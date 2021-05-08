News from the world of Education: May 8, 2021

New initiatives, courses, apps and more...

Discussion series at Krea University

Krea University is all set to host a discussion series that deep-dives into the interwoven nature of education and the emerging career opportunities it addresses. The dialogue series brings industry, academic and student perspectives to highlight the opportunities that arise out of an interwoven or Liberal Arts Education in today’s world. The event comprising 10 panel sessions of 90 minutes will cover a myriad of career progression opportunities in varying subjects including Sciences, Economics, Environment Studies, Psychology, History, Politics, Literature, Arts, Social Studies, Computer Science and Mathematics. The virtual event is free and open to all. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3eUipuE

Admission and scholarship test

FIITJEE will hold its CURATE Admission-cum-Scholarship Test on May 16 for Students of Class XI (JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2023 Aspirants) in a proctored online mode. The will help students know their grasp on fundamentals and check conceptual knowledge and also provide an external evaluation for JEE Main & JEE Advanced. Last date of registration is May 14. Register at: www.curate.fiitjee.com

Climbing ranks

Chitkara University from Punjab has been ranked among the top 10 Indian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) IMPACT Rankings - 2021 for achieving the individual Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The worldwide ranking of THE IMPACT rankings placed Chitkara University in the rank slab of 401-600.

Crash course

Skill-Lync announced a course in Crashworthiness. Crash testing is a key focus in the automotive and aerospace industries and this course equips students with the necessary skills for the industry. Students can learn about meshing cars using HyperMesh and RADIOSS. The course can be accessed for two months, four months and for lifetime. Those interested can apply at https://bit.ly/3vIncpO.

Online school

Virtual school 21K School has started its admission process for nursery to Grade 8 under the Indian curriculum and Kindergarten to Grade 12 under American and British curricula. Students will be enrolled on a first-come-first- served basis, subject to the availability of seats. The and modules are designed for with the screen-time guidelines by WHO. For more information visit: www.21kschool.com/

Great Learning launches new initiatives

In a bid to encourage mothers to reboot their careers and get back to the work, Great Learning recently announced the second edition of #HerFreshStart campaign. As a part of this initiative, the company will offer a scholarship of up to 50% to selected mothers who can enroll for their choice of career-critical programmes like Data Science, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering for Data Science, Blockchain, IOT, Management and Digital Marketing. People can nominate deserving mothers for #HerFreshStart until ay 10, by visiting Great Learning on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Mothers can also self-nominate themselves.

The ed-tech company has also launched a career-support product called CareerPlus that will help college students, recent graduates and freshers by providing job-prep programmes, sessions to strengthen key interview skills, assess job readiness and through job postings from corporate hiring partners. The company has partnered with 100+ corporates that include names like Informatica, Tech Mahindra, Nielsen, WNS, GE, Netskope, Ugam Solutions among others. Apirants can take a qualifying test, which will allow them to apply to relevant jobs available on the platform. More details at https://bit.ly/3uml1rH

Virtual Summer Camp

Furtados School of Music brings an online Summer Camp for children and students between 5 to 14 years of age group. The virtual summer camp will have various activities, which will help students to expand their creativity through various innovative activities like; Beat Boxing, Music composing, Cup rhythm, DIY Craft and many other fun activities.

Date: Throughout May, with a new batch starting every Monday

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00pm or 3:00 to 5:00pm

Price: ₹1999/- (₹200/- per session)

To enroll: 5-7 years: http://bit.ly/bkyh57d; 8-10 years: https://bit.ly/3dSgypJ; 11-14 years: https://bit.ly/2QacM2G

Online learning portal launched

KL Deemed-to-be University recently announced the launch of its online learning portal that will offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees in multiple domains including B.BA, B.CA, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc with innovative and emerging specialisations. The initiative will help drive greater access to high-quality education as per the NEP2020. For more information, visit: www.kluonline.edu.in.

Fashion revolution

Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) New Delhi conducted a month-long affair called ‘Fashion Revolution Month’ during which students and faculty hosted various online events and workshops to create awareness around the fashion supply chain by means of the community’s creative expression. The aim was to propagate practical knowledge about the history of the Fashion Revolution, its present stance on industry practices, and find ways to improve worker conditions, waste management and to build a sustainable consciousness in the future designers of our country.

Interview prep app

EdTech platform ask.CAREERS has announced the launch of a new application, ask.Interview Prep Guide, which has been developed to help new college graduates and freshers by providing a detailed guide to answer common interview questions and helping job aspirants develop compelling talk points to make a great first impression. The app is currently available on Android for free, with the iOS version set to be released soon.