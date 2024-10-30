News from the world of admission - October 29, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

BITS Design School (BITSDES) has opened admissions for its four-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme with five pathways: Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design.

Eligibility: Minimum 45% in Class 12 and valid score in NID-DAT Prelims or IIT-Bombay UCEED or BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT).

Last date: January 31, 2025

More details at https://www.bitsdesign.edu.in/

Lovely Professional University (LPU) invites applications for its distance and online education programmes for the October 2024 session. Last date to apply is November 10. For details of programmes and eligibility criteria, visit https://www.lpuonline.com/

Masters’ Union has launched a four-year full-times interdisciplinary undergraduate programme in Psychology and Marketing.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass

For details, visit https://t.ly/BiiLM

RV University (RVU) has opened admissions for the next academic year for over 35 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered across its School of Business, School of Economics and Public Policy, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, School of Law, School of Allied and Healthcare Professions and School for Continuing Education and Professional Studies (SCEPS). For details, visit https://rvu.edu.in/

The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has opened admissions to its two-year, full-time, Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) General with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Digital Business and Analytics and Human Resources (HR).

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with minimum 50% and a valid score of at least 60 percentile from CAT, XAT, or GMAT.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3C6p9Vl

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, invites applications for its undergraduate programmes in Communication Design, User Experience Design, Animation Film Design, Product Design, Interior Architecture & Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Business Management and Luxury Business Management.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate in 10+2 or equivalent in any stream from a recognised board.

Last Date: December 20

More details at www.iiad.edu.in

Woxsen University has announced scholarships for its flagship MBA programmes (MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA (Financial Services) for the academic year 2025 intake. Eligible students will be selected on the basis of scores in the entrance test and personal interview. For details, visit https://woxsen.edu.in/

eduXLL has partnered with IIT-Kanpur to launch a four-month programme on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Business Sustainability.

Eligibility: Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks

More details at https://t.ly/3-4b6

The Great Internship Festival

Internshala has launched its The Great Internship Festival bringing over 40,000 internship opportunities for students from all fields of study. Participating companies include Reliance Capital, FirstCry, Godrej, Lakmé, Genpact, Audi, Aditya Birla Capital, IHCL (Taj Group), Cromā, Schbang, The Economic Times, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Last date to apply is November 1. For more information visit https://bit.ly/IS_GIF

Tetr Under 20

Tetr College of Business has announced the launch of a $10 million fund called the Tetr Under 20 that will be dedicated towards investing in student entrepreneurs. Students will have access to Tetr’s global network of incubation centres, offering mentorship, facilities, and industry connections Students can write to investments@tetr.org with details.

EY’s Techathon 5.0

EY has launched the fifth edition of its flagship college campus challenge, Techathon 5.0, on the theme Harnessing AI to Transform Bharat.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in a degree/diploma course (part-time or full-time) from any discipline in any college based out of India.

For more details, visit https://www.ey.com/en_in/techathon-5

ThisAble Me Internship Programme

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has launched the ThisAble Me Internship Programme to provide paid internship opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). This nine-month program offers hands-on training, mentorship from senior leadership, and a pathway to full-time employment with GPL. For details, visit https://t.ly/sV54b

Events

IIT-Roorkee hosted the Power System Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 organised by the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), and Centre for Sustainable Energy, IIT Roorkee, in association with iHub DivyaSampark and THDC India Limited. Subal Beura and Amit Kumar from IIT-Ropar were the winners.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management hosted the launch of the 18th edition of Strategic Management Concepts and Cases: A Competitive Advantage Approach, co-authored by Prof. Isaac Jacob, Professor Emeritus at It J Somaiya Institute of Management, Fred R. David, Forest R. David, Meredith E. David, Hanif ltanjer, and Ranjan Chaudhuri.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) hosted Skill Fiesta 2024 for over 400 ACCA students and affiliates to address four critical areas: resumé writing, interview skills, work readiness, and personal branding.

Woxsen University hosted Intel Gamer Days (IGD) with Lenovo, a gaming event for students, gaming enthusiasts, and tech aficionados to offer hands-on experience with the latest gaming technology and to promote the fusion of gaming and technology in education.

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Indore, held a successful Legal Aid and Awareness Camp for street vendors. More than 60 students along with volunteers and members of Balancing Rights, a student-run organisation working for the uplift of underprivileged sections, participated. The institute also hosted the MU20 Opportunity Summit 2024 along with EHIS. Over 3,000 people attended the event.

Samsung India’s Samsung Innovation Campus has trained 400 students from Gautam Buddha University in skills like AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding. The top performers in each domain will be awarded a cash prize and Samsung products, with a visit to Samsung’s facilities in Delhi/NCR.

GITAM University hosted a special session of its Changemakers programme with an address by N.K. Premachandran, MP from Kerala’s Kollam constituency, Kerala, and central secretary of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, on importance of active parliamentary participation in strengthening democracy.

KIIT College of Engineering organised a Freshers’ Party to welcome the new batch of students, introduce them to the culture of the college and foster camaraderie with the seniors.

Dr. Petre Roman, former Prime Minister of Romania, addressed students, faculty members and industry professionals at the second edition of the Global Business Dialogues hosted by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. He spoke on From Romania to India: The Road to Growth, Stability, and Sustainability.

Prodigy Finance has added more universities in the U.K. such as University of East Anglia, University of Stirling, University of Dundee, University College London (UCL) School of Management, and Alliance Manchester Business School to its portfolio, thereby offering more courses and opportunities to international students.

KLH Bachupally Campus hosted the ACM India Regional Chapter Summit to discuss advancements and collaborations within the computing community. Speakers included Maria Josefa Choudhary from Oracle India; Prof. Yogesh Simmhan from IISc; Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson of the School of Computing at SRM; Ranga Rajagopal, COO Designate, ACM India; Ponnurangam Kumaraguru from IIIT-Hyderabad, and Dr. Venkateshwaran R., Council member of ACM India. An interactive “Ask Me Anything” session was part of the programme.

Lehigh University, the U.S., and GradRight hosted the inaugural edition of NextInTech, which brought together over 200 participants from institutes such as BV Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur, CBIT, BITS-Hyderabad, Osmania University College of Engineering, VNRVJIET, and Mahindra University, among others.

Manav Rachna University (MRU) hosted HACKMoR 2024 a national hackathon with over 200 participants from 18 universities across India to solve real-world problems through innovation and technology.

Ligin Joseph, a postgraduate researcher in Ocean and Earth Science at the University of Southampton, the U.K., led a study that reveals a climate change contradiction: stronger monsoon winds are bringing significantly more rainfall to typically semi-arid regions of northwest India, challenging the widely held belief that climate change intensifies existing precipitation patterns, making dry regions drier and wet regions wetter.

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) organised a special webinar for its students, giving them an exclusive and in-depth behind the scene (BTS) access into the making of Kalki 2898 AD. Over 5000 students from MAAC’s centres across India attended the event.

Anant National University hosted a special guest lecture by Dr. Rajendra Singh, the Waterman of India, who shared his insights on the urgent water crisis and emphasised the need for community engagement in sustainable practices. Students, faculty and environmental enthusiasts attended the talk.

Ashoka University announced that all fellows selected for the upcoming cohort of the Young India Fellowship (Class of 2025-26) will receive partial or full scholarships. The Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship will also continue to be awarded in the Class of 2026.

Turing Co. has launched its AI-driven maths learning platform MathKong in India to provide personalised and interactive learning experiences. The platform will soon include a comprehensive curriculum tailored to the requirements of Indian board exams and competitive tests.

apna.co has launched apna Canvas, a platform connecting freshers with employers. With partnerships with AICTE and TPOs, the platform connects two crore freshers from 22,000 colleges across 2,500 cities to government and private institutes. For details, visit https://canvas.apna.co/

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched a Crash Course for JEE Main 2025, which will be offered in two phases for both Phase I and Phase II the exam. For details, visit www.aakash.ac.in

The Delhi NCR edition of Mekathlon 2024, a STEM Fest organised in collaboration with the Commonwealth Youth Council, Commonwealth Student Association, and Global Understanding for Sustainable Development (GUSD), saw over 1500 students ranging from eight to 18 years showcase their skills and innovations in Robotics and Sustainable Development projects.

Researchers from IIT-Guwahati have created an innovative, cost-effective photodetector using advanced materials and techniques. A paper o-authored by Prof. P. K. Giri, Department of Physics, and research scholars Debabrata Sahu, Subhankar Debnath, and Sirsendu Ghosal was published in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

IMT Ghaziabad hosted a convocation ceremony for 670 students of its various PGDM programmes. Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestlé India Limited, was the chief guest.

Partnerships

NIIT University (NU) has entered into a collaboration with the University of Indianapolis (UINDY), the U.S., to enhance educational and research opportunities for both students and faculty.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with One Million for One Billion (1M1B) to launch one lakh Green Internships with the support of Salesforce for all AICTE-affiliated colleges and universities.

Jaro Education has partnered with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to introduce technology and research-based programmes that will enhance problem-solving capabilities and advanced research skills essential for today’s innovation-driven industries.

Shell India has launched new EdTech initiatives developed in collaboration with Pratham Infotech Foundation, Education Initiatives, and Khan Academy. The programmes use digital learning tools and leverage AI and data analytics to identify individual learning gaps and provide customised learning interventions.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) has entered into a partnership with Travel and Hospitality Representation Services (THRS) to incorporate luxury hospitality courses into its academic programmes. ISH students will get access to THRS’s network and receive industry insights and guidance from leaders in luxury hospitality.

Veranda IAS has signed an MoU with M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous), Chennai, to offer a six-month Diploma in Governance and Policy Studies that will be offered alongside the undergraduate degree programmes.

Plaksha University has renewed its partnership with UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (SCET) to launch a new undergraduate Minor in Technology Entrepreneurship, designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to excel in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-driven ventures.

Awards

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) received the FICCI Best University of the Year: Established Category” award at the 19th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2024.

Vyasa M. Nayak, Lisha D.S., and Joshua Quinthino Albuquerque, from St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, won the eight edition of the National Social Enterprise Idea Challenge organised by Azim Premji University, for their idea HiveLink, which uses IoT sensors, wireless communication, cloud computing, machine learning, and geospatial tech to supports rural beekeepers and ensure the sustainability of India’s beekeeping industry.

Khushmeet Narwal from DAV Public School, Gurgaon, was the winner of the Delhi edition of TCS InQuizitive. Apratirath Shukla from Venkateshwar International School, New Delhi, came second. The two will represent Delhi in the national final.

Mohan Babu University (MBU) has announced that four of its faculty members have been named in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List for 2024.

Dilushi Herath, a student of KIIT University, is the national winner of the IET India Scholarship Award 2024 for her project, which utilises portable biogas digesters enhanced with nanotechnology to improve energy efficiency in primary healthcare centres.

The Indiana University - Kelley School of Business has announced the winners of the recent MSIS AI in Business Case Competition hosted at IU India Gateway. The winners were Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (Delhi University), College of Engineering, Guindy (Anna University Chennai), and Amrut Mody School of Management (Ahmedabad University).

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) honoured distinguished scientist Padma Shri Dr. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan with the MIT-WPU Vigyan Maharshi Samman during its sixh convocation ceremony. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, presented the award. Over 5,000 students received degrees across multiple disciplines.