felicitated

Students of eminent educationalist N.R. Shetty organised a celebration for his 85th birthday at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. Belakinantaha Baduku, a documentary film on his life and achievements, was officially released. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shetty said, “Those who opt for technical education must use their knowledge and skills towards the enhancement of living standards of the people...”

Building resilient corporate structures

The India affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management has signed a MoU with the J.B. Boda Group to reinforce Enterprise Risk Management in AI, Cryptocurrency and Fintech. The two organisations will work together across various platforms to raise risk awareness and build a more resilient corporate structure. This is the third such partnership by IRM India Affiliate towards reinforcing Indian industry’s risk practices with a view to preventing future crises.

IIT-Kanpur to establish School of Medical Research and Technology

IIT-Kanpur has appointed HOSMAC, a healthcare management and planning consultancy, to design the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), which will be a full-fledged Medical School comprising of Centres of Excellence (CoE) and Super Speciality Teaching Hospital. Combining medicine with engineering and encouraging cross-disciplinary learning, SMRT will provide an ecosystem that promotes the development of technology-based interventions for diagnosis, surveillance, management, mitigation, and prevention of diseases.

Survey on online extracurricular activities

Students from IIM-Kozhikode conducted a survey on online co-curricular and extracurricular education opportunities in India. According to their findings, the popularity of co-curricular activities among Indian students are: debating (36%); science clubs (28%); art (25%) and book clubs (22%). While 80% of the parents cited visual arts as the preferred activity, 76% mentioned performing arts like dance and music and 30% wanted the children to opt for more than three extra-curricular activities.

Sanskriti University files over 300 patents

Sanskriti University filed 211 patents during the academic year 2020-21 and now has 305 patents filed since its inception in 2016. It has made various collaborations and MOUs to synergise its mission of innovation and research and has mentors from DRDO and MSME and other institutions and universities in its research team.

Suraasa announces expansion plans

Ed-tech and Job Tech platform Suraasa has announced the expansion of its physical centres in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and other metro cities where teachers can learn practical teaching skills from live experts. With this, Suraasa aims to plug the gap in the demand for skilled teachers. Teachers from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and other states have already begun enrolling, says a press release from the company.

Filling the talent gap in Fintech

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University has partnered with Catalyst Fund to join the latter’s Inclusive Fintech Talent Programme in Mumbai. Under the partnership, NMIMS students will get an opportunity to work as interns at various Catalyst Fund portfolio companies. Three MBA (Tech.) students from NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) secured six-month internships at KarmaLife and FarMart.

Filling the digital gap

To promote ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and build a Digital India, HKBK College of Engineering, Bengaluru, in association with Round Table India, will distribute 500 laptops to girls studying at various government schools in the city. As part of a pilot project, 10 laptops were distributed at an event held in the college. HKBK College of Engineering and Round Table India will also give the students access to professional training.

Learn English and soft skills

Ed-tech start-up Board Infinity has launched an English communication and soft skills programme under its live one-on-one sessions module. Students will be taught grammar, reading and listening comprehension, interpersonal and formal communication, public speaking, accent modulation, resume building, profile building on social media, telephone and professional etiquette, negotiation skills and conflict management. The programme will be conducted by expert trainers, teachers and content writers who have worked in educational institutions and the corporate world.