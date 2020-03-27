News for you

Free training programme

Internshala has announced free access to Internshala Trainings, its e-learning platform, for students of Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh till March 31. Due to the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19, naturally, lakhs of students have been affected. They can thus choose to learn a number of skills in programming, data science, business, design, creative writing, and so on, on Internshala Trainings, through its short duration online training programmes. Any student enrolled in a regular classroom programme (schools, bachelor’s, diploma, master’s, or higher) in a government recognised school, college or university (public or private) in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, can enrol in any of the eligible programmes with the training start date of March 31 or before, and will have free access to their chosen programme until its completion.

Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship

This aims at assisting international students study an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Newcastle University, the U.K. The value of the award is between £1,500 to £5,000 tuition fee. There are 200 awards in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

To be considered for the awards, applicants must be a national of one of the following countries: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam, and must have been offered a place to study in an eligible undergraduate or master’s degree course at the University’s Newcastle city-centre campus for the 2020/21 academic year. They must also be assessed as international for fee purposes. Successful applicants will be selected on merit. Awards may be allocated early in the application cycle; early course applications are therefore encouraged. Eligible candidates will automatically be considered for the scholarship as part of their academic course application.

Online classes

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant uncertainty has impacted schools and educational institutes across India. Rising to the occasion, Indian test preparation, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) through its subsidiary, Meritnation, has announced that it will provide special free live classes for students. Classes will be held for students from class I to XII, and those appearing for special exams such as JEE, NEET, and so on. This will help mitigate the impact that school and institute closures may have on students’ learning process.

In addition, Meritnation will also be conducting live classes for students appearing for JEE/NEET, at no charge. With JEE 2020 scheduled between April 5, and NEET 2020 slated to be held on the May 3, this last leg of preparation is crucial for students preparing for these competitive exams. Additionally, students will have free access to study resources at www.meritnation.com