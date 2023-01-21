New roles in the sustainability sector

January 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

“Climate Change Action” and “Sustainability” are buzzwords these days, and it is not hard to imagine why. Actually witnessing the on-ground impact of climate change and environmental pollution on the planet, sensitive ecologies and the most vulnerable communities among us has triggered a collective change in consciousness and a reevaluation of priorities. Commitment to action is occurring at every level, from international treaties and conferences to national action plans, and voluntary commitments by companies and even conscientious individuals. Stories of passionate youngsters like Greta Thunberg show how we can all make a difference. The first step always recognising the need for change.

As more corporate and non-profit entities move towards their targets, a number of new roles are opening up in renewable energy, energy and water conservation, green buildings, sustainable transport, and waste management among others. This boom in demand for specialists offers an exciting opportunity for those who are already passionate about making a lasting impact on the world. Sustainability is a broad topic and, therefore, offers a number of career options from technology-specific research to managing environmental systems in buildings, factories, even cities, and even capacity building. It provides a stimulating challenge because it allows you to develop a combination of analytical and problem-solving skills in addition to interpersonal and communication skills.

Identify passion

To those who are focused on building a career in sustainability, there are a number of options. In recent years, a number of Indian educational institutes such as IITs, IIMs, TERI, XIMB, and numerous others, provide dedicated courses in environmental sustainability at different educational levels. In addition, there are professional certificate courses on sustainability to build up your expertise. Volunteering or taking up internship opportunities provides great hands-on experience and allows you to network with and learn from like-minded individuals.

As sustainability is a broad topic, it would be helpful to first identify where your passion lies. Are you excited about the new technologies and creative models that are paving the path ahead for climate change mitigation and adaptation? Do you prioritise environmental health and safety or ensure that corporates meet their social responsibility and help the local communities? Are you passionate about maintaining the beautiful and diverse ecological systems and wildlife around us? Perhaps you have a new idea in mind, and want to blaze a new path as an innovator? There is certainly no lack of crucial problems to be addressed.

In addition, it is also valuable to identify the type of role you envisage yourself in. If research and analytical thinking are your strengths, the time to hone these skills is right now. If you are enthusiastic about community organising or capacity building, go out and build your experience. It is never too early to start.

Another aspect that will be helpful is to gain an understanding of the broader ecosystem and the key players from policy and decision makers to non-profit organisations working in the space. Sustainability will be an indispensable topic, regardless of industry or service in the future. Leaders who are willing to break from the status quo and understand the need to incorporate sustainability across all dimensions will be in hot demand.

As businesses and governments move towards their climate goals and sustainability targets, the development of a passionate and skilled workforce will be the need of the hour. In fact, it has been estimated that India’s Net Zero target will lead to the development of nearly 50 million jobs in the green sector alone. A career in sustainability can lead to immense professional satisfaction and allow you to make a meaningful change in the world that is sorely needed right now.

A monthly column from WWF India

The writer is a Senior Expert – Climate and Renewables Policy, WWF India